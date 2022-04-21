Blockchain
What This Means For Bitcoin
Bitcoin halvings are important events that have taken place since the digital asset was first launched in 2009. Since then, there have been a total of three halvings that have seen block reward cut down by half each time. The next bitcoin halving will happen in 2024 which means that the market is halfway there. As this fourth halving draws close, we take a look at how this affects the supply of BTC and in turn, the value of the cryptocurrency.
Fourth Halving Coming Up
The bitcoin halving is scheduled to happen every 210,000 blocks and the estimate for the next halving is put at May 4th, 2024, going by the current rate at which BTC is being mined. Currently, there have been a little over 19 million BTC mined, which only leaves an additional 2 million BTC that is left to be mined. With the halving cutting block reward by half, presently sitting at 6.25 BTC per block, it helps to predict the supply mechanics of the digital asset.
With each halving, the daily issuance and supply go down. It is expected to fall even lower with the next halving, where each block reward would only be 3.125 BTC, and with the average of 144 blocks that are mined per day, the daily BTC awarded to miners on a daily basis will fall from 900 to 450. This helps to ensure that the supply of bitcoin diminishes over time, making it one of the core features of the monetary policy of the network.
How It Impacts Bitcoin
The bitcoin halving has various effects on the cryptocurrency. One of the ways where these effects are more prominent is mining difficulty. With less BTC being rewarded to miners for each block, it makes for stiffer competition, causing mining difficulty to skyrocket. This is evident in the trend that has followed the last bitcoin halving which took place in 2020. Likewise, bitcoin’s hashrate also increases as miners require more computing power to be able to mine blocks.
BTC recovers above $41,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
One notable thing about the current state of the network is the low fees. Even though bitcoin is halfway to another halving, transactions fees have remained near all-time lows. This is said to be the result of more efficient use of block space as there is no evidence that there is a decline in the economic usage of the network.
However, one thing has always remained consistent across all bitcoin halvings and that is the effect it has on the price. Now, halfway through to the next halvings have been when the digital asset has recorded some of its lowest prices. So there are expectations that the price will suffer at this point. Nevertheless, a halving that reduces the supply of BTC going into circulation has always been a trigger for the next bull rally and 2024 is expected to be no different.
Featured image from 99Bitcoins, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Top 15 DeFi DApps By Active Users In The Past 30 Days
Decentralized Finance (DeFi), is a financial application that is built on blockchain technology allowing transactions between multiple parties. Whereas, decentralized applications (dApps) and DeFi, let anyone with internet access to engage in a new generation of financial services. The crypto space was hyped with the concept of NFTs and DeFi last year which also led to growth in the adoption of crypto-assets.
Significantly, CryptoRank is a platform for crypto market data aggregation and shares trading alerts with analysis. The official Twitter account of CryptoRank shares the trending topics in the crypto industry by analyzing the data. Likewise, the platform has shared the top 15 DeFi DApps by active users in the last 30 days.
DeFi DApps By Active Users
The top set of DeFi DApps in the list are PancakeSwap, Orca, Katana, Trader Joe, and Uniswap v2. These tokens have active users of 2.86M, 240K, 233K, 192K, and 179K respectively in the past 30 days. Moreover, there are DeFi DApps on different blockchains like BNB, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, Fantom, Ethereum, and others. Similarly, these DApps are also built on any of these above-mentioned blockchains which play a major role in the product.
Consequently, the next set of tokens is Uniswap v3, Raydium, 1Inch Network, SpookySwap, and Metamask Swap. These digital assets have active users of more than 120K in the last month and the volume is above $325M. In the past 30 days, the volume of these tokens are $64.6B, $12.2B, $8.04B, $2.4B and $329K respectively.
Furthermore, most of the tokens in the list operate on the structure of exchanges which mainly supports transactions. The final set of tokens is Bogged Finance, MM Finance, Sushi, SunSwap, and APESwap which have monthly active users of 104K, 104K, 102K, 96K, and 201K respectively. However, these rankings are organized using data from DAppradar, a platform that is used to discover decentralized applications on the blockchain.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Trading Volume Stabilizes At Lows Of July 2021 As Market Sleeps
Data shows the weekly average Bitcoin trading volume has stabilized around the same lows as July 2021 as market activity remains low.
Bitcoin Trading Volume Has Stayed Low In Recent Weeks
According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the BTC trading volume has sunk down to July lows recently.
The “trading volume” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin being transacted on the chain in a day.
When the value of this metric goes up, it means investors are moving a higher number of coins right now. Such a trend suggests the market activity is going up as holders become more interested in trading.
On the other hand, a downtrend in the indicator implies the Bitcoin market is turning more inactive currently. This may show a general lack of interest in the crypto among investors at the moment.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the BTC trading volume over the past year:
The indicator's value seems to have been at low values recently | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 15, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the daily Bitcoin spot trading volume has struggled a lot recently, and has declined to 7-day average values of around just $3 billion.
Related Reading | Now Or Never: Bitcoin Builds Base At Decade-Long Parabolic Curve
The metric is now at the same lows as July of last year. Back then, the price had been consolidating sideways for a couple of months following the May crash.
Bitcoin Price Surges Above $42k, Can It Revive The Volume?
Usually, periods of high trading volumes have been when the price of BTC has successfully made some large moves. It’s because to sustain any such move, the market needs a high number of active traders.
Related Reading | Calm Before The Storm: Bitcoin Volatility Reaches Pre-Bull Breakout Levels
But it’s also true that any large price move attracts more investors to the market, thus raising the volume. In cases when it doesn’t happen, the rally generally dies down before too long.
Today, Bitcoin’s price has crossed above the $42k mark again after plunging down below the $39k level just a few days back. The below chart shows the trend.
The value of BTC seems to have shot up over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
It’s possible that this new surge may be able to revive the volume a little. However, it’s also true that there have been a few instances this year already where a rise in the price wasn’t accompanied by a spike in the volume. It now remains to be seen which scenario will play out this time.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Blockchain
Ethereum Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 20
- On April 20, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $3530.
- ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 20, 2022, is $2750.
- Ethereum’s MA shows an upward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 20, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.
Ethereum (ETH)
A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.
Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm.
Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on April 20, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.
Currently, the price of ETH is $3082.19. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3530 and the buy level of ETH is $3135. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $2750.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, ETH is in a bullish state. However, ETH’s price lies abov3 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. And ETH touches 200 MA. Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
