Finance
Which Of These 4 Types Of Mortgages, Is Best, For You?
For most of us, owning a home, of one’s own, is an essential part, of what we refer to, as, the American Dream! However, for many, this requires, depending, on securing, a mortgage loan, in order to afford, this purchase. After, more than 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I generally, take the opportunity, to discuss, with potential clients/ buyers, some of the options, at the onset, of this process! Basically, there are, at least, four types, of mortgages, often, available, depending on an individual’s needs, qualifications, finances, comfort zone, etc. With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, these, and explain, their differences, as well as some of their potential advantages, and disadvantages.
1. Balloon: At times, one’s personal circumstances, indicate, considering a balloon loan. This type of loan, generally, is for a relatively, shorter – period (often, between, 5 to 7 years), requires, very little, down – payment (other than fees, etc), and, a somewhat – affordable, monthly payment. However, at the end of the period, the borrower must, either, refinance, repay the balance, or sell the home! You probably, therefore, recognize, both, the advantages (in the short – term), as well as, the potential, longer – term considerations/ ramifications!
2. Adjustable: Many homeowners take advantage of an Adjustable – Term mortgage, for a variety of reasons. Often, the interest rate, etc, is lower, and, thus, more affordable, than for a more conventional, type of loan! Because of this, some might qualify, because many loans, are based on, the total of the monthly payments. However, it must be recognized, these terms and rates, change, from time – to – time, at regularly – scheduled intervals, and dependent – upon, the underlying, overall, interest costs, might, increase, sometimes, by a significant amount!
3. 15 – Year Conventional: A Conventional Mortgage, is one, which, has the same, monthly payments, for the term of the loan. The only things, which change, are the allocations paid, into – escrow, for items, such as real estate taxes, insurance, etc! Usually, the shorter, the term, the lower, the rate, paid, but, also, this creates, since, the pay – back, period, is shorter, a higher installment – payment!
4. 30 – Year Conventional: Usually, Conventional Mortgages, are available, in a variety of time periods, but, the 30 – year, type, are generally, most, in – demand. Since, nearly, all mortgages, no longer, have prepayment – penalties, those, seeking to pay back, in a shorter – term, increase, their monthly payment, but, have the flexibility, to pay, the regular amount, when it makes the most sense, for them. Obviously, since, the principal, is repaid, over a longer – period, monthly payments, are reduced, but, often, lenders charge, slightly, lower rates, for shorter – term, loans.
I will always tell you what you need to know, not just what you want to hear (TM). This trademark, which I am proud to lead, my professional conversations/ interactions, directs me, to ensure my clients, are knowledgable, and informed!
Finance
Get Started In Investing With No Money
There is literally money everywhere. When it comes to investing, sometimes we don’t know where to start. There are plenty of investments to choose from, however, choosing the best one is not easy. And what do you do if you feel like you have little to no money to start with?
First, let’s talk about the different apps available to get started! Did you know you can get started with as little as no money? I downloaded this app, and it gave me $7 in free stocks. I chose Tesla, so, I started out with $7 in Tesla. Then, I shared that app with friends like you, and in less than a week, I have $183.87 in Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Beyond Meat, Peloton, and a bunch more! I LOVE IT! And I didn’t put any money down.
There’s another app that I earn rewards back in stocks just by using it to pay my bills. There are really so many options with investing! Even apps you can mine bitcoin with, all for free! I’ll share them with you at the bottom of this article.
So, let’s talk about the importance of COMPOUNDING interest!
A very good place to start is with compounding returns. These are your earnings after you have invested and then withdrawals after you are old or retired and no longer dependent on the market. With compounding, you are able to build your nest egg incrementally.
There could be several reasons why you want to make compounding returns. The primary reason is that this investment technique enables one to build the nest egg incrementally. This means that instead of taking the whole amount from the market at retirement, you can make 10% returns over time to make your nest egg. This will provide you with more money when you need it most, and will enable you to live off of it. That’s really the idea behind compounding. You would be able to live off of your nest egg when you do no longer need the money for yourself but you will be able to keep building your nest egg.
One other important reason to focus on compounding is that you will get a greater percentage of your money at initial deposit. It is important to start with a substantial sum of money to start with. Once you have made good returns, you can build on it and keep adding as your nest egg grows, and also you won’t lose your nest egg if you are not a diligent depositor.
It is a shame that many people do not get started right when they do not know what they are doing. This happens when people are not able to take a big step forward when they are just starting. They tend to get sidetracked and do not continue to invest in the right direction. By starting small, you will be able to build up your knowledge. This will help in taking the big leaps forward.
There are ways to make compounded returns. One of them is by buying the call options. These are the right that you are able to sell at a given price. You will get an immediate return on your initial deposit. You can also compound your returns over time by doing this method.
Finance
Mobile Banking – Good or Bad?
According to research done by the Neilsen Company, 9 out of 10 people have a cell phone and more than half of those people have smartphones. A smartphone is basically a small hand-held computer that allows you to access email, the Internet, make a phone call, or run applications. A growing number of financial institutions now offer mobile banking so customers can use their smartphones to check their balance, find the nearest ATM, pay a bill, or even transfer funds from one account to another. With all this technology, consumers need to understand the services offered and to be careful to protect their personal and financial information.
There are many mobile banking services available. For example, some institutions offer to send customer alerts to cell phones in the event that an account becomes overdrawn or if suspicious activity is detected on their account. This is a great tool for someone who travels and may not access their account on a regular basis or for someone who uses debit cards worldwide. Some institutions have created their own “app” that is available as a smartphone download in order for people to access accounts and process transactions.
But with all of this great technology, consumers need to decide what is right for them and what are they comfortable using. Some consumers are more open to the concept of mobile banking and are willing to pay for those services while others are more reserved and concerned about security or fees associated with the technology. Here are three basic things to think about if you are considering using mobile banking:
- Does your banking institution charge for mobile banking? Most do not, but don’t just assume this is the case.
- What can you do to protect your information should you choose to use mobile banking? Always make sure your phone and your mobile banking application is password protected. Don’t choose an obvious password like 1234 or your initials. By password protecting your mobile banking, you are protecting yourself should you lose your phone. A web or application-based mobile banking system is more secure than those that use text messaging. It may sound silly, but you may want to consider purchasing an anti-viral software for your phone or mobile device. It is only a matter of time before the very viruses that invade home computers will try to invade smartphones.
- Know the risk. Before you sign up for mobile banking, know and understand the risk if something goes wrong. Be sure to understand how the system works and if there are time lags between you making the transaction on your phone and when the funds are available. Also, understand what happens if you transfer money to the wrong place… what is your liability? Some institutions now allow you to do “P2P” transactions where you can transfer a small amount of money to a family member or friend from your phone. They are called “person to person” payments and can be very convenient. But be informed and ask what fees and liabilities might be associated with this service.
Mobile banking certainly can help you keep better tab on your accounts if you are busy or if you travel a lot. However, you need to decide if the risk is worth the gain. Taking the time to be informed and understanding the latest and greatest product may save you a lot of money and hassle. Talk to your institution and let them explain how their mobile banking works, talk to your friends and co-workers to see how they like it and figure out what works best before you decide. Making an informed decision means taking a little time now to potentially save a lot of time and effort later.
Finance
Effective Activity-Based-Costing and Optimal Cost Management
How do firms choose their overhead cost assignment? How do firms choose optimal cost management based on critical production activities that create and capture values? What is the nature and function of expense assignment? What are sources of expense indicators or cost drivers? What are some policy implications of the Activity Based Costing in formulating effective cost assignment and cost management strategies?
These managerial accounting questions relate to effective cost assignment and optimal cost management strategies of a business enterprise-the appropriate mix of costs management strategies that maximizes the return on investment and shareholders’ wealth while minimizing the cost of operations, simultaneously.
The correlation between optimal cost management and effective activity-based costing is critical to sound business strategic options designed to maximize the wealth producing capacity of the enterprise. In these series on effective cost assignment and optimal cost management, we will focus on the pertinent strategic cost questions and proffer some operational guidance.
The overriding purpose of this review is to highlight some basic cost theory, strategic costs relationships, and industry best practices in effective cost assignment designed to optimize cost management. For firm-specific cost management strategies, please consult a competent professional.
Activity-based costing (ABC) is an effective management technique for assigning and controlling the overhead costs. Overhead expense analysis and assignment can be made more accurate by using ABC techniques for a wide range of products, for product expenses and profitability analysis and for appropriate distribution and control of the overheads.
Please note that the optimal cost management and effective activity based costing for each firm differs markedly based on overall industry dynamic, market structure-degree of competition, height of entry/exit barriers, market contestability, stage of industry life cycle, and its market competitive position. Indeed, as with most market performance indicators firm-specific cost management position is insightful only in reference to the industry expected value (average) and generally accepted industry benchmarks and best practices.
Phases of Cost Assignment:
In the first phase, major activities for manufacturing or sale of finished products are properly identified and classified according to the expenditure hierarchy. Expenditure hierarchy facilitates classification of activities based on the ease with which they are traceable to a product or product lines. Such activities may include material procurements, production runs, material handling, order processing, inventory management, warehousing, and transportation.
In the second stage, activity expenditures are assigned to each product or product lines and cost indicators or cost drivers, and overheads are listed in accordance with the major activities required to create and capture values. A brief review of the extant academic literature suggests that the nature of production activity or transaction decides appropriate expense indicators or expense drivers.
Activity-based costing system uses an appropriate cost driver that differs with the nature of production activities that create expenses. Additionally, there are several levels of activities: Unit level, batch level, product level and facility level. Moreover, facility level activities are carried out at the plant level and a bit difficult to trace while unit-level activities are product-specific and most easily traceable to products.
In practice, proper identification and careful analysis of cost incurred for each cost pool are required and critical for appropriate cost driver rate determination. Finally, firms trace and allocate the cost of activities or operations to the final products-goods and services. As you know, cost tracing is the process of directly matching an expense with a product being produced, where expense allocation uses estimates to apply costs to products or product lines. While many costs can be allocated to products directly, some costs relate to multiple products or change on a per-unit basis and should be allocated proportionately.
Some Operational Guidance:
Effective cost assignments require management accounting staff to identify the objects to which the relevant costs will be assigned, accumulate the relevant costs in different cost pools, and identify the most appropriate basis/method for allocating relevant costs. Please note that not all expenditures are relevant and expense controls are subject to vertical differentiation-level organizational authority.
Additionally, not all expenses should be unitized. For example, fixed costs do not change with an increase or decrease in the quantity of goods or services produced or sold. Indeed, fixed costs are expenses that must be paid by firms, independent of any business activity within a specific scale of production. Therefore, it may be misleading to unitize fixed costs of production, ceteris paribus.
To formulate optimal cost assignment strategies, management should understand and anticipate some challenges derivative of expense allocation and activity based costing. Some of these challenges include: traceability, materiality, method, accuracy, and timeliness. As I have already explained, some expenses are not easy to trace. Appropriate expenditure identification, analysis, tracing and assignment should be conducted using multiple methods and defensible assumptions.
In practice, expenses allocation are data driven and managerial analytics aided by computer technology. However, sound analysis of expense drivers and assignments, should be guided by full grasp of well-established cost theory and generally accepted accounting principles. For example, when examining cost tracing and assignment, firms should determine how closely to allocate individual expenses. With modern computer systems and cost analytics, it is often possible to trace every expense driver even when there are multiple products -goods and services.
Further, not all expenditures are material. And because there are costs and benefits associated with search, analysis and assignment of expense data, firms must decide to what extent to account for expense drivers. This is the accounting concept of materiality. Firms must always weigh the costs and benefits of all managerial decisions. Business managers must decide whether the benefits justify the costs and what amount of cost analytics is optimal as it pertains to firm profitability.
Finally, firms should create and maintain multiple costing systems. And use appropriate techniques such as traditional costing, job-order costing, process costing, or variable costing to facilitate internal managerial decision making and external financial reporting requirements. Please note that variable costing is not permissible for external reporting but may be useful in assisting managers to make resource allocation and other business decisions, efficiently and effectively. Often, successful businesses maintain managerial accounting costing systems to facilitate internal planning and financial accounting costing systems designed to support the external financial reporting function.
In sum, cost accounting systems and activity based costing facilitate accurate estimation of expenses of products-goods and services which is critical for profitable business operations. Business managers should know, understand, and anticipate which products are profitable and which products are not profitable. Therefore, cost analytics must be relevant, accurate, timely, and consistent with the calculus of economic advantage. To create and sustain competitive advantage in the global marketplace, firms need effective identification of cost drivers, cost assignment and optimal expenditure management strategies-the appropriate mix of expenditures management strategies that maximizes the return on investment and shareholders’ wealth while minimizing the cost of operations, simultaneously.
Which Of These 4 Types Of Mortgages, Is Best, For You?
Get Started In Investing With No Money
The US Government Ranks Third, Holds $4.08 Billion Worth Bitcoin (BTC)
Mobile Banking – Good or Bad?
Effective Activity-Based-Costing and Optimal Cost Management
The Future of Project Management
Five Tips For Buying Medicare Supplement Insurance
Park Jimin BTS Member Age, Wife, Height & Unknown Facts
Small Cap Funds: Some Tips to Stay Safe During the Market Hits
"Nip and Tuck Your Buck"
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes