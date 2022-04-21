Finance
Why Invest in Costa Rica Real Estate?
Let me start off by saying that there are two reasons why anyone buys a property anywhere in the world: to live on the property and/or to invest in the property by selling it at some point in the future, when they see the value of the property increasing over time. Let’s face it, the investment opportunities in the States are narrowing quite rapidly with equities, bonds, and real estate all in a spiral going the wrong direction. During this same time period, Costa Rica land investment growth has been double digits. It is not a hard equation to see, and with the Boomers seeking a place to retire with less money than they thought they would have, the influx is fairly obvious.
The real estate market in Costa Rica is thriving, and over the past years, the country has become more and more popular as a tourist destination. Costa Rica ranks fourth as the most ideal environment for foreign investment worldwide, and investors all over the world come here to capitalize on Costa Rica’s cultural and economic prosperity.
Americans, Canadians, and Europeans are wise enough to come here to invest, and there are plenty of reasons for them to do so. Costa Rica offers foreigners a real estate market that is more attractive and cheaper than that of the U.S. Land and home prices here are 20-25% cheaper than those in the U.S. The cost of property maintenance is very low, making buying and renting out properties a sound and profitable investment. As over 50,000 U.S. citizens live here, U.S. property brokers can arrange finances for Costa Rica real estate investment. What’s more, the cost of living in Costa Rica is much lower than that in the U.S., Canada, or most European countries.
Costa Rica is an ideal environment for business and real estate investment. There are no foreign exchange controls and no restrictions on capital or profit repatriation. Foreigners face no restrictions on owning a business or land in Costa Rica, and they enjoy equal property rights as local citizens. Business taxation and property taxation rates are very low. The Costa Rica real estate market is based on the U.S. dollar, and forming a company here is easy and inexpensive. Plus, investments in the business sector are expected to increase, as Costa Rica has recently agreed to the Central American Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA).
Unlike all other countries in Latin America, Costa Rica enjoys the greatest political, social, and economic stability. Costa Rica is a safe and peaceful nation that has been a democracy since 1949. The country has no standing army, and it was the first country in the world to constitutionally abolish its army.
Costa Rica’s compulsory free education system goes way back to 1869, and the country now has one of the highest literacy rates in the world (95%), a highly qualified workforce, and a strong and growing middle class. There are computer labs in most of the elementary schools and all of the secondary schools, and there are 67 university campuses and 81 technical high schools.
In Costa Rica, you will find excellent communication services (landline and cell phones and faxes) and high-speed Internet. In El Cajon de Grecia, where we live, we have a stable Internet connection as well as American television.
The country has a great transportation infrastructure. Travel plans from and to Costa Rica are simple. Daily international, 3-hour flights to the U.S. and an extensive road system are available.
Costa Rica is characterized by its economic diversity. People from all over the world come here all the time to enjoy their holidays in a safe, beautiful country. In 2006, 1.7 million international visitors came to Costa Rica, helping the country earn $1.6 billion in tourism receipts. The country ranked first in Central America and second in Latin American and the Caribbean region in the 2008’s Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report released by the World Economic Forum. Costa Rica is Latin America’s largest exporter of technology products to the U.S., which is also Costa Rica’s largest trading partner. It has the second most energy-efficient economy in the world. Plus, 99% of the country’s electricity is generated from renewable resources, mainly hydroelectric.
The country is also characterized by its ecological diversity. Costa Rica’s sunny beaches, rich rainforests, variety of wild animals, and amazing mountains attract American, Canadian, and European investors to the Costa Rica property market. The country is regarded as the “ecotourism capital of the world.” Costa Rica’s ecology and natural beauty are its main attractions, and the government always makes plans to preserve them. 25% of the country’s land is protected, and 25% of tropical biology research worldwide is carried out here. There are more than 850 species of birds, and more than 80% of visitors coming to Costa Rica are eco-tourists.
World-class medical and health care services, including plastic surgery and dental implants, are available at knock-down prices. Costa Rica has one of the longest life-expectancy rates on earth (77 years).
Costa Rica also supports gender equality. It ranks seventh in the world by percentage of women in Congress, and 53% of the country’s top public officials are women.
The real estate hot spot in Costa Rica nowadays is the Central Valley. Specifically in Grecia, the weather is temperate year round, the quality of life is simply incomparable, and the real estate prices are much lower than those in the U.S.
Even though Costa Rica is widely regarded as a safe and well-governed country and the vast majority of Costa Rica’s real estate transactions are carried out without any problem, you should always research and investigate any foreign property you consider buying. You should also visit Costa Rica in person before you make any property purchase.
As you can see, it makes a lot of sense to invest in Costa Rica real estate. While the U.S. real estate market seems not likely to recover any time soon, Costa Rica’s tourism industry and economy are always on the rise.
Pura Vida! (The Good Life)
Financial Aids to Pay For Distance Education
Financial aids are a great way to continue studies and since college education is the most expensive, there are different ways to get financial assistance. We will discuss the two that are most popular which is student grants or student loans. Both play an important role in education, these are the ones that students apply for when they are in need of money to pay for their online education.
Student grants are provided by the government, foundations and private companies to those who qualify for it. To be able to be considered for this, you must be able to state how you will be able to change the society with your chosen career. The individual granted with this kind of financial aid is not obligated to pay back the money to pay for his or her education unlike student loans.
The only downside with student grants is that it does not cover all the expenses in school because of limited budget. But if the individual plans to continue his or her education in a community college, then there is a big possibility that all expenses will be paid. If in case, the student wants to pursue his studies in a prestigious school then student loans can help.
Student loans can either be provided by the bank, private loaning companies and universities. Unlike student grants, this kind of financial aid needs to be paid back after graduating but not right away. It also earns interest which can blow up the total amount that needs to be paid back. But to help with this, there are several repayment plans and this is a great help for those that have poor financial status. You can either pay the loan a span of 2-3 years.
It is up to you to choose which financial aid will suit you best. Whatever financial aid is chosen it is a great way to continue education.
Stable Financial Freedom
Introduction – Nature & Definition
Human life needs multiple things for survival and growth such as food, cloth, shelter, vehicles, knowledge, and skills. Generally, the needed items are acquired through spending some money units on it. Apparently, the plentiful availability of money units for buying required things gives financial freedom to an individual; on the contrary, the scarcity of money units for purchasing necessary items may lead someone towards financial dependence/financial subjugation. Realistically, it is livelihood that gives financial freedom to an individual.
A person having livelihoods enjoys financial freedom. What is livelihood? In 1991 Robert Chambers and Gordon Conway provided the first elaborated definition of the livelihood, “A livelihood is a mean of making a living. It encompasses people’s capabilities, assets, income and activities required to secure the necessities of life.” In addition, they proposed the concept of sustainable livelihood, “A livelihood is sustainable when it enables people to cope with and recover from shocks and stresses (such as natural disasters and economic or social upheavals) and enhance their well-being and that of future generations without undermining the natural environment or resource base.” In nutshell, for financially independent people, the livelihood or income from assets or job or business is greater than expenses and the earning stream is stable.
Absence of livelihood means financial dependence. It happens on account of two reasons – personal & interactive. At personal level, the very negation of independent life-pattern is cause of meager livelihood. At interactive level, the utter denial of interdependent life-pattern is reason behind insufficient livelihood. Financial freedom is the state of having sufficient personal wealth/income to buy independently needed items and desired goods/services.
Achieving Financial Freedom
Financial freedom is prerogative of every economic agent. An economic agent is one who is regularly involved in earning activities such as job, import, export, manufacturing, teaching, training and consulting. A successful economic agent designs SMART (Specific, Measureable, Achievable, Realistic and Time bound) financial goals. There are five steps procedure for setting and achieving financial goals:
1. Define exactly what you want in each area of your life; for example, specify the savings for children / old age or income generating assets. The optimistic view towards life is vital for effective specification of financial targets. (Specific Mindset towards Paraphernalia of Life)
2. Go for only the measurable financial targets, for example, it is wrong to chase richness without exact specification of income stream. Write down the necessary actions or work plan in order to realize the measurable goals. Prepare work plan/action plan clearly, meticulously and concisely. (Measuring Mindset towards Execution)
3. Now you have made a list of every-action you might think crucial in attaining your goals. Take actions immediately, it is decisively important. (Attainment is outcome of Proactive Behavior)
4. Realize something every day that moves you towards the realization of your goals. You may encounter hurdles, detractors and limitations. Manage them wisely and maintain momentum and morale during upcoming situations or challenges. (Consistent Behavior towards Realistic Targets)
5. Set a definite deadline for tasks. If it is a long-run goal, break it down into sub-deadlines and organize the items in proper sequence and priority. It is utmost important to follow the maxim, put first thing first. A goal may be unachievable on account of some reasons, revisit the goals to avoid wasted efforts. Abandonment is, sometime, a best strategy towards various surreal targets. Right abandonment saves money, efforts and time for some realizable goals. (Time Efficient Behavior)
Absolute Bases of Financial Freedom
Human beings are epitome of Divine Scheme of Creation. God bestowed us many powers, latent and patent, to enjoy life and to conquer His universe for the benefit of humanity. The ingrained productive capacity of earning is natural gift of God. The natural productive capacity can adopt three routes through proper nourishment, i.e., entrepreneurship, consultancy, and workmanship. Workmanship is the ability of an individual to accomplish an economic work, efficiently. Consultancy is the capacity to provide professional advice/workable idea to someone on economic work, honestly. Entrepreneurship is the ability of an individual to innovate/realize business idea, effectively. The innate productive capacity is wasted or damaged on account of wrong beliefs or heinous crimes, whatever may be the reason, conceptual or practical, the dormant or depleted productive capacity can be regained or replenished through concerted economic efforts and earning skills. The prominent replenishing tools are learning of new earning techniques, application of acquired skills for earning and networking with relevant people or institutions. In nutshell, it is learning, earning and networking during economic struggle. An important dimension of productive skills is investment talent, it is unavoidable for business. However, the investment talent is not natural productive capacity rather it is based on earned capital and offshoot of natural productive capacities i.e., entrepreneurship, consultancy, and workmanship. An effective investor is supportive during multiple financial crises, pragmatic towards business opportunities and precise towards accounting works of a business.
Major Path Hurdles during Financial Struggle
A work for monetary benefits is called economic work; it gives monetary independence to individuals. Economic works are countless. The very selection of a definite economic work depends on personal choice of an economic agent. In addition, the financial Intelligence is required to accomplish multiple economic works, successfully. Financial intelligence is an ability to differentiate between possible economic opportunities and economic threats. Generally, an economic work realizes stipulated money units for personal use. An effective economic work must demands three vital steps – acquisition of financial education, aspiration of financial goals, and application of financial techniques for financial goals. The major path hurdles during an economic struggle are – financial idealism, in-discipline, fear of failure, get rich quick mentality and procrastination.
Concluding Remarks
The road towards financial freedom is dominantly sustainable livelihood. The decisive personality elements of financial sovereignty are moral sense, independent mindset and interactive behavior. The aforementioned personality traits attract financial independence. Financial independence means effective planning, strategic execution and patience in struggle till logical outcome of struggle is not appeared.
Hedge Fund Jobs – 3 Easy Methods For Securing a Hedge Fund Job
Getting a job with a hedge fund is the goal of many recent college graduates and young financial professionals. Like investment banking jobs with Goldman Sachs or consulting positions with Bain or McKinsey, jobs with top hedge funds like Citadel in Chicago, or Farallon in San Francisco, are highly coveted. Some of the brightest financial minds battle for the opportunity just to interview with these top funds.
Of course not all intelligent young financial professionals attended Ivy League universities or have the financial experience typical of successful applicants at high powered hedge funds like Citadel. However, there are over 5000 hedge funds in the United States of varying sizes and specialties. The hundred largest of these are the target of a disproportionate amount of attention from job applicants. The competition for junior analyst positions is extremely competitive. Meanwhile thousands of smaller hedge funds remain relatively under the radar, in part because many hedge funds are hard to locate and choose to keep a low-profile. Getting a job with these lesser-known hedge funds is far more likely for the typical candidate.
The Three Best Methods for Obtaining an Interview with a Hedge Fund:
Personal Connections: It is somewhat unfortunate that this method likely remains the best method of getting a hedge fund interview. However, the definition of “personal connections” varies. For the lucky few, this might be a family friend who manages a fund in CT or NY. For others this may be a college classmate who is now an analyst at a hedge fund. These types of connections can get you an interview when your resume alone may not be enough. Do not forget about online networking and sites like LinkedIn for expanding your larger network of contacts.
Financial Recruiters: Because large hedge funds are often hesitant to post open positions on job boards, they rely heavily on financial recruiting firms/headhunters. Using headhunters and recruiters is advised for candidates with several years of experience and a substantial resume. Less experienced applicants may find themselves at the bottom of the totem pole. However, it is often worth working with a large recruiter like GloCap as it requires minimal effort (you will probably interview personally with the recruiter and fill out some forms and submit a resume).
Direct Contact: One of the most overlooked methods of obtaining an interview with a hedge fund is to contact hedge funds directly. The vast majority of hedge funds have less than ten employees and don’t maintain a human resources manager. With these smaller funds, send a well-written cover letter and your resume to the CEO or MD. Because hedge funds, particularly the thousands of smaller firms, maintain a low-profile it is well worth getting a list of hedge funds with contact information.
Remember, the most important characteristic of successful hedge fund analysts is their intelligence and determination. Searching for a hedge fund job can at times be a test of your determination, but the right attitude and a few tools can help put you a step ahead of your competitors.
