Why You Need Life Insurance Money
Life is full of uncertainties and we have no idea what it has in place for us. From married couples with kids to childless couples to singles, no one is immune from the unwanted events of life. For this reason, life insurance is crucial for any sound financial plan. Life insurance guarantees you and your loved one’s financial stability and therefore should not be overlooked by any chance. There are different types of life insurance policies in the market today. With the many available options, it is certainly confusing to pick the best insurance however. My advice for you would be, choose a cheap life insurance plan that best suits your future goals.
Below are 5 important reasons why you need life insurance irrespective of your age.
1. To help service your debts.
Life insurance can be used to pay off your credit card debts, mortgages, tuition fee among other debts. Let’s face it, we have no control over the uncertainties of life or the unforeseen occurrences. Take for instance that you’ve secured yourself a study loan or a business loan to help you grow your business and unfortunately you die before repaying the debt. This may create more burdens for you family and loved ones who are already mourning your death and worst still, struggling to raise your funeral expenses. To avoid this extra burden therefore, you should consider buying an insurance plan early in life.
2. You get to leave some inheritance for your kids and spouse.
Buying a life insurance plan from a reputable and reliable insurance company ensures that your kids get to benefit from inheriting your lifetime savings. It will help you leave a legacy for making extra wealth for your loved ones. This inheritance can help to pay off your kids’ higher education tuition fee or paying off other emergency demands that may crop up as your family gets its financial footing.
3. You benefit from “accelerated benefits”.
Most couples have got each for support in case of financial crisis. For a single person however, it’s more likely that you have no other source of funding except from your own personal resources. This can greatly inconvenience you in case of a sudden major illness. Thanks to most insurance policies sold today, they have provisions that speed up a huge percentage of the death benefit in case you are diagnosed of a terminal condition. These acquired benefits can be used to pay for the expensive medications.
4. Provides financial security for your loved ones.
As a loving, caring and responsible parent, you need to make sure that your kids are well taken care of when left behind. Additional coverage is therefore paramount while you have kids at home. Definitely no amount of cash could replace someone, but it would bring you peace of mind knowing that you have left you kids with some cash to boost them. It is the last thing which you should help your kids with while you still can.
5. Charitable giving
In case you are single and have no debt or family obligations, your permanent life insurance can be used to fund charitable organizations. Look at it as your final good deed before your send off. You could touch a soul or change someone’s life for good with a cheap insurance plan from a certified insurance company and they will live to remember you even after you are gone.
When Will The Fed Increase Interest Rates?
It seems the bench line of the unemployment rate has been downgraded in favor of actual inflation. This approach has caused some uncertainty in the real estate markets for the following reasons:
1) The Fed always runs the risk of getting it wrong, as it might constitute either too early or too late a move. To minimize any adverse impact, they create frameworks with policy objectives that are linked to intermediate targets. This does not eliminate uncertainty, but it at least reduces it as to how the Fed will react to future events. This reaction function cannot, and should not be, cast in stone, as the links from intermediate targets to policy goals are themselves uncertain and subject to change.
2) The Fed’s mandate is to create maximum employment with stable prices, which they define as 2% inflation. Fed officials have argued that they can’t wait for actual inflation to breach the 2% level, given the long and variable lags from policy to prices. As a result, they have often indicated that they will look out for signals of future inflation, the first being the unemployment rate, and use this as the intermediate target for setting rates.
According to economist Robert Stammers, interest rates, especially the rates on interbank exchanges have a profound effect on the value of income-producing real estate. Because the influence of interest rates on an individual’s ability to purchase residential properties is so profound, many people incorrectly assume that the only deciding factor is in the mortgage rate. However, mortgage rates are a major factor for influencing property values. Because interest rates also affect capital flows, the supply and demand for capital and investors’ required rates of return on investment, interest rates will drive property prices in a variety of ways.
Economist Stammers go on to say to understand how government-influenced interest rates, capital flows and financing rates affect property values, you should have a basic understanding of the income approach to real estate values. The income approach provided by appraisers of income rental properties is the discounted cash flow analysis.
In simple terms, the valuation starts by forecasting property income, which takes the form of anticipated rental income. Then, by taking all property-level costs, including the financing cost, the analyst arrives at the net operating income (NOI), or cash flow remaining after all operating expenses.
By subtracting all capital costs, as well as any investment capital to maintain or repair the property and other non-property-specific expenses from NOI, the result is the net cash flow available to investors. By discounting the cash flow stream for a given investment period, the property value is determined.
Demand for real estate is related to changes in affordability. The fewer people able to purchase homes, the greater the demand for rentals and vice versa. Another important factor affecting supply and demand is the availability and cost of mortgage money. Interest rates play an important role in determining demand.
In the final analysis, w still believe that Fed action will take place during the coming winter season.
20 Reasons To Lease Equipment
There are numerous benefits of leasing, a method of financing equipment which has been popular for many years. It provides some very unique benefits over conventional bank financing or an outright purchase, and here are 20 reasons to lease equipment.
1. Pay As You Use
Leasing highlights the utility value of the equipment. In other words, leasing provides the opportunity to pay for equipment as it is generating revenue for the company. No different than paying employees bi-weekly or monthly as opposed to pre-paying them for the next 2 or 3 years of work. Both are assets of the company, and it makes no sense to pre-pay for either.
2. Payments Are Fixed
In most cases, lease payments are fixed for the duration of the term. This has a major advantage over conventional bank loans or purchases from a credit where the interest rate are commonly based on a floating rate. Knowing in advance what the payments will be, facilitates ease of budgeting and reduces interest rate risk.
3. Longer Terms / Lower Payments
Many banking institutions will limit the term of a loan to 12or 24 months, at which time the rate and terms of the loan are re-negotiated. Based on the useful life of the equipment being leased, it is not uncommon the see fixed lease terms as long as 48 or 60 months. This in effect lowers the monthly payment at a fixed rate.
4. Obsolescence Protection
In this era of major technological advances, certain types of equipment purchased today, can be obsolete within one or two years. Most leases offer a provision to economically upgrade equipment within the last year of the lease contract thus giving the company a built in obsolescence protection. In addition, although the leasing company holds title to the equipment, the will generally allow the vendor to provide a trade in on the existing equipment.
5. No Down Payment
Conventional banking institutions will generally require a down payment of 10%-25% in order to undertake financing on most equipment. In a lease transaction, the entire amount is financed with only the first or first and last payment being required at the time of lease inception. In some cases where the financial strength of the company is not sufficient to support the amount being leased, a small down payment may be required.
6. 100% Financing
Traditional financing methods will frequently not allow soft costs such as installation, freight, maintenance, and software to be included in the loan. These must be paid directly out of working capital. A lease, on the other hand, will allow soft costs to be included, thus conserving working capital and allowing for a single monthly payment for the entire acquisition.
7. Fast And Easy
Depending on the dollar amount of the acquisition, a traditional loan may take many days and require approvals from higher levels within the financial institution. This can mean delays in getting the order placed for the much needed equipment. The credit process for a lease acquisition is generally much faster and can be as quickly as a few hours up to a couple of days. Again depending on the size of the acquisition.
8. Creativity And Flexibility
Banks are typically known for their creativity and flexibility. The are bound by the Bank Act which limits some of the things they can do to assist their client base. Leasing, on the other hand has evolved into a method of financing which focuses on the specific requirements of the client. Payments can be structured to accommodate irregular revenue streams during the year or set up to match payback on a piece of equipment that has a quantifiable monthly savings. Leasing is the ultimate form of creative financing.
9. Purchase And Renewal Options
At one time leases were structured in such a way that the only purchase option available was the Fair Market Value of the equipment determined at the end of the lease term. Over the years, the market has made it clear that they want a better define purchase price set out at the inception of the lease. As a result, most leasing companies will set a mutually agreed upon end of term purchase price at the outset of the lease. This can range from $1.00 to 25% and is often reflected in the monthly payment. In addition, the purchase option can again refinanced under a new lease contract generally over a 12 to 24 month term.
10. Conservation of Working Capital
In a recent industry survey, the number one reason for leasing equipment was conversation of working capital. By using lease financing, working capital is freed up to be used in the day to day operation of the business for things such as purchasing inventory, advertising, trade shows, and hiring employees. Essentially, leasing allows a company to reduce the amount invested in a depreciating asset, and use the money where it will generate a higher return.
11. Simplified Forecasting
Lease payments show up as an expense on the company income statement. Because payments are fixed and pre-determined at the outset of the lease, companies are able to intelligently forecast and budget into the future.
12. Capital Budgets To Operating Budgets
Within large organizations, capital acquisitions generally require a higher level of approval than operating expenses, and as a result take more time. A lease acquisition, being a monthly expense, will generally fall within an operating budget affording managers within various departments or business units to approve acquisitions of much needed equipment.
13. Tax Benefits
Because lease payments are treated as an expense on the income statement, the payments can generally be written off. Because each company has unique financial circumstances, and accounting firms which differ on the accounting treatment of a lease, it is suggested that the accounting firm be consulted prior to making a decision to lease on the sole basis of tax advantages.
14. Low Interest / No Interest Programs
From time to time vendors of equipment will offer time sensitive low or no interest marketing programs to help them sell slow moving inventory. It is prudent to watch for these types of programs or ask the vendor if they have any leasing incentives available.
15. Master Lease Agreements
A Master Lease Agreement is simply a document which contains all of the terms and conditions of the lease and is signed once and covers all future lease acquisitions. Generally a lease line of credit is pre-approved for a dollar amount which will accommodate anticipated acquisitions over a period of time. As equipment is acquired, a simple one page document is signed. This saves time and is effective in an expansion or a major project.
16. Preserve Bank Credit Lines
No company wants to be operating at the top of their credit line and are often reluctant to approach the bank for a credit line increase. It is prudent business practice to have funds available for unexpected events-a slow month or quarter, unpaid receivables, or an unexpected damage claim. The use of leasing creates a new credit facility without any effect on the banking relationship.
17. Hedge Against Inflation
Leasing allows for payment of in dollars, and in turn pay those costs incrementally in inflated future dollars, as the equipment is used.
18. Competitive Edge
Staying ahead of the competition often requires the latest and best technology. Leasing equipment lets you do the job more efficiently, more effectively, and more economically. In addition it provides the advantage of continually upgrading to latest available technology at a reasonable cost.
19. Sale And Leaseback
A Sale & Leaseback is a specialized lease transaction where the leasing company will purchase unencumbered equipment, at a fair market price from a company, and lease it back to them. It is a tremendous way of freeing up capital which is tied up in depreciated assets.
20. Enhanced Corporate Image
The vehicles in the fleet and the equipment in the production, all have an effect on the corporate image. Leasing allows assets to look new, fresh, and and create the image of a successful company.
In summary, leasing came about as a means to acquire equipment and it is no wonder that many equipment manufacturers have set up their ow leasing arms to help their customers acquire products in the most effective way. Leasing just make good business sense.
Most Popular Investment Questions!
Should I start investing?
When would I have time to invest?
Don’t you need a lot of money to invest?
Investing is easy you can make thousands over night!
These are some of the questions that I get asked most often. I think the best way to discuss them are to break one down each one and break these myths that have been created by online scammers.
Myth 1: Should I start investing?
My answer to this is yes everyone no matter what your age should start investing at some point in their life. Not only to make some extra money but you can also use it to fund a trip or college fund. Not only this but when investing you are able to learn about trends and just like a crossword puzzle it helps with the ability to see things others wouldn’t.
Myth 2: When would I have time to invest?
This was my biggest problem when I first started. Once I found time the first week it was pretty simple to find time after that as well. Just adding 10 mins in the morning when you wake up and before you go to bed to scroll threw some of the latest statistics and them make your purchase orders is all it takes.
Myth 3: Don’t you need a lot on money to invest?
This is where I think people go wrong most of the time, when you think of investing most people say you need lots to start with. Well isn’t the goal to end up with lots of money at some point? To me the less you invest the more interactive you need to be with buying and selling. At times this can be a good or bad thing. In conclusion no you don’t need lots of money to start investing.
Myth 4: Investing is easy you can make thousands over night!
Well this one is more of a statement than a question. The big basis to this is yes it has happened that people can make thousands overnight. The problem with this myth is that in order to do this you need to front and invest a lot of money from the beginning. If you start with a little or smaller amount of money, then you won’t make money as fast. This is okay though this is how most people play the stock market and in some ways it’s the best way. You are able to learn more that lets you invest smarter.
