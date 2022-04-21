Blockchain
Xinfin Collaborates With Wanchain To Introduce Bridges for Its $XDC Token
XinFin, a hybrid (public & private) blockchain, announced a partnership with DIMO and Wanchain to deploy bridges for its $XDC token and enhance the hybrid ecosystem for its users. According to the statement, the proposed bridges will initially link $XDC to Binance Chain, Polygon, Avalanche and Wanchain, with more blockchains to be added in the future.
Notwithstanding, Wanchain will also provide the XinFin ecosystem with additional support in bridging and introducing additional crypto assets to XinFin’s ecosystem. At launch, the bridges will introduce Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Wanchain (WAN) and other assets to the hybrid blockchain’s growing ecosystem. DIMO, on the other hand, will push to list $XDC on other chains while also developing use cases for Wanchain wrapped assets on XinFin.
Simply explained, a blockchain bridge is a connection that allows the transfer of tokens and/or data from one blockchain to another. Both chains can have different protocols, rules and governance models, but the bridge provides a compatible way to interoperate securely on both sides.
XinFin is an enterprise-grade, EVM compatible hybrid blockchain, equipped with public and private states and interoperable smart contracts. The ecosystem digitizes the global trade and finance sector via its decentralized infrastructure making the movement of goods and services more efficient and accessible. Given its hybrid state, the blockchain can be used by governments, corporations, private companies and individuals who do not need all their information to be public.
“XinFin was born with the intention of reaching what others were not able to. In a world where technology, time and efficiency become more and more essential, XinFin aims to build a network where enterprises and governments can seamlessly use blockchain resources”, says Atul Khekade, co-founder at XinFin.
Wanchain boasts as one of the earliest cross-chain solutions in the blockchain space. Launched in 2017, Wanchain provides users with premium interoperability solutions for blockchains, allowing the transfer of value and data across them. Currently, Wanchain connects more than 15 Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks including but not limited to Arbitrum, Avalanche, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP Ledger, Polkadot, XRP Ledger and now XinFin.
Partnering with Wanchain opens the doors for greater expansion of the XinFin ecosystem, Atul added. Wanchain will connect XinFin’s $XDC token to Avalanche, BNB chain, Polygon and Wanchain’s own Layer 1 blockchain. This will allow XinFin to fully communicate with the blockchains listed above, share data and transfer value across these chains.
“That is why the collaboration with Wanchain, to bridge XinFin to other platforms, is of crucial importance to achieve the objective of a decentralised and effective global system,” Atul concluded.
Finally, the partnership with DIMO will also help XinFin find its footing across global trade. Adding $XDC to DIMO bridges helps bolster the business development of XinFin’s ecosystem. DIMO, similar to XinFin, was launched with an aim to incentivise digitization and collection of data on the blockchain. This boosts the overall adoption of blockchain technology, and adjacent cryptocurrencies, especially for retail clients.
Blockchain
Ethereum Could Stage Strong Rally If It Clears This Key Resistance
Ethereum gained pace above the $3,080 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price could continue higher if there is a clear move above the $3,150 resistance.
- Ethereum remained well bid and climbed above the $3,080 and $3,100 levels.
- The price is now trading above $3,080 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $3,080 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $3,130 and $3,180 to start another increase in the near term.
Ethereum Price Remains Supported
Ethereum remained well bid and extended increase above the $3,080 resistance. ETH even broke the $3,130 resistance zone and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
It even spiked towards the $3,180 level and traded as high as $3,172. Recently, there was a downside correction below the $3,130 level. Ether price corrected below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,880 swing low to $3,172 high.
The price tested the $3,050 support zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $3,080 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,130 level. The next major resistance is near the $3,170 and $3,180 levels. A close above the $3,180 level might start a strong upward move in the near term. In the stated case, ether might rise towards the $3,250 level. The next major resistance could be near the $3,280 or $3,320.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $3,130 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,080 zone and the trend line.
The first major support is near the $3,060 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The next major support is near the $3,025 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,880 swing low to $3,172 high. If there is a downside break below the $3,025 support, the price could start another decline.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,025
Major Resistance Level – $3,130
Blockchain
ADADemon: The In-depth Views on It
The introduction of play-to-earn games into the cryptocurrency and online gaming industries was a welcome development. Players cherish the opportunity to earn while entertaining themselves with their favourite games.
However, many players and crypto enthusiasts are discouraged by some of the challenges such as substandard games, lack of transparency, and several others that make the P2E subsector uninteresting.
ADADemon is the newest member of the P2E community and was created to address these challenges and offer players a golden opportunity to play on the best platform and earn.
About ADADemon
ADA Demon is the pioneer play-to-earn MetaVerse-based ecosystem on one of the leading blockchains – CardanoBlockchain. The first in-depth P2E platform is inspired by the Greek underworld it is themed after.
By introducing a P2E system into the virtual world, ADA Demon is setting the pace in the MetaVerse for game and crypto lovers. It combines entertainment with business, a win-win situation for ADA Demon and its users.
ADA Demon offers entertaining adventure games where players assume the roles of estranged spirits and are mandated to beseech gods, plan their escape from the Greek hell, and battle monsters.
As a part of its efforts to revolutionize the gaming industry, it integrates blockchain and offers players benefits that are lacking on other platforms such as interoperability to non-crypto and crypto lovers, monetization, and digital scarcity, among others.
In recognition of the importance of players to the project, ADA Demon compensates players accordingly, even if they lose a game. The transparency customer-first approach will have a positive impact on players and the project itself.
$AGONY Token
$AGONY is ADA Demon’s utility token. Gamers can use it to develop their virtual worlds on the Cardano network and commercialize them. It is also used to evaluate each game’s value and as a mechanism for purchase and exchange.
The token is fungible, meaning that you can move or trade it freely while using any of the network’s array of service chains.
The token is an integral part of the ADA Demon project and is designed to connect to the platform and its overall value.
All trading transactions on the platform are conducted with $AGONY tokens. Gamers may trade the game tokens according to their preferences. These transactions will be done at the item exchange and allow gamers to utilize the $AGONY token fully.
You can also use the token to pay for services or goods. Gamers may exchange them for goods and services as well. The project creators allow users to trade their assets for the tokens because they represent the ecosystem’s entire values and are thereby the ultimate asset.
Vesting Period
$AGONY token has a vesting period of 3 weeks. At the expiration of this period, the tokens will be distributed to presale investors whose vesting period starts immediately the presale is over. Presale participants will get double their tokens as rewards for their efforts.
For improved functionality of the token economy, investors are advised to retain most of their tokens. Locked tokens allow the ADA Demon team to understand the token’s worth better while it forbids developers from disposing of their tokens as soon as trading commences. That safeguards holders’ and investors’ interests.
Decentralized Exchange
ADA Demon’s goals don’t stop at merely creating a metaverse, it aims to create a fully dependent financial ecosystem, and that aim isn’t possible without a Decentralized Exchange(DEX) powering that ecosystem. Trading, Yield Farming, Staking services, etc will also be available to users and partners alike.
Demon DEX will be the Automated Market Maker (AMM) and a Decentralized trading platform (DEX) within ADA Demon, with two ways to access it.
The first way would be physical, through a PC or Mobile device, like normal DEXs, while the second way would purely be virtual and in-game, with a more immersive experience.
The Virtual in-game marketplace would have a lot of similarities to normal real-life marketplaces, but only with everything being handled by “Merchant Bots” powered by smart contracts.
A player could zip into a marketplace and do more than buy and sell tokens, he/she would also have access to amenities such as clothing, weapons, and special items in the form of NFTs.
With this concept already in motion, ADA Demon would become a leader in the DeFi market, since it would be the first of its type.
While the DEX will be compatible with major Blockchains, it’ll tend to have its focus on blockchain-based gaming initiatives. Exchange commissions and liquidity pool incentives will also be given to contributors on the decentralized platform.
DeFi Loans
ADA Demon would have an integrated DeFi loan service. When borrowing money, borrowers utilize digital assets as collateral, in a similar way that they would use real estate or a vehicle as collateral for a mortgage or auto loan.
This aspect would also be similar to the Demon DEX, as characters would be able to visit a virtual DeFi loan location and conduct their transactions there.
You won’t have to go through a credit check to acquire a loan, which could be a good choice for people who don’t have the best credit histories. With a crypto-backed loan, you may be able to get a better rate than you would with a traditional personal loan.
The team behind ADA Demon is very dedicated to making its vision a reality, as this would take the technology a step further into human advancement.
Roadmap
Q2:
- Website design and launch.
- Social media setup.
- Awareness creation to attract early investors/adopters.
- Smart contract creation.
- Private seed sale.
- Presale.
- Marketing and development.
- CoinMarketCap and Coingecko listing.
- Token listing on major Cardano-based exchanges e.g Minswap, Muesliswap, Adaswap, Ergodex, Sundeaswap, and more.
Q3:
- Security audit.
- AMA and interview sessions with the team.
- ADA Demon NFT mint.
- Beta rating system.
- Leader board development.
- Early player rewards.
- Video game distribution.
- Game developer templates and tutorials.
Q4
- Cross-chain bridge.
- Staking rewards.
- ADA Demon DEX/AMM.
- Maninet ADA Demon staking/liquidity mining.
- Liquidity mining.
- ADA Demon wallet.
Conclusion
ADA Demon is not a regular play-to-earn platform. Its awesome features ensure that players can improve their financial status while entertaining themselves. It has a mechanism that helps them overcome most of the challenges plaguing other platforms while helping them monetize their skills.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Technicals Suggest Bulls Aim Sharp Move Above $42K
Bitcoin climbed further above the $42,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rally further above $42,200.
- Bitcoin remained well supported above the $41,000 and $41,100 levels.
- The price is now trading above $41,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $41,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might start a strong upward move if it settles above the $42,000 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Gains Pace
Bitcoin price extended increase above the $41,500 resistance zone. BTC even cleared the $42,000 resistance zone and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A high was formed near $42,235 before the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $41,500 pivot level. The price even spiked below the $41,000 level, but it found support near the $40,900 level.
A fresh base was formed and the price is now back above $41,500. Bitcoin climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $42,235 swing high to $40,900 low. It is now trading above $41,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $41,725USD pair. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $41,725 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $42,235 swing high to $40,900 low is also near the $41,725 level. The next key resistance could be $42,000. To start a strong upward move, the price must settle above the $42,000 zone and then clear $42,230. If the bulls succeed, the price could rise towards the $43,200 resistance zone.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $42,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $41,250 level.
The next major support is seen near the $41,000 level and the trend line zone. A downside break below the trend line might send the price to $40,750 or the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,250, followed by $41,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $41,725, $42,000 and $42,500.
