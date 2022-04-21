News
Yankee offense comes alive, gets 5 runs in win over Tigers
DETROIT — For a scrappy and frustrating Yankees offense, Wednesday night was an explosion. The Bombers managed to get five runners across home plate as they beat the Tigers 5-3 at Comerica Park.
It was the second straight win for the Yankees (7-5), who clinched the series win and will go for the sweep on Thursday afternoon. Luis Severino pitched well for his third straight start, but did not get a decision. The offense scored more than four runs for only the third time in this 12-game season.
Anthony Rizzo hit his fourth homer of the season, doubled and scored on DJ LeMahieu’s infield hit in the eighth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in his first run as a Yankee and it was a big one. His RBI in the seventh drove in the Bombers’ go-ahead run.
He had his fourth multi-hit game (second in a row). After getting off to a 1-for-17 start in his first five games, the shortstop the Yankees traded Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela for, along with Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt, has gone 9-for his last 18.
The Yankees scored three runs off their old division rival Eduardo Rodriguez. The former Red Sox left-hander went six innings, gave up four hits and walked one while striking out five. They scored two more off the Tigers’ shaky bullpen.
For a team that went into the game ranked 26th out of 30 teams in runs scored, this was a relief. Hitting coach Dillon Lawson admitted that although he is happy with the way the Yankees hitters have committed to the process, results were needed.
“Everyone’s human,” Lawson said about the Yankees’ meager offensive production so far this season. “When you put hard work and effort into anything and then same thing with your career you want to reap the rewards. So of course there are frustrations with it.
“But this is baseball,” he continued, “and we’re in a day and age of baseball where pitching is amazing and ever evolving. And so the frustrations are daily for hitters. It isn’t anything that we’re not used to.”
He said the players working through the process would make them more comfortable and lead to production.
“They take comfort in that and know that the game of baseball is always going to be frustrating for hitters and position players,” Lawson added. “But their hard work and effort is going to be rewarded.”
Kiner-Falefa and Kyle Higashioka singled with one out in the third. Kiner-Falefa scored from second on Aaron Judge’s double. The second run came in on Rizzo’s ground out.
Rizzo homered for the fourth time this season off lefty Rodriguez. Kiner-Falefa drove in his first run as a Yankee in the seventh with a line-drive single to center.
Severino, who dreaded pitching in the winter-like conditions Wednesday night, still had the hot hand. He held the Tigers to one run over five innings. They got seven hits off him and he walked two, but limited the damage. He struck out threw and threw 88 pitches, 60 for strikes.
He also gave up two hits to Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, who closed in on history. Cabrera went 3-for-4 Wednesday night, getting within one hit of 3,000 career hits.
Severino gave up a leadoff double to Jeimer Candelario and back-to-back singles to Miguel Cabrera and Victor Reyes, allowing the Tigers to score.
In the sixth, Cabrera had his third hit and scored on Harold Castro’s double when Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s relay throw to the plate was wide up the third base line.
Chad Green was charged with two earned runs in one inning of work. He struck out one and walked one. The runs were the first earned runs the Yankees’ right-hander had given up since Sept. 15, 2021, when he gave up two to the Orioles. Jonathan Loaisiga and Clay Holmes each pitched scoreless innings, with Holmes striking out Cabrera in the eighth to prevent him from getting the historic hit. Aroldis Chapman threw a scoreless ninth.
Mahtomedi: Secondary students to return to school following threatening message
Students at Mahtomedi Middle School and Mahtomedi High School will be back in school in person on Thursday following a day of distance learning on Wednesday.
District officials district moved the secondary schools to an e-learning day after a threatening message was left on the district’s tip line.
Superintendent Barb Duffrin emailed families to alert them that the message threatened “an individual at one of the secondary schools and was specific to the date of April 20, 2022.”
The Washington County sheriff’s office was contacted and is investigating the threat, Duffrin wrote.
“Moving to e-Learning provided an extra level of security for our students and more time for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to look into the matter,” she wrote in a second email to families. “At this time, there is no validating information to indicate this was a credible threat.”
“We want to thank our students who spoke up about the threat and encourage families to have ongoing conversations about the importance of notifying an adult when coming across something that doesn’t look or feel right,” Duffrin wrote.
500 pounds of marijuana spill onto I-70 after crash on 4/20
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Interstate 70 led to a pot bust after a vehicle spilled 500 pounds of marijuana Wednesday afternoon, which is coincidentally 4/20.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared a photo of the packaged marijuana scattered on the interstate in Callaway County, about 100 miles west of St. Louis.
“You don’t see this every day, but it is 4/20,” the agency tweeted.
Police arrested 32-year-old Victor Gonzalez Acosta in Montgomery County, about 30 miles away from the crash. Gonzalez, a Mexican national, was charged with one count of felony drug trafficking.
Authorities said no one was hurt.
Washington County authorities recover body from Mississippi River in Denmark Township
Washington County authorities recovered the body of a man from the Mississippi River in Denmark Township on Wednesday evening, officials say.
BNSF Railway employees reported the body along the riverbank near 120th Street South about 5 p.m., according to a news release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies and the Washington County Water Recovery Team recovered the body just north of Lock and Dam No. 2 near Hastings, the news release said.
The man’s identity and his cause of death will be released by the medical examiner.
