Connect with us

Blockchain

0x (ZRX) Has Rallied To Nearly 40% In A Day

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Top 3 Potential Crypto Tokens To Buy In April 2022
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Altcoin News

The nature of the crypto industry is structured to fluctuate constantly. The price value of the cryptocurrencies will be changing according to the buy and sell of the tokens. Since the beginning of this year, it was a bear market for the crypto space but now initiated to recover. Most of the altcoins follow the same suit as Bitcoin resulting in a similar trading pattern.

During the bullish run, 0x (ZRX) has also been displaying a bullish trading chart giving profits to the holders. The 0x protocol is powered by the ZRX token, which is an Ethereum token. The network is meant to allow you to trade Ethereum tokens directly from your wallet at a reasonable cost.

Current Status Market

According to CoinMarketCap, ZRX has surged nearly 40% in the last 24-hours. It is currently trading at a price of $0.98 with a trading volume of $1,561,137,774 on the last day. Moreover, ZRX is ranked 94 by market cap with the current circulating supply of 847,496,055 ZRX coins.

The trading chart of ZRX depicts a bullish run for the past month. Consequently, the 30-day statistics show an 80% surge in price while the 7-day chart displays a nearly 30% rise. This rise in price value indicates a short-term bullish run while the holders expect a long-term bull. Besides, ZRX is available to trade on exchanges such as Binance, OKX, ByBit, FTX, and Bitget.

However, the 0x network is very active and has more updates to the market. To support their new social marketplace for NFTs, the 0x project has partnered with Coinbase. This elicits a hike in price value within the last 24-hours, bringing gains to the holders. With further advancements, it is expected that ZRX will set a new ATH in the next term.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Moon.Art To Launch The First Phase of The NFT Marketplace

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

Moon.Art To Launch The First Phase of The NFT Marketplace
google news

Moon.Art, the world’s first fully regulated, eco-friendly and community driven NFT-Marketplace, is set to launch the first phase of its marketplace – the issuance of limited keycards with lifetime utilities. The highly anticipated NFT marketplace will be launched and fully ready to be indulged by enthusiasts, investors and traders alike at the end of the year as shown in the roadmap.

According to NFT stats, about $41 billion worth of crypto was spent on the NFT marketplaces in 2021. Over the years, the value of Non-Fungible Tokens have continued to skyrocket, thus sparking a wave of interest in these uniquely identifiable digital assets. However, existing marketplaces have presented quite a number of issues such as deep technical knowledge requirements, payments in volatile cryptocurrencies, no regulated environment, high network fees, no user-friendly multi-chain solution, bad carbon footprint and more.

Moon.Art proposes a new digital marketplace that’s welcoming for every user. Moon.Art intends to build the world’s first NFT marketplace that is community-driven, eco-friendly and complies with the highest regulatory standards.

The regulated NFT marketplace is offering 10,000 limited Keycards with upcoming utilities. To finance the technical development, marketing and legal compliance process for the Moon.Art marketplace, the team is on track to create an NFT-Keycard which guarantees special lifetime benefits to all holders. A maximum of 10,000 Keycards will be available for minting on the Ethereum Blockchain as an ERC721A token.

The Keycard is an investment in the future and ensures special lifetime benefits including 50% discount on trading fees on the Moon.Art marketplace, reduction of trading fees by 5% until it reaches zero for each additional Keycard in a user’s wallet, allocation of 50% of the income from trading fees on the platform to all Keycard holders, and also pre-access to the beta version of the Moon.Art marketplace.

The Moon.Art NFT space is not just a common NFT marketplace, it is the perfect infrastructure of the next generation of NFT trading for everyone – simple, compliant and eco-friendly.

The NFT marketplace will be the first fully regulated NFT marketplace inside the EEA. Every user will be required to do a complete KYC procedure in advance so as to prevent money laundering and illicit activities on the platform. Moon.Art will balance carbon dioxide emissions of the platform with carbon offsets, thus saving energy.

Likewise, the platform users do not have to be computer geeks to buy NFTs. They can easily make NFT purchases by paying in cryptocurrencies and FIAT currencies. Users can purchase NFTs on Moon.Art not only with Ethereum but also with different tokens and FIAT currencies.

On a similar note, the purchase of NFTs on Moon.Art will be possible through the Ethereum blockchain as well as via other blockchain networks like Cardano, Polygon or Binance Smart Chain. The NFT marketplace will be able to map all common blockchains.

Users can trade NFTs on Moon.Art by paying the fixed price offers or by rejecting and bidding on price lists. Purchases and sales are all made by users who either connect their crypto wallet to the platform or have created an account with an associated wallet on the platform – custodian service.

Moreover, Moon.Art does not charge a fee to list or mint an NFT. The NFT is not transferred to the blockchain until the initial purchase or transfer has been made.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 21

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 21
google news
  • On April 21, the bullish BTC price analysis is at  $46434.5.
  • BTC’s bullish market price analysis for April 21, 2022, is $35836.5.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on April 21, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. 

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers around the world. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain. 

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin. 

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible to almost instantaneously mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on April 21, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

BTC/USDT Perpetual Descending Channel Pattern Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of BTC is $40701.50. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $46434.5 and the buy level of BTC is $43488. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $35836.5.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, BTC is in a bullish state. However, BTC’s price lies above 50 MA (short-term),  Furthermore, BTC also lies above 200 MA (long-term). Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Next Earth and SEE Turtles Collaborate on a Metaverse Charity Game

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 21, 2022

By

Next Earth and SEE Turtles Collaborate on a Metaverse Charity Game
google news

Next Earth, the third-largest metaverse, has already proved its commitment to support environmental initiatives by allocating 1 million USD to environmental issues, and now they are about to launch its first CSR campaign.

Together with its partner organization, SEE Turtles, Next Earth is going to launch a game in the metaverse: they are inviting their users to contribute to a good cause by purchasing land on certain territories in the metaverse with a chance to win $200,000 worth of NXTT or five unique NFTs. 20% of proceeds from each transaction will go to SEE Turtles to implement plastic removal projects on the same locations in the real world.

Collecting plastic waste from beaches and coasts doesn’t only cleans the ocean but can save the lives of endangered sea turtles and make a positive impact on the environment. Next Earth is leading the way among metaverses when it comes to social responsibility and takes it seriously to inform, educate, and make real impact together with its community and partner organizations.

How to Join

To take part in this campaign, Next Earth users simply need to purchase land on any of the territories involved in the campaign. These territories are the same locations where SEE Turtles will implement plastic waste collecting projects from the income of the campaign. After purchasing land, users will be able to start a treasure hunt, where they need to remove trash from their tiles to see if there are any prizes hiding under them.

Under many tiles, Next Earth has placed $200,000 worth of NXTT in different values and 5 unique NFTs made by TinyWasteland. So not only will participants be supporting a good cause, but they also have the chance to win some amazing prizes. The campaign will officially launch in May, but Next Earth will announce the exact date soon.

In their livestream on 21 April, Noemi Magyar Head of CSR at Next Earth and Brad Nahill, President of SEE Turtles discussed the impact of their ongoing partnership and how the donations are turning into real help. Peter Csakvari, the artist behind TinyWasteland has also joined the discussion to talk about his art and how unique NFTs can be used in such campaigns.

Metaverse For Good

This campaign is a great example of how a metaverse can use its platform to support a good cause and be socially responsible. By collaborating with SEE Turtles, Next Earth is making a positive impact on the environment and helping to save the lives of endangered species.

While Next Earth has always donated 10% of its transaction proceeds to charity, this is the first time it has launched a social responsibility campaign of this magnitude. This level of cooperation between a metaverse and its community is exciting and sets a precedent for how such platforms can be used to support environmental initiatives.

As the metaverse becomes more mainstream, it is important to remember that it can be used for more than just entertainment. Next Earth hopes that this campaign inspires other metaverses to use their platform to support causes and make a difference in the real world with the help of a virtual one.

 

Photo by Peter Csakvari, TinyWasteland
google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap
and choose
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Safari
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.