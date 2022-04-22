Finance
100-Year Old Copywriting Secret Lets You Sell Without Selling
There’s no doubt about it that we are being bombarded with more advertising and marketing — especially online — than ever before.
And if you want your ads to cut through the noise and clutter of an overcrowded market place, one of the best things you can do is not try to make the sale at all.
Let me explain what I mean by that.
Almost 100 years ago the legendary copywriter Maxwell Sackheim wrote an ad with a headline (that is now ingrained in direct response copywriting mythology) that said, “Do You Make These Mistakes In English?”
And even though the ad is considered to have some of the best “sales copy” of all time, nothing in the ad was being “sold.”
Instead, the entire ad was designed to get people to send for a free book.
You see, before selling anything, the ad first got anyone interested in developing better English skills to raise their hands. Then they sent them a sales letter selling an actual product. Which, from what I hear, sold a TON of courses.
And this concept is even more important today.
Whether you’re writing online or offline, doesn’t matter. If you find your ads and sales letters just aren’t pulling because you are in an overcrowded market, try to write an ad that sells people on something free first.
From there, when they’ve gotten to know you and the valuable information you possess, then go for the sale. Then sell a straight pitch on something that costs money.
Finance
4 Important Tips to Research and Buy Chemicals
In a lab, experts do use various chemicals and chemicals for research purposes. If your lab is not equipped with right chemicals and equipment, you won’t be able to perform the experiments. Given below are a few important tips that may help you buy the right research chemicals and other equipment. Read on to know more.
Consider the Requirements
For best results, you may want to get the best quality product. Each lab and investigation facility has its own requirements to execute tests. So, the chemical compounds should be high quality for accuracy, protection and reliability. For lucrative functional programs, experts need the right units.
Before you buy, make sure you create a list of your requirements. This will help you get exactly what you need. Plus, you won’t have to return the product, which will you save you a lot of time.
Software and Functions
For clinical operations, we suggest that you consider the software and functions. While you can get chemical substances from many stores, it’s important that you determine what you need for best use. The software should be authentic and compatible with the hardware you have at the lab or you may not be able to get the correct results. So, you should keep this point in mind.
Both software and functions are equally important. With the right software, you won’t be able to perform the experiments on the computer.
Basic Safety Elements
If you get poor quality substances, you may either hurt yourself or damage the equipment. As a matter of fact, some chemicals must be used in a specific environment as they have to be used under strictly safe conditions. Make sure you know how to use the product before buying them. After all, the safety of the lab professionals is of the utmost importance. Therefore, we suggest that you confirm the basic safety elements before placing your order.
Trusted Companies
Make sure you choose a trusted company to buy the chemical substances from. It’s a good idea to do some research and make a list of some good companies. Since there are many organizations, it’s your responsibility to ensure that you go for products that pass the quality specifications. Once you have researched your options, you will find it a lot easier to choose the right substances. This is even more important if you are going to buy the chemicals for the first time. Moreover, trusted companies have years of experience in their business. In fact, experience is the single most important factor to consider a provider or seller.
Long story short, if you want to buy the best substances, we suggest that you take into account all of the factors mentioned above. Lastly, the cost and warranty of the products also matter. So, it’s not a good idea to ignore the fundamental safety elements when looking for a good seller and buy the chemicals. After all, you want to get what you need while keeping your safety as the top priority. Hopefully, you will find these tips helpful.
Finance
Book Summary – The Ivy Portfolio – How to Invest Like the Top Endowments – By Mebane Faber
Endowments have an investment outlook of forever. They know how to avoid bear markets and bubble crashes. These endowments use sophisticated investment strategies to limit the risk and maximize their gains.
Why is this important to me? There are two main points that make this book important to you.
1. We need to emulate the best. To figure out what these endowments have done on our own would result in lost time, money and opportunity. Why not emulate the best. Here is what the Yale Endowment has done. If you would have invested $100,000 in 1985, your investment would be worth $4 million today compared to the S&P at $1.5 million, 10-year Government bonds at $950,000. The same amount invested in Harvard’s endowment would have gotten you $3 million. These endowments know what they are doing.
2. Get Rich Quick in stocks is not a smart way to go. Over the long haul you will probably lose money. This does not mean that you will not make money in stocks but it means you need to be educated. Think about it – we would be competing with guys like this who are the best of the best. When you see get rich quick scams on TV just think about these endowments. These guys are the best of the best and they know who how to invest. They beat the S&P by an additional 4% per year with 33% less volatility. Competing with these guys would be like advising your son to drop out of school to play basketball with the goal of becoming the next Michael Jordon.
The Ivy Portfolio is packed with a ton of information. This book is not for the faint of heart. They get into some pretty in depth stuff like mathematical algorithms, portfolio rebalancing, momentum, hedge funds, private equity, active management and passive management.
Rule one is critical. Don’t lose money. Think about this if you invest $1000 dollars and lose 50% of it then you have to make a 100% gain just to get even. This is the biggest destroyer of wealth.
The Ivy Portfolio – This book gives you some ETF’s and mutual funds as well as building core asset allocations that emulate the endowments. They back test with historical data to show you what you would have earned. This is powerful stuff. Please note that these endowments have investment opportunities that the little guys don’t have, given their size. The Ivy Portfolio uses rebalancing and passive management to achieve results. This is doable for the little guy.
13F’s – This is powerful stuff. I never heard of this until I picked up this book. These are powerful tools if you are a value investor with a long term view. You can go to SEC.GOV website and search for 13F’s. This will show what the top dogs are invested in. Thus you can simple see what Warren Buffet owns and buy the same thing. You can search once per quarter and tweak your portfolio accordingly. This is an excellent strategy. Note: You need to figure out a good price to buy in at because you make your money on the buy and not the sell.
The Ivy Portfolio is a pretty intense book on investing but it profiles the two best endowments and how they do it. The good news is there are a couple of things the small investor can learn from the book. They are asset allocation, rebalancing and 13F’s.
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days. One thing you can take away from this book is emulate the best. If you want to save time and explode your results then emulate the people who have already done it. You can start by researching 13F’s and seeing what Warren Buffet, Carl Icahn and George Soros invest in.
Finance
Investing in Stock Market in 2009 – Stock Market Education & Advice For Beginners and Traders
One of the most motivating aspects about online day trading is the possibility of taking advantage of stocks that are breaking out and rising fast to new highs.
CERTAIN stocks can achieve extraordinary gains in a matter of minutes or double in price during the same trading day. Knowing when to pick these beautiful jewels can be worth a long lasting gold mine for any day trader.
Unfortunately most beginner day traders rarely take advantage of those incredibly profitable opportunities on a consistent basis, while others don’t even know how to manage the trade, because they either sell to fast or get in to late.
Day trading is definitely not rocket science, but You do need to follow a step by step plan that is practical & simple to apply.
Complicated technical systems and information overload can make you slow and confuse you right from the start, making you loose money instead of making your profits grow.
In essence, You can be sure that the trading method you employ to approach the stock market and pick stocks can make a big difference in your results as a trader.
Fortunately some sites on the web can show you how to take advantage of stocks in a practical way every week by minimizing risks.
Don’t let the lack of knowledge stop you from becoming a successful stock trader.
Remember that people from many walks of life have made a fortune in the stock market. It all started when they chose to learn how to DO IT.
100-Year Old Copywriting Secret Lets You Sell Without Selling
Mask whiplash strikes Philly amid changing rules across US
How This P2E Title Approaches Player Rewards Differently
Jammu & Kashmir: Government Changes Timing Of School, Check New School Timings Here
4 Important Tips to Research and Buy Chemicals
Mystery deepens in the case of a no-show Missouri politician
Officials: 9-year-old dies in accidental shooting in MN
Developing: Massive police presence at West Florissant crash
Book Summary – The Ivy Portfolio – How to Invest Like the Top Endowments – By Mebane Faber
The early returns on the Yankees offense are not great
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations