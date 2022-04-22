News
13 stats that stand out from the Orioles’ first 13 games
Thirteen games into their season, the Orioles have lived up to the misfortunate associated with that number.
Their pitching staff has surprisingly excelled early on, though it’s doing so without ace John Means and might be without him for the rest of the season. An offense expected to be a strength has instead regularly missed out on run-scoring opportunities, with some of that incapability traceable to poor luck.
Although 13 games is a relatively small sample, it’s enough of a benchmark to take a look at an accompanying 13 numbers that stand out amid Baltimore’s 4-9 start to the season.
2.5: This figure is sure to dip after Thursday’s 6-4 loss to close a series defeat in Oakland, but the Orioles’ pitchers entered the finale with a value of 2.5 in FanGraphs’ version WAR, tied for the major league lead among staffs with the San Francisco Giants, and still left it with a top-four ERA in the American League. Last season, Baltimore’s arms generated 7.9 fWAR total, a figure that ranked 25th among 30 teams and as the second lowest in the AL.
8: That’s Means’ number of innings thus far this year, and it might be all he throws. The left-hander unexpectedly exited his first home start after only four innings April 13 with left forearm tightness, with the injury formally ruled a left elbow sprain when it landed him on the 60-day injured list. The Orioles and Means are awaiting further tests and medical opinions about the elbow before choosing the next steps, but the pitching staff has largely stepped up around his absence. Before Thursday, the Orioles had a 1.67 ERA in their past nine games, by far their best such stretch since September 2016.
.115: The pitching staff’s efforts to prevent runs have often been outdone by the lineup’s inability to produce them. With runners in scoring position, the Orioles are 13-for-113, a league-worst .115 average, and are also last in the majors in on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Almost 36% of their plate appearances in those situations have resulted in strikeouts.
49: “Walk, don’t run” is certainly not the Orioles’ offensive motto, but you wouldn’t know it 13 games into the year. After ranking 28th in the majors in walk percentage in 2021, Baltimore is tied for second in the AL with 49 walks while ranking last in the majors with 28 runs. The Orioles also lead the majors in strikeouts.
-.159: The Orioles put seven balls in play at at least 100 mph Thursday, getting hits out of five of those. That improved their batting average on that level of contact to .485, and although that sounds impressive, the leaguewide average entering Thursday was .559. Before the game, the difference between Orioles’ actual average on balls hit 100 mph or harder and their expected average — a Statcast metric based on exit velocity and launch angle — was -.159, the largest deficit in the majors.
13: The Orioles have played 13 games, and outfielder Anthony Santander has reached base in all of them. His OPS of .853 is nearly 200 points higher than that of any other Oriole. He’s walked almost twice as much as any of his teammates, with his 11 free passes — against 10 strikeouts — already more than he drew in his 2020 Most Valuable Oriole season. But he, too, has struggled with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-7.
1.80: Late in spring training, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said a group of pitchers who had already reached the majors needed to “step up” or risk being replaced by the organization’s next wave of prospects. Thus far, the message seems to have been received. Bruce Zimmermann, Keegan Akin, Mike Baumann and Alexander Wells have combined to allow five earned runs in 25 innings, a 1.80 ERA; before Baumann and Akin had multi-run outings within the past few days, those four had surrendered one earned run in 21 1/3 frames.
66.1: The Orioles’ pitchers entered Thursday leading the majors in strike percentage, then they threw more than three of every four pitches for a strike against Oakland. Nearly two-thirds of Baltimore’s offerings this season have been strikes, a metric in which they ranked below the league average in 2021. The improvement is partly the product of how their catchers set up before each pitch, giving pitchers a down-the-middle target to encourage them to let their stuff play in the zone.
98: Jorge López struggled in the Orioles’ rotation in 2021, seeing opponents’ success against him skyrocket as he reached the middle innings, and a sprained ankle cut short a late-season look at the right-hander as a reliever. He spent his offseason focused on getting stronger, and he’s come out this season getting results. Now Baltimore’s closer, López’s sinker is averaging 98 mph this season and has gotten up to 99.5 mph after averaging 95.3 mph in 2021. The velocity on each of his secondary pitches is up, as well.
1.73: López doesn’t have much experience in relief, but he’s spent plenty of time in the majors relative to other members of the pitching staff. Eight pitchers who have taken the mound for Baltimore entered the season with less than a year of major league service time, and that group has combined for a 1.73 ERA. Rookie right-hander Félix Bautista has been particularly impressive in his first major-league go, imposing both in height (6-foot-8) and stuff (97 mph average fastball velocity).
4: In the previous three seasons, no team came close to allowing as many home runs as the Orioles. Through 13 games in 2022, no team has allowed fewer. They’ve surrendered only four so far, having that success despite facing three teams that were in the playoffs a year ago and an Oakland Athletics team that has been among the majors’ highest-scoring offenses.
0: The Orioles’ decision to move back Camden Yards’ left field wall ahead of its 30th anniversary season seemingly had the desired effect in the club’s first homestand, with no home runs flying over the deeper fence. There’s only even been one ball — off the bat of Orioles star Trey Mancini — that would have been a home run with the old dimensions, though the true test will come as Baltimore heats up in the summer.
100: Mancini, perhaps more than any other Oriole, has been struck by bad luck this season. He’s hit several balls hard only for defenders to make remarkable plays. Thursday, he hit a 108.9 mph groundball and twitched toward second after the ball went past the first baseman for an error, with that movement enough for first base umpire Rob Drake to rule it as an attempt to advance and declare Mancini out when he was tagged before returning to first. A subsequent dispute resulted in Mancini’s first career ejection, but it’s possible it was simply a case of frustration boiling over. Mancini has put seven balls in play at 100 mph or more, with only one falling for a hit; entering Thursday, only two other players could say the same. Mancini is batting .234, but he came into Thursday with an expected batting average of .324 that ranked in the top 10% of the league.
Friday, 9:38 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
7th Pay Commission: Family pension rule changed! Now central employees will get pension of Rs 1.25 lakh, know new rules
7th Pay Commission: Family pension rule changed! Now central employees will get pension of Rs 1.25 lakh, know new rules
7th Pay Commission: If both husband and wife come under the rules of pension, then after the death of both their two children will get family pension. The sum of these two pensions should be maximum Rs 1.25 lakh.
7th Pay Commission: Under the 7th Pay Commission, the government had increased dearness allowance from 31 percent to 34 percent last day. After this, the Finance Ministry approved to give arrears from January 1, 2022. Today we will give information about the pension received by the family of central employees. Actually, the rules related to family pension have been updated in the last days.
Children can get two pensions
The family of Central Government Employees gets the facility of pension. Under this, if both husband and wife are government employees and they are covered under the Central Civil Services Pension (CCS Pension) 1972, then in such a situation their family will also be made part of the family pension. On the death of both of them after retirement, their children (nominees) can get two pensions. The sum of these two pensions should be maximum Rs 1.25 lakh.
What changed in family pension?
According to Rule 54(11) of CCS Pension 1972, if both husband and wife are covered under the rules of pension, then after the death of both their two children will get family pension. If one of the members dies after retirement in the service, then the family pension will be given to the other member (husband or wife). If both of them die after retirement, then the children will get the facility of family pension.
Earlier family pension was less
Earlier, on the death of a government employee, the surviving children used to get 45 thousand rupees as family pension. This was the rule under Pension Rule 54 (3). If both the family pensions were given to the children, then according to sub rule (2), this amount would have been Rs 27 thousand.
This is the current new rule
According to the 7th Pay Commission (7th pay commission), the maximum pension amount is fixed at Rs 2.5 lakh. But, there has been a change in the rules of family pension. Both husband and wife are government employees and if both of them die after retirement, then a pension of 1.25 lakh and another family pension of Rs 75 thousand will be given to the nominee children. In lieu of the 7th Pay Commission, the government fixed the family pension at the rate of Rs 2.50 lakh per month. According to the notification, in place of 45 thousand rupees from 1.1.2016, 50 percent of the total 2.5 lakh i.e. 1.25 lakh rupees will be given to the nominee as family pension. Earlier the pension of 27 thousand rupees has now been reduced to 30 percent of 2.5 lakh i.e. 75 thousand rupees.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Family pension rule changed! Now central employees will get pension of Rs 1.25 lakh, know new rules appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ contestant Ralph Kiser dead at 56
News
Best Beard Styles For Indian Men To Look Deadly Hot & Handsome
Beards can completely change a person’s aesthetic and looks. Nowadays beard styles for men are one of the most popular trends. The best thing about beard styles is that you can switch them whenever you want to get the right look for the right occasion. Whether you are looking for a tough or a subtle look, there is a style for every man.
Here is a list of the best beard styles that will help you find your style and look your best
1. Stubble Beard Style
Those who don’t want to go for a full beard can go for the stubble style. The look is between the clean-shaven and short beard look. It will give you a clean and rugged look. If you have a mysterious and confident personality you can surely go for this look. This style can complement any hairstyle and outfit.
2. Short Beard Style
Short beard styles are really good for men who want to flaunt their facial hair but don’t want to go for a long beard. For a short beard, you have to keep the hair short on the cheeks and trimmed at the neck. Guys with confident personalities who want to keep things neat and classy should go for this one.
3. Trimmed Beard Style
Trimmed Beard is perfect for men who want to try a long beard for the first time. You have to be careful while trimming. This beard style will look good with casual wear as well as suits.
4. Ducktail Beard Style
The Ducktail beard is stylish and masculine, the beard looks like a duck’s tail, thus its name. This style flatters any face shape and looks sophisticated. This requires a little precision while maintenance. It is one of the best beard styles for men that gives an edgy look. This beard style looks good with fitted tees and formals.
5. Circle Beard Style
This beard style looks good on middle-aged as well as older men. It is stylish and low maintenance that compliments any face shape and outfit. If you want a stylish, neat, and subtle appearance this one is for you.
6. Chevron Beard Style
This beard style will give you the ’80s look, you can also modernize it if you experiment with your hairstyle. The mustache is a little difficult to maintain and is angled downwards. The stubble is easy to maintain which goes with the look. This beard style will look good with formal wear. Henry Cavill popularized this look.
7. Imperial Beard
This style is for daring and confident men who can pull it off and make a statement. This style adds a hint of sophistication. The look goes well with medium and short hair. If you wear a suit and tie with this beard style you will look dapper.
8. Van Dyke Beard
This style goes back to the 17th century, it consists of a mustache and a goatee. This can be pulled off by men of all ages. This style is a little difficult to maintain as you have to regularly shave your cheeks and jawline. But it is worth the struggle as this will give you killer look. This style looks best with breezy and casual wear.
9. Anchor Beard
Whenever we think of an anchor beard, the first thing that comes to our mind is Tony Stark. The anchor beard consists of a mustache and a short beard pointed at the chin. This style flatters rectangular, square, and round face shapes. The style looks very classy and goes well with suits and formal wear.
10. Balbo Beard
It is a combination of a disconnected mustache and a goatee. It is excellent for those with patchiness as the areas around the mouth are shaven. You can experiment with this look by changing your mustache. Many celebrities and male icons try this look as it makes your face look slim and clean. If you wear a suit with this style it will give a classy look.
Long Hair? Check Out These 20 Hairstyles For Men With Long Hairs To Look Cool
11. Mutton Chops
Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine made this style more popular. The beard includes long sideburns down to the jaw that is cut at a wide-angle and is joined by a mustache. The chin is kept clean-shaven. Not everyone can carry this look, but there are many variations of the look. This style is a little difficult to maintain. The mutton chop beard style will look good with a Beret.
12. Chin Strap Beard
If you don’t want to flaunt a beard but you are also not into a clean-shaven look, then you should go for this style. The style helps to define your jawline because it extends from each sideburn and under the chin. It will give you a sharp look.
13. Garibaldi Beard
This look consists of a thick but neat mustache and a long beard. It is best for men with oval and rectangular face shapes. It defines the jawline and cheeks. This look is very sexy, stylish, and masculine. Looks stunning with formals and athleisure wear.
14. Bandholz Beard
The Bandholz beard style consists of a thick and long mustache that joins a full beard. It takes a few months to grow. This beard style looks good with a slick back hairstyle.
15. French Fork Beard
This style needs some confidence to pull it off, the beard is split into two resembling a fork. It adds drama and style to the look. Depending on the texture of the hair the beard can look from messy to neat. This style will give you a unique look.
16. Bushy Beard
If you want to keep the focus on your jawline, you should try this bushy beard. This style will add texture and make you look more mature. Looks good with any hairstyle and any attire be it formal or casual.
17. Patchy Beard
If you want a stylishly undone look that looks natural and is not high maintenance you should try this look. It works wonders if you have uneven hair growth, always opt for a short beard for this look. This style looks good with medium hairstyles and casual wear.
18. Viking Beard
If you want to try out a masculine look you should try the Viking Style. Vikings are known for their long and thick beards. But to maintain a beard like the Vikings you need to comb and shampoo it regularly. This style looks good with long hair and a man bun. This will give you the hippie and warrior look.
19. Beard Styles for round face
This beard style is for men with a round face who want to add an angle to look sharp and slim. This look will focus the attention on your jawline and make your face look less round.
20. Clean Bearded Look
If you want to go for a clean and short beard that does not require much maintenance you can try this look. This style will add a statement to your look. This beard style looks best with short and medium hair. This goes really well with formal wear and you can rock this style at your workplace.
Short Hair? Check Out These 20 Hairstyles For Men With Short Hair To Rock Your Personality
21. Short Hair With Beard
This beard style is for men who like to keep their hair short and trimmed. This style will give you a stylish and mature look. If you want a sharp land attractive look try out this one. Whether you wear formals or casuals this style will flatter every oufit.
22. Medium Hair with Beard
This beard style is for men with medium-length hair. You can experiment and go for trendy haircuts to get the right look. This look will enhance your laid-back personality.
23. Long Hair with Beard
This look will work for men who have long hair and have the confidence and patience to maintain a long beard and long hair simultaneously. You have a lot of space to experiment with this style. You can try different hairstyles like a man bun which looks very attractive and classy.
24. Slick back hair with beard
If you like to keep your look clean, modern, and sophisticated you should try this beard style with a slick back hairstyle. This style will give you a sharp and confident look. You will look dapper in a suit with this style.
25. Curly hair with a beard
Men with curly hair, this one is for you. Curls have their own unique texture and bounce which corresponds to the texture of a beard. The beard will make you look more stylish, and attractive and will flatter your face shape.
26. Beard with Man Bun
Who doesn’t wish to try a man bun, beard with a man bun can be a deadly combination. For a modern aesthetic, the depth of a bun alongside the masculine elements of a beard works well. A thicker, fuller beard works to enhance the height of a bun by adding dimension.
27. Beard Style with messy hair
The messy mane with a well-maintained beard is a perfect combination. If you want to keep your look effortless but stylish you can go for this look. You can keep your hair messy but combine it with a trimmed well-combed beard. You will look dashing with this simple look.
28. Greybeard style
A beard can look great on men who have grey hair. Make sure to keep your beard neat and polished. You will achieve a mature and sophisticated appearance that is perfect for your age. Try to avoid beard styles that will give you an unkempt look.
29. Beard Style with a bald head
Beards with a bald head have become a style statement. Many celebrities rock this look. The focus is totally on the jawline which will give you a sharp look.
30. Beard style Indian
Indian beard styles are suitable for all face shapes and can be diverse. Stubble and short beards look great on Indian men. You can also go for a long one but make sure to trim and maintain it for a balanced look. Indian bearded look works well with Indian traditional wear and formal wear.
Check Out The 30 Most Handsome Men In India From The Bollywood World
The post Best Beard Styles For Indian Men To Look Deadly Hot & Handsome appeared first on MEWS.
13 stats that stand out from the Orioles’ first 13 games
The Facts About Consolidating Payday Loans
7th Pay Commission: Family pension rule changed! Now central employees will get pension of Rs 1.25 lakh, know new rules
How to Beat the Bank in Interest With Compounding
What Can I Do With a Life Insurance Policy That I No Longer Need?
Foreclosure – How to Avoid This Ugly Word
Bitcoin Falls Back To $40,000 As Fed Mulls Faster Rate Bumps
Legitimate Credit Repair Info: Where Can You Turn for Help in a Financial Disaster?
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 22
Minimize Investment Risk by Investing in Hedge Funds
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations