3 Tips to Help You Purchase A Cremation Urn

Share Pin 0 Shares

It’s not easy to bear the loss of a loved one and arrange for their final abode. As far as opting for a cremation urn is concerned, you have a large collection to choose from. These days, you can choose urns that serve a lot of functions in addition to serve as a personalized symbol to show your loved one’s legacy.

Given below are a few important factors that you may want to keep in mind when choosing the right urn.

1. Set Your Budget

First of all, it’s important that you set your funeral budget to narrow down your options. You can choose from a lot of price tags. Therefore, determining your budget is important, especially if you want to make your decision process much easier. You can choose from urns made of natural materials, brass and pewter.

Aside from this, there are a lot of customized designs available out there. Typically, high-end urns are made from precious metals like marble, gold or bronze. Based on your budget, you can get the right one.

2. Choose the Resting or Display Place

Another important factor to consider is the place where you are going to place the urn after the memorial service. Opting for a memorial urn that will be buried or showcased in your home requires different factors to be considered.

If you need one to place in your home, you can choose from a lot of styles. For instance, you can buy a beautiful, decorative piece made of glass, porcelain or crystal. On the other hand, if you need one for burial, you may want to choose a marble or metal urn instead.

Actually, cremation units of many types are suitable for burial. If you want to scatter ashes, you can consider bio travel urns as they are biodegradable and has no bad impact on the environment.

3. Take into Account your Style and Customization

Usually, traditional cremation urns are made of ceramic, glass, stone, wood or metal. However, you may also go for a unique urn if you want to. You can choose from a lot of options in order to commemorate the style and personality of your loved one.

Cremation jewelry is quite popular and customizable option. You can make different lockets and pedants. If you need something unique, you may add a photo of the loved one as well.

After determining the cremation urn style, you may consider the volume of the urn to hold the ashes of your loved one. Typically, you need at least 1 cubic inch for each pound of the deceased’s body weight. Getting one size bigger is a better idea if you want to be on the safe side.

There are numerous options as far as cremation urns are concerned. Regardless of the type of urn you need, it should serve the purpose very well.

In short, these are the three most important things that you may want to keep in mind when looking for the best cremation urns to meet your needs. Hopefully, these tips will help you make the best decision.