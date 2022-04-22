News
7th Pay Commission: Family pension rule changed! Now central employees will get pension of Rs 1.25 lakh, know new rules
7th Pay Commission: If both husband and wife come under the rules of pension, then after the death of both their two children will get family pension. The sum of these two pensions should be maximum Rs 1.25 lakh.
7th Pay Commission: Under the 7th Pay Commission, the government had increased dearness allowance from 31 percent to 34 percent last day. After this, the Finance Ministry approved to give arrears from January 1, 2022. Today we will give information about the pension received by the family of central employees. Actually, the rules related to family pension have been updated in the last days.
Children can get two pensions
The family of Central Government Employees gets the facility of pension. Under this, if both husband and wife are government employees and they are covered under the Central Civil Services Pension (CCS Pension) 1972, then in such a situation their family will also be made part of the family pension. On the death of both of them after retirement, their children (nominees) can get two pensions. The sum of these two pensions should be maximum Rs 1.25 lakh.
What changed in family pension?
According to Rule 54(11) of CCS Pension 1972, if both husband and wife are covered under the rules of pension, then after the death of both their two children will get family pension. If one of the members dies after retirement in the service, then the family pension will be given to the other member (husband or wife). If both of them die after retirement, then the children will get the facility of family pension.
Earlier family pension was less
Earlier, on the death of a government employee, the surviving children used to get 45 thousand rupees as family pension. This was the rule under Pension Rule 54 (3). If both the family pensions were given to the children, then according to sub rule (2), this amount would have been Rs 27 thousand.
This is the current new rule
According to the 7th Pay Commission (7th pay commission), the maximum pension amount is fixed at Rs 2.5 lakh. But, there has been a change in the rules of family pension. Both husband and wife are government employees and if both of them die after retirement, then a pension of 1.25 lakh and another family pension of Rs 75 thousand will be given to the nominee children. In lieu of the 7th Pay Commission, the government fixed the family pension at the rate of Rs 2.50 lakh per month. According to the notification, in place of 45 thousand rupees from 1.1.2016, 50 percent of the total 2.5 lakh i.e. 1.25 lakh rupees will be given to the nominee as family pension. Earlier the pension of 27 thousand rupees has now been reduced to 30 percent of 2.5 lakh i.e. 75 thousand rupees.
‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ contestant Ralph Kiser dead at 56
Best Beard Styles For Indian Men To Look Deadly Hot & Handsome
Beards can completely change a person’s aesthetic and looks. Nowadays beard styles for men are one of the most popular trends. The best thing about beard styles is that you can switch them whenever you want to get the right look for the right occasion. Whether you are looking for a tough or a subtle look, there is a style for every man.
Here is a list of the best beard styles that will help you find your style and look your best
1. Stubble Beard Style
Those who don’t want to go for a full beard can go for the stubble style. The look is between the clean-shaven and short beard look. It will give you a clean and rugged look. If you have a mysterious and confident personality you can surely go for this look. This style can complement any hairstyle and outfit.
2. Short Beard Style
Short beard styles are really good for men who want to flaunt their facial hair but don’t want to go for a long beard. For a short beard, you have to keep the hair short on the cheeks and trimmed at the neck. Guys with confident personalities who want to keep things neat and classy should go for this one.
3. Trimmed Beard Style
Trimmed Beard is perfect for men who want to try a long beard for the first time. You have to be careful while trimming. This beard style will look good with casual wear as well as suits.
4. Ducktail Beard Style
The Ducktail beard is stylish and masculine, the beard looks like a duck’s tail, thus its name. This style flatters any face shape and looks sophisticated. This requires a little precision while maintenance. It is one of the best beard styles for men that gives an edgy look. This beard style looks good with fitted tees and formals.
5. Circle Beard Style
This beard style looks good on middle-aged as well as older men. It is stylish and low maintenance that compliments any face shape and outfit. If you want a stylish, neat, and subtle appearance this one is for you.
6. Chevron Beard Style
This beard style will give you the ’80s look, you can also modernize it if you experiment with your hairstyle. The mustache is a little difficult to maintain and is angled downwards. The stubble is easy to maintain which goes with the look. This beard style will look good with formal wear. Henry Cavill popularized this look.
7. Imperial Beard
This style is for daring and confident men who can pull it off and make a statement. This style adds a hint of sophistication. The look goes well with medium and short hair. If you wear a suit and tie with this beard style you will look dapper.
8. Van Dyke Beard
This style goes back to the 17th century, it consists of a mustache and a goatee. This can be pulled off by men of all ages. This style is a little difficult to maintain as you have to regularly shave your cheeks and jawline. But it is worth the struggle as this will give you killer look. This style looks best with breezy and casual wear.
9. Anchor Beard
Whenever we think of an anchor beard, the first thing that comes to our mind is Tony Stark. The anchor beard consists of a mustache and a short beard pointed at the chin. This style flatters rectangular, square, and round face shapes. The style looks very classy and goes well with suits and formal wear.
10. Balbo Beard
It is a combination of a disconnected mustache and a goatee. It is excellent for those with patchiness as the areas around the mouth are shaven. You can experiment with this look by changing your mustache. Many celebrities and male icons try this look as it makes your face look slim and clean. If you wear a suit with this style it will give a classy look.
Long Hair? Check Out These 20 Hairstyles For Men With Long Hairs To Look Cool
11. Mutton Chops
Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine made this style more popular. The beard includes long sideburns down to the jaw that is cut at a wide-angle and is joined by a mustache. The chin is kept clean-shaven. Not everyone can carry this look, but there are many variations of the look. This style is a little difficult to maintain. The mutton chop beard style will look good with a Beret.
12. Chin Strap Beard
If you don’t want to flaunt a beard but you are also not into a clean-shaven look, then you should go for this style. The style helps to define your jawline because it extends from each sideburn and under the chin. It will give you a sharp look.
13. Garibaldi Beard
This look consists of a thick but neat mustache and a long beard. It is best for men with oval and rectangular face shapes. It defines the jawline and cheeks. This look is very sexy, stylish, and masculine. Looks stunning with formals and athleisure wear.
14. Bandholz Beard
The Bandholz beard style consists of a thick and long mustache that joins a full beard. It takes a few months to grow. This beard style looks good with a slick back hairstyle.
15. French Fork Beard
This style needs some confidence to pull it off, the beard is split into two resembling a fork. It adds drama and style to the look. Depending on the texture of the hair the beard can look from messy to neat. This style will give you a unique look.
16. Bushy Beard
If you want to keep the focus on your jawline, you should try this bushy beard. This style will add texture and make you look more mature. Looks good with any hairstyle and any attire be it formal or casual.
17. Patchy Beard
If you want a stylishly undone look that looks natural and is not high maintenance you should try this look. It works wonders if you have uneven hair growth, always opt for a short beard for this look. This style looks good with medium hairstyles and casual wear.
18. Viking Beard
If you want to try out a masculine look you should try the Viking Style. Vikings are known for their long and thick beards. But to maintain a beard like the Vikings you need to comb and shampoo it regularly. This style looks good with long hair and a man bun. This will give you the hippie and warrior look.
19. Beard Styles for round face
This beard style is for men with a round face who want to add an angle to look sharp and slim. This look will focus the attention on your jawline and make your face look less round.
20. Clean Bearded Look
If you want to go for a clean and short beard that does not require much maintenance you can try this look. This style will add a statement to your look. This beard style looks best with short and medium hair. This goes really well with formal wear and you can rock this style at your workplace.
Short Hair? Check Out These 20 Hairstyles For Men With Short Hair To Rock Your Personality
21. Short Hair With Beard
This beard style is for men who like to keep their hair short and trimmed. This style will give you a stylish and mature look. If you want a sharp land attractive look try out this one. Whether you wear formals or casuals this style will flatter every oufit.
22. Medium Hair with Beard
This beard style is for men with medium-length hair. You can experiment and go for trendy haircuts to get the right look. This look will enhance your laid-back personality.
23. Long Hair with Beard
This look will work for men who have long hair and have the confidence and patience to maintain a long beard and long hair simultaneously. You have a lot of space to experiment with this style. You can try different hairstyles like a man bun which looks very attractive and classy.
24. Slick back hair with beard
If you like to keep your look clean, modern, and sophisticated you should try this beard style with a slick back hairstyle. This style will give you a sharp and confident look. You will look dapper in a suit with this style.
25. Curly hair with a beard
Men with curly hair, this one is for you. Curls have their own unique texture and bounce which corresponds to the texture of a beard. The beard will make you look more stylish, and attractive and will flatter your face shape.
26. Beard with Man Bun
Who doesn’t wish to try a man bun, beard with a man bun can be a deadly combination. For a modern aesthetic, the depth of a bun alongside the masculine elements of a beard works well. A thicker, fuller beard works to enhance the height of a bun by adding dimension.
27. Beard Style with messy hair
The messy mane with a well-maintained beard is a perfect combination. If you want to keep your look effortless but stylish you can go for this look. You can keep your hair messy but combine it with a trimmed well-combed beard. You will look dashing with this simple look.
28. Greybeard style
A beard can look great on men who have grey hair. Make sure to keep your beard neat and polished. You will achieve a mature and sophisticated appearance that is perfect for your age. Try to avoid beard styles that will give you an unkempt look.
29. Beard Style with a bald head
Beards with a bald head have become a style statement. Many celebrities rock this look. The focus is totally on the jawline which will give you a sharp look.
30. Beard style Indian
Indian beard styles are suitable for all face shapes and can be diverse. Stubble and short beards look great on Indian men. You can also go for a long one but make sure to trim and maintain it for a balanced look. Indian bearded look works well with Indian traditional wear and formal wear.
Check Out The 30 Most Handsome Men In India From The Bollywood World
SBI Bumper Offer! Get discount on car booking of these 10 companies including Maruti, loan will also be cheaper
If you are planning to buy a car then there is good news for you. The country’s largest government bank State Bank of India has introduced a bumper offer for you.
Through this offer of SBI , you can buy cars of 10 big companies including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Renault, Tata Motors. On booking a vehicle through SBI Yono App , customers are getting many offers. Customers will also get a car loan at a lower interest rate along with waiver of processing fees. SBI has given this information by tweeting.
The most important thing about this car loan from SBI is that if you are eligible for the loan based on all the terms and conditions, then you do not even need to visit the bank branch and you can use SBI’s YONO mobile app (SBI Yono) while sitting at home. App) can apply for loan.
SBI has tweeted on its official Twitter handle. The bank said in the tweet, Ride with pride! Enjoy special offers when you book your dream car through YONO. Download the app now.
apply from home
You will get many benefits by applying for car loan
According to the bank, customers will get many benefits by applying for car loan from SBI Yono app. They will get a car loan at a low interest rate of up to 7.25 percent. You will be given 7 years to repay the loan. Under this car loan offer from State Bank, you will not have to pay any money in the form of processing fees and prepayment charges.
apply like this
To apply for a car loan, first of all login to the SBI Yono app. After that click on Shop Order. After that go to Automobile category.
Offers are available on these car companies
According to SBI’s tweet, customers are being offered on the booking of 10 big car companies. The bank has different offers on each car company. Priority delivery is being provided on select models of Hyundai. Whereas Mahindra SYOUV is getting free accessories worth Rs 3,000. Extra cash benefit of up to Rs 25,000 will be available on Mercedes Benz. There is a cash discount of up to Rs 4,000 on Datsun and free accessories up to Rs 5,000 on Renault.
Extra cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 is being given on Tata Motors. Free accessories up to Rs 5,000 on Toyota and extra cash benefits of up to Rs 25,000 on Audi. Online booking facility of Maruti Suzuki vehicles and priority delivery is offered on Kia.
