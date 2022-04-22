Finance
All About a Hedge Fund
Many people have heard the term hedge fund, but the vast majority of people have no idea what they are. Even people who have spent years investing in the stock market and other securities don’t really understand the concept of a hedge fund.
This is a type of limited partnership where the fund manager acts as the general manager and the investors are the partners. The biggest difference between a hedge fund and a regular mutual fund is that hedge funds are not regulated. In order to avoid regulations, the investors in the fund must be what are called “qualified purchasers.” The requirements for this are spelled out in the Investment Company Act. Generally, a hedge fund investor must have a net worth of $1,000,000 or an annual income exceeding $200,000. The government established this requirement to protect small investors from the high risk of hedge fund investing. By establishing those requirements, the possibility of someone losing their entire worth is somewhat minimized.
Like any investment, the goal of this is to realize the maximum return possible on the investment. This often do this by investing in some of the riskiest propositions such as distressed assets, derivatives and junk bonds. If the strategy is successful, huge returns can often be accomplished. But a wrong decision can wipe out an entire portfolio. Two popular hedge fund strategies are short selling and high leverage. Short selling is basically betting that the market will move in one direction or another. Leverage simply means throwing a lot of assets towards an investment in an attempt to affect it in a certain way.
Because these strategies are so risky, investors should understand fully how their particular fund manger plans to invest the capital. Unlike other investments that allow you to be hands off and leave the decisions to the manager, hedge fund investors are expected to be very proactive and involved in the process. If things go really wrong, the managers want to be sure that you knew exactly what was going on every step of the way. If a manger seems to secretive or controlling, perhaps you should look for another fund. For example, if you work in the health care industry and see a future where costs are going to continue to rise while profits shrink, would you want your fund manager to bet all your money on huge health industry profits? This is part of being an informed investor.
One of the biggest advantages of this investing is the lack of regulation. Fund managers can invest in virtually anything they choose without regard to limits or safety. They are famous for buying up distressed properties and turning them into profitable real estate investments. This is also take over distressed businesses and help to restructure them into profitable companies. Investments like these can lead to dramatic returns on investment capital that is simply not possible with other safer forms of investment. Buying assets that are mired in debt allows a hedge fund to purchase those assets for pennies on the dollar.
Hedge funds are one of the most lucrative opportunities in a depressed market. Opportunities to purchase failing companies and other assets abound and with some sound research the assets can be turned around and revived.
With the chance to make a lot of money comes the chance to lose a lot also. Hedge fund is not for everyone, but if you can stomach some risk the rewards can be plentiful.
Economically Disadvantaged Qualifications For SBA 8a Certification
SBA 8a certification is a business development program for the small businesses. A small business can get access to federal contracts by participating in this program. So, this is a great opportunity for small businesses to grow. However, not all small firms can get an access to the federal contracting opportunities. A company in order to win government contracts first needs to become 8a certified and for becoming certified the firm needs to meet certain requirements. Among the many requirements, one is the economic disadvantage requirement.
A firm needs to have the economic disadvantaged qualifications for obtaining the 8a certification. Here in this article we are going to discuss about these qualification in detail.
Personal net worth not to exceed $250,000
The entrepreneur of the firm should not have more than $250,000 as his/her personal net worth in order to qualify for the 8a program. The SBA takes into account the following things while considering the personal net worth amount:
• All your checking accounts
• All your savings accounts
• All your stocks, cash and bonds
• All your RVs, automobiles and motorcycles
• Any other assets
Although there are few things like the value of your firm, residence, IRAS and 401Ks, which needs to be declared on the SBA Form 413, they are not considered by the United States Small Business Administration as a part of the personal net worth limit. The SBA doesn’t even include the value of your retirement accounts in the net worth limit.
Annual salary not to exceed $250,000
The applicant should be the highest paid person in the company but his/her salary should be reasonable in proportion to the annual gross revenue of the firm. To be qualified as an economically disadvantaged individual, his/her annual salary should not exceed $250,000.
Total market value of assets not to exceed $4,000,000
The SBA is going to consider all your assets present market value and see to it that the amount doesn’t exceed $4,000,000. It won’t take into account your liabilities. The representatives of the Small Business Administration will be looking for any unusual or large transfers of money between accounts during 3 years period preceding the 8a application submission. It will even see two more things:
whether you have presented huge amounts of money to your relatives
whether your house is in mortgage
Average two year Annual Gross Income not to exceed $200,000
The individual who is applying for the 8a certification should consider his/her average two years Annual Gross Income. The applicant cannot have an AGI of more than $200,000 averaged over the last two tax years.
Narrative statement of economic disadvantage
The applicant should be able to produce a narrative statement of economic disadvantage for obtaining 8a certification.
An applicant needs to have all the above-mentioned qualifications in order to prove the SBA that he/she or the small business is economically disadvantaged.
The Facts About Consolidating Payday Loans
If you’re like thousands of other Americans, you may find yourself in the unfortunate predicament of having taken out multiple high interest payday loans while getting hit with penalties and other fees for not making all your payments on time. You may have also been forced to take out even more loans to pay off existing ones but still can’t seem to get out of the trap you currently in. If this describes your current situation, you should consider consolidating your payday loans. In this article, we’ll talk about what payday consolidation is and how to go about it.
Payday loan consolidation simply offers a way by which all your existing loans are combined into a new loan under new terms. Instead of making multiple payments to all your different lenders, you make a single, consolidated payment towards the new loan each month at a much reduced interest rate. Your monthly payments are typically going to be much smaller and more manageable. You can choose to consolidate on your own or, if your situation is more complicated, through a specialized debt consolidation company. Regardless of how you consolidate, you need to decide whether you are going to consolidate your debt using a secured loan (where you have to put up something as collateral like your home) or an unsecured loan. Secured loans have the advantage of offering you a much reduced interest rate, but if you have good credit, you could get a decent rate even for an unsecured loan.
If you choose to work through a debt consolidation company, the company will take on the task of dealing with all your existing creditors and come up with a new consolidated loan for you. Ideally, you’ll then be completely shielded from collection calls and won’t have to worry about your current creditors at all since the debt consolidation company will do all that for you. They’ll collect consolidated payments from you each month and disburse them to your creditors. There are, however, certain things you need to be aware of regarding such companies.
First of all, you need to do all your due diligence on the debt consolidation company you sign on with. For starters, make sure they are legitimate and have your best interests at stake. Some are either scams or really in it just to make more money for themselves and don’t really care about your financial future. To weed out such companies, check to make sure that the firm you intend to business with is accredited by the National Foundation of Credit Counselling (NFCC). You should also contact the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to make sure that there aren’t a bunch of complaints about them in the past. It is also a good idea to make sure that the company is financially solvent and has insurance for funds they receive from clients. That way you know that payments you make are well protected.
Next, you need to carefully look at the plan that’s presented to you. Make sure it is customized to fit your needs and you understand all of its terms and conditions and the fees you will be charged each month. Ask lots of questions if things are unclear and sign a contract only if the terms are reasonable and you can afford the payments each month.
If you’re caught in a web of high interest payday loans and all seems lost, you need to take action today. Don’t let things get from bad to worse or take out even more payday loans to pay off existing ones. We hope that after reading our article you will consider consolidation as an option and work towards paying off those nasty payday loans as soon as possible and be well on your way to being debt free. Cheers to a strong and successful financial future!
How to Beat the Bank in Interest With Compounding
Have you ever wondered where does all your money go each and every week or each and every biweekly or even monthly? Here is a thought that I want you to consider and ponder while you read this article. This is only example. You take out of the bank $10,000 out of your savings account and they give you all one dollar bills. You take the big stack of money which are all in one dollar bills that equal $10,000 which happens to be your hard earned savings account that took you many years to accumulate; and you stacked them on top of your dresser uncovered where you could see that big stack of money that are all in one dollar bills. What do you think would happen over time if you Walk past that big stack of money which by the way all in one dollar bills that equal $10,000?
My friends you and I both know what would happen after a period of time if you keep walking past those one dollar bills. You will eventually start to take one dollar then maybe a few more dollars because there is a large stack of money and nobody will miss it. At least you tell yourself that! Then one day it finally dawns on you that that big stack of money which was really high and almost tipping over is now standing straight up and yet you keep walking past your dresser and take a few more dollars each and everyday. The bottom line is this, your $10,000 will be spent in just a few moments of time, even though you pretend that you have never touched the money in the first place.
Today I want to teach you the power of compounding. You will need to make a few more changes in the way you make your payments but the outcome will put a smile on your face.
This is only an example: One of your payments on your monthly, you owe approximate $5,000 and your monthly minimum payment is $100 per month. Now I know for a fact, that $5,000 making the minimum payment, will take approximate 25 years seven months to pay off making the minimum payment each month.
Now if you change the way you make your monthly payment each month, and take that $100 monthly payment and divide it into four payments, you will get approximate $25. You are at the beginning of the month. Make your monthly payment as promised and wait a few days and send $50 on your payment bill. Then wait another week and then send $25. Then wait another week and send another $25.
I am going to repeat myself again but in a little different way. You take that $100 divide by four and that equals $25. You are going to take the first $25 and multiply it by two and that equals $50 bucks. And you are going to send that $50 payment to the people you owe. You are going to wait approximately one week and send $25. Then you are going to wait another week and send another $25. This will equal approximate $100 which is your minimum payment on a credit card.
Now I need to make this very clear. To start this program using my example you must make the hundred dollar payment and make the $50, $25, and $25 the very first month. The second month and all the other remaining months, you will only be making at the beginning of the month, the $50 payment, waiting one week, and making that $25 payment, waiting another week, and making another $25 payment. Which will equal $100 for your monthly payment.
If you follow me so far, you have not paid any more money on your monthly payment except the way you are now making your monthly payment. We will break this down even further. You are making more installments on your credit card that equal $100. Or another words, if you wanted to, you could pay every single day that will equal $100 on that credit card bill.
Now I need to give you one advice. You need to have approximate one week of no payments. Now why am I telling you this? Because credit card companies are notorious of holding onto your payments. And if they could hold on to your credit card payments and it goes late, they now have made interest on your payment.
Remember my example when I broke the payments into three payments? On average if you are making your payments, you will have one to two weeks of no payments on your credit card even though you have made your full payment on your payment. This one example that I have shared with you will stop the bank from adding interest onto your loan.
Now that you understand how to make your monthly payments by dividing it into three payments, your monthly bill will be paid off in approximate five years eight months. And guess what? You never paid any more money toward the bill other than, making more frequent payments that equal the minimum payments.
Are we on the same page? Every Visa, Master Card, student loans, car payments, line of credit; the interest being charged on these items that interest is compounded daily and not yearly. Do not get mixed up when the bank is telling you that our cards or your car payment or your student loans is compounded yearly. This is hogwash! The bank is only playing with words. I am sharing the facts with you for a fact that monthly bills or any form of a card, car payments, student loans are all compounded daily and not yearly.
What does this mean to you and I? It means that we as individuals are paying a tremendous amount of money toward interest that should be going into our own pocket, instead of the bank! I need to be honest with you right now, the way I have taught you how to make your new monthly payments on your cards that charge you interest called compounding. You will make the bank very nervous, and they are going to try to persuade you to make only one monthly payment instead of more frequent payments.
Here is another thought that I must share with you while making your new monthly payments on your cards that charge you interest. Here is an example and person owes $5,000 on a card. What you need to do is get your calculator out and multiply $5,000 times 3% this will equal $150. If this was your card, and you look at your minimum monthly payment and you see $97 you are in big trouble! Why am I telling you this? Because these banks know how to make money and they do it really well when they use compounding. Remember the example that I gave you that you multiply 3% on whatever you owe on one of your cards. If the minimum payment is less than the 3% it will take even longer than 25 years eight months to pay off that card off.
Now the reason I wanted you to get out your calculator and check the minimum payment is because banks are now stretching the amount of time it would take you to pay off your cards. By using the 3% rule that I have shared with you and dividing the payments into three payments or another words more frequent payments, you will have the credit card paid off in approximate five years seven months.
If you have the drive and the motivation to stay on track, I promise you that you will be able to reward yourself in time in having no more credit card payments. I personally have taught hundreds and thousands of people all across the United States how to do this one simple program called compounding.
I have to be upfront with you not everyone can discipline themselves in taking this kind of action. Nobody is going to remind you, nobody is going to call you, nobody is going to send you any e-mails, or send you a reminder in the mail, to make more frequent payments on your credit card payments. This takes real guts to make a change in your life and the way you make your payments. It is not going to be easy and there will always be things that will get into your way that will stop you from time to time. Do not let this happen!
