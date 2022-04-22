News
As NFL draft approaches, Maryland football safety Nick Cross sees his dream inching closer to reality: ‘It’s right in front of him’
Michael Cross remembers it like it was yesterday. He remembers his son and Maryland football safety Nick Cross sitting in front of the television as a child, watching Washington’s NFL team play on Sundays.
Michael recalls the joy on his son’s face as he watched former Washington safety Sean Taylor torment opponents and the tears that streamed from Cross’s eyes whenever they lost.
As Cross is days away from the 2022 NFL draft, Michael is filled with nothing but excitement and happiness, knowing his son’s dreams of playing professionally are close to reality.
“It’s right in front of him,” Michael said. “He’s fulfilling his dream.”
Michael said Cross’ decision to either enter the draft or return to Maryland for his senior season was a difficult one. He said Cross enjoyed the college environment and believed he had more to accomplish. But, after talking to agents, Cross realized it was best to play professionally.
“The opportunity is here now to seize the moment,” Michael said. “It was getting a lot of discussions, a lot of agonizing with him, in particular, [and] the family, just trying to make sure that the right decision was being made.”
Since declaring for the draft, Cross has kept an even-keeled approach. Even after impressing at the NFL scouting combine by running the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds, the fastest among safeties, he has kept the same calm and humble attitude he displayed while at Maryland.
“Millions of kids have a dream of going to the NFL, but only a select few people get the opportunity to play in the NFL,” Cross said during Maryland’s pro day. “I’m grateful and blessed to be one of those few.”
Cross, a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, played in 29 games for the Terps, totaling 134 tackles and five interceptions. Last season, Cross finished second on the team in tackles (66), including 3 1/2 for loss, while adding three sacks, four pass breakups and three takeaways. His stock has been on the rise ever since.
Maryland coach Mike Locksley believes Cross is a unique prospect because of his ability to play different parts of the field. According to Pro Football Focus, Cross played 281 snaps as a box safety, 420 at free safety, 53 as a slot corner and 24 out wide.
“He’s a combination guy that [can] play in the middle third of the field, but also come down and be a physical presence in the box,” Locksley said. “I think that’s what NFL teams that are evaluating him are excited about.”
Another trait that Cross has benefited from is that he is still relatively new to the game. He wasn’t allowed to play football until he went to DeMatha, but that never stopped him from studying Taylor and former Ravens safety Ed Reed’s highlights on YouTube.
At DeMatha, Cross played three different positions, starting as a defensive lineman before transitioning to linebacker and finally safety. Maryland running backs coach Elijah Brooks, who coached the Bowie resident in high school, said Cross’ commitment to mastering each position he played stood out more than anything.
“His commitment to learn the skill set so that he can be productive is going to take him a long way,” Brooks said.
NFL Network and draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Cross can develop into a starter in the league. He said Cross is fluid on his feet and an effective tackler and blitzer. Instinct-wise, Jeremiah feels Cross is “a count late” compared to other safeties in the draft.
Jeremiah predicts Cross will be taken in the third round, but wouldn’t be surprised if he gets drafted in the second.
“The athleticism to be able to man cover is huge right now at that position,” Jeremiah said. “I think he is going to be a good player.”
ESPN and The Athletic have projected Cross going in the third round, while CBS Sports has the Cincinnati Bengals drafting him in the second round with the 63rd overall pick in their latest mock draft.
Even though Cross grew up a Washington fan, he is willing to play for any team that allows him to live out his lifelong dream.
“Any team that gives me the opportunity, I will be forever grateful,” Cross said.
Locksley said he had conversations with multiple NFL general managers, telling them that Cross has just scratched the surface.
“I think you’ll continue to see him develop the next few years, where he has a chance to have a big-time career in the NFL,” Locksley said.
House fire kills one in Madison County, Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – One person was killed in a house fire early Friday morning in Madison County, Illinois.
The fire was at a home on Franco Lane. Fire officials were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. When officials arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and the victim was inside the home. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.
Mitchell Frie Department’s Assistant Chief Scott Wolfe said some ammunition was going off inside the home when officials arrived. Wolfe said that was due to the heat in the house. That did not cause any injuries.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Verizon Raised its Minimum Wage to $20 an Hour As the U.S.’s Lowest Paid Workers Make Unprecedented Gains
Verizon’s announcement that it was increasing its minimum salary to $20 per hour is another indication of the unusual state of the U.S. labor market.
In a striking departure from normal, the lowest paid workers are seeing the biggest gains in pay, said Matthew Bidwell, an associate professor of management at the Wharton School.
“It’s a remarkable thing,” Bidwell said. “Data from over the past 20 years has seen wage growth dependent on education level, with people who have just a high school education consistently receiving the lowest wage increases.
“In the last year that has flipped,” Bidwell said. “People with a high school education are getting the highest pay raises.”
When the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics looked at the impact of education on unemployment between 2002 and 2022, it consistently found that those with the least education were the most likely to be without a job.
The highest weekly wages go to workers with the most education
As recently as 2021, the most secure and best paying jobs went to people with the highest levels of education. In that year, the median unemployment rate among those with a PhD was 1.5%, as compared to 6.2% among those with a high school diploma and 8.3% among those with even less education, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Similarly, those with PhDs made the most money, with a median weekly salary of $1,909, as compared to $809 among those with a high school diploma, and $626 among those with less education.
A big reason for the reversal this year is the nation’s sharp recovery from the Covid-19 recession, he said.
“Those are the jobs most disrupted by Covid. A lot of people working at restaurants and stores got tossed out of work. Now as employers try to hire back, the most competition is among those jobs that require less education.
“We still have record levels of job openings so if an employer wants to keep their store staffed it’s a major headache trying to attract people and hang onto them,” Bidwell said.
Last year, Amazon announced it was raising average starting wages to $18 an hour for new hires and Target said last month it will raise starting pay to as much as $24 an hour.
Another reason companies are raising wages might be to forestall unionization, said Roland Rust, a business professor at the University of Maryland. “Unionization happens when workers have power,” he added. “In recent years workers have had less and less power. Now they have power again.”
Big companies like Amazon and Starbucks are now dealing with increased employee efforts to unionize. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, recently voted to join a union, while the first corporate owned Starbucks location unionized last year. Increased pay can make the need for a union less urgent.
Corporations tend to fear unions because it means surrendering power to their workers.For example, companies must negotiate with the union if they want to let a worker go, Rust said. Unions can also push to improve working conditions. “As an example, one movement that’s gaining a lot of strength is the four day work week,” Rust said. “Unions could push for that, just as they pushed for the five day work week decades ago.”
Companies will turn to automation rather than keep raising wages
As wages rise, companies will most likely reach a limit on what they are willing to spend on labor costs, Rust said.
“Companies will seek a way to not use labor,” Rust said. “Artificial intelligence is becoming big and you’re going to see it more and more. Rising wages are going to bring more pressure to apply AI to various tasks.”
AI may not be sophisticated enough to replace a lot of workers now. But over time it will improve, Rust said. He points to the example of computer programming. “There is an AI program called Copilot that writes computer code,” he explained. “You tell it what you want and it writes the code for it. It won’t be long until we don’t need computer programmers.”
But all that’s a ways off and Rust doesn’t see things changing soon. The market has to shake out till the supply and demand are back in balance, he explained.
“Right now the economy is overheated due to the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, supply chain problems—it’s all combined to create a real mess,” Rust said.
JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022, JKSSB Village Level Worker Vacancies
JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022, JKSSB Village Level Worker Vacancies
JKSSB VLW(Village Level Worker / Panchayat Secretary (VLW) Recruitment 2022: The JKSSB VLW posts recruitment will be started by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board very soon. The advertisement for these posts is going to be released in the last week of May. The detailed terms and conditions with regard to eligibility, age, educational qualification, domicile, reservation, etc. are as follows:
JKSSB VLW Recruitment Notification
Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board Recruitment process for VLW -Panchayat secretary vacancy expected to be notified as per the sources in the last week of May. As the Directorate of Rural Development Department, Kashmir has referred the vacant posts to the board for adjustment of these posts in a fewer time aspirant are requested that start their preparation as soon as possible. In this article, we are going to provide complete knowledge of this vacancy.
|Recruitment Board
|(JKSSB) Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board
|Notification No
|Advt No 3/4 of 2022
|Name of Posts
|Village Level Worker
|Total Vacancies
|3000+
|Job Location
|Jammu And Kashmir
|Qualification type
|Graduation
|Official Website
|www.Jkssb.nic.in
|Selection Process
|Computer Based Test (CBT)
JKSSB VLW Exam Pattern 2022
Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board has given an opportunity for unemployed youth for applying for the pots of VLW Panchayat secretary job. So, it’s a request to all don’t waste your time and the golden opportunity, apply for these vacancies at VLW Panchayat before the last date, download the syllabus earlier and start preparation here we are also going to share the suitable study material and Books for your smooth preparation.
|Subject Name
|No. of Questions
|Number of Marks
|Basic English
|20
|20
|Basic Math
|20
|20
|Basic Reasoning
|20
|20
|Science and General Awareness
|30
|30
|Computer Knowledge
|10
|10
|Total
|100
|100
JKSSB VLW Syllabus 2022 PDF
JKSSB VLW Syllabus PDF
Important Dates
Date of submission of online applications= Active soon
Last Date for submission of online applications = Active soon
“Total Number of Vacancies Advertised = 3000 Plus Posts”
JKSSB VLW Qualification
According to the JKSSB minimum educational qualification for JKSSB VLW recruitment 2022 should be at least Graduation in any stream, however, the candidates with higher education are also eligible to apply for the VLW vacancy but the age limit is mandatory.
Post Name Education Qualification
Village Level Worker-VLW
Graduation in any Sream
The post JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022, JKSSB Village Level Worker Vacancies appeared first on JK Breaking News.
