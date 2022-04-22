News
Attorney: School advised mom to pick up child’s finger 3 days after fall
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — The 9-year-old boy who lost his finger after falling at a Webster Groves elementary school has an appointment at BJC Children’s Hospital on Friday. He will learn whether his right hand will need to be amputated.
DJ Williams said he tripped on his backpack and caught himself on a metal cart inside his classroom at Bristol Elementary School earlier this week. He said when he fell, his right middle finger got stuck in the cart.
According to pictures and the family’s attorney, Tim Engelmeyer, a portion of DJ’s finger was still stuck in the metal cart. Engelmeyer said the Webster Groves School District had not gotten in contact with the family until Thursday. That’s when the school notified DJ’s mom, Talisa Pierce, that they still had the portion of DJ’s finger. So, she went and picked it up.
“An amputation is a little more on the rare side,” Puffenbarger said. “Fingertip injuries…are super common.”
She said if a child injures their finger, to first evaluate the bleeding.
“If you can very obviously see there is tissue missing, look around the immediate area to see if you can find that tissue,” she said.
Puffenbarger said if you are able to find the piece, rinse it off with a sterile solution, or warm water if you don’t have a sterile solution. She said this helps get any debris off.
“Then you’ll want to wrap that tissue in a moistened hopefully sterile gauze, or just a very clean moistened paper towel if you have it. Put it in a sealed Ziploc bag, and then you can put that Ziploc bag over ice,” she said. “Go to an emergency department as soon as possible, so we can assess the wound and get care, and maybe try to reattach the tissue within an hour or two.”
She said the longer the wait, the higher the chance for an infection.
The Webster Groves School District declined FOX 2’s request for an interview again Thursday and said the district’s attorney has advised them to only share their statement from Tuesday.
“Webster Groves School District is aware of reports of an accident, a fall, that occurred at Bristol Elementary School on Monday, April 18, 2022, that may have resulted in injury to a student requiring medical attention,” the statement reads. “The District is always concerned for and committed to the health and safety of its students and is currently investigating the accident in question. However, due to confidentiality obligations imposed by federal law (FERPA), Webster Groves School District is unable to disclose any information regarding the accident or the condition of the student and is, thus, unable to comment further on the matter at this time.”
According to the school district’s handbook, nursing staff can provide emergency first aid treatment.
“Nurses employed to staff the health services program shall serve under the direction of the superintendent or designee and, to the extent required by law, under the supervision of a physician or registered nurse, who may be offsite,” the handbook states.
Howling bad: Timberwolves cough up 25-point lead in second half, lose Game 3 to Grizzlies
The Timberwolves played 2½ of the best quarters of basketball they’ve played all season.
And they lost, 104-95 to Memphis on Thursday night at Target Center to fall behind 2-1 in the first-round playoff series despite building leads in each half of 25-plus points.
Minnesota sports fans are excused for being so fatalistic. Thursday should’ve served as a defining moment for a franchise on the rise.
Playing their first home playoff game in four years, the Timberwolves brought fire and passion for the first quarter and a half, building a 26-point lead on tremendous defense and lights-out shooting.
Then the Wolves collapsed over the final five minutes of the half, allowing Memphis to close within seven at the break.
But then came a furious run from Minnesota to open the second half, pushing its second-half advantage back up to 25 points with three minutes left in the third quarter.
And then it all unraveled. Minnesota’s offense stopped in its tracks, with ball movement and direction going to the wayside. Memphis started to hit shots, dominated the boards and found all of the momentum.
The fourth quarter was a horror film for Timberwolves fans, who watched the lead dwindle away in front of their very eyes. Facing a 79-54 deficit with 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Memphis responded by scoring 50 of the next 63 points to seize a game that looked for most of the night like it was destined to be Minnesota’s.
The Wolves tightened up beyond belief, missing shots and being slow to every loose ball. Minnesota players essentially stood around and watched one another, hoping someone else would come up with the game-saving answer.
Instead, it was the Grizzlies — who won 10 more games than Minnesota this season — showing why they were the superior team all season. Despite being outplayed for 36 minutes, they were the ones with the fortitude to find a way.
This is the type of backbreaking loss that can crush a team. Now it’s on Minnesota to find a way to make sure that doesn’t happen. The Wolves will play Game 4 back at Target Center on Saturday. That game is now a must-win. To win it, Minnesota needs to play more than 36 good minutes.
It needs 48.
Mother of 8 shot to death in East St. Louis; family desperate for answers
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Camesha McCline’s family is in mourning. The Cahokia Heights mother of eight children was found shot to death near Illinois Avenue Playground in East St. Louis Wednesday.
“She loved her family,” said Dana Crosby, McCline’s aunt. “Her family was first.”
Illinois State Police are investigating. The agency reported McCline had been shot.
“As a family, we would apricate anything that would help us solve this and solve this fast,” said Crosby. “We need closure.”
McCline’s family said the children she leaves behind will be cared for by their grandmother. The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis reached out to offer some assistance once the agency learned about the tragedy.
Crosby is focused on finding other ways to support the children. She said that’s what their mother would want.
“She was a great mother, and she loved her babies and we loved her,” said Crosby.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.
South Washington County Schools approves $462 million facilities plan, bond referendum
Angry parents walked out of the South Washington County School Board meeting Thursday night after board members approved a plan that calls for the closure of Newport Elementary School.
Board members voted 6-1 to approve a controversial 10-year facility package that district officials say is needed to address overcrowding, future growth and student needs. Board member Eric Tessmer was the lone dissenting vote.
The board unanimously approved a resolution to have a $462 million bond referendum presented to voters via a special election Aug. 9. If passed, the referendum would be the largest ever school referendum approved in Minnesota.
The school district’s plan has come under fire recently because it calls for the closure of Newport Elementary, the most diverse school in the district. The plan is for Newport to become an early-learning center.
SURGE IN STUDENTS SEEN
Assistant Superintendent Kristine Schaefer, who presented the plan to the board, said the district expects a surge in students over the next decade. Within 10 years, she said, the school district projects 8,000 new homes, 3,500 new students and 15 schools over capacity.
Many of the proposed improvements are to take place at the district’s three high schools — East Ridge, Woodbury and Park. Among the items on the punch list: construction of classroom additions; expansion of cafeterias and kitchens; creation of multipurpose space for online learning; renovation of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) spaces, and site redesigns at Park and Woodbury high schools to improve traffic flow and increase
Plans also call for a new Pine Hill Elementary School building to be built on site in Cottage Grove. At the current school, which was built in the 1960s, staff have had to turn a closet into a makeshift occupational therapy space, Schaefer said. Only two bathrooms serve the entire school, she said.
Under the plan, South Washington Alternative High School would be moved to the current Crestview Elementary building in Cottage Grove. Plans call for a new Crestview Elementary building to be built at a central district location. A new District Service Center would be built on the new Crestview Elementary campus to consolidate support staff, community education, enrollment services and space for meetings and professional development, Schaefer said.
If the bond referendum passes, district officials said the owners of a home worth $300,000, the price of the average home in the district, could expect to pay an additional $23 in property taxes a month, or $280 more a year.
In 2015, voters in the district approved construction funding for a new middle school, which opened as Oltman Middle School in 2018, but rejected plans for improvements to the high schools and several elementary schools. More recently, the facility-planning process was put on hold for one year because of the pandemic. The process restarted in March 2021.
Board members did not comment on the plan other than a brief introductory comment from board Chairwoman Sharon Van Leer
“This has been a very comprehensive process over the course of four years,” Van Leer said. “We have had the opportunity to ask questions and get collaboration and get clarification throughout this entire process.”
