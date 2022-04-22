Finance
Become Your Customer’s Trusted Business Advisor
Who do you trust these days? With economic uncertainty and the perils of unemployment numbers growing, knowing whom to turn to for the best business advice can be tricky. Naturally, you want to partner with those customers and vendors who understand what the value can provide them, whether it’s products, services, or both. However, if you’re thinking of yourself these days as a supplier -a business that your customer turns to only to acquire products – think again. In today’s relationship-centered culture, you must elevate your game. Cut through the crowd of the ordinary, those who merely meet expectations, and stand out. Become a trusted business advisor.
If you look at those people in whom you put your faith when it comes to your finances (although the list may be waning a bit these days), you want to turn to a trusted financial advisor, someone who has the knowledge, experience, and judgment to give you the best advice possible. Yes, the financial advisor can take your money and offer suggestions of where to invest it. He can transact the investment for you. But the provider’s value goes beyond that. Your advisor stays ahead of the financial curve, watching the markets daily – sometimes hourly or even minute by minute – to be able to provide the insight to guide you through your next steps. He doesn’t just execute the transaction; he advises you of your options and then makes a recommendation based on his wisdom and insight. In order for you to stay ahead of your competition, you must do the same thing for your customers.
Now more than ever, your customers want the complete package. Getting the best products to fit their specific needs and solve their detailed problems is expected. More than that, they want someone to put the solution to work, and offer training and support to keep the products or services updated. And then they want turnkey tools that enable them sell it to their end user. And if you can help them with lead generation, you’ll score high marks on the trusted advisor scale.
So how do you do it? How do you create the complete package and then leverage yourself as that trusted business advisor? Clearly, much of your success will depend on your follow-through. But here are a few tips to keep in mind as you begin to position yourself in a new, brighter light to your customers:
– Know your customers’ current situation and objectives. Once again, it’s all about listening to your customer. Tune in to find out how they’re surviving now and what tools they need in order to achieve their goals and objectives. Gather as much detailed information as you can as brain food for nourish your creative thinking.
– Identify your end users’ needs. It’s important to remember what your end user is looking for. In order to be that trusted advisor, you must have a strong read on what your customers’ customers want and provide ideas and recommendations to meet those needs. In doing so, you will be providing excellent guidance and support as your customers’ advisor.
– Provide a thoughtful plan that serves nuggets of the future. Your customers are turning to you to be their business wizard -to magically steer them in the right direction. If you can provide invaluable insight time and again that successfully guides them down the road to success, they’ll keep coming back. Create a step-by-step solution that addresses their needs while taking in to account current and future trends. Then put the plan into action.
– Measure and track ROI. Time and again, we develop solutions that look good on paper, but once implemented, fall flat. If you’re looking for a way to lose the trust of your customers, this is it. If you can’t measure results that track back to the programs and initiatives you put in motion, your customers have no proof of your success. If the tree falls in the forest with no one around, does it make a sound? If you can’t measure it, don’t do it. It’s that simple.
Your customers need strategic ways that showcase to their customers the advantages of doing business with them, versus choosing their competition. And they’re looking for cost-effective, profitable ways to do this. Everyone needs a guide, and whether they realize it or not, your customers truly want someone who can give them profitable solutions to implement in their day-to-day business operations. They need and want a trusted business advisor to show them the way. So stop writing up orders and start creating solutions.
Finance
What Is a Qualified Personal Residence Trust (QPRT)?
A QPRT is a form of irrevocable living trust designed to reduce the amount of gift and estate tax generally incurred when transferring an asset to a beneficiary. According to law the QPRT is a suitable legal technique to shield an individual’s assets for their beneficiaries and protects those assets from creditors and judgments. An irrevocable trust cannot be changed in any way while the trust is in effect. This helps to guarantee that a judge cannot merely order a person to surrender protected assets to creditors or change the circumstances of the trust which would allow others to obtain the asset.
Once the residence has been transferred to the trust via a properly prepared and executed deed, the transferee(s) retain(s) the right to live in that home for a set number of years. While the owner is residing in the house, no rent would be paid. The owner is responsible for all housing expenses like repairs, real estate taxes, and maintenance fees which is covered by Revenue Procedure 2003-42 [2003-23 IRB 993 section 4 Art. II (B) (2)]. If the owner is alive after that predetermined number of years the trust automatically transfers ownership of the home to the owners’ beneficiaries without having to pay estate tax. The beneficiaries can rent the home out to the original owner of the house. The most appealing part of this plan is that paying rent after the QPRT has ended the owner transfers additional assets to their beneficiaries without having to pay any gift or estate tax. Having received the rent money from the parents does not preclude them from giving the money back to the parents. If the house is sold, the proceeds from the sale can be used to purchase another house or other items for the parents as the beneficiaries’ desire.
The QPRT’s main advantage is the tax savings it provides to the property owner and the beneficiaries of the trust. When the residence is conveyed to the QPRT it counts as a gift but a typical IRS gift tax is not assessed. Instead the IRS computes a modified gift tax based on published tables and the total of time the home stays in the QPRT, which is applied to the value of the home. Once the time period of the trust ends, which is agreed upon when creating the QPRT, and the owner is still alive then the residence is passed on to the beneficiaries free of any gift or estate tax.
If the residence has appreciated in value since its original appraisal, the gift tax is based on that value of the home – based on the IRS calculations – and not on the increased value of the home. If the home’s value does not increase or stays the same then the beneficiaries would not have to pay any gift tax on the home.
Another benefit of the QPRT is the tax benefits can be enhanced if a husband and wife own the home jointly. According to Treasury Regulations section 25.2702-5(c)(2)(iv) a husband and wife can both transfer half their ownership in the home into two separate QPRTs. Each separate QPRT allows the husband and wife owners to live in the residence for a set number of years based on the conditions of each QPRT. In the case of one homeowner dies before the QPRT ends, the half that was in the trust would be put into the estate and be subject to estate and gift taxes. So what happens if you want to sell the house that is under a QPRT and buy a new home? The trustee of the QPRT would simply sell the old home and buy a new one in the name of the QPRT. If the value of the new home is greater than the old home, then the trustee would be required to pay out from separate funds and retain ownership for that portion of the house.
Finance
Perfect Time to Invest in Nepal
Business opportunity in Nepal has been underestimated for far too long. Entangled in political revolution for almost two decades, investment in Nepal was definitely a risky proposition. However, as political agenda has now rightly shifted towards economic growth, with a stable government in place, Nepal has become the perfect place to invest.
Achieving a GDP growth of 7.5% in 2017, the signs of a revitalized economy have already been felt. In recent years, there have been notable improvements from government in eliminating crippling power cuts and crafting investment friendly bills. The drastic increase in Foreign Direct Investment in Nepal is a clear sign that it is high time to capitalize in the economic boom that is here and now.
Hydropower, tourism and cement industries are thriving. The service sector and small to medium enterprises aren’t far behind to benefit from the rapid growth in business activity in the country which has been parallel to development in infrastructure. The entrepreneurial movement has taken pace and young entrepreneurs with big visions are emerging in Nepal whose contribution can be directly felt in every sector. With the very large potential and inexpensive labor, the return on investment in this unsaturated market would definitely be higher than investing in any saturated market.
WHY 2018?
Political Consensus
After two decades of political unrest, the Central Government formed with majority and committed to promote investment and economic activities
All political parties incorporating economic issues as major agenda
Stable province and energetic local government focused and dedicated to the improvement of livelihood of people.
Regional Presence
Nepal recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the framework agreement on China’s One Belt One Road Initiative (OBOR)
Government of Nepal Committed to improve connectivity with both neighboring countries through road and railway
Being a Member of South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectorial Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Free Trade Agreement, it savors a duty and tax-free experience
Ease of Doing Business
Nepal was ranked third after Bhutan and India among South Asian countries in the ‘Ease of Doing Business Report 2017’ by the World Bank.
Nepal has recently revised its law and regulation to make it more investment friendly and is in continuous improvement process.
100% ownership to Foreign Investors is allowed in most sectors.
Investments as per Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (BIPPA) signed with Finland, India, Germany, Mauritius, Qatar, United Kingdom, and France Mean a more friendly investment opportunity.
Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement signed with Austria, China, India, Korea, Mauritius, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
Location and geographical convenience
Nepal is located between two of the world’s largest economies known for their highly accelerated economic growth: India and China
It has an access to the market of approximately 2.7 billion population.
Open border and a duty free trade with India and a duty free access to China for over 8000 products.
Capable Human Resources
Government initiation to improve technical skill and competence of work force required for rapid economic development
Out of 28 million population 61% are the working population.
Participation of women population is comparatively high among the South Asian countries.
The labor cost is low.
Where to Invest?
a. Hydroelectricity
Being the second richest country in hydroelectricity potential, Nepal has a huge future in this sector. Supported by its geographical inclination, Nepal has a large number of steep, eternal rivers; development of massive hydroelectricity projects is a possibility. Since Nepal is a developing nation with a crunch of funds, resources haven’t be used to their potential. Also, India, the southern neighbor will always have a demand for clean and cheap electricity due to which there is always a market for the hydropower projects in Nepal. With more than six thousand large and small perennial rivers flowing all over Nepal including three major rivers Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali, there is a huge business opportunity in hydropower in Nepal.
b. Transport
Nepal is a landlocked country with a topographical diversity making transport evidently difficult. Thus, the need of proper transportation facilities is acute. There is a need of different transports such as cable transport, railways, water transport etc. As a result of geographical diversity, there is a lack of roads all over the country, and even the roads in the urban areas are in bad condition and need expansion; therefore developing better roadways and investing in new road projects are a priority for the government making this a good venture to invest in. Availability of a huge mountain range benefits the cable transport projects. Also, Railways could have a huge potential of replacing other transport facilities in the southern plains. Existence of only one international airport is a major problem and therefore a major business opportunity. Transportation projects which have big budgets are the perfect sector to invest in Nepal.
c. Agriculture
Agriculture sector being the largest contributor in the GDP of the country is the factor that dominates the economy. Till the 1980s, most people were dependent on agriculture for earning a living, however lesser number of population is reliant on agriculture as their livelihood. Agriculture as business is still not seen as a profitable venture by a large segment of population.
Nepal is geographically and topographically fit for agriculture and with perfect climatic conditions. This is also a plus factor for growing and reaping rare medicinal herbs. New technologies contributing to agriculture is very rare, making the possibilities of introducing this is a huge investment opportunity in Nepal. Production of cash crops as a business idea could be a profitable business as commercial agricultural projects are still not big in Nepal.
d. Tourism
Bearing a diverse geographical condition, a very rich and divergent culture Nepal attracts a magnificent number of tourists making tourism a leading economy. Eight out of the ten world’s highest peaks and other various mountain ranges dwell in the country which shapes it as a hub for mountaineers, rock climbers, hikers and others who seek adventures. Nepal is the birthplace of Buddha and a home to a lot of Hindu and Buddhist shrines, attracting a huge mass of pilgrimages on a yearly basis. The temples and monuments dating back to history and having huge archeological importance, a lot of archeologist are also welcomed annually. The number of tourists entering Nepal is inclining at an exponential rate, with foreign tourists staying in the country for an average of 11.78 days. The unique flora and fauna is another reason for the possible growth of tourism. Every year a new attraction, new wilderness and new adventure unfolding in one of the remote areas of Nepal. The country has a whole lot of skilled porters and guides who could be hired in a very low wage. All these factors make tourism perhaps the best sector to invest in Nepal.
e. Infrastructure
Infrastructural development is one of the vital needs of Nepal. Due to the large earthquake in 2015, there were devastating losses in the major areas of Kathmandu valley and other areas, which called for a dire need of creation of earthquake proof infrastructures. Since the transportation facilities need a lot of improvement, this could be a sector to invest in as well. The Nepalese government has always been supportive of investors trying to work in the infrastructure sector.
f. Information Technology
IT field has dominated the world at this point and Nepal is no exception. Nepal has a mass of skilled IT graduates who could be hired in very cheap wages. As it is an upcoming interest in the Nepalese scenario, new talents and ideas could surely be explored. IT companies emerging as a new business venture; the competition is less if you decide to invest right now.
g. Mines and Minerals
Nepal lies in the central part of the Himalayan Belt, making it very rich in minerals. The Himalayan region consists of clusters of metallic and non-metallic minerals. Nepal is also known for exporting a range of beautiful decorative stones. Even with the presence of bulks of minerals scattered all around the Himalayan range, Nepal itself has not been able to extract these minerals. The existing mineral extraction businesses are less in number and are not very effective. Ample opportunities exist for the investors who could invest in cement factories, lime extraction, coal, magnetize, talc clay etc. So if anyone decides to invest in this sector, this could be a very profitable business endeavor in Nepal.
h. Health & Education
Health sector is in a very poor state in Nepal. It needs a lot of improvisation and improvement. Therefore, it would be very profitable for someone who is interested in investing in Nepal in this sector. Likewise the education sector is largely lagging. A lot of students go abroad each year for quality education. These should be good reasons to invest in Nepal.
I. Telecommunication
With the increment of population and growing business and technology, telecommunication is a pressing need. There are only a few telecommunication companies in Nepal, and therefore less competition. Geographical conditions being challenging in the country, even the existing networks have not reached the remote areas. This generates a massive opportunity for anyone wanting to conceive a profitable business in Nepal.
Nepal is moving towards a liberal foreign investment policy and is aiming to create an investment friendly environment to allure Foreign Investments in the nation. Foreign investment both as joint venture operations with Nepalese investors or as 100 percent foreign-owned enterprises are highly encouraged by the Nepalese government. With comparatively lower taxation and ease of doing business, Nepal is one of the ripest destinations to invest for both Nepalese and Foreign Investors.
Finance
Foreign Exchange at a Glance
The foreign exchange market is a platform where the currency of one country could be converted in to that of another country. The exchange rate determines the ratio at which one currency is converted into another currency.
The foreign exchange market is one of the most dynamic forces in international business and enables investors to undertake foreign investments worldwide. Without it, international trade and investment on the magnitude we experience today would not be possible.
Many international traders use the foreign exchange market to invest for short terms in money markets. Currency speculation is the short-term exchange of funds from one currency to another in anticipation of movements in exchange rates. The rate of return it earns on this investment depends not only on the specific country’s interest rate, but also the changes in the value of the concerned currencies in the intervening period.
Operating in the foreign exchange market is an ongoing challenge for the Entrepreneur and involves some risk. Foreign exchange risk arises from changes in exchange rates. Such fluctuations in the currency market can alter the Entrepreneur’s expected value of international transactions, simply because it can imply a change in the export opportunities available and also have an impact on imports. However, it is possible to eliminate some of the risks involved by using the foreign exchange market.
Spot Exchange Rates
The spot exchange rate is the same as the exchange rate for that particular day. Spot exchanges are updated on a daily basis and can be found on the internet or in the financial pages of newspapers. The dynamics between the demand and the supply of a specific currency compared to that of other currencies, determines the value of a currency.
Forward Exchange Rates
A forward exchange rate is a fixed rate for some time in the future, but traded upon in the present. For most of the prominent currencies, forward exchange rates are quoted for 30 days, 90 days and 180 into the future. To illustrate this explanation, the following example is used:
On the 26 June 2008, the 90 day forward exchange rate for converting Pounds into Indian Rupees (INR) is £1 = INR 110. The importer enters into a 90-day forward exchange contract with a foreign trader at this rate and is guaranteed to be unaffected should the Rupees/Pound exchange rate fluctuate.
Currency Swaps
A currency swap occurs when you buy and sell a certain amount of currency for two different value dates simultaneously. The most frequent kind of currency swap, is spot against forward. To illustrate this explanation, the following example is used:
On the 26 June 2008, the Spot exchange rate is £1 = INR 120 and the 90 day forward exchange rate is £1 = INR 110. The international entrepreneur sells £1 million to its bank in return for INR 120 million, and at the same time enters into a 90 forward exchange deal with its bank for converting INR120 million into pounds. This implies that the entrepreneur will receive £1.09 million (INR120 million/110 = £1.09 million).
