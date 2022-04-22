Best Beard Styles For Indian Men To Look Deadly Hot & Handsome

Share Pin 0 Shares

Beards can completely change a person’s aesthetic and looks. Nowadays beard styles for men are one of the most popular trends. The best thing about beard styles is that you can switch them whenever you want to get the right look for the right occasion. Whether you are looking for a tough or a subtle look, there is a style for every man.

Here is a list of the best beard styles that will help you find your style and look your best

1. Stubble Beard Style

Those who don’t want to go for a full beard can go for the stubble style. The look is between the clean-shaven and short beard look. It will give you a clean and rugged look. If you have a mysterious and confident personality you can surely go for this look. This style can complement any hairstyle and outfit.

2. Short Beard Style

Short beard styles are really good for men who want to flaunt their facial hair but don’t want to go for a long beard. For a short beard, you have to keep the hair short on the cheeks and trimmed at the neck. Guys with confident personalities who want to keep things neat and classy should go for this one.

3. Trimmed Beard Style

Trimmed Beard is perfect for men who want to try a long beard for the first time. You have to be careful while trimming. This beard style will look good with casual wear as well as suits.

4. Ducktail Beard Style

The Ducktail beard is stylish and masculine, the beard looks like a duck’s tail, thus its name. This style flatters any face shape and looks sophisticated. This requires a little precision while maintenance. It is one of the best beard styles for men that gives an edgy look. This beard style looks good with fitted tees and formals.

5. Circle Beard Style

This beard style looks good on middle-aged as well as older men. It is stylish and low maintenance that compliments any face shape and outfit. If you want a stylish, neat, and subtle appearance this one is for you.

6. Chevron Beard Style

This beard style will give you the ’80s look, you can also modernize it if you experiment with your hairstyle. The mustache is a little difficult to maintain and is angled downwards. The stubble is easy to maintain which goes with the look. This beard style will look good with formal wear. Henry Cavill popularized this look.

7. Imperial Beard

This style is for daring and confident men who can pull it off and make a statement. This style adds a hint of sophistication. The look goes well with medium and short hair. If you wear a suit and tie with this beard style you will look dapper.

8. Van Dyke Beard

This style goes back to the 17th century, it consists of a mustache and a goatee. This can be pulled off by men of all ages. This style is a little difficult to maintain as you have to regularly shave your cheeks and jawline. But it is worth the struggle as this will give you killer look. This style looks best with breezy and casual wear.

9. Anchor Beard

Whenever we think of an anchor beard, the first thing that comes to our mind is Tony Stark. The anchor beard consists of a mustache and a short beard pointed at the chin. This style flatters rectangular, square, and round face shapes. The style looks very classy and goes well with suits and formal wear.

10. Balbo Beard

It is a combination of a disconnected mustache and a goatee. It is excellent for those with patchiness as the areas around the mouth are shaven. You can experiment with this look by changing your mustache. Many celebrities and male icons try this look as it makes your face look slim and clean. If you wear a suit with this style it will give a classy look.

11. Mutton Chops

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine made this style more popular. The beard includes long sideburns down to the jaw that is cut at a wide-angle and is joined by a mustache. The chin is kept clean-shaven. Not everyone can carry this look, but there are many variations of the look. This style is a little difficult to maintain. The mutton chop beard style will look good with a Beret.

12. Chin Strap Beard

If you don’t want to flaunt a beard but you are also not into a clean-shaven look, then you should go for this style. The style helps to define your jawline because it extends from each sideburn and under the chin. It will give you a sharp look.

13. Garibaldi Beard

This look consists of a thick but neat mustache and a long beard. It is best for men with oval and rectangular face shapes. It defines the jawline and cheeks. This look is very sexy, stylish, and masculine. Looks stunning with formals and athleisure wear.

14. Bandholz Beard

The Bandholz beard style consists of a thick and long mustache that joins a full beard. It takes a few months to grow. This beard style looks good with a slick back hairstyle.

15. French Fork Beard

This style needs some confidence to pull it off, the beard is split into two resembling a fork. It adds drama and style to the look. Depending on the texture of the hair the beard can look from messy to neat. This style will give you a unique look.

16. Bushy Beard

If you want to keep the focus on your jawline, you should try this bushy beard. This style will add texture and make you look more mature. Looks good with any hairstyle and any attire be it formal or casual.

17. Patchy Beard

If you want a stylishly undone look that looks natural and is not high maintenance you should try this look. It works wonders if you have uneven hair growth, always opt for a short beard for this look. This style looks good with medium hairstyles and casual wear.

18. Viking Beard

If you want to try out a masculine look you should try the Viking Style. Vikings are known for their long and thick beards. But to maintain a beard like the Vikings you need to comb and shampoo it regularly. This style looks good with long hair and a man bun. This will give you the hippie and warrior look.

19. Beard Styles for round face

This beard style is for men with a round face who want to add an angle to look sharp and slim. This look will focus the attention on your jawline and make your face look less round.

20. Clean Bearded Look

If you want to go for a clean and short beard that does not require much maintenance you can try this look. This style will add a statement to your look. This beard style looks best with short and medium hair. This goes really well with formal wear and you can rock this style at your workplace.

21. Short Hair With Beard

This beard style is for men who like to keep their hair short and trimmed. This style will give you a stylish and mature look. If you want a sharp land attractive look try out this one. Whether you wear formals or casuals this style will flatter every oufit.

22. Medium Hair with Beard

This beard style is for men with medium-length hair. You can experiment and go for trendy haircuts to get the right look. This look will enhance your laid-back personality.

23. Long Hair with Beard

This look will work for men who have long hair and have the confidence and patience to maintain a long beard and long hair simultaneously. You have a lot of space to experiment with this style. You can try different hairstyles like a man bun which looks very attractive and classy.

24. Slick back hair with beard

If you like to keep your look clean, modern, and sophisticated you should try this beard style with a slick back hairstyle. This style will give you a sharp and confident look. You will look dapper in a suit with this style.

25. Curly hair with a beard

Men with curly hair, this one is for you. Curls have their own unique texture and bounce which corresponds to the texture of a beard. The beard will make you look more stylish, and attractive and will flatter your face shape.

26. Beard with Man Bun

Who doesn’t wish to try a man bun, beard with a man bun can be a deadly combination. For a modern aesthetic, the depth of a bun alongside the masculine elements of a beard works well. A thicker, fuller beard works to enhance the height of a bun by adding dimension.

27. Beard Style with messy hair

The messy mane with a well-maintained beard is a perfect combination. If you want to keep your look effortless but stylish you can go for this look. You can keep your hair messy but combine it with a trimmed well-combed beard. You will look dashing with this simple look.

28. Greybeard style

A beard can look great on men who have grey hair. Make sure to keep your beard neat and polished. You will achieve a mature and sophisticated appearance that is perfect for your age. Try to avoid beard styles that will give you an unkempt look.

29. Beard Style with a bald head

Beards with a bald head have become a style statement. Many celebrities rock this look. The focus is totally on the jawline which will give you a sharp look.

30. Beard style Indian

Indian beard styles are suitable for all face shapes and can be diverse. Stubble and short beards look great on Indian men. You can also go for a long one but make sure to trim and maintain it for a balanced look. Indian bearded look works well with Indian traditional wear and formal wear.

