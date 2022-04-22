Finance
Beware Of Bogus Credit Repair Companies!
So-called “credit repair” companies claim they can remove negative information from credit reports. Advertising as “Credit Advisors,” “Credit Rating Correction Services” or “Credit Consultants,” they trumpet variations on this message: “Turned down because of bad credit? We can help!” Many of these companies charge hundreds if not thousands of dollars for the promise to “clean up” bad credit reports. But the truth is, these companies can only do what you could do yourself –at no charge.
Nobody can remove negative information that is accurate from your credit report. No company has a “secret” ability to remove all negative information.
But this doesn’t stop their claims. This deceptive quote is from a credit repair company brochure: “Charged-off accounts, collection accounts, judgments, tax liens, repossessions, and even bankruptcies can be removed from your credit records in less than one year (five to seven month average).”
One tactic is to bombard credit reporting agencies with requests to verify information. If a credit reporting agency cannot verify an entry within 60 days, it will remove the information from the report. But if the information is later verified to be accurate, it will go back in the report.
Before you even consider signing a contract with a company that promises to repair your credit, remember these facts:
- You may obtain a copy of your credit report on your own.
- You have the right to dispute entries in your credit report.
Beware guaranteed credit offers!
Credit repair and other companies often claim they “guarantee” to get you a credit card, regardless of your credit history. In fact, these companies do not always honor their guarantee. Sometimes, they’ll just take your money and run–you will not get any credit, regardless of what they promised.
If they get you a card at all it often will be a “secured” bank credit card, with high up-front “application” fees, that requires you to deposit and keep several hundred dollars in a savings account, or a card that only allows you to buy items in a catalogue from a business that you probably never heard of. (You can apply for a secured credit card by yourself. For a free list of banks that do not charge application fees for secured cards, see the information from Consumer Action in the “For More Information” section below.)
Credit repair companies often advertise on television, in newspapers and even on matchbooks. Sometimes they require consumers to dial a “900” telephone number to get more information. Calls to 900 numbers can cost $2 or $3 a minute, so listening to a few minutes of information about the cards can be expensive.
Some companies try to get people a credit card by having them apply using financial information of other people with good credit histories. It is a criminal act to apply for credit under someone else’s name–do not do business with one of these companies.
Law enforcement agencies have shut down many credit repair outfits, but it is hard to stop a fraudulent credit repair outfit unless people complain about it. Therefore, be careful about responding to credit repair ads and be sure to complain to the agencies listed below if you think a credit repair company took advantage of you.
For more information
- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) publishes information for consumers on the subject of credit and enforces federal laws on credit. For a list of free publications, write to the FTC’s Public Reference Department at the address given below. While the FTC does not handle individual cases, it can act when it sees a pattern of possible law violations develop. Complaints about credit reporting agencies and credit repair scams must be in writing. Send them to: FTC Credit Practices Division, 6th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20580.
- Contact your local consumer protection agency or your state Attorney General’s office. Many Attorneys General have toll-free consumer hotlines. These numbers may be listed in the “self-help” or government sections in the front of your phone book. These agencies can offer you advice and may also be able to help resolve your complaint.
- Consumer Action’s free complaint/information switchboards offering non-legal consumer advice and referrals can be reached from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. Chinese, English and Spanish are spoken. Call either (415) 777-9635 (San Francisco office) or (213) 624-8327 (Los Angeles office). Consumer Action has a free list of secured credit card banks that do not charge application fees. To receive a free copy, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Consumer Action Secured Credit Card Survey, 717 Market St., Suite 310, San Francisco, CA 94103. (Available in English only.)
- The Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS) assists consumers who have problems in paying their bills–before their good credit ratings suffer. Your local CCCS office can help you work out flexible payment plans to make debt repayment more feasible. Call (800) 388-CCCS for an interactive recording that will provide you with the phone number of the office nearest to you. Spanish-speakers can call (800) 68-AYUDA (800-682-9832) between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. central time.
- Before you sign a contract with any company, check it out with the local Better Business Bureau (BBB), a non-government service which advises consumers on fraud prevention. Call your local BBB. If you cannot find a local number listed in the phone directory, call the Council of Better Business Bureaus at (703) 276-0100 for a referral to the office nearest you.
Finance
How to Save on Private Mortgage Insurance Coverage
Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) allows prospective homeowners to purchase a home with a less-than-normal down payment. PMI gives your lender insurance or security against those funds until you’ve built up enough equity in the property. In return for that coverage, the borrower will pay an insurance premium along with the monthly mortgage payment.
Because your down payment is lower, your monthly payments will be higher. The typical rate for private mortgage insurance is about $140 on $200,000. Basically, you’re paying for an insurance policy on the balance of your mortgage in case you go into default or foreclosure.
There are benefits and disadvantages to private mortgage insurance. PMI allows many people who can’t come up with a 20 percent down payment, like young couples, to still get into the housing market. The downside is the additional cost of the insurance and the fact that the PMI portion of your mortgage payment is not tax deductible. Keep reading to learn how you can save money on your private mortgage insurance.
1. Don’t forget your equity.
As you build equity in your home, you’ll reach a point where you no longer need the private mortgage insurance. Most homeowners hit this point after just a few short years of making monthly payments. Once you’ve hit that 20 percent equity marker, you need to look into dropping your PMI. Remember, your lender won’t always contact you, so it’s important to pay attention to your PMI drop-date.
2. Look into an FHA loan.
The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) was created to help homeowners purchase homes with low down payments. Essentially, the FHA provides insurance on up to 97 percent of a home’s mortgage. Although maximum FHA mortgage amounts will vary depending on the county, they typically range between $170,000 and $400,000 for single-family properties.
3. If you’re a veteran, you can save on a VA loan.
Veterans’ Affairs home loans will insure the mortgage even without any down payment. The money still comes from a private lender, but VA will guarantee it. This can save you on your down payment, interest rates and private mortgage insurance.
4. Look into secondary financing.
Another option is to avoid private mortgage insurance all together. If you’re close to a 20 percent down payment but just need a few thousand dollars to make up the difference, you may save more money by taking out a small loan or line of credit to fill in that final few percent. The longer-term savings make make the additional loan worth it.
Finance
Is it Safe to Buy Manchester United Football Tickets Online?
Football is a sport that unites the world in competitive rivalry and causes men and woman around the world to have something outside of themselves and their families to invest their time and energy in. The sport of football is not just a game, it is a passion that some will spend thousands of dollars a year to follow.
However, there is some concern when it comes to purchasing tickets through a quick and efficient online vendor. No matter how much of a fan someone is they do not wish to pay money or give out their credit card information to a website they can’t trust.
With this particular issue in mind here are three tips to insure that you will not be scammed, defrauded, or simply robbed by a website that claims to be legitimate.
Tip One
When looking for a site online to purchase Manchester United tickets from the first tip is to actively attempt to determine if they are a fraudulent website that will not deliver the goods. Take the website’s name and enter it into a search engine, such as Google. After the site name or address type in the words “Scam” and “Fraud”. Perform this as two separate searches.
If this leads to a few sites where people had issues with the potential ticket vendor read through the complaints carefully to determine whether it was the site’s fault or something the buyer did wrong. If the buyer is only complaining because of something they did incorrectly while purchasing then this does not count as fraudulent activity.
However, if they mention being robbed or getting the wrong tickets when they ordered properly then this is a site you should avoid.
Tip Two
Putting in credit or debit card information can cause even the most diehard fan to stop and reflect on the possibilities of willingly allowing themselves to be robbed. One way to drastically lessen the impact of credit or debit theft is to open a debit, or credit, account that does not have overdraft fees.
There are many of these online, as well as in walk-in institutions. These cards will decline anything attempted charge over what the balance of the card is and will not charge a fee for doing so, usually.
The reason this is a good way to avoid being scammed is simplicity itself. With a card that cannot be overcharged all the prospective purchaser needs to do is keep a minimum balance on it for purchasing tickets. This will be their “ticket” card only.
This will keep the cards they use for business or other personal finances free of the online scams they may run across. If one of the online scam artists try to take their information and steal from them then they will know immediately and can shut down that activity.
Tip Three
Don’t be fooled by tags on a page that read “certified” or “protected by” with a company logo next to it. Secured transactions are incredibly important but unless a website actually encrypts the monetary transfer they are worthless to you.
Seek out websites that take you to a page with “Https:” as the terminal protocol. If the “s” does not appear at the end of the terminal protocol, there are two other main types such as ftps that are also secure, then the site is probably insecure despite claiming otherwise.
The “Certified” and “protected by” tags are useful for the most part since they will grant the prospective buyer knowledge that the site has been looked over and encrypted by a third party encryption specialist. However, unscrupulous individuals can steal these image tags and copy them onto their sites.
Always check to see if the page shows as encrypted. While this is not a one hundred percent guarantee of the quality of the site in question, it does lend itself better to purchasing from them.
In the end you will need to trust your instincts and check your tickets upon receipt of them. Follow this up by watching your debit or credit account like a hawk for a while after entering the information. A proactive Manchester United fan is a happy Manchester United fan.
Finance
How to Lower Your EMI for a Home Loan
With our banking system giving loans and other benefits to its customers, the dream of owning a car or a home is no distant reality now. The loans are easily repaid in the form of Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) that gets deducted from the monthly salary of the borrower. The deduction takes place on a fixed date of every month until the loan + interest is repaid.
Each EMI consists of payment towards the principal (actual amount borrowed) and the interest on that amount for the entire loan period. In the early years, a higher proportion of the EMI is formed by the interest payment on the principal. As the loan matures, the interest component decreases and the principal amount forms a higher percentage of the monthly payment.
Our finances needs a lot of careful consideration and we need to deal with the EMI’s very smartly. Apart from managing the monthly expenses and EMI, we also need to save for the future. Here are some ways in which you can reduce your EMI payments:
1) Plan to pay more down payment: If you plan to buy a home, choose to make a large down payment for the property so that the principal amount is less. The interest payment is decided on the basis of principal amount, so it is always advisable to pay more as down payment and ease out on the burden of monthly installments. The smaller the principal, the lower the interest payment and smaller the EMI.
2) Go for longer tenure: If you go for a long loan period, your EMI reduces proportionately as your principal and interest is divided over a greater number of months. However, while the actual monthly outflow will be smaller, you will be paying out EMI’s for a longer period and paying interest for a longer period. So while your monthly burden might be smaller, you might end up paying more over the entire duration of the loan.
3) Making an early prepayment: The most feasible way to reduce your EMI is to make an early pre-payment. The early pre-payment of the loan will hit the principal amount and lower the EMI’s significantly. If the part payment is made in the early months/years, it decreases the principal amount and saves the interest on later payment.
4) Refinance the loan: If you think your bank is charging more interest rate, consider changing your bank. A borrower has the freedom to approach another bank that offers lower interest rate to refinance the loan. But the difference should be enough to switch from one financial institution to another to ensure that the costs are not greater than the savings you will gain with your new lender.
By following the above points, we are sure you will deal smartly and make the best decision.
Beware Of Bogus Credit Repair Companies!
Unscheduled power-cuts at Sehri and Iftar time in Ramadhan irks pattan residents
How to Save on Private Mortgage Insurance Coverage
Bitcoin Trims Gains, Support Turned Resistance At $41K
Is it Safe to Buy Manchester United Football Tickets Online?
Kevin Fiala helps Wild pull away to 6-3 win over Vancouver
How to Lower Your EMI for a Home Loan
Dane Mizutani: Timberwolves aren’t ready for success. This series might be over.
Attorney: School advised mom to pick up child’s finger 3 days after fall
Learn How to Get Your Bad Credit Military Loan
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm