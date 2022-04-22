News
Bill Murray under investigation for ‘inappropriate behavior’ after film set shutdown
Observer’s Venice Biennale 2022 Picks
If you’re lucky enough to be basking in the Italian sunshine while you anxiously await the beginning of the Venice Biennale, this list is for you. This year’s biennale is no easy feat to summarize, the art world is completely back in gear and artists from all over the globe are showing work at the biennale or its satellite exhibitions.
‘Mary of Ill Fame’ (2020-2021) by Tourmaline
- Arsenale
New York City art star Tourmaline is known for her gorgeous films full of deep color and emotion that portray queer figures in history at new angles. Her 25-minute short follows a fictional story concerning Mary Jones, a real-life Black trans sex worker living in Seneca Village in the 1830s.
“Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore: I Owe You” exhibition
- Galleria Alberta Pane
Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore as individuals had remarkable careers; as a couple they historically serve as the queer dynamic duo the art world always needed. This exhibit running at Galleria Alberta Pane celebrates the artist couple’s prolific collaboration, through the first half of the 20th Century.
‘Sirens’ (2019-2020) by Nan Goldin
- Central Pavilion
Iconic artist and legendary archiver of her own life Nan Goldin has mixed things up with her film Sirens. Entirely made of found footage, clips from her favorite movie, the film is scored by Mica Levi. The collaboration aims to induce an almost hypnotic and high state for the audience.
The Flower of William Stringer (1866) by Georgiana Houghton
- Central Pavilion
Spiritualist artist Georgiana Houghton created many “spirit drawings” where she would attempt to communicate what she felt the Divine relayed to her, including The Flower of William Stringer. Viewing her arts practice as inherent to her relationship with the other world, her work has an almost heavenly element to it.
Mónica de Miranda’s “no longer with the memory but with its future” exhibition
- Oratorio di San Ludovico
Artist Mónica de Miranda’s first solo exhibition is opening with the biennale at Oratorio di San Ludovico. An interdisciplinary Portuguese artist with roots in Angola, her work investigates identity and place, with her video Path to the Stars shot at Angola’s River Kwanza. Confronting narratives around how climate and colonialism shape the world around us, the exhibition features text, video, and photography.
Kidnapping charges for man shot outside Wentzville store
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – One day after being shot outside a Wentzville auto parts store, a Missouri man has been charged with kidnapping and domestic assault.
According to Sgt. Jacob Schmidt, a spokesman for the Wentzville Police Department, police were called to the 1200 block of West Pearce Boulevard before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man inside a parked vehicle who was armed with a gun and threatening to harm himself.
Schmidt said the man would not comply with officers’ demands to drop his weapon. At some point, two Wentzville officers opened fire, striking the armed individual in the arm. The armed man, identified as 53-year-old Daniel Phillips, was taken into custody and then brought to a hospital for his injury. No one else was harmed in the incident.
Investigators learned a young man and woman were giving Phillips a ride into St. Charles County when they received a call from a family member telling them the 53-year-old was involved in a kidnapping in Lincoln County earlier in the day and that he had a gun. The couple pulled up to an AutoZone, left the Phillips in the vehicle, and called police from inside the store.
The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Phillips with first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree domestic assault, and armed criminal action.
In the meantime, Schmidt said the couple is not facing any charges.
‘That can change the series if they win’: Heat look to deliver knockout blow in Atlanta
The Heat’s goal for the next two playoff games is clear: Do not let the Hawks get a glimmer of hope.
After winning the first two games of its first-round playoff series against Atlanta, Miami wants to deliver a quick knockout blow in Georgia. The Heat can take the next step toward advancing when they face the Hawks at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“That can change the series if they win,” Bam Adebayo said. “They can look at the series different. Our job is to keep wearing on them and then get that third and fourth win.”
Miami, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, saw other higher seeds drop games at home. New Orleans took a game from top-seeded Phoenix, seventh-seeded Minnesota beat No. 2 Memphis and six-seed Chicago beat third-seeded Milwaukee.
“We see it, but we’re focused on ourselves,” Tyler Herro said. “Playoffs, anything can happen. It’s one game at a time. We got first two at home, took care of business. Now we’re moving on to the next game.”
The Heat got a taste of Atlanta’s prolific offense at the end of Game 2, with the Hawks outscoring Miami 29-28 in the fourth quarter and going on a 15-2 run.
“They have great shooting,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They have very talented players. You can’t last a whole season, 82 games, and be the second-rated offense without developing some really good habits. You have to have talent as well, and it’s not just Trae Young. They have a lot of other guys that can really hurt you and you saw that with [Bogdan] Bogdanović. We had some really good defensive positions and they still scored. [De’Andre] Hunter was able to get going. [John] Collins, and it’s only his second game back, presents a little bit of a different challenge with his ability to score. And [Kevin] Huerter and on down the line.
“They’ve got a lot of weapons, and they can score in bunches. And that’s what they did to us in the fourth. I thought we played pretty well, and yet they still went on a 15-2 run. And that’s what they’re capable of, and I mentioned that earlier. They put 133 or 132 on Charlotte in a really important play-in game. That makes you take notice.”
The Heat took care of business in the first two games in Miami. They will aim to keep the Hawks from getting going at home on Friday.
“Last time they played there, they put up 132 on Charlotte in a pressure-packed game,” Spoelstra said. “They win a lot of games there, particularly last three months. It will be comfortable for them in front of their fans. We’ll have to exceed that level of urgency and edge. Our vets understand how hard it is to win the playoffs. Each game is a totally different adventure.”
Although a loss in Game 3 would surely not inspire panic in the Heat, they know that even one Atlanta win could spark the Hawks.
“One game can change the series,” Adebayo said. “They get that life back and they start believing again. The biggest thing for us is just try to finish the job. Job’s not done yet.”
