Blockchain

Bitcoin Falls Back To $40,000 As Fed Mulls Faster Rate Bumps

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency markets were sluggish Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated that interest rate hikes should be made “more quickly.”

Powell also indicated that a rate hike of 0.5 percentage point was “on the table” for next month.

James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, said Tuesday that he expects interest rates to reach as high as 3.5 percent by the end of the year.

Bitcoin fell to $40,586 on Friday, down from a daily high of $42,965 at noon, while the whole cryptocurrency market retreated to $1.88 trillion.

Tuesday morning, Bitcoin’s price fell below the $40,000 mark before regaining a few hours later. Bitcoin hovered just above $42,000 on Thursday.

Make Or Break For Bitcoin

The $40,000 barrier has emerged as a make-or-break point for Bitcoin, market observers say, as its performance from there could set the tone for whether the market reaches another bullish or bearish phase.

With inflation surging, stocks collapsing, and investors clueless on how rapidly the central bank will hike interest rates, many would argue that now is the optimal time to invest in Bitcoin.

Nonetheless, the world’s most valuable digital asset has shed almost 20% of its value thus far this year, dipping as low as $33,000 on January 25 before recovering. Bitcoin reached an all-time high of roughly $69,000 on November 8, last year, just over three months ago.

BTC total market cap at $775.76 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Bitcoin’s trading history has been turbulent and volatile from its inception. Cryptocurrency as an asset class continues to evolve in lockstep with the forces that impact its prices.

Cryptocurrencies have continued to track the tech industry’s recent decline, as the Nasdaq fell 2% Friday, the most since middle of March.

Rate Hike To Contain Inflation

Interest rates are being raised in order to counteract rising inflation, which reached 8.5 percent last month. High-growth investments, on the other hand, such as technology, are appraised using a discounted cash flow concept.

Investors have been grappling with rising inflation, geopolitical issues, and concerns about the central bank tightening monetary policy.

The Fed’s March meeting minutes released last week revealed its intention to cut its balance sheet by $95 billion each month to contain inflation.

Meanwhile, in another development, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla is hodling Bitcoin.

On the company’s balance sheet, digital assets total $1.261 billion. Since the first three months of last year, the Austin, Texas-based EV giant has neither purchased nor sold any crypto assets.

Featured image from Investors King, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 22

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 22
  • On April 22, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $110.29.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 22, 2022, is $75.66.
  • Terra’s MA shows an upward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 22, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 22, 2022, is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

LUNA/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. 

Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $93.78. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $110.29 and the buy level of LUNA is $97.55. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $75.66 and the sell level of LUNA is $88.24.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

The LUNA price lies above 50MA (short-term) and 200MA (long-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 22

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 22
13 mins ago |