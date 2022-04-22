Blockchain
Bitcoin Holds Steady As US Extends Sanctions Against Russia To Cryptocurrency Mining
Sanctions are being imposed on cryptocurrency mining companies for the first time in history. The US Treasury Department announced that it is taking action against virtual currency mining companies across Russia. This information came out when IMF issued a statement saying, “the Kremlin may employ these activities to avoid compliance with international economic punishment.”
In the wake of recent sanctions, cryptocurrencies have been barely affected. Bitcoin consolidated its gains while ‘altcoins’ also performed in green.
For example, Bitcoin is holding at $41,500 – $42,000. On Wednesday, it managed to reach a high since April 11th, above $42,000. But selling pressure rejected the bulls’ advance and failed to confirm the overcoming of this important resistance level. This is crucial for the virtual token par excellence to regain $45,000.
Naeem Aslam, head of analysis at AvaTrade, warns that “traders know that Bitcoin has to stay above this critical price level for the’ bulls’ to succeed.” The shortest-term support is now back to $40,000.
However, the expert warned that we should be careful. The IMF is in the spotlight because it says that some countries are using cryptocurrencies to avoid sanctions.
Countries like Russia and Iran use cryptocurrency to sell their oil and gas. However, there is also concern that they might be utilizing these resources for cryptocurrency mining, which provides another source of revenue and bypasses any sanctions against them.
“The IMF’s warning will certainly bring more regulatory attention to crypto companies, crypto exchanges, and crypto mining,” Aslam commented.
U.S. Treasury Designates Facilitators of Russian Sanctions Evasion
OFAC, the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control, sanctioned Bitriver AG, a Swiss-based holding company for cryptocurrency mining operations with offices in Russia and ten subsidiaries. This is the first time the U.S. Treasury has sanctioned cryptocurrency miners. Bitriver is amid a token pre-sale called BTR.
To curb Russia’s influence on cryptocurrency mining and trade worldwide, the U.S. has imposed new sanctions against BitRiver. The company operates vast server farms that sell virtual currency mining capacity internationally. In addition, this company helps monetize Russian natural resources.
The U.S. Treasury press release says that Russia has the advantage of energy resources and a cold climate for cryptocurrency mining. However, mining companies rely on imported computer equipment and fiat payments, making them vulnerable to sanctions.
The United States aims to make sure that no asset, no matter how complex, the Putin regime can use to reduce the impact of sanctions.”
Bitcoin And Altcoins Rising Despite The Risks
Despite these risks, the market positively responds and leaves rises for Bitcoin and altcoins. This has brought the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies to $1.92 trillion.
Ethereum’s price is currently trading between $3,000 and resistance at $3,200. The cryptocurrency has followed Bitcoin’s behavior and seeks to gain momentum toward overcoming the $42,000 resistance.
Terra is one of the most promising tokens on today’s gainer’s list, up 6%, along with Solana and Polkadot.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Bitcoin LTHs Hold Significantly More Loss Now Compared To May-July 2021
Data shows Bitcoin long-term holders hold significantly more supply in loss right now compared to May-July of 2021.
15% Of Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Is In Loss Right Now
As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, around 30% of the total BTC supply is being held at a loss at the moment.
The “long-term holder supply” is the part of the total Bitcoin supply that hasn’t shown any movement since more than at least 155 days ago.
The other part of the supply belongs to the “short-term holders.” This cohort doesn’t hold for too long and generally sells before 155 days are up. Active traders usually make up a significant portion of this supply.
Naturally, any coins in the Bitcoin STH supply that age beyond the 155-day mark are then counted under the LTH supply.
The relevant indicator here is the “supply in profit/loss,” which looks at each coin on the chain to see how many coins are in profit or loss right now.
The metric works by comparing the price a coin was last moved at, to the current value. If the last price was more than now, then the Bitcoin is being held in loss at the moment. Otherwise, it’s in profit.
Now, here is a chart that shows the loss distributions of both the LTHs and the STHs.
Looks like the loss split is quite even between the two categories right now | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 16, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, around 15.3% of the Bitcoin LTH supply is in loss currently, with STHs also having almost the same amount in the red at 15%.
During the 2018 and 2020 bear markets, about 35% of the LTHs were in loss at some points, much more than right now.
However, the May-July mini-bear period of last year had only half as many long-term holders holding coins at a loss.
This means that the market profitability is in a much worse place at the moment. While LTHs are unlikely to sell with these losses as they are price insensitive usually, the STHs at 15% are more probable to capitulate if the Bitcoin price continues to struggle.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $42.5k, up 3% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 3% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The price of BTC seems to have been climbing up over the past few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Here’s Why Floyd Mayweather is Selling Tickets as NFTs
The adoption of NFTs is so massive that legends such as Floyd Mayweather are participating in events where fans must buy NFTs in order to attend. Dubai is hosting the world’s first NFT pay-per-view event that features Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva as part of The Global Titans Fight Series.
Floyd Mayweather is the undefeated boxing fighter that is also a prominent advocate of blockchain technology and NFTs, with his own NFT collection available on https://floydnft.com/. The legend will be participating in an exciting and thrilling match with Don Moore. Other participants of the event include Bruno Machado, Badou Jack, Hany Atiyo, Ryan Ford, Bilal Laggoune, Delfine Persoon, and more.
Being the first NFT pay-per-view event, all viewers must purchase tickets from Rarible. NFTs purchased for the event give the holder exclusive event access.
This event is a prime example for the potential use-cases for the NFT and blockchain industry.. Several NFT projects have been leveraging the exploding popularity as a means to give back to their community, curate interesting and exciting content for, and connect people with exclusive real life groups and events.
One of the projects that cater to high-profile clients in the NFT Space is Crypto Panther Club.
Crypto Panther Club – The Digital and Real-Life Community
Crypto Panther Club is a collection of 5,555 unique 2D animated Panther designs curated on the Ethereum network by Glod, an internationally recognized artist and one of the youngest and most popular modern artists from Austria.
They have even partnered with Chainlink to ensure a fair and verifiably random distribution for the NFTs when buyers come on the minting date.
Every NFT in this collection offers the holders real-life benefits such as physical artwork, access to parties, and street art with holder rewards. Crypto Panther Club offers truly decentralized NFTs where all metadata is stored on IPFS (InterPlanetary File System) making it tamper-proof. Every NFT is exclusive and unique based on hundreds of different traits with the goal to build the strongest community in the art space.
Crypto Panther Club has already amassed appreciation and was awarded NFT Project of the Year 2022 by AIBC Summit Asia. The NFT collection combines the real world and digital worlds as collectors no longer simply own NFTs but also artworks by Glod with access to community and lifetime benefits.
To find more information on the official launch of Crypto Panther Club which will happen in London, visit https://cryptopanther.club/ to learn more about the exciting opportunities that await and join their community for an exclusive experience.
CoinEx Charity｜Change the Lives of Poor Children With a Gift
As Brazilians celebrated Easter on April 17, 2022, CoinEx Charity worked with the Brazilian singer Mc Lustosa and launched a charitable event for poor children at Jardim Brasil and Parque Edu Chaves in the north of Sao Paulo, Brazil. During the event, staff members sent chocolate-covered Easter eggs to children in these poor communities and celebrated the festival with them. Having sent over 200 Easter gifts, the event delivered both warmth and care to local poor kids.
Mc Lustosa’s Instagram post
Easter is just like spring: it is a time of rebirth, renewal, and hope. For poor children in this region who live on public assistance, however, toys and snacks available to the average kid are a luxury. Moreover, they can’t even get Easter eggs on such a major occasion as Easter. To help them taste the joy of receiving gifts, CoinEx Charity prepared Easter egg gifts for 500+ children in poor communities in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Seeing the big smiles on the face of children who received the gifts, CoinEx Charity hopes that the event could leave these children with happy memories.
Help the disadvantaged through good deeds
In 2022, CoinEx Charity launched a $10 million charity fund to help children and teenagers in poor areas around the world through charitable actions, ensuring their basic living conditions while giving them equal access to education. Following the principles of benevolence, mutual assistance, happiness, and sharing, CoinEx Charity strives to help more children in need grow up with good health and happy memories.
Since 2021, CoinEx Charity has launched a series of charitable events across the globe. In December 2021, CoinEx Charity visited children in Uniuyo Teaching Hospital and distributed care packages; on December 31, after Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines, CoinEx Charity immediately responded and offered full disaster assistance and a large donation; in February 2022, CoinEx Charity distributed living supplies to poor families in Iran; on February 15, after Brazil was hit by heavy rainstorms, CoinEx Charity immediately participated in local charitable events and made donations to the disaster-stricken areas; this April, upon learning that some poor children in remote areas of Brazil cannot receive the traditional chocolate gifts at Easter, CoinEx Charity prepared over 500 Easter gifts and delivered them to each child in person… In just a few months, CoinEx Charity has left its mark around the world.
Charity never stops
According to the 2021 Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), about 644 million children worldwide are multidimensionally poor. Many children still suffer from hunger, dropout, and disease in many dark corners around the world. Charity should be pursued through real actions, and efforts of public welfare should never stop. CoinEx Charity suggests that the international community should examine the circumstances facing poor children around the world and join hands to care for them. We can only improve the lives of more poor kids and provide them with a comfortable growth environment by making charitable efforts on a greater scale.
As the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic gradually expands, the world has witnessed more conflicts, and more actions are urgently needed. Meanwhile, helping poor kids has become a pressing issue. Every child deserves a bright future. Always committed to the principles of charity, CoinEx Charity has called for the prioritization of children’s interests in countries across the globe. We should keep all children out of poverty, defend their rights, and protect their childhood. In the future, CoinEx Charity will launch more charitable events for children globally, encourage the general public to lend a helping hand to children in need, and jointly create a better world for children.
