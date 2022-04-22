Blockchain
Bitcoin Trims Gains, Support Turned Resistance At $41K
Bitcoin extended gains above $42,500 against the US Dollar. BTC struggled near $43,000 and started a sharp downside correction.
- Bitcoin started another decline after it failed to clear the $43,000 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading below $41,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $41,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could attempt a fresh increase, but the $41,000 resistance holds the key.
Bitcoin Price Dips
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $41,500 resistance zone. BTC gained pace and cleared the $42,000 resistance zone. It even moved above $42,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the bulls failed to push the price above the $43,000 level. A high was formed near $42,950 and the price reacted to the downside. There was a sharp move below the $42,000 level. Besides, there was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $41,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
There was a break below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $38,750 swing low to $42,950 high. Bitcoin is now trading below $41,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price is now consolidating above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $38,750 swing low to $42,950 high. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $40,750 level. The next key resistance could be $40,950 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
To start a strong upward move, the price must settle above the $41,000 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. If the bulls succeed, the price could rise towards the $41,800 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $41,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $40,250 level.
The next major support is seen near the $40,000 level. A downside break below the $40,000 zone could send the price towards the $39,250 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $40,250, followed by $40,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $40,750, $41,000 and $41,800.
Blockchain
The Top 5 Most Valuable NFT Collections And A Tool To Track Them Down
Some of these NFT collections are so ever-present that they are already part of the collective unconscious. Others, the general public has not even heard about. What makes an NFT collection valuable? Market capitalization is the potential value of the whole collection, based on its size and the value of the individual pieces. In the case of NFTs, it’s hard to pinpoint, because it’s a volatile market with lots of action all-day-every-day.
Agreeing on which are the most valuable #NFTs collections is certainly hard.
We created a matrix called “Most Valuable NFTs Collections” and it shows the 20 most valuable collections, sorted by their market capitalization.
Access this data for free here: https://t.co/wXJyMCmRBD pic.twitter.com/PyzbPMDKCk
— IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) April 21, 2022
When IntoTheBlock announced their list, they presented it by saying, “Agreeing on which are the most valuable NFTs collections is certainly hard.” Besides market capitalization, the “Most Valuable NFT Collections” list tracks number of owners, volume trade, average price, and number of sales. All of those stats are pretty common when discussing NFTs, but it’s certainly helpful to have them all on an interactive database.
The page also displays useful graphs that put everything into perspective, like “All-time Most Traded Collections,” “Collections With Most Unique Owners” and “Booming NFT Collections.” With that being said, let’s dive into each of the collections in the Top 5 and give some insight about them.
#1 NFT Collection: Bored Ape Yacht Club
At the moment, the BAYC surpassed the all-powerful Cryptopunks as the most valuable NFT collection. This is not surprising, since the Bored Apes became part of popular culture and are on their way to becoming mainstream. On their official site, they describe themselves as “A limited NFT collection where the token itself doubles as your membership to a swamp club for apes. The club is open! Ape in with us.”
As with most successful products, the Yuga Labs creation doesn’t come without its share of controversy.
#2 Cryptopunks
They might not have been the firsts, but the Cryptopunks are certainly responsible for spearheading and popularizing the NFT movement. At first, you could mint them for free. Nowadays, the average price is 76.64 ETH. On their official site, they describe themselves as “The Cryptopunks are one of the earliest examples of a “Non-Fungible Token” on Ethereum, and were inspiration for the ERC-721 standard that powers most digital art and collectibles.”
The creators recently sold the whole collection to Yuga Labs. And, of course, controversy follows this project as well. And, they’re also on their way to mainstream adoption.
ETH price chart on Capital.com | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com
#3 NFT Collection: Mutant Ape Yacht Club
At first, these ones were free as well. They came into the scene as a way to reward BAYC members. Owners received an airdrop of “Mutant Serum,” using it they could mint a mutant version of their ape as a completely new NFT. Nowadays, the average price is 32.99 ETH. They don’t have an official site, but this is the NFT collection’s Open Sea page. As you can see by its place on this list, the interest in this collection keeps growing.
#4 CloneX
The collaboration between legendary Japanese artist Takashi Murakami and “digital artifacts” creator RTFKT is a success like no other. This might have to do with Nike’s recent acquisition of the company. The NFT collection ’s official site doesn’t describe itself, but NFT News does, “CloneX NFT collection is not only equipped for the Metaverse and features high-end avatars, but also marks the beginning of a community-focused environment ”
#5 NFT Collection: Moonbirds
The newcomer of the bunch is the Moonbirds NFT Collection. Their official site describes them as, “a collection of 10,000 utility-enabled PFPs that feature a richly diverse and unique pool of rarity-powered traits.” Since they’re so new, they’re easily beating all of the other collections in number of daily sales. Of course, the NewsBTC team has been covering the story as it happens.
Other NFT collections in the Top 10: Azuki, Sandbox’s LANDs, Doodles, Veefriends, and Meebits.
Featured Image: the most valuable list, taken from this tweet | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
Why A “Boring” Bitcoin Could Be A Good Thing
The current bitcoin trend can be described as “boring” by a lot of folks in the market. However, it is good to look at what this would mean in a space like the crypto industry that is used to fast-moving prices and quick-changing momentum. While the word “boring” may sound bad to investors who are used to these characteristics, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity, Jurrien Timmer, explains why this could inherently be a good thing for the digital asset.
Draw In Institutional Investors
The need for institutional investors in bitcoin cannot be overstated. For the digital asset to get to some of the forecasted values, institutional investors moving into the market has become a necessity. But will these institutional investors want to move into a highly unpredictable asset such as bitcoin?
Related Reading | Halfway To The Halving: What This Means For Bitcoin
In his recent Twitter thread, Timmer explained that a “boring” bitcoin is important if institutional adoption is to be expected. Pointing to the S2F model created by the infamous Plan B, he explains that bitcoin has closely followed this model. However, there is a deviation that is starting to take place.
The Director explained that instead of continuing to track the S2F model, BTC had instead started to follow the pink line which marked demand in the chart shared. This meant that as effective as Plan B’s model has been in the past, it seems bitcoin is cutting out a new trend for itself and that is now entirely driven by the demand.
“So, in a more efficient two-way market, Bitcoin should deviate around that pink line, up and to the right,” Timmer explained.
BTC sticking close to pink demand line | Source: Twitter
Bitcoin Behaving Like A Traditional Asset
Now, one of the great gospels of bitcoin is how different the digital asset is from traditional risk assets. Nevertheless, as more time has passed and adoption is growing, it is beginning to behave more like a traditional risk asset. As more understanding comes, the investors who are purchasing the asset move from simply a price standpoint and move towards more efficient accumulation.
Timmer notes in his Twitter thread that institutional investors have likely come up with their own models which will help them know when a good time to buy bitcoin is. This could help them map out if they can get a 1.5x or 3x return from buying at a particular price.
BTC trading in the mid-$42,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
“For instance, If the demand model says that Bitcoin’s intrinsic value is $50k today and $100k two years from now (my thesis), then at $30k Bitcoin is going to look a lot better than at $70k,” he noted. Adding that “Price is what you pay but value is what you get.”
Related Reading | How Bitcoin Futures Premiums Exhibit Signs Of Market Exhaustion
Timmer closes out his thread explaining that getting the demand curve right would be very important “If indeed price starts to move more closely around an upwardly sloping demand curve.”
Featured image from MarketWatch, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Monero Soars 50% As Crypto Market Weakens, What’s Behind the Rally?
Popular privacy coin Monero (XMR) has been on a rally since the start of 2022. The cryptocurrency appears to be moving on its own as the crypto market trends sideways.
Related Reading | Monero And Zcash Take Off With 15% Gains, Here’s What May Have Spurred The Rally
Recently, XMR bulls are displaying more strength. At the time of writing, XMR trades at $285 with a 6% profit in 24 hours, a 34% and 50% profit in the last two weeks and 30-days, respectively.
As announced by one of Monero’s maintainers via a post, the network will undergo an upgrade on July 16th, 2022, at the height of block 2.6 million. The “Fluorine Fermi” update will introduce new features to the network.
As the developer stated, Monero will increase its ring size from 11 to 16. The ring size is a term to refer to the total number of signers in an XMR transaction. As part of this network’s unique model, the update will provide users with more base privacy.
In addition, the network will implement an upgraded version of its Bulletproofs algorithm to decrease its transaction size by around 7%. This change is supposed to improve the network’s scalability by making “every transaction lighter and faster”.
On the latter, the network will reduce the wallet’s sync time by around 30 to 40%, the post said, and will implement a change to Monero’s fee model. Thus, users can expect to see an uptick in the network’s “security and resilience”.
As the update will be deployed via a Hard Fork, users and node operators will need to update their software. The maintainer made the following request to the users:
A new release will be announced before the network upgrade (around the 16th of June). You will only have to be using the updated software by the time the network upgrade occurs (16th July). To the end user, it will be like a simple software update.
#Monero will undergo a network upgrade on July 16th, 2022:https://t.co/9NKlGtqXAn
All users will need to do is keep their favorite wallet up to date, update their nodes once v0.18 is released (~June 16th), and enjoy even better digital cash afterwards 😎
— Monero (XMR) (@monero) April 20, 2022
Could Monero Be Spelling Danger For The Crypto Market?
It’s possible that Monero’s recent price action is due to its upcoming network update. As mentioned, they are substantial and will provide the users with interesting new features.
Data from Material Indicators (MI) records an increase in buying pressure from retail investors during April. At the same time, investors with ask orders larger than $10,000 have been selling into the rally. Unless larger investors classes step in, XMR could be at risk of a short-term decrease.
Related Reading | Monero (XMR) Price Slides As Canada Includes Crypto In Emergencies Act
Additional data provided by Jarvis Labs indicates a potential danger for the entire crypto market. According to their “Dino Index” (comprise of Ethereum Classic, Zcash, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and others), a metric to track the performance of these assets to show their inverse correlation with the crypto market, there could be some obstacles ahead. Jarvis Labs said via their Telegram Channel:
Quite evident that majority of the time when these dino coins rise and btc rises, better to look at profit taking or hedging the risk and look for market tops.
