Finance
Book Summary – The Ivy Portfolio – How to Invest Like the Top Endowments – By Mebane Faber
Endowments have an investment outlook of forever. They know how to avoid bear markets and bubble crashes. These endowments use sophisticated investment strategies to limit the risk and maximize their gains.
Why is this important to me? There are two main points that make this book important to you.
1. We need to emulate the best. To figure out what these endowments have done on our own would result in lost time, money and opportunity. Why not emulate the best. Here is what the Yale Endowment has done. If you would have invested $100,000 in 1985, your investment would be worth $4 million today compared to the S&P at $1.5 million, 10-year Government bonds at $950,000. The same amount invested in Harvard’s endowment would have gotten you $3 million. These endowments know what they are doing.
2. Get Rich Quick in stocks is not a smart way to go. Over the long haul you will probably lose money. This does not mean that you will not make money in stocks but it means you need to be educated. Think about it – we would be competing with guys like this who are the best of the best. When you see get rich quick scams on TV just think about these endowments. These guys are the best of the best and they know who how to invest. They beat the S&P by an additional 4% per year with 33% less volatility. Competing with these guys would be like advising your son to drop out of school to play basketball with the goal of becoming the next Michael Jordon.
The Ivy Portfolio is packed with a ton of information. This book is not for the faint of heart. They get into some pretty in depth stuff like mathematical algorithms, portfolio rebalancing, momentum, hedge funds, private equity, active management and passive management.
Rule one is critical. Don’t lose money. Think about this if you invest $1000 dollars and lose 50% of it then you have to make a 100% gain just to get even. This is the biggest destroyer of wealth.
The Ivy Portfolio – This book gives you some ETF’s and mutual funds as well as building core asset allocations that emulate the endowments. They back test with historical data to show you what you would have earned. This is powerful stuff. Please note that these endowments have investment opportunities that the little guys don’t have, given their size. The Ivy Portfolio uses rebalancing and passive management to achieve results. This is doable for the little guy.
13F’s – This is powerful stuff. I never heard of this until I picked up this book. These are powerful tools if you are a value investor with a long term view. You can go to SEC.GOV website and search for 13F’s. This will show what the top dogs are invested in. Thus you can simple see what Warren Buffet owns and buy the same thing. You can search once per quarter and tweak your portfolio accordingly. This is an excellent strategy. Note: You need to figure out a good price to buy in at because you make your money on the buy and not the sell.
The Ivy Portfolio is a pretty intense book on investing but it profiles the two best endowments and how they do it. The good news is there are a couple of things the small investor can learn from the book. They are asset allocation, rebalancing and 13F’s.
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days. One thing you can take away from this book is emulate the best. If you want to save time and explode your results then emulate the people who have already done it. You can start by researching 13F’s and seeing what Warren Buffet, Carl Icahn and George Soros invest in.
Finance
Investing in Stock Market in 2009 – Stock Market Education & Advice For Beginners and Traders
One of the most motivating aspects about online day trading is the possibility of taking advantage of stocks that are breaking out and rising fast to new highs.
CERTAIN stocks can achieve extraordinary gains in a matter of minutes or double in price during the same trading day. Knowing when to pick these beautiful jewels can be worth a long lasting gold mine for any day trader.
Unfortunately most beginner day traders rarely take advantage of those incredibly profitable opportunities on a consistent basis, while others don’t even know how to manage the trade, because they either sell to fast or get in to late.
Day trading is definitely not rocket science, but You do need to follow a step by step plan that is practical & simple to apply.
Complicated technical systems and information overload can make you slow and confuse you right from the start, making you loose money instead of making your profits grow.
In essence, You can be sure that the trading method you employ to approach the stock market and pick stocks can make a big difference in your results as a trader.
Fortunately some sites on the web can show you how to take advantage of stocks in a practical way every week by minimizing risks.
Don’t let the lack of knowledge stop you from becoming a successful stock trader.
Remember that people from many walks of life have made a fortune in the stock market. It all started when they chose to learn how to DO IT.
Finance
Trading CFD in Forex and Shares
CFD trading is the term for”contract for difference”; it is a contract between two parties; a “buyer” and a “seller”; they agree that the “seller” will pay the differences between the current value and the value at the contract time.
The “buyer” will receive a profit if the price is moving upwards during the contract period; is the price moving downwards the buyer will lose his money on the contract.
CFD trading is common in the financial market; some of the market areas are the Forex and stock market; other market areas are commodities and the indices market.
The mindset in this article is on trading Forex and shares in connection to CFD trading. The first part is a short description of the two market areas and the second part is trading with indicators.
The Forex market
In the last couple of years the world economy has been in a financial crisis and the crisis has had an impact on the prices in the financial world. One of the currency pairs that have been moving mostly is the EURUSD; since august 2011 the EURUSD has been moved from 1.4400 to 1.2200 in July 2012 and the currency pair is still moving heavily. In the first quarter of 2013 the EURUSD has been bearish from 1.3300 to 1:2800.
The Stock market
Reverse the stock market has been moving in the other direction; In the United States the Dow Jones has set a historical record in 2013 as the Dow Jones index has been at its highest since 1913. The reason is that the economy in the Unites States have been in a systematic recovering from the world crisis and have given hope that the economy in the United States is in a healing process.
Trading with indicator
The historical description of the stock and Forex market illustrate that the stock market has been on a rise and the Forex market represented by the EURUSD is volatile.
Some traders in the in CFD market have chosen to trade with indicators. The advantages are that they do not have to know if the economy is in a crisis or in a recovering as the indicators they use will decide when they will enter a trade and when they will take the profit in a trade.
One indicator is the MACD indicator; it is an indicator that gives information about the trend in the market; the indicator consists of the MACD line and a signal line; a change in the trend accords when the two lines cross each other. The MACD indicator is illustrated in the video on this link.
Finance
Find Content to Share With Your Tribe
This information was shared by Amy Starr Allen… she is a mentor and awesome teacher as well as a successful online marketer. Her content is always spot on and helpful. Here is information from one of her online videos.
Content is important to provide value and to increase value to your customers. Providing content is where you can show and teach thereby, increasing your value to your customers and your products. These places provide ideas on where to find substance that can be shared with your customers, followers, tribe, group, down-line, etc.
One place to look for ideas to provide content is from discussions you have on social media. Groups in Facebook, MeWe, Parler, and other platforms pose questions that people are wanting to be answered. These questions can help you put together valuable information and answers for your following.
Another place to search is on Google or any search engine. Keywords entered in the search box will give an array of ideas for content to your patrons. Ideas usually pop up as you type in a word… just check out some of those sites and see what can be content for your use.
Pinterest is a site where people post lots of information. You can find almost anything on this platform. You can see a huge variety of things being posted from quotes, to art, to recipes, advertisements, pictures, etc. The list goes on and on and this could yield a plethora of content ideas.
The website titled “answerthepublic.com” takes data from Google and organizes it in a way that will help you organize content. This is a unique site and to help you really learn about what the information can do for you, visit the site and listen to the instructional videos provided for your enlightenment.
Another website “quora.com” shares and helps to expand knowledge of the world. It gives access quickly to you that may not be available at large. It would help you understand different views and understandings that other may have and you don’t. Quora is set up to answer questions. Pose a question and get answers to those questions… this give you access to data and content. The search goes on. Enjoy.
YouTube, Tiktok, Instagram Reels and other video sources have questions and comments at the bottom of the videos. Take a look through the comments and evaluate the common threads of questions being asked. These questions and comments can give you ideas for content to share with your customers, friends, tribe or groups.
These few sources gives you a start to a limitless supply of knowledge that you will be able to share and create content which provides value to you and eventually leads to sales and profits. Good luck to you on your quest for messages to develop your relationship with your list of customers.
Developing: Massive police presence at West Florissant crash
Book Summary – The Ivy Portfolio – How to Invest Like the Top Endowments – By Mebane Faber
The early returns on the Yankees offense are not great
Rhea Perlman reveals status of marriage to Danny DeVito: ‘Glory days’
Investing in Stock Market in 2009 – Stock Market Education & Advice For Beginners and Traders
Gophers plug defensive line with Houston Baptist transfer
If Vikings draft edge rusher in first round, it could be Eden Prairie’s Jermaine Johnson
If Vikings select an edge rusher in NFL draft, it could be Eden Prairie’s Jermaine Johnson
Trading CFD in Forex and Shares
Why Snapchat’s Product Is Booming
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations