Budgeting IT Projects
Budgets should be managed no differently on IT projects than on any other project. The reason that budget management is so challenging for project managers on these projects is that, typically the project manager of the project is not accountable for the budget and frequently does not even have insight into how that budget is assigned or tracked. Money is typically assigned from operational budgets to perform the project and responsibility for the money and tracking of expenditures is done at the operational level. The result of this disconnect between financial oversight and the project manager is that budgeting for project activities and measuring the project’s performance to budget are not done in any formal way, and frequently are not done at all.
This does not excuse the managers of IT projects from taking responsibility for the budget and utilizing all the best practices established for cost management set forth in the PMI’s PMBOK, it simply makes their job more difficult. Here are a few tips on how to overcome some of the challenges typically faced on IT projects.
Budget Accountability and Responsibility
The project sponsor is the person who is accountable for the results of the project. Before I go any further, let me take some of the mystery out of the terms: responsibility and accountability. The difference between accountability and responsibility is simply the degree of suffering the owner will have if things go wrong. The person who is accountable is answerable for the results, or even liable for the results. Liability has a legal context so the person who bears the legal liability for the results of a project would have to be an officer of the company. Responsibility has a broader context and does not entail being liable, but means answerable for the results. Getting back to the project, an officer of the company may be the one who is accountable for the project budget. Often the project is not large enough or expensive enough to warrant oversight by an officer of the company in which case the accountability for the project will be handed down to someone in a management position whose level of authority would allow them to have oversight over the project.
The project sponsor delegates the responsibility for the budget to you, the project manager. In the world of IT the relationship can be more complex. Frequently projects in this area have 2 sponsors: the business sponsor and the IT sponsor. Their relationship is one of customer and vendor. The business sponsor is accountable for the money spent on the project and the IT sponsor is responsible to the business sponsor in the same way they would be if the business sponsor were to represent a company entirely external to the IT organization. The business sponsor still bears the overall responsibility for the project and they delegate that responsibility to the IT sponsor in the same way they would if they were to hire an external organization to perform the work.
The sponsor (either business or IT), delegates the responsibility for the project to the project manager. The delegation won’t be documented but it takes place as soon as you accept the task of managing the project. They place their faith in the project manager’s ability to deliver the business value for the project using just the amount of money budgeted for the project. They do this through the IT sponsor in the case where one is identified. In either case, you are not the one that will feel the wrath of the corporation should the project overspend, or fail to deliver on the business value, the business sponsor is. You may feel the pain indirectly. You might not get that bonus, or you might even be fired, but no-one is likely to pursue you for the amount the project is over budget. You owe a duty of care to the sponsor which includes ensuring that the project delivers its promised benefits for the budget agreed upon, or to alert them as early as possible to problems that would prevent that from happening.
Planning the Budget
There are two types of approach to budget estimation: top down or bottom up. In practice, the right approach is often a blend of these 2. Top down is chosen when there is a strict budgeted amount allotted for the project. Bottom up is chosen when the project is essential to the business, or is mandated by legislation. The first step the project manager should take is to inform themselves of any budget limits, either a specific amount, or a range. Keep in mind that being provided with a range for a budget does not necessarily mean that bringing the project in for the upper end of the range is acceptable.
Your business sponsor, or IT sponsor should be able to provide you with the budget amount or range for the project, where one exists. Your first sit down meeting with the sponsor should include an exchange of this information. Your approach to planning the project will depend on whether you are given a hard cap to work with, a range, or no cap at all. Let’s tackle the case where you’re given a hard cap first.
Hard Cap: A hard cap requires that you scope the project to fall under the cap. In many IT projects a good deal of the budget must be spent on labour so knowing the cost of labour is vital to this exercise. Your accounting group should be able to supply you with the loaded labour rate used by your company to cost labour. Knowing the loaded labour rate and the number of work hours required for the task or deliverable under consideration allows you to estimate the cost. Estimates for other expenses such as hardware and software licenses should be available from your procurement group, the vendors, or the internet. Keep in mind that no-one can give you an accurate cost estimate without specifics, which you don’t have at this point. You will be able to ball park an estimate for the deliverable, or task, under consideration and tell whether that estimate is likely to fit within the budget.
There are all kinds of methods for estimating the cost of software development, based on the hours of effort required to build the system. Since you don’t have all the requirements at this point, forget about Function Point Analysis (FPA), or any other bottom up method. An analogous estimate from a similar project in scope and complexity makes a good benchmark. You can also use the Wide Band Delphi process which requires a panel of experts to break the work down and estimate the cost of each task. If none of these solutions are available to you, it’s up to you to break the work down and estimate the costs of each activity. Don’t attempt to complete the WBS, break the work down into the components you can foresee. You might want to solicit the help of a business analyst in this exercise. Your estimate will only be as reliable as the amount of information used to derive the estimate, don’t forget to add this disclaimer to any estimates you provide to the sponsor.
Don’t forget to include the cost of QA when estimating software development costs. There is actually no set rule of thumb to estimate QA costs. One approach is to set your QA cost estimate as a percentage of your development cost estimate. A good median to choose is 35%, or roughly 1/3 of the estimate for development. Adjust this ratio upwards where the testing is all manual and the application is a “mission critical” one. Adjust it downwards where the application is not “mission critical” or your QA group has automated testing tools.
Development environments, test environments, and a production environment must be considered when costing IT projects. You may have all of these already in place so they won’t add to your costs. If not, make certain that you identify all the environments that must be provided to deliver the project. QA environments should be separate from the development environment. One of the environments must support integration testing. Other environments to consider are: the QA environment, a staging environment, and the production environment. QA environments are typically used for testing functionality, not performance or stress. If your system is “mission critical”, you should consider a platform for performance and stress testing.
Delivering a project’s goals and objectives within a budget cap will involve trial and error. The first pass likely will not yield a plan that fits within the budget, or if it does the budget may be too big or you missed something. As you whittle the budget down and approach the cap, you must ask yourself if the project is still capable of delivering the stated goals and objectives despite the reduction in scope. Risks are something else to be considered. Unless you took a wild guess at the right approach at the outset, any reduction of scope you made to reduce costs will be accompanied by an increased element of risk to the project’s goals and objectives. To be feasible, a cheaper alternative must have risk responses identified to handle the new risks. Your project budget must include a budget for managing the risks to your project, so make sure you estimate the costs of the risk responses.
The process of estimating the costs of high level deliverables and activities will yield one of 2 results: either your project can fit within the established budget, or it can’t. If you are unable to deliver the goals and objectives of the project within the budget cap, you will need to alert your sponsor immediately. Don’t wait for the end of planning phase/beginning of implementation phase Gate Review to spring it on them.
Budget Range: Almost the same steps as you used to deal with the hard cap. Use the lower end of the range to put your estimates into context and as you approach mid range, begin to look for areas where scope can be reduced. The approach to reducing scope needs to include the identification of risks and estimates for the risk responses. A budget range provides you with more options when scoping the project. When you have thrown out the “Cadillac” solution because you assumed it would exceed the project budget, you may want to revisit that decision if your estimate is close to the lower bound.
Your budgeting exercise is almost certain to require the same type of reconciliation required for the hard cap so approach it in the same way. Compare the requirement or feature or function under consideration to the project goals and objectives. Does it directly support a goal or objective? Is there a cheaper, more cost effective way to deliver the same functionality? Don’t forget to include an estimate for risk responses in the total budget.
No Cap: No budget cap makes the chore of budgeting for the project much simpler. Beware the project with no budget cap however, as organizations can rarely operate this way. If you are not given a budget cap it may be because you are expected to tell your sponsor how much the project is likely to cost and then let them make the decision on whether to proceed or not. If the project is in response to legislation, or there are other compelling reasons for performing the project, you will probably still have some guidelines to follow which will limit your spending. Do your best to have your sponsor state any expectations they have at all about the ultimate cost of the project.
The project scope or schedule will be the top priorities where there is no budget cap for the project. Planning spending for this project will require you to reconcile budget and scope/schedule in a different fashion than for projects with a hard spending limit. The system features and functionality should be more clearly defined in the case where scope is the top priority. They should also be more clearly defined where time to market is the top priority. The difference between these two scenarios is that in the case where features and functionality are the priority, delivering the full set will require the project to take however long it takes to build these. The feature set may have to be pared down where time to market is the driver.
You should have a Rough Order of Magnitude (ROM) estimate of the cost of the project at this point. This estimate should either fit under the stated cap, or within the range you were given for the project. The next step is to continue the breakdown of the work and assign a portion of the budget to each deliverable or task in the WBS. We’ll talk about that in the next article in the series.
Buy House Insurance: An Overview of HO3 Policies and Online Insurance Providers
There are so many home / property insurance providers these days that it can seem a bit confusing for even those who are more knowledgeable about the industry. Whether this is your first time trying to buy house insurance, or you’ve done it in the past and want to look for a better policy, you’ll need to decide whether you want to shop around for quotes yourself or have a broker to help you.
The first step is to figure out exactly what kind of homeowner’s policy you require and what type of coverage(s) you need. Some of the things that are usually standard in insurance policies (“HO3 Homeowners Policy”) include dwelling coverage, coverage of other structures on your property (garage, storage building, swimming pools, etc.), and certain items that are inside your home. This kind of policy can also cover instances when you have to stay elsewhere because your home because uninhabitable for reasons such as extreme weather damage, rodent infestation, broken pipes / flooded basement, etc.
The location will play an important role in rates when you buy house insurance. It’s just a given that some geographical locations are more expensive to live in than others. Those who live in a rural area with a low-crime rate, for instance, will almost always pay less for insurance than those who live in an urban area susceptible to crimes.
Buy House Insurance With a Known Policy Limit
In order to get an idea of how much your policy limit is going to be for dwelling coverage, you’ll need to determine the build price of the home, or your home’s “replacement value”. If you have to rebuild your entire home, how much will it cost? It might be a good idea to consult with contractors, roofing companies, builders, etc. to help you with the calculations.
If you want to protect certain valuables such as jewelry, antiques, art collections, etc… , don’t just assume it will be covered in the policy. In many instances, you’ll have to add “riders” to the policy. Also known as an “endorsement”, these riders allow you to add coverage beyond what the standard insurance policy offers.
Today’s homeowners really don’t have to stick with the traditional insurance companies. There are some online companies that offer unique approaches that include “flat fee” and “giveback” services.
One A-rated online company you can buy house insurance from is Lemonade. It does offer a “flat fee” model, and is known for paying out claims superfast. It’s also reinsured by some of the top reinsurers in the industry. Check out some Lemonade discounts right now to learn how you can get good, affordable home insurance.
Basics Tips on Mutual Fund Investing
Whether your are a savvy investor in the stock market or not, you’ve probably heard the term “Mutual Fund.” If you are like me a few years back knowing nothing about the ABC of stock investing, you probably might lost some of your hard-earned money in the money market.
But do you know how this ‘mutual fund market’ does work? The performance of mutual fund depends mainly on the efficiency of fund manager who manages portfolio of stocks on behalf of investors. So making an informed decision, choosing a rated and well-performed fund manager is absolutely critical to your success financially in the mutual fund market. That’s why you may need Basics Tips on Mutual Fund Investing.
So back to basics, mutual funds are a collection of stocks and bonds that are owned by a group of people rather than one individual investor. This makes it a more advantageous. First of all, it allows investors to buy in with considerably less money than it would take to purchase the same ‘portfolio’ on their own and it spreads the risks out there among a group of people should something go wrong.
In addition, because it isn’t one single stock or bond or generally even one sector of the stock market, the risks of vanishing your money are reduced to a greater extent. But always keep in mind that the market does perform worst and there could be deep cut occasionally in share prices. It’s true that there really is no method or strategy invented in investment market that is completely safe and without risks.
Mutual funds, however have lower risks than many other investment options, that makes them an attractive buy for those who lacks proper up-to date knowledge and skills in investment market. In fact, mutual funds often have much better rates of return than the average savings account at your local bank and the risks are minimal in this type of investment, particularly compared to other more riskier ventures.
Additionally, if you have an idea of which sectors are performing well and strengthening the GDP growth, you are at an advantageous position of choosing a good and slightly riskier sectoral fund. But make sure, always select a star rated company. Diversification is one of the key ingredients of a healthy portfolio and mutual funds will help you get diversified portfolio in broader sense.
If you are young and just beginning your career and in no real hurry for retirement, this is the one of the safest ways to invest your money for the long term. But most mutual funds do not have the high payoffs that many investors seek to include for their retirement planning.
There are essentially three types of mutual funds with some variations on each. First there are money market funds. These funds are great for the long-term investor who has a slow and steady approach to investing that are better than leaving your money in a interest-paying savings account. Second are the equity funds that provide slow growth over time with some income along the way. And finally there are the fixed income funds that are created to provide a current income over time. This is great for those who have retired or investors that are extremely conservative in nature.
Become Your Customer’s Trusted Business Advisor
Who do you trust these days? With economic uncertainty and the perils of unemployment numbers growing, knowing whom to turn to for the best business advice can be tricky. Naturally, you want to partner with those customers and vendors who understand what the value can provide them, whether it’s products, services, or both. However, if you’re thinking of yourself these days as a supplier -a business that your customer turns to only to acquire products – think again. In today’s relationship-centered culture, you must elevate your game. Cut through the crowd of the ordinary, those who merely meet expectations, and stand out. Become a trusted business advisor.
If you look at those people in whom you put your faith when it comes to your finances (although the list may be waning a bit these days), you want to turn to a trusted financial advisor, someone who has the knowledge, experience, and judgment to give you the best advice possible. Yes, the financial advisor can take your money and offer suggestions of where to invest it. He can transact the investment for you. But the provider’s value goes beyond that. Your advisor stays ahead of the financial curve, watching the markets daily – sometimes hourly or even minute by minute – to be able to provide the insight to guide you through your next steps. He doesn’t just execute the transaction; he advises you of your options and then makes a recommendation based on his wisdom and insight. In order for you to stay ahead of your competition, you must do the same thing for your customers.
Now more than ever, your customers want the complete package. Getting the best products to fit their specific needs and solve their detailed problems is expected. More than that, they want someone to put the solution to work, and offer training and support to keep the products or services updated. And then they want turnkey tools that enable them sell it to their end user. And if you can help them with lead generation, you’ll score high marks on the trusted advisor scale.
So how do you do it? How do you create the complete package and then leverage yourself as that trusted business advisor? Clearly, much of your success will depend on your follow-through. But here are a few tips to keep in mind as you begin to position yourself in a new, brighter light to your customers:
– Know your customers’ current situation and objectives. Once again, it’s all about listening to your customer. Tune in to find out how they’re surviving now and what tools they need in order to achieve their goals and objectives. Gather as much detailed information as you can as brain food for nourish your creative thinking.
– Identify your end users’ needs. It’s important to remember what your end user is looking for. In order to be that trusted advisor, you must have a strong read on what your customers’ customers want and provide ideas and recommendations to meet those needs. In doing so, you will be providing excellent guidance and support as your customers’ advisor.
– Provide a thoughtful plan that serves nuggets of the future. Your customers are turning to you to be their business wizard -to magically steer them in the right direction. If you can provide invaluable insight time and again that successfully guides them down the road to success, they’ll keep coming back. Create a step-by-step solution that addresses their needs while taking in to account current and future trends. Then put the plan into action.
– Measure and track ROI. Time and again, we develop solutions that look good on paper, but once implemented, fall flat. If you’re looking for a way to lose the trust of your customers, this is it. If you can’t measure results that track back to the programs and initiatives you put in motion, your customers have no proof of your success. If the tree falls in the forest with no one around, does it make a sound? If you can’t measure it, don’t do it. It’s that simple.
Your customers need strategic ways that showcase to their customers the advantages of doing business with them, versus choosing their competition. And they’re looking for cost-effective, profitable ways to do this. Everyone needs a guide, and whether they realize it or not, your customers truly want someone who can give them profitable solutions to implement in their day-to-day business operations. They need and want a trusted business advisor to show them the way. So stop writing up orders and start creating solutions.
