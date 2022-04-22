Finance
Buy House Insurance: An Overview of HO3 Policies and Online Insurance Providers
There are so many home / property insurance providers these days that it can seem a bit confusing for even those who are more knowledgeable about the industry. Whether this is your first time trying to buy house insurance, or you’ve done it in the past and want to look for a better policy, you’ll need to decide whether you want to shop around for quotes yourself or have a broker to help you.
The first step is to figure out exactly what kind of homeowner’s policy you require and what type of coverage(s) you need. Some of the things that are usually standard in insurance policies (“HO3 Homeowners Policy”) include dwelling coverage, coverage of other structures on your property (garage, storage building, swimming pools, etc.), and certain items that are inside your home. This kind of policy can also cover instances when you have to stay elsewhere because your home because uninhabitable for reasons such as extreme weather damage, rodent infestation, broken pipes / flooded basement, etc.
The location will play an important role in rates when you buy house insurance. It’s just a given that some geographical locations are more expensive to live in than others. Those who live in a rural area with a low-crime rate, for instance, will almost always pay less for insurance than those who live in an urban area susceptible to crimes.
Buy House Insurance With a Known Policy Limit
In order to get an idea of how much your policy limit is going to be for dwelling coverage, you’ll need to determine the build price of the home, or your home’s “replacement value”. If you have to rebuild your entire home, how much will it cost? It might be a good idea to consult with contractors, roofing companies, builders, etc. to help you with the calculations.
If you want to protect certain valuables such as jewelry, antiques, art collections, etc… , don’t just assume it will be covered in the policy. In many instances, you’ll have to add “riders” to the policy. Also known as an “endorsement”, these riders allow you to add coverage beyond what the standard insurance policy offers.
Today’s homeowners really don’t have to stick with the traditional insurance companies. There are some online companies that offer unique approaches that include “flat fee” and “giveback” services.
One A-rated online company you can buy house insurance from is Lemonade. It does offer a “flat fee” model, and is known for paying out claims superfast. It’s also reinsured by some of the top reinsurers in the industry. Check out some Lemonade discounts right now to learn how you can get good, affordable home insurance.
Finance
Basics Tips on Mutual Fund Investing
Whether your are a savvy investor in the stock market or not, you’ve probably heard the term “Mutual Fund.” If you are like me a few years back knowing nothing about the ABC of stock investing, you probably might lost some of your hard-earned money in the money market.
But do you know how this ‘mutual fund market’ does work? The performance of mutual fund depends mainly on the efficiency of fund manager who manages portfolio of stocks on behalf of investors. So making an informed decision, choosing a rated and well-performed fund manager is absolutely critical to your success financially in the mutual fund market. That’s why you may need Basics Tips on Mutual Fund Investing.
So back to basics, mutual funds are a collection of stocks and bonds that are owned by a group of people rather than one individual investor. This makes it a more advantageous. First of all, it allows investors to buy in with considerably less money than it would take to purchase the same ‘portfolio’ on their own and it spreads the risks out there among a group of people should something go wrong.
In addition, because it isn’t one single stock or bond or generally even one sector of the stock market, the risks of vanishing your money are reduced to a greater extent. But always keep in mind that the market does perform worst and there could be deep cut occasionally in share prices. It’s true that there really is no method or strategy invented in investment market that is completely safe and without risks.
Mutual funds, however have lower risks than many other investment options, that makes them an attractive buy for those who lacks proper up-to date knowledge and skills in investment market. In fact, mutual funds often have much better rates of return than the average savings account at your local bank and the risks are minimal in this type of investment, particularly compared to other more riskier ventures.
Additionally, if you have an idea of which sectors are performing well and strengthening the GDP growth, you are at an advantageous position of choosing a good and slightly riskier sectoral fund. But make sure, always select a star rated company. Diversification is one of the key ingredients of a healthy portfolio and mutual funds will help you get diversified portfolio in broader sense.
If you are young and just beginning your career and in no real hurry for retirement, this is the one of the safest ways to invest your money for the long term. But most mutual funds do not have the high payoffs that many investors seek to include for their retirement planning.
There are essentially three types of mutual funds with some variations on each. First there are money market funds. These funds are great for the long-term investor who has a slow and steady approach to investing that are better than leaving your money in a interest-paying savings account. Second are the equity funds that provide slow growth over time with some income along the way. And finally there are the fixed income funds that are created to provide a current income over time. This is great for those who have retired or investors that are extremely conservative in nature.
Finance
Become Your Customer’s Trusted Business Advisor
Who do you trust these days? With economic uncertainty and the perils of unemployment numbers growing, knowing whom to turn to for the best business advice can be tricky. Naturally, you want to partner with those customers and vendors who understand what the value can provide them, whether it’s products, services, or both. However, if you’re thinking of yourself these days as a supplier -a business that your customer turns to only to acquire products – think again. In today’s relationship-centered culture, you must elevate your game. Cut through the crowd of the ordinary, those who merely meet expectations, and stand out. Become a trusted business advisor.
If you look at those people in whom you put your faith when it comes to your finances (although the list may be waning a bit these days), you want to turn to a trusted financial advisor, someone who has the knowledge, experience, and judgment to give you the best advice possible. Yes, the financial advisor can take your money and offer suggestions of where to invest it. He can transact the investment for you. But the provider’s value goes beyond that. Your advisor stays ahead of the financial curve, watching the markets daily – sometimes hourly or even minute by minute – to be able to provide the insight to guide you through your next steps. He doesn’t just execute the transaction; he advises you of your options and then makes a recommendation based on his wisdom and insight. In order for you to stay ahead of your competition, you must do the same thing for your customers.
Now more than ever, your customers want the complete package. Getting the best products to fit their specific needs and solve their detailed problems is expected. More than that, they want someone to put the solution to work, and offer training and support to keep the products or services updated. And then they want turnkey tools that enable them sell it to their end user. And if you can help them with lead generation, you’ll score high marks on the trusted advisor scale.
So how do you do it? How do you create the complete package and then leverage yourself as that trusted business advisor? Clearly, much of your success will depend on your follow-through. But here are a few tips to keep in mind as you begin to position yourself in a new, brighter light to your customers:
– Know your customers’ current situation and objectives. Once again, it’s all about listening to your customer. Tune in to find out how they’re surviving now and what tools they need in order to achieve their goals and objectives. Gather as much detailed information as you can as brain food for nourish your creative thinking.
– Identify your end users’ needs. It’s important to remember what your end user is looking for. In order to be that trusted advisor, you must have a strong read on what your customers’ customers want and provide ideas and recommendations to meet those needs. In doing so, you will be providing excellent guidance and support as your customers’ advisor.
– Provide a thoughtful plan that serves nuggets of the future. Your customers are turning to you to be their business wizard -to magically steer them in the right direction. If you can provide invaluable insight time and again that successfully guides them down the road to success, they’ll keep coming back. Create a step-by-step solution that addresses their needs while taking in to account current and future trends. Then put the plan into action.
– Measure and track ROI. Time and again, we develop solutions that look good on paper, but once implemented, fall flat. If you’re looking for a way to lose the trust of your customers, this is it. If you can’t measure results that track back to the programs and initiatives you put in motion, your customers have no proof of your success. If the tree falls in the forest with no one around, does it make a sound? If you can’t measure it, don’t do it. It’s that simple.
Your customers need strategic ways that showcase to their customers the advantages of doing business with them, versus choosing their competition. And they’re looking for cost-effective, profitable ways to do this. Everyone needs a guide, and whether they realize it or not, your customers truly want someone who can give them profitable solutions to implement in their day-to-day business operations. They need and want a trusted business advisor to show them the way. So stop writing up orders and start creating solutions.
Finance
What Is a Qualified Personal Residence Trust (QPRT)?
A QPRT is a form of irrevocable living trust designed to reduce the amount of gift and estate tax generally incurred when transferring an asset to a beneficiary. According to law the QPRT is a suitable legal technique to shield an individual’s assets for their beneficiaries and protects those assets from creditors and judgments. An irrevocable trust cannot be changed in any way while the trust is in effect. This helps to guarantee that a judge cannot merely order a person to surrender protected assets to creditors or change the circumstances of the trust which would allow others to obtain the asset.
Once the residence has been transferred to the trust via a properly prepared and executed deed, the transferee(s) retain(s) the right to live in that home for a set number of years. While the owner is residing in the house, no rent would be paid. The owner is responsible for all housing expenses like repairs, real estate taxes, and maintenance fees which is covered by Revenue Procedure 2003-42 [2003-23 IRB 993 section 4 Art. II (B) (2)]. If the owner is alive after that predetermined number of years the trust automatically transfers ownership of the home to the owners’ beneficiaries without having to pay estate tax. The beneficiaries can rent the home out to the original owner of the house. The most appealing part of this plan is that paying rent after the QPRT has ended the owner transfers additional assets to their beneficiaries without having to pay any gift or estate tax. Having received the rent money from the parents does not preclude them from giving the money back to the parents. If the house is sold, the proceeds from the sale can be used to purchase another house or other items for the parents as the beneficiaries’ desire.
The QPRT’s main advantage is the tax savings it provides to the property owner and the beneficiaries of the trust. When the residence is conveyed to the QPRT it counts as a gift but a typical IRS gift tax is not assessed. Instead the IRS computes a modified gift tax based on published tables and the total of time the home stays in the QPRT, which is applied to the value of the home. Once the time period of the trust ends, which is agreed upon when creating the QPRT, and the owner is still alive then the residence is passed on to the beneficiaries free of any gift or estate tax.
If the residence has appreciated in value since its original appraisal, the gift tax is based on that value of the home – based on the IRS calculations – and not on the increased value of the home. If the home’s value does not increase or stays the same then the beneficiaries would not have to pay any gift tax on the home.
Another benefit of the QPRT is the tax benefits can be enhanced if a husband and wife own the home jointly. According to Treasury Regulations section 25.2702-5(c)(2)(iv) a husband and wife can both transfer half their ownership in the home into two separate QPRTs. Each separate QPRT allows the husband and wife owners to live in the residence for a set number of years based on the conditions of each QPRT. In the case of one homeowner dies before the QPRT ends, the half that was in the trust would be put into the estate and be subject to estate and gift taxes. So what happens if you want to sell the house that is under a QPRT and buy a new home? The trustee of the QPRT would simply sell the old home and buy a new one in the name of the QPRT. If the value of the new home is greater than the old home, then the trustee would be required to pay out from separate funds and retain ownership for that portion of the house.
