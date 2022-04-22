Finance
Buying Property in Malta
All citizens of EU Member States can buy their first property in Malta knowing full well that they have no actual restrictions. Permits are not required in most cases and when they are they are easily issued to all bona-fide purchasers without any major requirements. The benefits of buying property in Malta are numerous. Firstly Malta boasts of a temperate climate and one can enjoy outdoor weather for several months of the year.
The position of the island situated in the hearth of the Mediterranean Sea makes buying a property in Malta and living here accessible to Europe and the rest of the world. In fact Air Malta the island’s national airline and other low cost airlines service the island on a daily basis. If one decides to change property in Malta then resales of property is allowed. You can rent out your property to third parties though some limitations do apply. Repatriation of full resale price, including profits after taxes, is allowed without complications; Home loans are available for property purchase by non-residents or non-Maltese citizens residing on the islands once permission is granted by the Central Bank of Malta, you can borrow as much as you wish from the local banks within the established commercial conditions. Ultimately buying a property in Malta does make sound sense seen from all angles.
Once someone has decided on the property they are buying in Malta, and price and conditions have been agreed, a preliminary agreement (convenium) is signed between the vendor and purchaser. This agreement binds both parties to sell/purchase the immovable property under the terms and conditions agreed upon. The signing of the final deed is, however, always subject to good title being proved and the issue of any relative permits to purchase. The agreements when buying property in Malta are generally always written in English.
Individuals who are NOT citizens of a European Member State may acquire immovable property in Malta after they obtain the relative permit in terms of Chapter 246 of the Laws of Malta from the Ministry of Finance.
Finance
What Is The Google Page Rank Algorithm?
Google has a comprehensive and highly developed technology, a straightforward interface and a wide-ranging array of search tools which enable the users to easily access a variety of information online.
Google users can browse the web and find information in various languages, retrieve maps, stock quotes and read news, search for a long lost friend using the phonebook listings available on Google for all of US cities and basically surf the 3 billion odd web pages on the internet!
Google boasts of having world’s largest archive of Usenet messages, dating all the way back to 1981. Google’s technology can be accessed from any conventional desktop PC as well as from various wireless platforms such as WAP and i-mode phones, handheld devices and other such Internet equipped gadgets.
Page Rank Based On Popularity
The web search technology offered by Google is often the technology of choice of the world’s leading portals and websites. It has also benefited the advertisers with its unique advertising program that does not hamper the web surfing experience of its users but still brings revenues to the advertisers.
When you search for a particular keyword or a phrase, most of the search engines return a list of page in order of the number of times the keyword or phrase appears on the website. Google web search technology involves the use of its indigenously designed Page Rank Technology and hypertext-matching analysis which makes several instantaneous calculations undertaken without any human intervention. Google’s structural design also expands simultaneously as the internet expands.
Page Rank technology involves the use of an equation which comprises of millions of variables and terms and determines a factual measurement of the significance of web pages and is calculated by solving an equation of 500 million variables and more than 3 billion terms. Unlike some other search engines, Google does not calculate links but utilizes the extensive link structure of the web as an organizational tool. When the link to a Page, lets say Page B is clicked from a Page A, then that click is attributed as a vote towards Page B on behalf of Page A.
Consider Back Links Popularity Votes
Quintessentially, Google calculates the importance of a page by the number of such ‘votes’ it receives. Not only that, Google also assesses the importance of the pages that are involved in the voting process. Consequently, pages that are themselves ahead in ranking and are important in that way also help to make other pages important. One thing to note here is that Google’s technology does not involve human intervention in anyway and uses the inherent intelligence of the internet and its resources to determine the ranking and importance of any page.
Hypertext-Matching Analysis
Unlike its conventional counterparts, Google is a search engine which is hypertext-based. This means that it analyzes all the content on each web page and factors in fonts, subdivisions, and the exact positions of all terms on the page. Not only that, Google also evaluates the content of its nearest web pages. This policy of not disregarding any subject matter pays off in the end and enables Google to return results that are closest to user queries.
Google has a very simple 3-step procedure in handling a query submitted in its search box:
- When the query is submitted and the enter key is pressed, the web server sends the query to the index servers. Index server is exactly what its name suggests; it consists of an index much like the index of a book which displays where is the particular page containing the queried term is located in the entire book.
- After this, the query proceeds to the doc servers, and these servers actually retrieve the stored documents. Page descriptions or “snippets” are then generated to suitably describe each search result.
- These results are then returned to the user in less than a one second! (Normally)
Approximately once a month, Google updates their index by recalculating the Page Ranks of each of the web pages that they have crawled. The period during the update is known as the Google Dance.
Finance
It’s a Doozie – The History of the Duisenberg Automobile Classic Motor Car
It can be said that many of the greatest things in life start off with humble beginnings. So is it with the Duisenberg Motor car. You may have heard the expression off times – “That’s a Doozie” or “It’s a Doozie”. These are all references to a great car and car automaker of renown – the Duisenberg.
The Duisenberg began its life as the Auburn-Cord-Duisenberg. Ernest Lobban Cord began his career in the automobile industry in a most humble manner – as a simple repairer of model T Ford cars. It could be said that this start of the Duisenberg line met with even fairly mixed fortunes. – Mr. Cord said to have become a millionaire three separate times even before he reached the ripe and experienced age of 21 – losing his entire fortune fully each of the three times. Finally at the ripe old age of 30 years and with lasting and real wealth,, Mr. Cord joined the failing Auburn company as its “general manager”., bought a substantial share in the company and proceeded to bring Auburn back onto the path of financial security and wealth.
Aside from being obviously a clever engineer himself, Cord had the greatest ability and abilities to spot great talents and talents in others. As a result he spotted, hired and employed such classic notables and famous legends in the automobile trades as Gordon Buehrig, Harry Miller and Count Alexis de Sakhnoffsky. Next Mr. Cord promptly bought control of the Lycoming engine plant and the Duisenberg Company itself.
The Deisenberg brothers, Fred and August had originally begun by actually making bicycles in their adopted “home town” of Des Moines Iowa, before going into the sport of motor racing, building their first racing car in 1903. The Duisenberg Company itself was formed in 1912 to build race cars, and their success led inevitably to the manufacture of standard road cars. The first of the Duisenberg line of standard motor cars for the road and non-racing a driver was the Model A tourer. The Model A “Tourer” has been dated for the year 1920. It can be rightly said with truthfulness as well as knowledge that the Duisenberg road cars were more than heavily based on the knowledge and expertise gained from auto racing itself and were excellent examples of advanced engineering and automotive mechanical technologies of the time. The Duisenberg automotive product line quickly established a more than solid and well earned reputation on the roads just as the Duisenberg racing cars had collected a bevy of speed and racing records. Amazingly the Duisenberg racing group had taken the venerable race wins of Indianapolis in the years 1924, 1925 and 1927.
It can be said that Mr. Cord’s tough leadership and empire-building ambitions had brought a most vital had brought a most effective combine into being and Auburn-Cord -Duisenberg proceeded to flourish in no uncertain terms. Unfortunately Cord’s timing was particularly bad and all of his projects reached fruition in the same fateful year – 1929, the same year as the great stock market “crash”. Miller, himself, patented his version of “Front Wheel Drive”
The following year – 1929 – in which for the first time the Cord nameplate itself was used – the L29 was introduced and released for sale. Designed by Carl van Ranst , it carried Miller’s front axle setup. Next in line were such speedy and flighty cars as the Auburn Speedster which was had the distinction of being the first car line that stated and guaranteed that each car had been individually been speed tested to 100 miles per hour.
Hence the Duisenberg reputation as fine motor cars of great speed as well as beauty was born, cultured and maintained. It’s no accident that the name Duisenberg carries such a reputation and notoriety among car aficionados.
The expression “It’s a Doozie” has been well earned.
Finance
What Is Real Estate Title Insurance?
What is Title Insurance?
If you are refinancing your home or trying to purchase a new home, at some point the term Title Insurance will come up. An unbelievable number of people have no clue what title insurance is but they purchase it every day. In a nutshell, title insurance, is a policy that limits risk to the buyer, owner, and lender of a real estate transaction. The insurance may not protect all 3 financially on every deal but by eliminating risk for liability, title insurance has a positive effect for all parties involved.
At one time, if a person desired to buy a property, he would contact an attorney to research the property. The attorney would make a trip to the courthouse and pull all the necessary records to make sure that the property is clear of mortgages, tax liens, municipal liens and judgments. He would make sure that the person(s) selling the property is the actual owner(s) of record and he would also research the chain of title to make sure that the way in which the owner acquired the property doesn’t present any claims to other individuals or groups. If the person buying the property needed a loan, the attorney would assure the Bank that property was either clear or had encumbrances, meaning any liens or other property rights that may be infringed. As time went on and Banks became multi-national and it became more necessary for some type of insurance to indemnify the Banks in case there was a problem after the closing. Attorneys still comprised a good portion of title insurance in the United States. However, title companies popped up to specialize in these types of transactions. In many cases for simple residential transactions, title companies are faster and more efficient for getting through the lender’s process. Banks like Chase or Bank of America; have no idea who owns what or which attorney to use as far as ensuring them against risk in any given area. So, they let the borrower choose a title company or attorney to issue insurance to protect them.
Refinancing
In many ways, a lender’s policy and an owner’s policy are similar. If a person is refinancing, title insurance is purchased, at the borrower’s expense, in order to insure the new Bank that its mortgage will be in first lien position at the courthouse after the closing. At this point the Bank may request a title insurance commitment. This commitment is required for most loans as the Bank will request a Lenders’ Title Policy. A search of the courthouse records is performed by the title company and examined. In Pennsylvania, Deeds, Mortgages, liens, etc are recorded in the order they arrive at the courthouse. So, if you have an old mortgage and the bank records a new mortgage, the new mortgage will be in second lien position. In this case, the old mortgage would take precedence over the new mortgage as far as rights for foreclosing. The old Mortgage, once it is paid off, would have to be satisfied. And then, the new mortgage would move up into first position at the recorder’s office. This is the primary function of Lender’s Title Insurance on a refinance. The new Bank is making sure that if you were to ever default on your loan with them, they can foreclose on the property to get their money back. The house is collateral for the loan and they are just protecting themselves.
Purchases
When you are taking ownership of a piece of real property, you want to have assurances for many different risks that are involved in that type of transaction. The first of which, is identifying the proper owner. I am sure you have heard the old “Brooklyn Bridge” line regarding suckers and real estate. Title companies verify that for you. I have had people try to throw me off of property that they not only didn’t own, but had no clue who are the actual owners. As a proposed owner, you also really need to know if there are any kinds of liens that are attached to the property. There are many types of liens but the most common are; Mortgages, Judgments, Tax Liens and Municipal liens. These types of liens attach to the property not just the owner that accrued them. So, if that owner transfers the property to you and nothing is done about these liens, you are stuck with them. You may not be financial responsible for them, but these types of liens have no regard for who actually owns the property; they are just interested in getting paid. If you get stuck with someone else’s back taxes, the tax man does not care. The government wants its money and will sell your house to get it. So, I can’t stress enough the importance of having a qualified licensed title company, examine your potential investment.
I would just like to reiterate that the potential risks that are involved with real estate are so numerous and vast, it is easy to see why most Banks and Mortgage Brokers require it and most people that are in the real estate business, realize why it is so vital to the process. It is great to have some comfort in the fact that the land has been researched and is clear for transfer. Factor in the notion that it is a onetime fee for the assurance that you are taking ownership and only have to worry about the future, not the past. And, an Owner’s Policy last as long as you and your heirs own the property, where else can you get that kind of comfort for you and your family.
