CBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam: CBSE Board 2 Term Exam Cancelled | Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday decided to end term-wise board exams for CBSE 10th and 12th in 2023 confirming this by an official notification that it will hold CBSE Board Exams 2023 only once from next academic year. This means that the CBSE has cancelled the Term 1 and Term 2 Exams for 2023 and instead will be holding Class 10 and 12 exams only once.

Along with confirming that CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be held only once a year from the next academic session, the board has also released the detailed syllabus for the CBSE Board 10th and 12th Exam 2023.

Download CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 All Subjects Direct Link (Available Now)

Will the term 2 exams 2022 for CBSE and CISCE boards be canceled if the number of covid-19 cases increases.

Meanwhile, Rise in COVID-19 cases at some places in the country has once again led to the demand for the cancellation of the upcoming board exams. Schools have become empty in many cities including the national capital Delhi due to the fear of Corona. However Both the CBSE and CISCE are going to conduct the Term 2 exams from April 26 and April 25, respectively.

Students are now demanding that Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancel the 10th, 12th term 2 examinations citing rise in Covid-19 cases and synonymous health issue.

Students, parents have taken to micro-blogging site Twitter with their demands for cancelling the board exams, following MCQ pattern, home centres and other alternative routes.

“I am worried about my health. What will happen if I get infected after appearing for 1-2 subjects? Will I be given another chance by CBSE? The situation is not conducive to hold the exam by putting the lives of students at risk,” said a Class 10 student.

“The rise in Covid cases has left us with a lot of confusion, and fear has once again gripped us. Therefore, I request CBSE and CISCE to cancel the board exams and go for an alternative route for evaluation,” said another student.

Students, Parents Took to Micro-Blogging Site Twitter With Their Demands From Cancelling The Board Exams

This is not the first time CBSE students have asked the board to cancel board exams 2022. Earlier this year in February, students had asked the board to defer the exam. Taking to Twitter, candidates had claimed that they had six months to prepare for term 1, while they got only two months to prepare for 50 per cent of the syllabus for final exams

COVID-19 IN DELHI: The number of people affected with Covid-19 in Delhi-NCR in the last 15 days. Around 19% residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who have had Covid in the last 15 days.

CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022:

The ICSE, ISC Semester 2 exams 2022 is scheduled to commence from 25 April 25, while CBSE term 2 exams will be held from 26 April.

CBSE has already released Class 10, 12 Term 2 board exam admit card for private candidates on April 15, 2022. The direct link to download the admit card is available on the official website of CBSE.

CBSE Board Exam 2022: Term 2 exam pattern

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Exam duration

CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 will begin on April 26, 2022. The exam duration is for 2 hours. The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams will begin at 10.30 am on all days.

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022

The Indian School Certificate, ISC Class 12 semester 2 examinations will be held from April 26, while the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 25, 2022. Both the ICSE, ISC exams will commence with English on day one.