CoinEx Charity｜Change the Lives of Poor Children With a Gift

The nature of the crypto industry is structured to fluctuate constantly. The price value of the cryptocurrencies will be changing according to the buy and sell of the tokens. Since the beginning of this year, it was a bear market for the crypto space but now initiated to recover. Most of the altcoins follow the same suit as Bitcoin resulting in a similar trading pattern.
During the bullish run, 0x (ZRX) has also been displaying a bullish trading chart giving profits to the holders. The 0x protocol is powered by the ZRX token, which is an Ethereum token. The network is meant to allow you to trade Ethereum tokens directly from your wallet at a reasonable cost.
Current Status Market
According to CoinMarketCap, ZRX has surged nearly 40% in the last 24-hours. It is currently trading at a price of $0.98 with a trading volume of $1,561,137,774 on the last day. Moreover, ZRX is ranked 94 by market cap with the current circulating supply of 847,496,055 ZRX coins.
The trading chart of ZRX depicts a bullish run for the past month. Consequently, the 30-day statistics show an 80% surge in price while the 7-day chart displays a nearly 30% rise. This rise in price value indicates a short-term bullish run while the holders expect a long-term bull. Besides, ZRX is available to trade on exchanges such as Binance, OKX, ByBit, FTX, and Bitget.
We’re proud to partner with @Coinbase_NFT to power their new social marketplace for NFTs! ⚡️
By using 0x Protocol, Coinbase provides better ways to discover, buy, sell, and connect around NFTs at the lowest transaction costs for users ⛽️https://t.co/GwZUsh3xzj
— 0x (@0xProject) April 20, 2022
However, the 0x network is very active and has more updates to the market. To support their new social marketplace for NFTs, the 0x project has partnered with Coinbase. This elicits a hike in price value within the last 24-hours, bringing gains to the holders. With further advancements, it is expected that ZRX will set a new ATH in the next term.