CoinEx Charity｜Change the Lives of Poor Children With a Gift

As Brazilians celebrated Easter on April 17, 2022, CoinEx Charity worked with the Brazilian singer Mc Lustosa and launched a charitable event for poor children at Jardim Brasil and Parque Edu Chaves in the north of Sao Paulo, Brazil. During the event, staff members sent chocolate-covered Easter eggs to children in these poor communities and celebrated the festival with them. Having sent over 200 Easter gifts, the event delivered both warmth and care to local poor kids.

Mc Lustosa’s Instagram post

Easter is just like spring: it is a time of rebirth, renewal, and hope. For poor children in this region who live on public assistance, however, toys and snacks available to the average kid are a luxury. Moreover, they can’t even get Easter eggs on such a major occasion as Easter. To help them taste the joy of receiving gifts, CoinEx Charity prepared Easter egg gifts for 500+ children in poor communities in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Seeing the big smiles on the face of children who received the gifts, CoinEx Charity hopes that the event could leave these children with happy memories.

Help the disadvantaged through good deeds

In 2022, CoinEx Charity launched a $10 million charity fund to help children and teenagers in poor areas around the world through charitable actions, ensuring their basic living conditions while giving them equal access to education. Following the principles of benevolence, mutual assistance, happiness, and sharing, CoinEx Charity strives to help more children in need grow up with good health and happy memories.

Since 2021, CoinEx Charity has launched a series of charitable events across the globe. In December 2021, CoinEx Charity visited children in Uniuyo Teaching Hospital and distributed care packages; on December 31, after Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines, CoinEx Charity immediately responded and offered full disaster assistance and a large donation; in February 2022, CoinEx Charity distributed living supplies to poor families in Iran; on February 15, after Brazil was hit by heavy rainstorms, CoinEx Charity immediately participated in local charitable events and made donations to the disaster-stricken areas; this April, upon learning that some poor children in remote areas of Brazil cannot receive the traditional chocolate gifts at Easter, CoinEx Charity prepared over 500 Easter gifts and delivered them to each child in person… In just a few months, CoinEx Charity has left its mark around the world.

Charity never stops

According to the 2021 Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), about 644 million children worldwide are multidimensionally poor. Many children still suffer from hunger, dropout, and disease in many dark corners around the world. Charity should be pursued through real actions, and efforts of public welfare should never stop. CoinEx Charity suggests that the international community should examine the circumstances facing poor children around the world and join hands to care for them. We can only improve the lives of more poor kids and provide them with a comfortable growth environment by making charitable efforts on a greater scale.

As the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic gradually expands, the world has witnessed more conflicts, and more actions are urgently needed. Meanwhile, helping poor kids has become a pressing issue. Every child deserves a bright future. Always committed to the principles of charity, CoinEx Charity has called for the prioritization of children’s interests in countries across the globe. We should keep all children out of poverty, defend their rights, and protect their childhood. In the future, CoinEx Charity will launch more charitable events for children globally, encourage the general public to lend a helping hand to children in need, and jointly create a better world for children.