News
Crews try to protect more homes from raging Southwest fires
By FELICIA FONSECA
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put small New Mexico villages in the path of flames that are expected to chew away Friday at wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland with the help of ferocious winds.
Firefighters working to keep more homes from burning on the edge of a mountain town in northern Arizona were helped by scattered showers and cooler temperatures early Friday, but the favorable weather was not expected to last as more gusts were forecast to batter parts of Arizona and all of New Mexico through the weekend.
Flames stretching 100 feet (30 meters) had raced through rural Arizona neighborhoods near Flagstaff just days earlier. It wasn’t until Thursday that a break in the weather allowed helicopters to drop water on the blaze and authorities to enter the charred area to survey the damage. They found 30 homes and numerous other buildings had been destroyed, with sheriff’s deputies saying more than 100 properties were affected.
The fire has burned close to 32 square miles (83 square kilometers), forced evacuations of 765 homes and destroyed at least two dozen structures since it broke out on Sunday. Crews wanted to see if lines hold around much of the fire before increasing containment numbers, fire spokesman Dick Fleishman said Friday.
Aerial attacks also resumed in northern New Mexico on Thursday, where at least one airtanker was able to join the effort northeast of Santa Fe — but that will be impossible on Friday.
Fire managers there said that without air support and no crews working directly on the fire lines due to the weather, explosive growth was expected.
“It’s definitely lining up to be a very dangerous situation,” San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said during a community meeting Thursday night, pleading with residents to take evacuation orders seriously.
Authorities on Friday morning started evacuating several tiny communities in the valleys northeast of the fire as officials expected it to overtake some of those areas by the end of the day. They said flames could spread as much as 13 miles (20 kilometers) in that direction. Several roads in the area were also closed.
Another fire burning in the northeastern corner of New Mexico also was forcing evacuations while residents in the town of Cimarron and the headquarters of the Philmont Scout Ranch, which is owned and operated by the Boy Scouts of America, were preparing to flee if necessary. The scout ranch attracts thousands of visitors every summer, but officials there said no scouts were on the property.
Sustained winds of 30-50 mph (48-80 kph) were forecast, with gusts from 60-80 mph (97-129 kph) in the afternoon from the Gila Mountains up through the Rio Grande Valley to neighboring highlands.
The combination of the high winds, warmer temperatures and extremely dry conditions will make for an atmosphere that’s “pretty much on steroids,” said Scott Overpeck with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
“This is not typical,” he said, looking ahead to potentially explosive fire growth on Friday. “This is really one of those days we need to be on our toes and we need to be ready.”
Wildfire has become a year-round threat in the West given changing conditions that include earlier snowmelt and rain coming later in the fall, scientist have said. The problems have been exacerbated by decades of fire suppression and poor management along with a more than 20-year megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.
Colorado saw one of its most destructive wildfires last winter, when flames tore through two densely populated Denver suburbs. While crews got a handle this week on two small wildfires, Gov. Jared Polis was scheduled Friday to talk about the ongoing danger and how state officials planned to deal with what was expected to be a significant fire season.
In Arizona, popular lakes and national monuments have closed, including Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument outside Flagstaff, because the wildfire moved directly over it, blackening trees, and burning tools and vehicles in a maintenance yard, said monument spokesman Richard Ullmann.
The Coconino National Forest has closed the area where the wildfire is burning but has not enacted broader fire restrictions or closures. A sign at a gate warns of potential loose debris, falling trees and branches, and flash floods.
Fire restrictions go into effect Friday at some National Park Service sites in New Mexico, including Valles Caldera National Preserve and Bandelier National Monument.
____
Associated Press writers Paul Davenport in Phoenix, Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, and Colleen Slevin in Denver contributed to this report.
News
Will Smith’s ‘Bright’ sequel reportedly canned by Netflix after Oscars slap
News
Grizzlies have schemed Karl-Anthony Towns out of Timberwolves’ offense. What’s he going to do about it?
After Karl-Anthony Towns pretty much failed to show up in Minnesota’s play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers — which the Wolves somehow won anyway — Timberwolves coach Chris Finch wrote the performance off by saying “it wasn’t KAT’s game.”
Even at the time, that statement was worrisome. The biggest game of the season wasn’t … Towns’ game? How could that be?
An All-NBA, all-star, maximum-salary player should live for those exact situations. And when it arrived, it wasn’t his moment? That simply didn’t add up.
But if you were going to shrug it off, as Finch did, you could do so by pointing to the fact that the Clippers had Towns’ number all season. They seemed to have the perfect combination of scheme and personnel to eliminate the 6-foot-11 center from the equation. And, while it’s not ideal, if only one team can truly do that, you can live with it.
Memphis would be different. The Grizzlies didn’t have the same types of athletic, long forwards like Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington to really bother Towns on the perimeter and stick with him on drives to the lane. Towns would re-establish himself in the first-round playoff series. And he did, at least in Game 1. He took it to Steven Adams one possession after the next and looked like the player he has been all season long.
Then the Grizzlies adjusted. They followed the Clippers’ well-laid-out road map, sticking more athletic bigs on Towns and sagging into the paint to cut off driving lanes. They double-team him when he posts and make him work for every shot. It’s again worked to perfection. For two consecutive games, Towns has been a complete non-factor.
He took just four shots in Thursday’s Game 3 meltdown — the lowest total of his NBA career.
His frustration with the situation was evident. He took just one shot in the final quarter — a long-range two-point attempt with 3 minutes, 36 seconds to play. Moments after the shot tickled the twine, Towns looked down at his hands and shouted “Where’s the ball?” His way of telling his teammates he wanted more touches.
After his lone fourth quarter shot last night, Karl-Anthony Towns seems to look down at his hands and say “where’s the ball?” pic.twitter.com/IIbjEio6Zk
— jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) April 22, 2022
When asked about the lack of shots after the game, Towns’ quick response was “next question.” Later in his press conference, he talked about making the “right play” when double-teamed.
But when the game is wilting away, and your teammates are shooting a combined 2 for 18 in the fourth quarter, a team would probably prefer its all-star step up. It’s every team’s defensive dream to limit the opposing team’s star player and make others beat them. Minnesota is obliging.
In fairness to Towns, he was really good defensively Thursday. But that was negated through the ever-persistent foul trouble and lack of offensive presence. Memphis has rendered the big man moot. While he took one shot in the fourth quarter, he committed two turnovers in the same time frame.
“They swarm him everywhere. Three in the post and at the top of the key. They’re in on him,” Finch said. “We got to find him in the flow, and that’s just how it’s going to have to be.”
But Towns has often struggled with that concept. When he was coaching the Timberwolves, Tom Thibodeau repeatedly said Towns could combat such defensive attention by being active, running the floor to either get opportunities in transition or establish early position deep on the block, hitting the offensive glass, kicking the ball out early when the attention comes and quickly reposting.
Move, be active, impose your will. Don’t give your teammates a choice but to give you the ball. That’s how Towns can still win in these situations — much like Brandon Clarke did in the fourth quarter for Memphis on Thursday.
But it seems to go against his nature. His instinct is to dominate and establish himself as the clear-cut best player on the court. That wasn’t a problem against Houston or San Antonio during the regular season, but it hasn’t worked to date in his postseason career.
So, if his ultimate goal indeed matches his past statements — to win and advance — it might be time to switch up his approach. Rather than waiting for the ball to come to him, it’s on Towns to go impact the game in any way necessary. If he does that, the touches, and wins, will come along with it.
News
The explosive true story behind new Amazon show ‘A Very British Scandal’
Crews try to protect more homes from raging Southwest fires
5 Secret Steps of the Bonded Promissory Note Under UCC and Other Federal Law
Will Smith’s ‘Bright’ sequel reportedly canned by Netflix after Oscars slap
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 23
Grizzlies have schemed Karl-Anthony Towns out of Timberwolves’ offense. What’s he going to do about it?
Royal Entrepreneurship – The Case of Royal Bank Zimbabwe Ltd Formation
The explosive true story behind new Amazon show ‘A Very British Scandal’
Luxury Hotels Vs Budget Hotels
Anoka-Hennepin superintendent David Law takes Minnetonka job
‘The Bad Guys’ Rounds Up the Usual Suspects But Adds Some New Colors
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations