Cynthia 'Plaster Caster' dead at 74: Artist captured rock star privates
Adjudication of Jokic-Morris still ‘makes no sense’ months later to Heat’s Spoelstra amid forward’s waiting game
Erik Spoelstra had to move on with his rotation, because the Miami Heat coach was left with no choice, no option.
But even with the decision to move past Markieff Morris in his initial playoff mix, Spoelstra acknowledges the inequity of it all when it comes to the veteran power forward.
Although it is rare for Spoelstra to look back, let alone to do it during the playoffs, he did just that ahead of Friday night’s Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena, when discussing the November episode that derailed Morris’ season.
On Nov. 8, after a flagrant foul by Morris late in a Heat blowout road loss, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic responded with a blindside shove in the back that was so severe it whiplashed Morris. Jokic was suspended one game by the NBA. Morris, fined $50,000 by the league for his role, wound up missing the next 58 games, requiring league clearance to return due to the severity of his neck injury.
Through it all, Jokic emerged as a leading candidate for NBA Most Valuable Player, currently featured in the Nuggets’ 0-3 uphill battle against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs, his season apparently to end before Morris’ gets truly restarted.
“Markieff’s story also has been probably frustrating,” Spoelstra said, “to something that shouldn’t have happened, and it’s only a one-game suspension for that, and he had to miss months of time.
“It makes no sense, but he’s handled that with great grace and class.”
That, of course, did not necessarily soften the blow of being reduced to spectator as the Heat moved to a 2-0 lead against the Hawks at FTX Arena in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series.
“He’s got himself in shape and ready and available,” Spoelstra said. “One way or another, he’s going to contribute. His voice is very good in our group.”
Spoelstra likened the situation to Morris’ time with the Los Angeles Lakers, including an uneven role in 2019-20, when he was part of the Lakers’ roster that defeated the Heat in the NBA Finals.
“He was in a similar situation with the Lakers, before,” Spoelstra said. “And all of a sudden, when he was called upon, he was ready and was able to produce.”
Spoelstra’s comments came when asked about Morris and Victor Oladipo having had to bide their time despite NBA resumes worthy of postseason consideration.
“There’s a human side of it,” Spoelstra said. “You have empathy for what they’ve had to go through.”
In Oladipo’s case, Spoelstra spoke of the guard’s relentless rehabilitation from May quadriceps surgery to a March 7 return that ultimately may prove to have been too late, even with a showcase 40-point performance against the Orlando Magic on the closing night of the regular season.
“I remember walking down to the locker room after Vic got injured last season, and you just knew it was probably going to be something significant,” Spoelstra said. “But his positive spirit and attitude from that time in the training room to the next day to six months later, that’s what fuels him and inspires all of us, that he’s able to just keep an incredible positive outlook.
“And he’s had to overcome quite a bit. There are a lot of players that probably would have just set this aside ‘til next year. But he’s made himself vulnerable and available for us.”
Noting injuries around the league, and even foul trouble for his rotation players, Spoelstra cited that remaining ready could ultimately still provide a playoff payoff. He used Caleb Martin’s emergence with a rotation role in Tuesday night’s Game 2 as an example.
“You see how quickly things can change,” Spoelstra said. “All of sudden Caleb played and had really significant and important minutes in that second half. I anticipate the same thing will happen for Vic and Markieff.”
Jennifer Grey claims split from Matthew Broderick inspired Madonna song
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Defensive tackle
The South Florida Sun Sentinel ends its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with defensive tackles, the players who set the table for everyone on defense. This draft class features half a dozen defensive tackles who have the traits needed to start, and another dozen who should be viewed as rotational players.
Georgia’s Jordan Davis
This 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive tackle is a massive human, who moves with the quickness of a cat (4.78 time in the 40-yard dash). Davis has good get off, and plays with a sustained pad level. His ability to eat double-teams frees up linebackers, allowing them to work. However, he’s a limited pass rusher (seven sacks in four seasons) and benefitted from playing in a heavy rotation, which allowed him to stay fresh.
Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt
Wyatt is an impressive athlete who has the functional strength to play at a high level in the NFL. It doesn’t hurt that he has heavy, violent hands and a relentless motor. He’s fundamentally raw and would benefit from good coaching because his lack of length and poor hand usage shows up on film. But that means he has plenty of upside left.
Connecticut’s Travis Jones
Jones has the size and strength needed to devour blockers. He has impressive quickness and change of direction skills and has a motor that is rarely put in idle. While he’s respected for being a physical player, he needs better coaching to refine his game because he should to be able to do more than bull-rush.
Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis
Taking an Alabama defensive lineman in the draft is like buying a blue-chip stock because you know it’s a safe investment. Despite being 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, Mathis plays with a quickness of a much smaller player. He does have some issues in the run game, and that might limit what scheme he can play in moving forward.
Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey
Winfrey is a twitchy athlete who is about to shoot through gaps as a rusher. He has quick hands and a low center of gravity, which allow him to play with good pad level. His lack of length means he struggles to hold up in traffic against the run from time to time. He’s best suited for a one-gapping scheme.
Best of the Rest
Texas A&M’s DeMarvin Leal, Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett, Tennessee’s Matthew Butler, and Florida’s Zachary Carter all have the talent to become NFL starters, if not rotational players if they get into the right scheme. And there are talents like LSU’s Neil Farrell Jr., Michigan’s Christopher Hinton Arkansas’ John Ridgeway, Minnesota’s Esezi Otomewo and Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy who could be Day 3 steals.
Class Grade: D
The defensive tackle class drops off a cliff after the first half dozen prospects at this position, and making matters worse most of this class is scheme-specific players. That means expect a run at this position all throughout the draft because no teams wants to be left empty handed when the draft is over.
Teams in need
The Packers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Raiders and Chargers are among the teams desperate to add starting-caliber players on their defensive line. But there’s roughly half a dozen other teams that would benefit from selecting one to improve their team’s depth in the trenches.
Dolphins’ focus
While the Dolphins possess four defensive linemen who are all starting-caliber talents, none of them have proven to be dominant, requiring a double team. And if an injury happens on this unit the Dolphins would struggle, which explains the team’s slow start last season when Raekwon Davis missed four games. Miami needs to add a young nose tackle that can be groomed as a rotational player. That would benefit the team long term.
Previously addressed
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Running backs
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Offensive linemen
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Tight ends
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Receivers
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Linebacker
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Cornerbacks
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Safety
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Pass rusher
