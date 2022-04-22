Finance
Did You Ever Disagree With a Sibling Who Had Administrator Rights?
While I was a contractor working in another country, my sisters were the Administrator of our mother’s care back home. First, my middle sister was in charge and later my younger sister became the Administrator of her nursing home care at the end of Mom’s life. I realize that I was missing from my mom’s care giving for nearly nine years. When I finally returned home, I saw my mom more and my younger sister continued to be Administrator. She seemed to be doing a good job so I didn’t disagree with her decisions concerning my mother. There is a lot of paperwork involved including bills and taxes etc. I only became involved when I discovered Mom’s insurance company was thinking of dropping her coverage since now she was over ninety. Insurance companies don’t like to ever payout. Upon researching her payment history, I discovered that Mom had made monthly payments continuously for nearly 15 years. The insurance company had made thousands of money from Mom who had only one leg and now they were canceling her policy and were only giving her back about two hundred of those dollars. I immediately wrote letters and made many phone calls and eventually got back a sizable portion of the money she had paid in. I literally had to shame them into giving back part of the money. This money helped to pay her burial expenses when it was time for her to go.
Little did I realize that she would become sick shortly after I returned home from Iraq? My mom contracted pneumonia inside a nursing home from another nursing home patient with the disease. This other lady with pneumonia was being allowed to freely walk from her room to the nursing home cafeteria. She sat next to my mother at the table and had this disease that Mom didn’t need to catch. Why was this other lady not fed in her room away from the other patients? Do these things happen at other nursing facilities? I believe the nursing home should know better. That was just wrong.
Then, my Mom was allowed to stay in her room at the nursing home for nearly three days with that disease before she was transferred to a nearby small hospital. Once at the hospital my sister notified me and told me to come to the hospital because my mother was dying. How could anyone be dying from pneumonia? Today there are medications. I couldn’t understand what was going on at that point. When I arrived at the hospital, I was shocked that my mother had no feeding tubes nor medication machines hooked up to her. I couldn’t understand why this was the case and I became angry with my sister who was the legal Administrator of my Mom’s care.
Why was mom not getting proper care? My sister told me that mom had signed papers saying she didn’t want to be kept alive by any machines. She signed this paper with my sister’s approval in front of some social worker. I immediately went to the hospital front desk with my son and we demanded that the hospital put feeding tubes and give my mother proper medication. They refused to help me because my sister was the administrator and they would only listen to her. I told them I was her only son and I wanted some service. All of my sisters who are supposedly religious said they agreed to go along with my younger sister and it was my Mom’s wishes.
The head nurse said for me to calm down or they would call the police. I wondered if this was America and how elderly patients were treated nowadays. My mom was 93 years old and had only one leg but she was of good sound mind, had a strong heart and lungs and it didn’t seem right that she had to die because of hospital policy and three sisters who didn’t care what I thought and were stubbornly going forward with Administrator wishes. Mom never wanted to die. I knew that. The hospital only needed to cure my mother of pneumonia. I wondered if hospitals don’t try to save patients in their nineties. It seemed very wrong to me. I considered getting a judge order to remove my sister’s administration rights but I knew there wasn’t any time to spare. My sisters and their daughters stayed in Mom’s hospital room and literally watched her die of starvation and then suffer miserably. I was very upset with their actions and attitudes. My sisters acted like they cared. After my Mom’s horrible death, I have not spoken to them for nearly two years. Do any of you have similar stories to tell about a sibling that had administrator rights that went against what you thought were right?
Finance
Swap Homes and Save on Your Next Vacation – Tips for Your Welcome Packet
The idea is very simple. A home exchange allows you to swap your residence with someone else. This allows two parties to take a vacation with no hotel room costs. It also allows you to have access to larger accommodations in most cases, a kitchen, and other amenities you might not find in a hotel. If you like to dine where the locals dine and see more than just the tourist attractions, a home exchanges may be a good fit for you.
It is a good idea to leave a Home Exchange welcome packet in your home: This can be a binder with covered pages and tabs. This way you can easily remove a page or update a page as needed when you do home exchanges. The welcome packet should include:
a. Appliance Operation – How to operate major appliances (Washer, Dryer, DishWasher, Garage doors, Stove, Grill, Microwave, etc.) If you have any unique items or difficult items to figure out.
b. Emergency Shut-offs – A section on key house locations. How to turn off the gas, water heater, breaker box, alarm information if needed.
c. A contact emergency list –
o Phone number of emergency local contact person (neighbor or property manager)
o Nearby hospital
o Numbers for police and fire department or 911
o Car insurance information (if included in the exchange)
o Car repair shop
o Alarm code
o List of how is allowed in the house
o. How to contact you, the owner.
d. Local information – Include local take out menus, lists of attractions or attraction flyers from your local AAA or tourism office, local area maps, directions to and from the airport.
Finance
Healthcare Companies Push To Meet Market Expectations
The healthcare industry is one of the industries that have attracted the attention of outsourcing industry experts and IT companies, as well. Due to the increasing attention the healthcare industry is getting, mainly because of how it is being positioned in the market and how the current news suggest that it can further boost a company’ revenue, more companies are becoming interested to dig deeper into the industry.
Company expansions are also happening today, and the type of companies that have been expanding towards the healthcare territory is no longer limited to IT companies. Affiliated Computer Services, which is a Xerox (NYSE:XRX) company, has expanded its My Medicare Advocate Network to support retirees’ medical enrollment and administration concerns. The My Medicare Advocate Network will be implemented with the support of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) and WellPoint Inc. (NYSE:WLP). Such partnership should be able to cover the medical insurance needs of the participants who joined the network. Affiliated Computer Services has announced that together with this expansion, they are also teaming up with two other companies, DestinationRx, Inc. and Connextions Inc., to further enhance their customer service. These four companies who have teamed up with Affiliated Computer Services are either within the healthcare industry or provide support to the healthcare industry.
Connextions Inc., which provides call center support to retirees, mostly transactions pertaining to their health insurance, has reported during the previous month that it will increase its manpower by 1,200. Such growth in manpower only suggests that the company’s client portfolio is also growing and that the demand for their solutions, which mostly, if not entirely, revolve around the healthcare industry, is growing as well.
Even medical billing companies, as it is encompassed under the healthcare outsourcing umbrella, are quite enjoying the attention the companies are giving this particular outsourcing industry. Medical billing companies are being innovative in their service or product offerings so as to give them an advantage in the competition. MedData, which is a provider of medical billing services, recently announced that they have a new service offering which will allow their clients and patients to have access to the their medical statements. The new portal that MedData has built will also enable their clients to engage with a medical billing agent. Client engagement is important so as to ensure the presence of a clear communication line between the clients and patients and the company and to ensure that concerns and questions will be addressed.
HCA (NYSE:HCA), another healthcare service provider, also made an announcement regarding their new business solutions that will provide a wide range of business services to their clients. The Tennessee-based company’s new business unit is to provide administrative functions and health information management. Service offerings expansions of companies will enable service providers to capture the evolving nature of the industry.
It cannot be denied that as the healthcare industry evolves which is why the companies encompassed in the industry are also pushed to meet the demands of the market and also of the their clients.
Finance
Medigap Plans Or Medicare Advantage Plans – The New Choice For Retirees
Medigap Insurance, often referred to as Medicare Supplement Plans, underwent significant changes as of June 1, 2010. Medigap, the health insurance plan designed to cover deductibles and coinsurance Medicare recipients are obligated to pay when accessing health care services, just had a major makeover. Several plans were eliminated and new ones added.
Medigap plans E, H, I, and J have been eliminated. These were called the “Preventive Care Benefit” and the “Home Recovery Benefit” plans. Added are the M and N plans, although it is not certain that all companies will offer the new ones. Nevertheless, hospice care benefit has been added to all new Medigap plans.
The new N plan has similar benefits to plan D except there is a $20 copayment for doctor visits and $50 copayment for emergency room visits. These co-pays apply after the $155 deductible is paid. The new Plan M also offers similar benefits to Plan D, but will only cover 50% of the Part A deductible and none of the Part B deductible. The cost of Plan N is around 70% of the cost of Plan F. And, the cost of Plan M is approximately 85% of the cost of F. Overall the number Medigap plans have been reduced from 12 plans to 10 plans.
While Medigap is a supplement offered by private insurance companies to fill the gaps in original Medicare Part A and Part B, Medicare Advantage are offered by a private company with contracts with the government to implement your Medicare benefits. You still must maintain Part A and Part B and continue to pay the Part B premium when you choose a Medicare Advantage Plan
With the changes affecting the Medicare Advantage Plans, including the cutting of fees and mandatory loss ratios, less benefits will be offered to Medicare Advantage members. As an example, you may pay less for a Medigap plan than for a Medicare Advantage Plan if you choose Medigap plan N. Moreover, the Medigap Plan N will not have network restrictions, restrictive enrollment periods, and, no out of pocket costs for hospital stays among other features. Keep in mind, however, that Medigap does not include prescription coverage while there are Medicare Advantage Plans that does. With a Medigap plan, you have to purchase stand-alone part D prescription coverage.
Before making a choice, you need to explore your options in depth with an agent who can help you navigate this complicated insurance maze.
Did You Ever Disagree With a Sibling Who Had Administrator Rights?
Mekhi Becton missing voluntary workouts in April is no big deal, plus he has a good excuse
CNN’s streaming service shutting down a month after launch
0x (ZRX) Has Rallied To Nearly 40% In A Day
Heat teammates impressed — but not surprised — by Jimmy Butler’s 45-point Game 2 performance
Swap Homes and Save on Your Next Vacation – Tips for Your Welcome Packet
Correction: Netflix-Sharing Crackdown story
Moon.Art To Launch The First Phase of The NFT Marketplace
Healthcare Companies Push To Meet Market Expectations
Stephen King horrifies with microwave salmon recipe: ‘His scariest work yet’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes