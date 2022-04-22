Finance
Easy Tips to Get the Best Insurance Policy
Insurance is slowly and steadily becoming a necessity in the modern world. Individuals, corporate and even governments need insurance. The question arises; why do we need insurance? Before answering it, let us see what exactly insurance is. To put in simple words, Insurance is the prepayment of a small fixed amount of money called ‘premium’ to shield against a bigger unpredictable expense called ‘loss or claim’. In this way, the risk is shifted from you to the insurance company.
The necessity for insurance springs up out of the dangers we all run throughout our daily lives. Our lives are continuously in danger through illness or accident; our assets may be subject to damage or loss, while losses suffered by others may involve us, in one way or another. There is also the risk of causing injury to other individuals or damage to their property at a subsequent heavy cost to ourselves, in case we are sued for compensation.
Thus, there is a constant need for protection, for some way of wiping out the risk; diluting it or transporting it to someone. This is where insurance comes into the picture.
It is commonly seen that the majority of the people are overpaying for insurance. Any type of insurance, whether it is life, auto, home, travel, or medical insurance, presents a challenge to even the most seasoned customer. Getting the best insurance policy is not an impossible task; we just need to research all possibilities.
Since choosing insurance is a bit dicey, here are a few tips:
-Before buying insurance, take your time to research and be sure to choose the right policy for your needs.
-Do not let an insurance agent confuse you with insurance terminology. Ask him or her to explain all the points in a plain and simple language.
-Get quotes from different companies and compare them for price and features. You may find a low-priced policy with better coverage.
Always ask for a discount. Most companies give discounts, but they are not forthcoming about it. Make enquiries and be prepared to bargain.
-Ask about the fines and penalties for lapse and charges for renewing.
Purchasing insurance can be a wearisome experience. You need to speak to many companies or their agents, then fix appointments and compare all the policies physically. It is much faster and easier to do these chores online. Checking for insurance online gives you many advantages.
First, there are many websites from where you can get a quote on any kind of insurance policy you may need. Second, you have all the data and comparisons in front of you. You can check it in detail and really get all the information. No hiding and misinformation on the agent’s part and no surprises for you in the future.
Regarding the rules, it doesn’t matter whether you are doing your insurance shopping online or offline; these would always be the same. Be patient, don’t rush, ask for the discounts, don’t get confused with terminology, always compare the policies and be mindful of the fines and penalties.
Last but not least… always remember that a knowledgeable and educated buyer is a happy buyer.
Finance
Secrets of Bonding146: Financial Statement Sniff Test
Here is a list of my business and accounting courses in college:
1.
2.
3.
I was an Education Major (teaching), so I didn’t get anything on financial statements “FSs”. When I started as a surety bond underwriting trainee, I realized that I had no idea what a Balance Sheet was – but I learned.
If your first reaction when you look a FS is “Duh,” we will fix that right now. Keep reading! This will be a view from 30,000 feet. Big picture.
To be complete, every financial statement must include at the minimum:
1) Balance Sheet
2) Profit and Loss Statement
The Balance Sheet
This document is a one-day snap shot of the funds in the company (Assets) and who owns them (Liabilities). The assets and liabilities are equal “balance” because every dollar in the company is shown from two points of view: the Asset side and who owns it, the Liability side.
The Balance Sheet has three important parts we can review initially. Let’s identify them based on their functionality.
Current Assets: This line item is a subtotal found near the middle of the Asset column. It represents those assets readily convertible to cash within the coming fiscal year (such as Accounts Receivable).
Current Liabilities: Found near the middle of the Liabilities column, these are debts to be paid in the coming fiscal year (such as Accounts Payable).
Total Stockholders Equity, aka Net Worth: Usually the last subsection near the end of the Liabilities column. This is the company’s Net Worth that would remain if they shut down and liquidated everything.
The Profit and Loss Statement
This is a historical summary of all the money taken in (Sales aka Revenues) and money spent (Expenses) during the preceding period, usually one year. At the bottom of the column is the Net Profit, which is the money the company “made” for the year after paying all the related bills and taxes.
Now that you can pick out a couple of strategic numbers on any FS, what shall we do with them?
Calculate Working Capital
This is a primary measure of financial strength used by all analysts, including sureties, banks and other credit grantors. It is found by subtracting the Current Liabilities from the Current Assets. It is an indicator of expected cash flow in the coming year.
The Sniff Test
Here is a quick, simplified test to use when considering a particular bid or performance bond. The evaluation is made based on the expected contract (not bond) amount. This is an instant indication of the adequacy of the finances in regard to the upcoming project.
Part One – The Working Capital target amount is 15% of the contract amount. For example, if the contract amount is $1,000,000, sureties hope to see Working Capital of at least $150,000.
Part Two – The Net Worth target amount is 20% of the contract amount or about $200,000 in our example.
Certainly there is more to surety underwriting than this simple analysis. However, by using this method, you can get a quick idea of whether the financial statement easily supports the bond, or may be a stretch. If your analysis reveals negative numbers, which are shown in parenthesis on financial reports, that’s obviously a bad sign.
Also keep in mind, applicants that do not meet these criteria may still qualify for bonds based on other factors – and the reverse is also true. Surety underwriting takes many factors into consideration. In this article we are offering a very simplified version of the process although it is valid as a quick review. This procedure will enable you to make a fast financial evaluation, and relate it to the upcoming surety exposure.
Summary
This article doesn’t make you a bond underwriter, but now when you get a new FS instead of “Duh!” you can say “Let me analyze this!”
Running a quick analysis plus the Sniff Test will indicate the likelihood of obtaining surety support. You learned a lot in three minutes, but when you have a bond that fails the Sniff Test, that’s where our expertise and market access come in. Call us!
Finance
Did You Ever Disagree With a Sibling Who Had Administrator Rights?
While I was a contractor working in another country, my sisters were the Administrator of our mother’s care back home. First, my middle sister was in charge and later my younger sister became the Administrator of her nursing home care at the end of Mom’s life. I realize that I was missing from my mom’s care giving for nearly nine years. When I finally returned home, I saw my mom more and my younger sister continued to be Administrator. She seemed to be doing a good job so I didn’t disagree with her decisions concerning my mother. There is a lot of paperwork involved including bills and taxes etc. I only became involved when I discovered Mom’s insurance company was thinking of dropping her coverage since now she was over ninety. Insurance companies don’t like to ever payout. Upon researching her payment history, I discovered that Mom had made monthly payments continuously for nearly 15 years. The insurance company had made thousands of money from Mom who had only one leg and now they were canceling her policy and were only giving her back about two hundred of those dollars. I immediately wrote letters and made many phone calls and eventually got back a sizable portion of the money she had paid in. I literally had to shame them into giving back part of the money. This money helped to pay her burial expenses when it was time for her to go.
Little did I realize that she would become sick shortly after I returned home from Iraq? My mom contracted pneumonia inside a nursing home from another nursing home patient with the disease. This other lady with pneumonia was being allowed to freely walk from her room to the nursing home cafeteria. She sat next to my mother at the table and had this disease that Mom didn’t need to catch. Why was this other lady not fed in her room away from the other patients? Do these things happen at other nursing facilities? I believe the nursing home should know better. That was just wrong.
Then, my Mom was allowed to stay in her room at the nursing home for nearly three days with that disease before she was transferred to a nearby small hospital. Once at the hospital my sister notified me and told me to come to the hospital because my mother was dying. How could anyone be dying from pneumonia? Today there are medications. I couldn’t understand what was going on at that point. When I arrived at the hospital, I was shocked that my mother had no feeding tubes nor medication machines hooked up to her. I couldn’t understand why this was the case and I became angry with my sister who was the legal Administrator of my Mom’s care.
Why was mom not getting proper care? My sister told me that mom had signed papers saying she didn’t want to be kept alive by any machines. She signed this paper with my sister’s approval in front of some social worker. I immediately went to the hospital front desk with my son and we demanded that the hospital put feeding tubes and give my mother proper medication. They refused to help me because my sister was the administrator and they would only listen to her. I told them I was her only son and I wanted some service. All of my sisters who are supposedly religious said they agreed to go along with my younger sister and it was my Mom’s wishes.
The head nurse said for me to calm down or they would call the police. I wondered if this was America and how elderly patients were treated nowadays. My mom was 93 years old and had only one leg but she was of good sound mind, had a strong heart and lungs and it didn’t seem right that she had to die because of hospital policy and three sisters who didn’t care what I thought and were stubbornly going forward with Administrator wishes. Mom never wanted to die. I knew that. The hospital only needed to cure my mother of pneumonia. I wondered if hospitals don’t try to save patients in their nineties. It seemed very wrong to me. I considered getting a judge order to remove my sister’s administration rights but I knew there wasn’t any time to spare. My sisters and their daughters stayed in Mom’s hospital room and literally watched her die of starvation and then suffer miserably. I was very upset with their actions and attitudes. My sisters acted like they cared. After my Mom’s horrible death, I have not spoken to them for nearly two years. Do any of you have similar stories to tell about a sibling that had administrator rights that went against what you thought were right?
Finance
Swap Homes and Save on Your Next Vacation – Tips for Your Welcome Packet
The idea is very simple. A home exchange allows you to swap your residence with someone else. This allows two parties to take a vacation with no hotel room costs. It also allows you to have access to larger accommodations in most cases, a kitchen, and other amenities you might not find in a hotel. If you like to dine where the locals dine and see more than just the tourist attractions, a home exchanges may be a good fit for you.
It is a good idea to leave a Home Exchange welcome packet in your home: This can be a binder with covered pages and tabs. This way you can easily remove a page or update a page as needed when you do home exchanges. The welcome packet should include:
a. Appliance Operation – How to operate major appliances (Washer, Dryer, DishWasher, Garage doors, Stove, Grill, Microwave, etc.) If you have any unique items or difficult items to figure out.
b. Emergency Shut-offs – A section on key house locations. How to turn off the gas, water heater, breaker box, alarm information if needed.
c. A contact emergency list –
o Phone number of emergency local contact person (neighbor or property manager)
o Nearby hospital
o Numbers for police and fire department or 911
o Car insurance information (if included in the exchange)
o Car repair shop
o Alarm code
o List of how is allowed in the house
o. How to contact you, the owner.
d. Local information – Include local take out menus, lists of attractions or attraction flyers from your local AAA or tourism office, local area maps, directions to and from the airport.
