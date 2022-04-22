Blockchain
Elon Musk Considering Tender Offer With Potential Financing in Twitter Takeover
- The board would be bypassed in a tender offer by Musk.
- The board adopted “Poison pill” defences last week, making a takeover impossible.
Elon Musk claims to have secured $46.5 billion in finance for the purchase of Twitter and is now in talks with the firm. Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed last week that he would pay $54.20 per share, or around $43 billion, for the social media giant. The transaction was to be paid somehow, but he didn’t specify how.
According to paperwork filed with US securities authorities, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, announced Thursday that he is considering a “tender offer” to purchase all of Twitter’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. The board would be bypassed in a tender offer by Musk, who now holds around 9% of Twitter’s shares.
New Information on Potential Financing
However, Musk hasn’t yet decided on whether or not to do so. According to records filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Twitter Inc., located in San Francisco, has not replied to Musk’s bid. However, according to a statement released by Twitter on Thursday, the company has received “new information on potential financing” from Musk’s revised proposal.
The board adopted “Poison pill” defences last week, making a takeover impossible.Morgan Stanley and other financial firms would provide the funding. Barclays, Bank of America, Societie Generale, Mizuho Bank, BNP Paribas, and MUFG are among the other banks participating. Vanguard Group and Elon Musk are the other two largest owners of Twitter.
Although he didn’t indicate where the money would come from. Musk had $13 billion in financing from Morgan Stanley, and the other banks, $12.5 billion in loans would be backed by Tesla stock, and he had pledged $21 billion in equity, “directly or indirectly” from him. But, according to a document, additional debt or contributions from others might lessen the equity commitment.
Blockchain
What Are Play-to-Earn Games? How Players Are Making A Living With NFTs
When anonymous developer Satoshi Nakamoto launched Bitcoin in January of 2009, nobody knew how impactful cryptocurrency would become. While rumors regarding its potential floated about, cryptocurrency changing the world was just a far-off pipe dream. Today, it’s all coming true, and what started as an experimental payment system for the techiest of the techies is disrupting industries worldwide; gaming included.
In hindsight, it’s no surprise that digital currency and digital worlds go together – cryptocurrency fits gaming like a glove. With the help of related blockchain technologies like NFTs, cryptocurrencies make peer-to-peer virtual worlds possible, empowering gamers through true ownership of the games that they play.
How Players Are Making A Living With NFTs
NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are blockchain records that prove ownership of unique digital items like pictures. When applied to gaming, NFTs can represent in-game equipment, characters, structures, and more. In games that incorporate cryptocurrencies and NFTs, players can generate an income either by earning cryptocurrency directly or by earning NFTs and trading them for cryptocurrency. As such, these games are commonly referred to as “Play-to-Earn”.
Play-to-Earn games come in one of two forms. Some, like the ever famous Axie Infinity, are stand-alone, meaning that they are bound to their own self-contained game world. Others, like the hotly anticipated Runiverse, span across several wide-scale cryptocurrency gaming platforms called metaverses.
The word “metaverse” comes from “meta” for “beyond” and “verse” for “universe”. Effectively, metaverses are interactive virtual worlds where players can socially experience independently-created games and events. Currently, the best-known metaverses are Decentraland and The Sandbox, both of which are quickly being populated by major companies like Atari and Adidas.
Soon to be present in both The Sandbox and Decentraland, along with their own metaverse, Runiverse is set to be the first cross-metaverse play-to-earn game where players can challenge others based on the performance of the crypto market.
In Runiverse, players pick a token from their cryptocurrency wallet and place a wager before facing off in thirty-second one-vs-one races where the speed of their runner depends on the live price action of their chosen token. Players whose token rises by the highest percentage during that time frame will see their runner sprint ahead of the competition to win them the race and their opponent’s wagered crypto.
Runiverse is part of Elite Mobile ($ELITE), a cryptocurrency system created for the world of mobile industry, designed to support influencers, NFTs, metaverses, and play-to-earn gaming in one place. Runiverse is Elite Mobile’s first foray into cryptocurrency gaming, and aims to create a gamified ecosystem that will benefit gamers both within the Elite Mobile community and the countless metaverses abroad.
The benefits that Runiverse delivers players goes even beyond earning cryptocurrency through races. Players can also buy and sell NFT tracks that automatically host competitions and send a 6% share of all winnings directly to their owners, earning them real passive income. For gamers looking to get started, the Runiverse Demo can be played directly from Runiverse’s official website. All players need to do to get started is connect their Metamask wallet and either invite a friend or challenge a random player.
Blockchain
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Starts to Fumble as Bears Dominate the Market
- Bitcoin may continue to decline if the $41,000 level of resistance is not broken soon.
- Bitcoin has been down 3.67% in the last 24 hours.
The $41,500 resistance level was breached, but the price of bitcoin stayed considerably above it. BTC accelerated and broke over the $42,000 barrier. It even crossed $42,500 and the 100-hour simple moving average. Bulls failed to get beyond the $43,000 barrier, though. The price moved to the negative after a high was made around $42,950. The $42,000 mark was breached with a thud. In addition, the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair saw a break below a solid bullish trend line with support at $41,250.
$41K Critical Barrier For Surge
The upward rise from the $38,750 swing low to the $42,950 high was retraced to 50% by the Fibonacci retracement level, which was broken down below. Bitcoin’s price 100 hourly simple moving average is presently below $41,000. As of this writing, the price is holding above the 61.8 percent Fib retracement level of the upward movement from the low of $38,750 to the top of $42,950. The $40,750 level serves as a near-term ceiling for the stock’s gains. The next major obstacle is the 100 hourly simple moving average (SMA), around $40,950.
The price must cross over the $41,000 level and the 100-hour simple moving average in order to begin a robust upward movement. Price might increase towards $41,800 if the bulls prevail. Bitcoin may continue to decline if the $41,000 level of resistance is not broken soon. The $40,250 level provides immediate downside support. If the price falls below the $40,000 support area on the downside, we might see a move below the $39,250 support area.
According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $40,417.40 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $37,282,083,755 USD. Bitcoin has been down 3.67% in the last 24 hours.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Falls Back To $40,000 As Fed Mulls Faster Rate Bumps
Cryptocurrency markets were sluggish Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated that interest rate hikes should be made “more quickly.”
Powell also indicated that a rate hike of 0.5 percentage point was “on the table” for next month.
James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, said Tuesday that he expects interest rates to reach as high as 3.5 percent by the end of the year.
Bitcoin fell to $40,586 on Friday, down from a daily high of $42,965 at noon, while the whole cryptocurrency market retreated to $1.88 trillion.
Tuesday morning, Bitcoin’s price fell below the $40,000 mark before regaining a few hours later. Bitcoin hovered just above $42,000 on Thursday.
Make Or Break For Bitcoin
The $40,000 barrier has emerged as a make-or-break point for Bitcoin, market observers say, as its performance from there could set the tone for whether the market reaches another bullish or bearish phase.
With inflation surging, stocks collapsing, and investors clueless on how rapidly the central bank will hike interest rates, many would argue that now is the optimal time to invest in Bitcoin.
Suggested Reading | Metaverse Tokens On Overdrive, Outpace Bitcoin And Ethereum
Nonetheless, the world’s most valuable digital asset has shed almost 20% of its value thus far this year, dipping as low as $33,000 on January 25 before recovering. Bitcoin reached an all-time high of roughly $69,000 on November 8, last year, just over three months ago.
BTC total market cap at $775.76 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Bitcoin’s trading history has been turbulent and volatile from its inception. Cryptocurrency as an asset class continues to evolve in lockstep with the forces that impact its prices.
Cryptocurrencies have continued to track the tech industry’s recent decline, as the Nasdaq fell 2% Friday, the most since middle of March.
Rate Hike To Contain Inflation
Interest rates are being raised in order to counteract rising inflation, which reached 8.5 percent last month. High-growth investments, on the other hand, such as technology, are appraised using a discounted cash flow concept.
Investors have been grappling with rising inflation, geopolitical issues, and concerns about the central bank tightening monetary policy.
The Fed’s March meeting minutes released last week revealed its intention to cut its balance sheet by $95 billion each month to contain inflation.
Meanwhile, in another development, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla is hodling Bitcoin.
On the company’s balance sheet, digital assets total $1.261 billion. Since the first three months of last year, the Austin, Texas-based EV giant has neither purchased nor sold any crypto assets.
Suggested Reading | Crypto Quick Look: BTC Touches $42,000, ETH Notches 10-Day Peak
Featured image from Investors King, chart from TradingView.com
Elon Musk Considering Tender Offer With Potential Financing in Twitter Takeover
Publicly Listing A Company – The Advantages And Disadvantages
ASK IRA: Do Heat have to reach another level in Atlanta?
As NFL draft approaches, Maryland football safety Nick Cross sees his dream inching closer to reality: ‘It’s right in front of him’
House fire kills one in Madison County, Illinois
Benefits of MS Dynamics CRM Users List
Leasehold Houses
What Are Play-to-Earn Games? How Players Are Making A Living With NFTs
All About a Hedge Fund
Verizon Raised its Minimum Wage to $20 an Hour As the U.S.’s Lowest Paid Workers Make Unprecedented Gains
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations