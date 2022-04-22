Enjoying Your Stay In Jamaica: Jamaica Travel Guide

Share Pin 0 Shares

Jamaica above all else offers beautiful water features. From the beaches that surround the island to the waterfalls of Ocho Rios, a visit to Jamaica is like a trip to paradise.

* Alligator Pond – fishing area to view local living

* Falmouth – many resorts

* Kingston – the capital

* Blue Lagoon – beautiful water surrounded by tropical forest

* Negril Beach – popular beach for tourists

* Dunn’s River falls – gorgeous water falls in Ocho Rios

When To Visit

There is truly no bad time to visit Jamaica. Anytime you plan your trip to Jamaica you will be greeted with balmy weather in the 70s to 80s. The lush tropical forests obviously must get some rain, but most of that rain falls in the mountains further in the island which is not frequented by tourists. If it does rain in the part of the island where you plan your excursion in Jamaica, you can be sure that it will only last an hour or so and then disappear. Occasionally hurricanes do hit, but very seldom. If you are worried about hurricanes, then do not plan your trip between August and October. The winter months of the United States tend to be the busiest tourist months as vacationers try to flee the cold and snow. If you do not wish to take a trip to Jamaica during peak season, then plan your vacation for the summer months.

Hotels

When traveling to Jamaica all-inclusive resorts are the best hotel options. These resorts are highly recommended as you will have a variety of food to choose from and your excursions may even be included. These resorts can be found in Negril, Ocho Rios, Montego Bay and other beach tourist areas. Sandals and Couples are the largest resort facilities in Jamaica and provide excellently appointed Jamaica hotel rooms. If you would like to stay in Kingston, you are more likely to stay in a Jamaican hotel. Hotels in Jamaica are particularly suited to American luxury travelers. Jamaicans really know how to please a tourist.

Restaurants

Jamaican restaurants offer delectable island fare. Jamaica is famous for its jerk chicken whose smell will make you salivate and taste will melt in your mouth. Be sure to order a rum drink at restaurants in Jamaica. The rum available on this island is among the best in the world. Also, save room for dessert and at least one day during your trip to Jamaica, opt for plantains. These banana like fruits are served fried and saturated with sugar. Don’t bring your diet to a Jamaican restaurant!

If you choose to stay at a resort, you will have a selection of Jamaica restaurants on the property. But don’t be scared to venture off the resort to explore other restaurants. You are unlikely to encounter much of the “native, local” fare as residents tend to live in the internal parts of Jamaica. But you will find Jamaican restaurants catering to the most discerning traveler.

Things to Do

Must do activities in Jamaica revolve around the water. You will find many things to do at the ocean. Of course sunbathing at the beach is a popular activity. Negril’s 7 mile beach is world-renowned and a wonderful area to take in the beauty of the Caribbean. You can also enjoy sunset cruises, go snorkeling, jet skiing, rent a kayak, and more. In Negril you can rent a personal boat and row across the water to your own private island and stake your claim on a beautiful stretch of Jamaican beach.

If you feel the need to take a break from the sun, head over to Dunn’s River Falls. Here you will walk a path leading to many waterfalls. The path is shaded by a jungle like environment full of beautiful native flora and fauna in a park like setting.

While a trip to Jamaica is not known for being educational, there is a museum you may want to hit if you decide to venture to the country’s capital, Kingston. When many people think of Jamaica, they think of reggae music and Bob Marley. If you want to learn a bit about this side of the island, take a trip to the Bob Marley museum in Kingston.