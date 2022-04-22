News
Explainer: Why the battle for Mariupol’s steel mill matters
Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming control over Ukraine’s port city of Mariupo l even as its defenders are still holding out at a giant seaside steel mill.
His statement reflected the importance of the city on the Sea of Azov and appeared to be an attempt to declare victory without storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance there: the massive Azovstal plant.
WHY IS MARIUPOL IMPORTANT?
Mariupol, which is part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began. Capturing the city would allow the establishment of a land corridor from Russia’s border to Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014. It also would deprive Ukraine of a major port and prized industrial assets.
The seven-week siege has tied up significant numbers of Russian forces, which are badly needed for an offensive elsewhere in the Donbas. The region is where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian government forces since 2014, after the Crimea annexation.
HOW HAS THE RUSSIAN SIEGE GONE?
Since it began March 1, the Russian military has pummeled Mariupol relentlessly with artillery barrages and air raids, flattening most of the once-bustling city. The indiscriminate bombardment has hit homes, hospitals and other public buildings, killing thousands. That includes about 300 people killed in an airstrike on the Mariupol Drama Theater that was being used as a shelter, with officials inscribing the Russian word for “CHILDREN” in huge white letters on the pavement outside.
Mayor Vadym Boychenko told The Associated Press that at least 21,000 people were killed in Mariupol, with bodies “carpeted through the streets.” He said Russia deployed mobile cremation equipment to methodically dispose of the remains in order to destroy evidence of the massacre and prevent international organizations from documenting “the horror the Russian army is responsible for.” He alleged bodies also were dumped into mass graves outside the city.
He estimated that 120,000 people remain in Mariupol out of a prewar population of about 450,000.
HOW HAS UKRAINE RESPONDED?
Ukraine sent some of its best troops to defend Mariupol. They included the 36th Marine Brigade, Interior Ministry troops, border guards and the national guard’s Azov Regiment. The regiment is a seasoned volunteer force that is widely considered one of Ukraine’s most capable units and has been singled out by Russia as a particular villain because of its far-right ideology.
Moscow has deployed fighters from Chechnya, known for their ferocity, to wage street battles in Mariupol. Chechnya’s Moscow-backed leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has repeatedly boasted on social media about defeating Ukrainians in Mariupol, but the fight has continued.
After weeks of house-to-house battles in which Russia has incurred massive losses, including several senior officers, Mariupol’s defenders holed up at the last remaining pocket of resistance — the mammoth Azovstal plant that employed 10,000 workers before the war.
WHY HAS THE BATTLE FOR THE STEEL MILL TAKEN SO LONG?
A few thousand Ukrainian troops, by Moscow’s estimate, remained in the plant, which covers an area of nearly 11 square kilometers (over 4.2 square miles). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said about 1,000 civilians were also trapped in the plant.
Azovstal has a 24-kilometer (15-mile) labyrinth of underground tunnels and passages, which allowed its defenders to maneuver freely to repel the Russian attacks.
Before the war, Ukrainian authorities prepared for the Russian offensive by building up stockpiles of food and water at Azovstal.
“The plant covers a huge area, and the Ukrainians can move through underground tunnels to quickly change location,” said Ukrainian military expert Oleh Zhdanov.
“Azovstal is very hard to storm, and the Russians risk losing many troops, resources and, most importantly, time there,” Zhdanov said. “It’s a city within a city, and fighting there could take months.”
He added that “as long as Mariupol holds, the Russians can’t redeploy 10-12 of their elite units to other areas in eastern Ukraine.”
The city “keeps distracting the Russian army forces and thwarting the Kremlin plans for an offensive in the Donbas.”
HOW IS PUTIN PORTRAYING THE BATTLE FOR MARIUPOL?
Putin met Thursday with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who said the entire city except Azovstal is now under Russian control. It would take three to four days to flush the Ukrainian troops out of the steel mill, he added.
In a tightly choreographed televised meeting, Putin congratulated the military, saying that “putting such an important center in the south as Mariupol under control is a success.”
At the same time, he ordered Shoigu not to send troops into Azovstal to finish off the resistance, so as to avoid losses. Instead, the plant would be sealed tightly “so that not even a fly comes through.”
The remarks appeared to reflect Putin’s attempt to claim victory without a bloody, all-out assault of the plant in hopes that its defenders will surrender after running out of food and ammunition. Putin said nothing about halting a bombardment of the plant, which will probably continue.
HOW IS UKRAINE RESPONDING?
Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, mocked Putin’s claim of victory, saying it reflects the fact the Russian military “cannot physically capture Azovstal.”
Retired British Rear Adm. Chris Parry described Putin’s remarks as a sign of a shift in approach, observing that “the Russian agenda now is not to capture these really difficult places where the Ukrainians can hold out in the urban centers, but to try and capture territory and also to encircle the Ukrainian forces and declare a huge victory.”
Parry likened the Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol to the battle of Stalingrad, in which the Red Army routed the Nazis blockading the city in a key turning point in World War II.
“I think there’s a great totemic value in the Ukrainians holding on to Mariupol,” Parry said. “If the Ukrainians can hang on to it … elevated to the level of Stalingrad, then I think it’s going to be a major lever for them both in the propaganda war, but also on the ground campaign as well.”
Commanders of Ukrainian units at the plant made a series of desperate video appeals in recent days, saying they are clinging by a thread and begging for help.
Maj. Serhiy Volynskyy of the 36th Marine Brigade said in a video Wednesday that “we are probably facing our last days, if not hours,” adding that “the enemy outnumbers us 10-1.”
“We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us,” he said, asking world leaders to help safely evacuate the plant’s defenders and civilians holed up there.
Zelenskyy said about 1,000 civilians could be taking shelter in the plant and that “we are open to different formats of exchange of our people for Russian people, Russian military that they have left behind.”
But he added that Russia has stonewalled Ukraine’s attempts for a negotiated exit.
Struggling Gleyber Torres takes a seat as Yankees drop series finale to Tigers
DETROIT — Gleyber Torres snapped his hitless streak Thursday with a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning of the Yankees 3-0 loss to the Tigers. Still, the young infielder is finding himself the odd man out in the starting lineup.
After extending his hitless streak to 0-for-17 with an 0-for-4 on Wednesday, he was out of the starting lineup for the series finale at Comerica Park. It was the second time in three games he didn’t start, the irregular playing time is now the result of his struggles and the Yankees crowded infield.
“Just a little off. I thought yesterday his first at bat against (Eduardo) Rodriguez was good. Almost clipped him to left center there,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Torres struggles at the plate. “Just just a little bit maybe a little bit off the last few games because I actually felt like the first week, I thought he was swinging the bat pretty good, but not getting a ton of results. So I don’t feel that he’s far off feeling his BPs have been really strong, so confident he’ll get it going.”
The problem is that Torres hasn’t gotten it going over the past two seasons.
After a stellar rookie year, Torres had a breakout season in 2019, hitting a career-high 38 home runs and slashing .279/.337/.535 with an .871 OPS. That power was enough for the Yankees to overlook his defensive woes and move ahead with Torres as their shortstop.
Torres has hit 12 home runs over the last two seasons.
In 2020, the Yankees—and to be fair other teams’ talent evaluators—felt that Torres was just hindered by the fact he showed up after the COVID-19 spring training shutdown out of shape and that resulted in a leg injury. Last year, in 127 games, Torres had nine homers and 51 RBI. He is slashed .259/.331/.366 with a .697 OPS. He also had a career-high 14 stolen bases.
But his defense was so bad that the Yankees had to move him back to second base last season and go out and get Isiah Kiner-Falefa this spring. And now the Yankees have a healthy DJ LeMahieu, with five years left on his $90 million deal, who is a better hitter and second baseman. LeMahieu is on a seven-game hitting streak and hitting .306.
In Wednesday’s series finale against the Tigers at Comerica Park, Boone felt he needed to play utility infielder Marwin Gonzalez, who last played Friday night, and couldn’t keep LeMahieu out of the lineup.
“I’ve been wanting to get Marwin in there and get him a day,” Boone said. “So, and obviously DJ’s on a pretty good stretch right now. So yeah, I mean just mix and match a little bit. But I wouldn’t read too much into it.”
NO SURPRISE
Lucas Luetge kind of knew what was coming. With first base open and Miguel Cabrera coming to the plate with 2,999 hits, the Yankees’ lefty fully expected manager Aaron Boone to still intentionally walk the veteran slugger and face Austin Meadows.
When (pitching coach Matt) Blake came out there we’re gonna have a game plan to face Cabrera and then Boone made the decision and rightfully so with a lefty on deck and we’re trying to win a game,” Luetge said. “As great as it is to see 3,000 (hits) we’re not concerned with that as much as they are.”
The crowd was very concerned. They were angry and vocal. Luetge stepped off the mound to regroup.
“I was just trying to slow the game down for that because if you get going fast and let the crowd get into it, then it can kind of go downhill real fast there,” Luetge said. “So to me I was just taking my time just to kind of get the crowd out of the game just a little bit.
Meadows had been 0-for-5 against Luetge when he was with the Rays, but the outfielder doubled off him Thursday to drive in two more runs.
James Bradberry, Sauce Gardner take center stage in Giants’ corner dance
The NFL Draft is a week away, and the Giants need a corner.
That was clear again at this week’s voluntary minicamp when Adoree Jackson, Aaron Robinson and Darnay Holmes topped the on-field depth chart.
James Bradberry is away from the team and is not expected to return to it, although GM Joe Schoen said there are “contingency plans” to keep him.
Bradberry, 28, saw the writing on the wall early this offseason that the Giants’ plans didn’t include him. He has a right to take offense to that as one of the team’s best players. And he is handling this diplomatically, likely staying away until Schoen trades or cuts him.
“We’ve gotten calls on James Bradberry,” Schoen said Wednesday, confirming what The News and others have reported.
Schoen is expected to trade the veteran corner. It just might not happen until after next weekend’s draft. The GM has been in touch with Bradberry’s representatives in the interim.
The Giants have a high asking price compared to what teams are willing to pay, which is understandable considering Bradberry’s pedigree. They don’t want to lose an asset for nothing. Getting a percentage of his $21.8 million 2022 salary cap hit off the books will be tough enough.
Suitors are now focused on their drafts, however, with opportunities to fill needs with a draft pick rather than through trade.
For example, the Houston Texans — one of the more likely landing spots in a potential Bradberry trade — hold picks No. 3 and 13 in next Thursday’s first round.
At this point, GM Nick Caserio might prefer to draft a corner with a cost-controlled, five-year rookie contract to help his rebuild instead of taking on and extending the veteran Bradberry.
But that could get tricky, because some league sources believe the Giants are high enough on Cincinnati corner Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner that he is in play at No. 5 overall.
Gardner and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. are considered by many to be the two best corners in this class. Schoen was front and center at Gardner’s pro day. Offensive tackles and edge rushers are also options with the Giants’ two top-7 picks. Schoen might trade back out of one spot, too.
If any of the four teams ahead of the Giants draft a corner, though — namely, the Texans at No. 3 or the Jets at No. 4 — they might poach a player the Giants have had their eyes on for a while.
Schoen perked up during Wednesday’s press conference when a reporter told him he would definitely have a chance to take “the No. 1 cornerback in this draft” at five.
“There’s gonna be a No. 1 corner there at five?” he said, incredulous.
The reporter said he believed so.
“OK, then you’ve got the crystal ball,” Schoen smirked.
The Giants have nine picks in this draft. So they can address positional needs in other rounds, too. But Schoen has to judge where the best value exists for the Giants at these premier positions, while holding picks No. 5 and 7 overall in the first round.
For now, Bradberry technically is still on the Giants’ roster. He’s far enough out of the picture, though, that head coach Brian Daboll pretty much punted a question on the corner to his GM.
“Yeah, he’s on the roster. So it’s really not changed from what Joe has talked about. I know Joe is coming out here at 1. You guys can talk to him about that,” Daboll said this week.
Schoen said all the right things about Bradberry the person and player, which is smart, considering he wants teams to view him as an asset worth acquiring.
“I like the kid. I like the skillset. It’s just the situation we’re in from a financial standpoint,” Schoen said. “It is what it is. But there are ways that we can still make it work and James can be here. People say why don’t you cut or trade him? Then there’s a huge void.
“We’re going to play it out, see how the draft goes, see what the roster looks like,” Schoen said.
Regardless of Schoen’s praise for Bradberry, though, the Giants’ opinion of the corner’s play wasn’t high enough for them to prioritize keeping him. The GM said he’s aware of how it may affect the locker room, too, if the process continues to drag out and shrinks Bradberry’s options.
“You’re always taking that into the decision. That’s part of the process, too. You think about all those things,” Schoen said.
The bottom line: the finish line for the Bradberry saga is likely near. The biggest question is whether the Giants’ designs to replace him will fall in place, as well.
AKINS FOLLOWS BISCHOFF
Former Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins agreed to terms with the Giants Thursday on a one-year contract. Akins, 30, a 2018 third-round pick from Central Florida, follows tight ends coach Andy Bischoff from Houston to New York. Akins made 24 catches for 214 yards in 13 games and three starts for the Texans last season. He was selected in the third round of the 2010 Major League Baseball draft by the Texas Rangers prior to his college football career.
4 things we learned at Chicago Bears minicamp, including QB Justin Fields quickly adopting a ‘growth mindset’
The Chicago Bears, under new coach Matt Eberflus, wrapped up their April minicamp Thursday afternoon at Halas Hall. Overall it wasn’t an eventful week, but the team got important work done on the field and in the classrooms as the 2022 reboot continues.
Here are four notable things we learned this week.
1. Quarterback Justin Fields has a long way to go to generate momentum in the new offense.
The Bears’ media policy prevents us from sharing much detail from Thursday’s closed practice, but rest assured it wasn’t the finest hour for Fields or the passing offense. An abundance of sloppiness offered a loud reminder that this is a major work in progress.
Yes, this was a small collection of April practices under a new coach and offensive coordinator. The Bears are installing a new offensive system with an incomplete stable of playmakers. Thus no major conclusions should be drawn from a handful of erratic moments on a spring Thursday.
Still, the Bears’ long-term prospects are tied tightly to the speed of Fields’ development. And this week was a reminder that all the optimism about where Fields might be in his growth over the next year or two will be hard to validate until on-field progress is noticeable.
Fields acknowledged earlier this week that learning a new offense in his second season is an unfortunate detour after spending such a big chunk of 2021 trying to figure out former coach Matt Nagy’s scheme.
“It would be easier if it was the same offense as last year and we were just able to grow on that,” Fields said. “But it’s kind of a reset with learning this new offense and picking it up.”
Loosely translated: Bumpy patches are to be expected. And Eberflus is well aware of that.
With the entire team, Eberflus has emphasized the need to adopt a growth mindset, a concept that applies directly to Fields in the upcoming months.
“What does that mean?” Eberflus said. “That means that I’m going to learn from my performance — good, bad or indifferent. I’m going to take one rep at a time and learn from it. What can I take from that rep? As you watch this tape with your coaches, how can you grow and get better?
“Even if I throw a touchdown or I make a (tackle for a loss) or I throw an interception or I get beat over the top for a touchdown, there’s learning that takes place within that performance. We have to do a great job of learning through those performances.”
Eberflus said he didn’t sense any frustration from Fields and the offense during Thursday’s mild turbulence. He also acknowledged the challenge Fields faces in having to absorb a new offense after 10 starts as a rookie in a different system.
“It’s the process of it,” Eberflus said. “It’s just like when you’re learning anything new — a new skill, an athletic skill or intellectual skill. For everybody, that takes time. It’s a process. You have to go through that. Just learn one day at a time.”
Shaky sessions like Thursday’s are far more tolerable in mid-April than they will be in mid-August or beyond. For now, they are simply representative of the inevitable bumps in the road.
2. Safety Eddie Jackson is eager to start anew.
Next week will mark the fifth anniversary of the Bears drafting Jackson. Former general manager Ryan Pace traded up to select the Alabama safety at No. 112 in Round 4.
Now Jackson is the last survivor of a 2017 Bears draft class that included quarterback Mitch Trubisky, tight end Adam Shaheen, running back Tarik Cohen and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan.
“It’s crazy to really think about that,” Jackson acknowledged after practice Thursday.
It’s also crazy to think Jackson is heading into his sixth season with his third head coach and fourth defensive coordinator. That leaves him with, in Eberflus’ words, “a clean slate” to reestablish himself and show the new regime what’s next in his career.
The first impression he hopes to make? “I’m willing to buy in,” Jackson said. “Whatever it takes. Whatever they ask of me, I’m willing to do it.”
Jackson’s early rise was impressive. He recorded eight interceptions, forced three fumbles, recovered four fumbles and scored five touchdowns in his first two seasons with Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
His production the last three years — two picks, one touchdown — hasn’t measured up. In addition to the fall-off in ball production, his tackling has been inconsistent and he hasn’t reliably prevented big plays.
Jackson said his 2021 season “wasn’t the best at all.”
“That was probably one of my worst seasons,” he said. “I gave up too many deep balls. I’m just trying to eliminate that.”
As he fits into a new defense under Eberflus and coordinator Alan Williams, Jackson feels increasingly comfortable with how much he’s being asked to scan from the back end.
“(Now) you just see what’s in front of you and play,” he said.
Eberflus said he has noticed a greater hunger in Jackson this month.
“I can see it in his attitude and his demeanor,” Eberflus said. “I could see it in his eyes when I talk to him that he is energized. He sees this as a fresh start for him. I can see it in his practice, too, with just the way he’s carrying himself.”
3. ‘Finish matters.’
Those are Eberflus’ words. They’ve been repeated for emphasis this week. And they will continue to be underscored for players throughout the rest of the spring and summer.
Since taking the job in January, Eberflus has been intentional with the messages he’s hammering home for his team. By now, Bears players and fans are well aware of the coach’s H.I.T.S. principle — a desire for players to operate with hustle, intensity, a takeaway mentality and situational smarts.
Eberflus’ goal of leading an “effort-based team” also revolves around the concept of finishing, of pushing as hard as possible through the end of every drill and every practice rep with a focus on the little details.
Once again, finish matters.
“We detail that out with the players,” Eberflus said. “That’s by position. And we’ll talk to the guys about that: ‘This is a good finish here, this one needs to improve.’”
Asked for a specific example of a finishing correction he might make with players at this stage, Eberflus was happy to dive in, using an outside toss play to the right as his example.
“The offensive line is going (to the right). And so you’ve got a defensive end on the back side and they’re not blocking him,” Eberflus said. “(The offensive linemen) are going to go climb to the linebackers. And that defensive end is chasing that play. Typically that play cuts up around the numbers or inside the numbers, right?
“So let’s say the thing cuts up there and the defensive player could have made that play but he stops right around the split and he doesn’t finish. He stops a little short but he could have made the play. We’ll just tell him … ‘Hey, you’ve got to finish those last 3 yards. We want you to accelerate all the way to and through the tag.’ That would be an example of that.
“Another example would be a receiver on the back side blocking that same play. He’s supposed to climb up to the safety. But say he gets halfway in the middle of the field and he stops. Well, that’s not good enough. You have to keep on going to that safety and finish that block. That matters. That matters in the NFL. It matters at every level. We can do that better than anybody else does. And that’s what we’re going to try to do.”
4. A window of opportunity has opened for edge rusher Trevis Gipson.
When the Bears traded standout pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers last month, it was a symbolic page flip and an indicator the team is building for the future. It also presented increased opportunity for others to step up in Mack’s absence.
Robert Quinn enjoyed a remarkable 2021 season, setting a single-season team record with 18½ sacks. But after Mack went on injured reserve with a foot injury in November, Gipson took his game to a new level and finished his second season with seven sacks and five forced fumbles.
“I like him a lot,” Eberflus said. “With the film I saw from last year, we know he had the sack production. He’s an athletic, long player who’s able to capture the edge, able to level rush and has a good motor on him. So we’re excited about his athletic ability on the corner.”
The Bears drafted Gipson in the fifth round two years ago out of a 4-3 system at Tulsa in which he was a traditional hand-on-the-ground defensive end. Over the last two years, he put in a significant effort to change himself into a reliable outside linebacker in a 3-4 system.
Now, with Eberflus bringing a 4-3 defense back, Gipson is finding the adjustments smooth and natural.
“It’s actually more comfortable for me,” Gipson said this week. “I can get off (the ball) faster with my hand in the dirt. In a two-point (stance), I’m looking around. There’s a bunch of movement in the backfield (to account for). Now I can create more explosion when I have a hand in the dirt.”
As Gipson carves out a new role, Eberflus is eager to see how much Gipson can move around as a pass rusher.
“It’s really just trying to figure out where he fits holistically in our defense,” Eberflus said.
