First Fractionalized NFT on Tier 1 Exchange
The Doge NFT, PleasrDAO, and Amber Group partner up to make NFTs more accessible
PleasrDAO, a collective of DeFi leaders, early NFT collectors and digital artists today announced a partnership between Amber Group and world’s most famous meme, The Doge NFT (fractionalized into DOG as a first-class ticket to entertainment), to bring greater accessibility to the rapidly growing fractionalized NFT ecosystem.
As part of this work, Amber Group is excited to work with The Doge NFT (DOG) as it launched on Huobi, the #5 largest crypto exchange in the world according to CoinGecko, on March 29.
The partnership aims to address a key challenge unique to the NFTs – the lack of accessibility. The expensive nature of NFTs presents challenges for fans, collectors, and potential community members who often lack the capital to participate in the NFT marketplace. Amber Group’s relationships put it in a unique position to bring greater convenience into the NFT ecosystem, enabling the fractionalizing of NFTs. Through fractionalization, NFTs can be owned by multiple individuals, creating openness for a broader segment of crypto enthusiasts who would otherwise not be able to participate in the trading of NFTs.
PleasrDAO turned one year old in March 2022 making it one of the longest-running DAOs and was formed when its members purchased pplpleasr’s Uniswap V3 “x*y=k” animation for 310 ETH. The NFT depicts a pink unicorn making its way towards an Ethereum logo-cradling oasis. Foreshadowing at its finest.
Since then, PleasrDAO has collected other big-ticket items — all linked to what it describes as “culturally significant” ideas and causes. This includes the original Doge meme turned NFT from the owner of Kabuso in Japan and the one-of-a-kind unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin purchased from the US government.
PleasrDAO last raised an undisclosed sum from a16z and top crypto investors in December.
“Amber Group moved quickly and thoughtful providing us with doge-class service,” explains Tridog, head of The Doge NFT project.” We are excited to allow easier access to our tokenized community and first class ticket to dogentertainment.”
“NFTs are integral to the broader digital asset ecosystem, and greater accessibility to NFTs will undoubtedly accelerate the overall awareness and growth of the entire industry,” said Tiantian Kullander, Co-founder of Amber Group. “We’re excited to partner with PleasrDAO in bringing this convenience to fractionalized NFTs. We have every confidence that with this partnership, PleasrDAO will catalyze greater experimentation and innovation of digital art and communal ownership. We are looking forward to transforming the NFT ecosystem together.”
Vetter: A New Way to Research New Crypto
New York. April 21, 2022. The crowd sourcing DAO Vetter.ai offers a dApp with tools for informed investment decisions. In the blockchain industry where things change in a matter of minutes and research is time-consuming, getting the right information in the right time can result in a successful investment opportunity.
Vetter CrowdX Calendar— just one of the many dApps set to rollout this year — collates information, the main asset in the digitization era, and filters it using the Intuitive Oracle feature to customize preferences based on personal objectives. It serves as a research hub for cryptocurrency presales, fair launches, and initial offerings. Vetter is also integrating Ignition Launchpad for high-tiered projects to launch within their ecosystem with the intention to raise the bar of integrity in the DeFi sphere.
CrowdX Calendar consists of Scouts (who find projects and post them), Vetters (who provide additional research data), and Voters (who monitor if projects are successful across a set of time frames), all of which are rewarded for their contribution. Vetter users can take the above rewarded roles or choose from four investor tiers to get access to the desired research data. However, not just anyone can become a Vetter on the platform— the users must first become educated in the criteria, which establishes the foundation for CrowdX Calendar’s efficacy.
To prevent data manipulation and maintain a high standard of research results, VETTER token adopts a tax mechanism. Taxation of token purchases, sales, and transfers limits creation of multiple accounts and vote misrepresentation. It also aids the project development and contributor rewarding. This is a step up from reflections seen in BSC projects where holders are rewarded just for holding.
To make contribution to the ecosystem fun, Vetter adopts gamified scoring, ranking, and voting. There are six color-coded Scout ranks from Beginner to Top, where the highest rank indicates a stellar trackrecord in previous posting history. For example, results and auditing between January and February 2022 demonstrate that“90% of all projects posted by purple Scouts reached a 2x OR MORE return within 24 hours post-launch.”
The color-code ranking system helps investors differentiate between high-quality projects versus potential scams. To articulate this, out of results taken within a 2-month time-frame, 10 purple Scouts reported their projects hit over 15x gains after their posted projects launched. This model is now used in the Vetter dApp and successfully passed a thorough 90-day audit in the open market.
One of the Intuitive Oracle features available in CrowdX Calendar is the ability to filter projects based on specific timeframes. For example, some investors prefer to ape into projects that do 2x or more within 24hours, while others want more time before needing to decide whether to exit an investment. This top-of-the-range Tier 4 feature allows for timeframes of 24hours, 7days, 30days, or all timeto give the user multiple options to decipher based on personalized investment goals.
In the coming months, Vetter prepares to launch over 10 dApps under two new product brands, Discover (already includes CrowdX Calendar) and Ignition (will start with Ignition Launchpad). Discover will offer finding, tracking, and organizing blockchain projects before launch. Ignition will be an incubator with two decentralized launchpads, one with guaranteed allocations and the other open to everyone. Vetter’s dApp suite targets cryptocurrency investors of all levels and sizes in an effort to support and democratize decentralized finance and make all investment decisions wise.
Vetter is a community-run and operated crowdsourced model that is set to raise the standards of integrity in the DeFi sphere.Robyn Linn will represent Vetter and promote the upcoming launch of Ignition at BlockDown Croatia 2022 (May 11 to 13), Blockchain Week Rome 2022 (May 24 to 28), and the Berlin Blockchain Oracle Summit (June 7 to 9) prior to the Vetter Ignition Launchpad token launch.
Disclaimer: Vetter is a research tool designed to leverage crowdsourcing to help people save time. Nothing found on Vetter should be considered trading advice or a recommendation to trade cryptocurrency. Trading always comes with risks. Always speak to a financial advisor when seeking advice.
Media Contact: [email protected]
Website: https://vetter.ai
Vetter Platform dApp: https://vetterplatform.app
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The Forgotten Use Cases for Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs)
Over the past two years, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have taken over the conversations in the crypto market. These digital assets are welcoming the general population into the crypto space, with celebrities, athletes, and billionaires getting an opportunity to connect with their fans.
While the “NFT” buzzword has been overused across mainstream media and social media platforms, many investors and holders of NFTs do not understand what NFTs are and why they were created. I could go as far as assuming that even the experts in the crypto space today don’t necessarily fully understand what NFTs are used for (minus digital art and collectible items) and what the future holds for this budding industry.
In this article, we remove any fog surrounding the space and explain the widespread use cases for NFTs, the projects working in the NFT space and what the future holds for the space.
Understanding Non-fungible Tokens (NFTS)
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are digital tokens that are built on the blockchain and used to represent ownership of unique assets. Via NFTs users can show immutable ownership of assets such as art, music, videos, collectibles, and even title deeds. The differentiating factor between NFTs and traditional data records is that NFTs can only have one owner at a time, secured by the blockchain, meaning no one can modify the record of ownership, or create a copy of the NFT.
As the name suggests, NFTs are non-fungible, an economic term that describes uniqueness. Generally, NFTs are built using the same technology as cryptocurrencies and are based on the blockchain, but that’s where the similarities end. Fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies are “fungible” meaning they can be traded for one another without any implications. Simply, you trade one US dollar for another US dollar, or one Bitcoin for another Bitcoin, given they are always equal.
However, NFTs are drastically different from cryptocurrencies due to their non-fungible properties. Each NFT includes a unique digital signature that differentiates one NFT from another. As such, one Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT is not equal to a CryptoPunk or Azuki NFT, actually, no two BATC NFTs are the same too.
These properties have seen the value for NFTs sore since coming to light in 2014 as the industry becomes an increasingly popular avenue for artists to sell and collectors to buy the artwork. One of the most popular NFT artworks, Everyday’s: The First 5000 Days by Beeple, sold for a record $69 million at Christie’s, the 255-year old auction house, last year in March. Until October, the most Mike Winkelmann — the digital artist known as Beeple — had ever sold a print for was $100.
Beeple’s $69 million NFT: Everyday’s: The First 5,000 Days by Beeple (Image: Beeple)
Since then, hundreds of NFT pieces have sold for millions, opening up the market for these digital artworks. Snoop Dogg, Steph Curry, Lil Wayne, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, and several other celebrities have all bought into the NFT space, owning at least one NFT. As such, the NFT market value has exponentially grown into a $50 billion market, according to DappRadar, showing potential for future growth as even more investors buy these digital assets.
Despite digital art and files dominating the NFT space, it only represents only one way to use these digital assets. NFTs, as explained above, can be used to represent unique ownership of any asset and file, from land title deeds, academic certificates, or any item in the digital and physical realm. Below we look at some of the forgotten use cases of NFTs that could open up the world to a new digital revolution.
The Wider Use Cases for NFTs
It is hard to imagine NFTs as anything else rather than the wonderful digital pieces of art displayed across OpenSea and Looksrare marketplaces. Far from it, NFTs have widespread use cases that can be used to represent any kind of asset whether it’s your table, title deed, or even intangible assets such as royalties and intellectual property rights.
Apart from the wide use of NFTs in the gaming world, these digital assets have more to offer the global financial and economic ecosystems. Here, we discuss some of the ways that NFTs can be used and the benefits they offer to the global economic systems.
1. Intellectual Property and Royalties
One of the major reasons Bitcoin (and with respect to the crypto and blockchain industries) have been so successful till now is to give users autonomy and control over their own data and creations. NFTs have more potential in this role, especially for artists, musicians, and digital creators.
NFTs give creators control over their creations and build a platform to better track music royalties and intellectual property (IP). Some of the platforms dealing with music-NFTs include Catalog, the primary marketplace for single-edition music NFTs; Sound.xyz, which runs almost daily drops where collectors or traders can mint editions of music NFTs; and Beats Foundry.
NFTs can provide information on ownership of an IP, especially with blockchain timestamps, and the entire history of the IP. Simply, the artist mints the IP as an NFT, and with the information recorded on an immutable network, the NFT owner could prove they were the original creator of a piece of work at any point in time. Additionally, NFTs can also be used to track royalties paid to the creators. For instance, every NFT sold on Opensea, an NFT marketplace, remits around 2% of the sale (and every resale) of the NFT to the original creator.
Several artists and musicians have taken the NFT route to monetize their craft. Kings of Leon, last year March, became the first band to release their album titled When You See Yourself, as NFT and raised $2 million in the process. Other popular artists that have also released NFT projects include Grimes, DJ 3LAU, Steve Aoki, and Bajan rapper Haleek Maul.
2. Identity Verification
As the world becomes more digital and connected, there is a growing need for trustless digital ownership, and NFTs (given their unique features) provide the perfect solution for this problem. A stable and secure digital identity across the real world, virtual worlds and the metaverse offers massive advantages to the digital future. It promises to give people the freedom to build genuine societies in the metaverse – with social, economic, even political interaction.
The value of NFTs resides in the ability to capture human’s uniqueness, in a similar way that each human is unique. This could be beneficial for governments as individuals’ data (such as the driving license, passport and ID numbers) can simply be coded into an NFT and this NFT can then be used to verify the individual’s information digitally.
One such project is Photochromic, which enables people to securely own and verify their identity and personal information through an NFT. PhotoChromic aggregates biometric proof of life, with government-backed identity verification and unique personal attributes, into an on-chain asset that is utilised for blockchain based identity verification and Web3 applications.
3. Academic Credentials
NFTs are moving from the art world into academia and theoretically into every other industry as seen in the examples above. However, none of the industries have quite embraced NFTs (except entertainment and art) than the academic world. NFTs are a good way to represent academic credentials. As units of data are saved onto a blockchain, the provenance of every NFT is trackable, substantiating ownership and authenticity, which could translate to tracking academic credentials.
The world of academia is already welcoming blockchain in the space and NFTs could further impact the record-keeping at schools, universities and other learning institutions. For instance, Blockademia, a Cardano-based DApp, is at the forefront of minimizing document and identity fraud, especially government documents, education certificates and IDs. Simply, Blockademia is a decentralized information system that checks the authenticity of certificates and government documents ensuring they are legal, legitimate, and authorized by the relevant authorities.
By integrating NFTs, verifying academic credentials will be far much easier. Today, these credentials are issued manually and often on physical paper, which makes them easy to fake. Academic institutions should integrate solutions such as Blockademia, creating NFTs linked to diplomas or certificates, which are immutable. NFTs also reduce the cumbersome process of graduates sending physical (or digital) certificates to employers.
4. Asset Protection/ Crypto Inheritance
Over the past decade or so, digital assets have slowly crept into investors’ portfolios affording them immense opportunities. Nonetheless, the complexity of these assets poses risks for most investors as management and storage of crypto remains a key issue for investors, especially the newcomers. To ensure total security of assets, self-custody wallets are preferred to having a third party holding the assets.
Additionally, crypto-asset inheritance has always presented a pain point for self-custody, as security-minded users often fail to make provisions in the event of sudden death. The grieving family members often have no way to access their relative’s inheritance, permanently locking the assets away. The consequence of not resolving this issue could leave billions of dollars worth of crypto locked in cold wallet storage, removing them permanently from circulation.
Serenity Shield, a crypto inheritance firm, is preparing its users for such an event by preserving access to the tokens in case the owner passes away. The company incorporates NFTs allowing the end user to set, store, and save their unique credentials to the Serenity Shield application.
The system divides a user’s wallet, called the StrongBox, into three non-transferable NFTs. The NFTs each contain a third of a secret (based on Shamir’s Secret Sharing) needed to access the wallet. One NFT is held by the user, another is held by the nominated heir, and the third is held by Serenity Wallet, a smart contract that delivers its key to either the heir or the original user depending on specific Activation Conditions defined when setting up the StrongBox. The conditions can be based on lack of activity, or active “pings” requiring action to ensure the original user still has access to the wallet.
5. Ticketing for Events
Finally, NFTs are also taking over the ticketing system for events. The current ticketing systems have shown loopholes such as counterfeiting, faking, and slow entry into events. The introduction of NFTs enhances the functionalities, speed, and cost of the ticketing system. Paper tickets present difficulties in that they may be misplaced, become damp or even damaged.
To this end, most event organizers have turned to the QR codes, which also presents its challenge such as failure of systems at the entry of the event, leading to slow verification of the tickets. Additionally, QR codes are ineffective in terms of attendees purchasing them.
Event organizers can turn to NFTs to minimize the cases of forging and faking tickets given the immutability properties that they hold. Simply, organizers can mint the appropriate amount of NFT tickets using their preferred blockchain platform. They can customize the NFTs to establish the sale price, or alternatively conduct the sale as an auction. Customers can then purchase these tickets and save them on their blockchain wallets, which will then be scanned and verified upon their arrival at the event.
Apart from verifying the authenticity of the tickets, NFTs also allow primary buyers to sell/transfer their tickets to secondary buyers, who can verify that they are purchasing a genuine ticket to an event.
Conclusion
The rise of NFTs in the past half-decade opens up the world to representing any unique asset on the blockchain. While the industry has flourished in the art and entertainment sector, there’s still so much potential that NFT users can tap into to enhance systems across the global economy. The use cases mentioned above are only the tip of the iceberg for this massively growing industry!
The Orcs’ Mint Date Gets Finalized As The P2E Game Looks To Offer Exciting P2E Benefits And Incentives
The Orcs’ mint date gets finalized for April 26th, 2022. Compatibility with NFT marketplaces such as Solanart, Alpha Art and Magic Den have also been confirmed.
It is a well-known fact that the gaming business is rapidly evolving. Play-To-Earn (P2E) games will inevitably take the place of traditional games, as they broaden perspectives and enhance the overall gaming experience.
The Orcs is such a game. Essentially, it is a card game in which players participate in epic battles with a hero from a certain side who has a unique ultimate ability. The game will be developed using the Solana platform, and is currently among the most promising blockchain systems. Moreover, the $ORCS token will be the game’s primary currency and actively help support the ecosystem, allowing users to successfully play, earn, sell, and trade in-game assets. In this way, the project effectively blends the concepts of gaming, crypto and blockchain.
Important details
Firstly, let’s understand what the key details of this game are. To begin with, the crew will create several encounters with The Orcs NFT. The team will do its best to adapt and deliver value and utility to the holders as time passes and the crypto market evolves. The long-term objective will be to establish a strong community and brand, both of which are important factors for longevity in this sector. Also, the Genesis Orcs collection will provide customers complete access to the game and all of its advantages. This will be the first collection for minting purposes as well.
As if enjoying the game wasn’t enough, holders of the collection will also enjoy a slew of special bonuses. For instance, staking Genesis Orcs earns $ORCS tokens on a daily basis. In the future, the Orc may modify its appearance or be dispatched on an expedition through OrcLand in search of a mystery mutant. Users may even take advantage of the dating app to locate their ‘Lady Orc’ and have a ‘Baby Orc’, which is certainly an aspect unique to this project.
In addition, for those who wish to explore the project but lack the NFT, the team will create a unique recruitment module that will permit users to gain full access to the game or find a companion for an adventure. By doing this, entry barriers to the game are reduced and nearly everyone can take part.
Why play The Orcs?
There are many reasons as to why The Orcs is being played by numerous people across the world. Its gameplay is addictive, it has a well-balanced game economy, it has community-driven incentives, an effective P2E infrastructure, is highly accessible, and is built on Unity. All of these work well together to provide an enriching and memorable experience.
The Orcs has been under development since October 2021, when the team decided to go beyond the typical PFP Project on Solana and create something larger. After a half-year of hard work on details and the game’s Pre-Alpha version, the crew is ready to dominate the Solana blockchain and will accomplish their vision for The Orcs project no matter what.
To further build the community, the team intends to grant all holders access to the OrcDAO and DAO Dashboard. Royalties from the secondary market would be deposited in the DAO Treasury Wallet, which will be managed by DAO members. As a result, a primary objective would be to become one of the greatest Web 3.0 organizations as well, which makes sense as the world is rapidly approaching the inevitable shift to the next age of digitization, namely the Web 3.0 era.
The final phase will be the ‘Growth Elixir’ evolution process, which will transform Baby Orc into a GEN2 Orc. Orcs from GEN2 can be turned into 3D counterparts and sent to the metaverse. Other notable features include ‘Mutation’, ‘Breeding’, and much more.
About The Orcs
THE ORCS is a group of 8,888 hand-drawn Orcs with over 600 distinct qualities that live on the Solana blockchain. Every piece of artwork is unique, extremely detailed, and bears a bit of the artist, who is enamored with fantasy-themed concepts and whose imagination goes beyond any praise. Each Orc also provides people access to several benefits and prizes. Plenty more exciting developments are in the works too, so fans definitely have a lot to look forward to.
Social media
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
