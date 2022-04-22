Finance
Foreign Exchange at a Glance
The foreign exchange market is a platform where the currency of one country could be converted in to that of another country. The exchange rate determines the ratio at which one currency is converted into another currency.
The foreign exchange market is one of the most dynamic forces in international business and enables investors to undertake foreign investments worldwide. Without it, international trade and investment on the magnitude we experience today would not be possible.
Many international traders use the foreign exchange market to invest for short terms in money markets. Currency speculation is the short-term exchange of funds from one currency to another in anticipation of movements in exchange rates. The rate of return it earns on this investment depends not only on the specific country’s interest rate, but also the changes in the value of the concerned currencies in the intervening period.
Operating in the foreign exchange market is an ongoing challenge for the Entrepreneur and involves some risk. Foreign exchange risk arises from changes in exchange rates. Such fluctuations in the currency market can alter the Entrepreneur’s expected value of international transactions, simply because it can imply a change in the export opportunities available and also have an impact on imports. However, it is possible to eliminate some of the risks involved by using the foreign exchange market.
Spot Exchange Rates
The spot exchange rate is the same as the exchange rate for that particular day. Spot exchanges are updated on a daily basis and can be found on the internet or in the financial pages of newspapers. The dynamics between the demand and the supply of a specific currency compared to that of other currencies, determines the value of a currency.
Forward Exchange Rates
A forward exchange rate is a fixed rate for some time in the future, but traded upon in the present. For most of the prominent currencies, forward exchange rates are quoted for 30 days, 90 days and 180 into the future. To illustrate this explanation, the following example is used:
On the 26 June 2008, the 90 day forward exchange rate for converting Pounds into Indian Rupees (INR) is £1 = INR 110. The importer enters into a 90-day forward exchange contract with a foreign trader at this rate and is guaranteed to be unaffected should the Rupees/Pound exchange rate fluctuate.
Currency Swaps
A currency swap occurs when you buy and sell a certain amount of currency for two different value dates simultaneously. The most frequent kind of currency swap, is spot against forward. To illustrate this explanation, the following example is used:
On the 26 June 2008, the Spot exchange rate is £1 = INR 120 and the 90 day forward exchange rate is £1 = INR 110. The international entrepreneur sells £1 million to its bank in return for INR 120 million, and at the same time enters into a 90 forward exchange deal with its bank for converting INR120 million into pounds. This implies that the entrepreneur will receive £1.09 million (INR120 million/110 = £1.09 million).
Australian University Students Are in Need of Better Funding
It’s over 40 years since the Federal Whitlam Government made university education free. This was something many were pushing for at the time. My arguments for it included the point that without educated professional people this country could not function. As others also thought this way we considered that by lifting the burden of fees we should actually be paying people to undertake higher education.
Every department of government and business life requires people holding degrees and doctorates in fields relevant to their positions. The need to maintain a stream of graduates has to compete with sacrifices made on the part of students. They often surrender life-styles and other things to undertake courses.
Our hospitals need doctors, nurses and scientists. Our cities run with the help of educated graduates in law, economics, and a long list of other subjects. In a growing community that is expanding as rapidly as Australia there is no end to the number of graduates we require.
The next government that arrived a few months later quickly replaced university fees and since then they have been on the incline. The country is now in the situation of having to import qualified people from overseas to do the jobs for which Australians have been prevented from qualifying because of the cost.
The fees now are extremely high and going up by the year. Overall the cost of doing a medical degree may soon be up to $100,000. The books alone are often too expensive for students to own and they either borrow or hire them. Add to that the other equipment and costs and it is quite substantial.
While the government offers students loans it has now put a time limit on them that means the repayments may exceed one’s income when first starting out. The question is what do the politicians expect to happen. Most of the current ones got a free education or paid very little for it in the past but they are now making it not only impossible for many Australians but putting us behind the rest of the world in the education stakes.
The university students are protesting fiercely over the demonstrations that won’t stop until something better is produced. They require better financial aid and more government support for their sacrifice. The country will be better served if they get it.
Planning for Retirement: Security for the Future
Retirement planning pertains to allocating your finances and other assets for your retirement. Investing for retirement means that you want to be assured of your financial independence in the future. Planning for retirement requires that a person meet certain criteria such as readiness for retirement and early planning actions. An individual can make these assessments by deciding when to retire, specifically at what age, and the desired lifestyle upon retirement. Other things to take into consideration are the location and the amount of money needed before one can consider himself ready to retire.
One of the most common methods of planning for retirement is with the help of a financial adviser or financial planner. They help clients in creating and developing retirement plans and may be charged with a certain fee or on a case to case basis. For others who are uncertain about seeking professional assistance or help, they prefer to do the planning themselves. There are many retirement websites that have tools to help you plan your retirement accordingly. These web tools are referred to as online retirement calculators, decisions support systems, or mathematical models. Online retirement planning can help create your financial plans with the necessary data needed such as your income and your retirement date or year.
Knowing how to save for retirement is another crucial factor. This means setting aside a certain amount of money from your income to your future investment. Other factors to include are your plans of action, such as where you will be staying for your retirement. Some individuals prefer to move to a city or town which is different from where they are currently residing, where the cost of living is less expensive. To others, a change of environment is good. Planning your kind of lifestyle is also important. One should think of whether to travel more, or to engage in a small business.
There are many retirement investment strategies that can guide and help you in planning for retirement. One of the most important things to know is to start early in saving for your retirement. Starting to save as much as you can in the earliest time will prove to be rewarding in the future. Because your money has more time to grow, the amount of profit that you will accumulate will certainly be noticeable. Also, it is very crucial that you set your goals based on your needs, and not with what you just want.
Determining how you want to live in your retirement will help you calculate the costs and how much you need to save to meet those needs. This is where investing your money on a 401(k) plan is essential. With this, you will get tax deductions and your savings will surely grow. Most companies also contribute the same amount as your retirement benefits. If one is capable, it is always helpful to work part-time in your retirement. Not only does it keep you socially engaged, but it also reduces the amount of money you will withdraw annually from your retirement fund.
Publicly Listing A Company – The Advantages And Disadvantages
A company’s reasons for deciding to publicly list on the stock exchange often include the ability to get access to the capital markets for financial expansion and acquisitions. They usually have invested many years of plowing back profits and guaranteeing borrowings and rather than sell out, they wish to remain with the company and be part of its future growth.
Even if your business is suited to floatation, it may not be the right choice for you. There are a number of key advantages and disadvantages to weigh up:-
Advantages:
o You get access to new capital to develop the business
o A float makes it easier for you and other investors to realize your investment
o You can offer employees extra incentives by granting share options
o Being a public company can provide customers and suppliers with added reassurance
o Your company may gain a higher public profile, which can be good for business
o Having your own traded shares gives you greater potential for acquiring other businesses, because you can offer shares as well as cash
o Personal guarantees of directors are not usually required for borrowings
Disadvantages:
o Your business may become vulnerable to market fluctuations, which are outside your control.
o If market conditions change during the floatation process you may have to abandon the float.
o The costs of floatation can be substantial and there are also ongoing costs such as higher professional fees.
o You will have to consider shareholders interests when running the company – which may differ from your own objectives.
o You may have to give up some management control of the business and ultimately there’s a risk that the company could be taken over.
o Public companies have to comply with a wide range of additional regulatory requirements and meet accepted standards of corporate governance
o Managers could be distracted from running the business by the demands of the floatation process, and by dealing with investors afterwards
It generally takes 6 months to publicly list a company on the stock exchange although the time period can range from 3 months to 2 years. You will need a range of professional advisors to assist with the legal, financial, accounting and valuation aspects of publicly listing plus prospectus preparation, underwriting of shares and assistance with IPO Plans.
