Former teacher’s aide convicted of sexually assaulting child at Florissant school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former teacher’s assistant was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting a child at a Florissant elementary school back in 2015.
St. Louis County prosecutors said Deonte Taylor, 39, worked at Lusher Elementary School when he sodomized the then 7-year-old boy in his office and knowingly exposed the child to risk of HIV infection on November 13, 2015.
Nearly seven years after the assault, a jury convicted Taylor of four counts of sex crimes against a child.
Taylor is still charged with conspiring with his boyfriend at the time, Michael Johnson, to murder the boy, his mother, and his grandmother. Another man, who testified at the sex crimes trial, claimed Taylor and Johnson offered him $20,000 to commit the three murders.
“I commend this jury for believing this courageous victim and trusting the admittedly complex science of DNA analysis,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.
“We will ask the court to sentence Deonte Taylor to the maximum number of years in prison for committing these unspeakably despicable acts against an innocent child who was placed in his care and then calling his victim a liar,” Bell continued.
Taylor’s sentencing is set for June 2.
Mud Hens hold off Saints 2-1 in Toledo
TOLEDO — The St. Paul Saints dropped a 2-1 decision to the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night in a Triple-A baseball game in front of 3,085 fans at Fifth Third Field.
The Mud Hens (5-9) continued their mastery over the Saints (9-5), scoring both of the runs in the third inning. Toledo outhit St. Paul 5-4.
Saints starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer took the loss, thought he pitched well enough to win. Smeltzer, now 1-1, gave up five hits and two runs over five innings.
Derek Fisher led the Saints at the plate, going 2-for-4. Jose Miranda drove in the only run with a fourth-inning double that scored Jake Cave. Curtis Terry added a hit for St. Paul.
Game 4 in the six-game series is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Friday. The Mud Hens have won two of the first three games in the series. They won 11-0 on Tuesday, then lost 4-3 on Wednesday. Toledo won nine of 11 games against St. Paul last season, the Saints’ first in Triple-A.
Playoff series shines light on friendship between Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns’ dads
During the fourth quarter of Game 1, Tee Morant — father of Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant — stood up from his courtside seat and walked the sidelines to Karl Towns Sr., and the two shared an embrace.
In Game 2, the two were doing sideline interviews with one another. They roasted one another and their respective teams
“They get a little lead, now they want to talk,” Towns Sr. said in that interview.
“We ain’t ducking no smoke,” Morant responded. “We just give y’all the first win, so now you’d feel like you were in the playoffs. … Four more games and you’re out of here.
They were laughing the entire time.
On the Timberwolves’ local broadcast on Bally Sports North, the two shared the origins of their friendship.
“We’re members of a fathers of men in professional basketball organization, so me and Tee have always been close,” Towns said.
Morant said he “loves” Towns Sr., noting Towns sends him scriptures every day.
“I don’t have enough time to read all of them,” Morant said, “but I love him for that.”
The two sat side by side at courtside at Target Center for Game 3 on Thursday.
“It was just a good opportunity to finally play against each other,” Towns said on Bally Sports North. “Our sons have been doing great things in the league, so it was a pleasure and honor just to play against his son.”
Towns said it’s a “dream come true” to see all of the support their sons receive. And now they get to share the experience together in the playoffs.
“Just pretty much showing that fathers are in their son’s lives,” Morant said, “especially at the pro level.”
BEVERLEY TRADE
Memphis acquired Patrick Beverley in an offseason trade with the Clippers. Beverley tweeted about the move to Memphis, but soon after was moved to Minnesota.
That was a common theme this offseason for Memphis, which was essentially serving as a layover as it acquired players and then traded them away for other pieces.
But was there any thought to keeping Beverley, who’s played a pivotal role in Minnesota’s playoff push?
“It was in the conversation,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “A lot of faith in (Memphis general manager Zachary Kleiman) and how we want to build the roster, the depth and the guard position. So obviously there’s always difficult decisions, but he’s obviously made an impact here in Minnesota.”
THOUGHTS ON MEMPHIS?
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was asked for his thoughts on the Memphis environment after playing the first two games of the playoffs at FedEx Forum.
“They were nice. I mean, yeah, juiced-up arena,” Finch said. “Wasn’t the most intimidating atmosphere I’ve ever been in, but it’s a good one.”
Hamline University to admit students without an ACT, SAT score
Hamline University has joined a growing number of colleges and universities that are admitting students without an ACT or SAT score.
School leaders say standardized tests are poor predictors of college success and that test-optional admissions policies encourage more students to apply, especially those from underrepresented populations.
“The changes we make today will open doors for first-generation students and underrepresented communities, adding to Hamline’s rich legacy of equity and opportunity,” President Fayneese Miller said in a news release.
Like many U.S. colleges, Hamline went test-optional two years ago, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic. This week, they made that change permanent.
The other four private colleges in St. Paul also have permanently adopted test-optional policies in recent years: Macalester College, University of St. Thomas, St. Catherine University and Concordia University, St. Paul.
The University of Minnesota’s Crookston and Duluth campuses are test-optional. The U’s three other campuses, including the Twin Cities, are test-optional for now but haven’t made that change permanent.
Admissions officials at the U’s flagship campus have been reluctant to change course because other predictors of college success are increasingly unreliable. High schools don’t always make class rank available, and grade inflation has made it harder to find the best candidates.
Hamline’s vice president of enrollment management, Mai Nhia Xiong-Chang, said they look for students with “strong and consistent academic performance throughout high school.”
