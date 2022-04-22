News
Gophers plug defensive line with Houston Baptist transfer
The Gophers football program received a commitment from Houston Baptist defensive tackle Klyer Baugh on Friday.
“Blessed to announce that I have committed to the University of Minnesota!!” Baugh tweeted.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder from Talihana, Okla., had 52 total tackles, 3 1/2 sacks, one tackle for lost yards, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 11 games during his third collegiate season in 2021.
Minnesota brings in Baugh from an FCS-level school after Harvard transfer Chris Smith backed out of his commitment and pledged to Notre Dame in early April.
Baugh played collegiately in 2019-21, so he has two years of eligibility remaining, with 2020 not counting due to the pandemic.
If Vikings draft edge rusher in first round, it could be Eden Prairie’s Jermaine Johnson
When it comes to the first round of the NFL draft, the Vikings don’t often look close to home.
Since entering the NFL in 1961, the Vikings have selected just one Minnesota native in the first round — linebacker Jeff Seimon, who was born in Rochester in 1950. But Seimon left with his family for California when he was 2 and didn’t return to Minnesota until 1972, when the Vikings made him the No. 10 overall selection.
Defensive end Carl Eller, a North Carolina native who starred at the University of Minnesota, is the only player from a Minnesota college that the Vikings have drafted in the first round; he was picked No. 6 in 1964. And they’ve never had a first-round selection who attended a Minnesota high school.
But that could change. Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, an Eden Prairie native who starred at Eden Prairie High School and was the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Florida State, is a candidate to be selected with the No. 12 pick in the April 28-30 draft.
The Vikings might prefer to take a cornerback, but if both Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. are off the board at No. 12, they will need to make a decision. Do they take another cornerback at that spot, such as Washington’s Trent McDuffie or Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr.? Do they trade down and still try to get one of those two players? Or do they select a player at another position? If it’s the last option, edge rusher might be the most likely position.
Edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan and Travon Walker of Georgia will be long gone by the Vikings’ No. 12 pick. NFL Network analyst Charles Davis said there’s a slim chance Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux could slide down to that spot, and the Vikings would have to strongly consider him if that happens. But there is a much better chance that Johnson, regarded by most analysts as the fourth-best edge rusher in the draft, could be available.
“I watched him at the Senior Bowl, where he competed and participated in all the practices and took the snaps, and he won the vast majority of one-on-one drills and just had a really good week,” Davis said.
At the scouting combine in Indianapolis in March, Johnson talked about wanting to end up with the Vikings.
“I grew up a Vikings fan,” he said. “I tried to catch every game. That’d be awesome going home. I’m familiar with the city, born and raised there. It’d be kind of full circle.”
The 6-foot-5, 262-pound Johnson is coming off a season in which he had 18 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks. It was his only year with the Seminoles after he spent his first two college seasons at Independence (Kan.) Community College, which was featured then in the documentary “Last Chance U,” and then his next two seasons at Georgia.
Johnson was a rotation player with the Bulldogs, getting 6½ sacks in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. But he really emerged when he got plenty of snaps at Florida State in an NCAA-allowed fifth season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a great story,” said Mike Grant, Eden Prairie High’s longtime coach. “He didn’t qualify (academically) coming out high school, so he goes down there (to Independence) and it really is ‘Last Chance U.’ But he did all the right things, turned it around academically, and was able to pick Georgia. And then he went to Florida State and worked his butt off. He’s going to go high in the draft, and it’s well deserved.”
ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid has been impressed with Johnson’s development.
“He’s got a complete game,” Reid said. “I think outside of Travon Walker, he’s the best run defender in this class (among edge rushers). I just think in terms of size and skill, he’s got all you want in the position.”
Reid said one drawback is Johnson is 23 and turns 24 in January, and the Vikings might want a younger player. And Johnson admitted at the combine that there is a “question mark” surrounding him since he’s had just “one year of really good production.”
Still, Johnson, as well as the top two cornerbacks, could be gone by the No. 12 pick. If that is the case, the Vikings could turn to the next best edge rusher, Purdue’s George Karlaftis. However, he likely could be snagged by trading down.
Why Snapchat’s Product Is Booming
This story is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here.
In August 2016, Snapchat seemed destined for decline. Facebook that month cloned Stories — Snapchat’s most beloved feature — and rolled it out on Instagram, en route to placing it on Messenger, Whatsapp, and Facebook itself. At the time, Snapchat was a plucky upstart, gathering steam ahead of an IPO. But when the world’s biggest social network copied its best feature and shipped it to billions, the growth story seemed over.
After a few tough years, however, Snapchat’s been booming. The app now has 332 million daily users, up 18% from last year, beating analysts’ expectations to start 2022. With little fanfare, it’s sailed past Twitter, serving 115 million more daily users than Twitter’s 217 million, despite the latter’s cultural significance.
Snapchat’s business still has some ways to go, but its product growth is noteworthy. The company’s path offers some key lessons about the evolution of social media, and where it’s heading:
Messaging > Stories
Stories helped Snapchat grow, but messaging propelled its longevity. Snapchat’s lighthearted, ephemeral messaging feature attracted young people looking for alternatives to built-in apps like Apple Messages, which seem too serious. With parents growing more tech-savvy, high schoolers also wanted to cover their tracks, and Snapchat’s built-in deletion was ideal for the cause. So the app became a must-have for kids starting in eighth grade, gaining 90% adoption among 13 to 24-year-olds in places like the U.S., U.K., and Netherlands. Messaging is infamously sticky: once you start messaging in one place it’s rare to go elsewhere to reach the same people. So once young people got to Snapchat they tended to stick around.
Android Matters
Snapchat undervalued Android for years, costing it dearly. A poorly-built Android app set Snapchat back in its battle with Facebook, effectively ceding the field in most of the world. Eventually, Snapchat dedicated significant resources to Android and turned its experience around. Today, Android markets are propelling Snapchat’s rise. 76% of its growth this quarter came from outside of North America and Europe. Markets like Saudi Arabia and India led the way.
Broadcast Social Media Falters
Millennials, the first generation to grow up with social media, loved broadcasting their lives. Gen Y was more ambivalent. Gen Z kind of hates it. That’s why Facebook is struggling to attract young adults. “Overall, there’s no strong value prop for FB among YA,” said Facebook in its own research. Snapchat provides the antidote. Its app is built for intimate group chats, the kind where you share but don’t broadcast. This is a big reason why young people keep coming back. They also love Snapchat’s smaller private stories feature.
Augmented Reality Is Fun
Augmented reality lenses on Snapchat are a good time, and the numbers prove it. 250 million people use Snapchat’s AR features every day, the bulk of its 332 million total daily users. Snapchat’s barfing rainbows may not be Apple’s augmented reality glasses. But they work today and are extremely popular.
Challenges Ahead
Snapchat has serious challenges looking forward. It’s getting hit hard by Apple’s anti-tracking changes, and that showed up in its earnings report Thursday (I weighed in on CNBC). It’s also struggled to attract ad dollars from many marketers, who don’t believe it’s big enough. “Haaaaaaa snap,” wrote one marketing professional after I inquired about their interest in the platform. And Snapchat’s still making losses in a market that’s increasingly intolerant of unprofitable companies. All told, however, Snapchat is growing, swiftly, and doing so despite the doomsayers. It seems to be on a trajectory few, including myself, expected in 2016.
