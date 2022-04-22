News
Grand Catch, seafood boil restaurant on Grand Avenue, is closing
Grand Catch, the seafood boil-centric restaurant by chefs Sameh Wadi and Thien Ly, is closing.
The restaurant announced the news on its social media pages. There’s still some time to show the restaurant some love or cash in those gift cards, though, because they’ll be open through the end of April.
The post reads thusly:
“We come to you today with some sad news.
On April 30, 2022, we will serve our last meal at Grand Catch. We recently made the extremely difficult decision not to renew our lease. It’s been a fantastic four and a half years with lots of highs (and some major lows). We are extremely grateful to all of our employees, past and present, for having been an important part of this wonderful ride. Your hard work and dedication is unparalleled.
A huge thank you to the guests that supported us throughout our journey, we couldn’t have done it without you
We look forward to having you in one last time. Gift cards will be honored until the last day of service and are not transferable.
Xoxo – The GC Fam”
Friday could be the warmest day of 2022
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Jaime Travers:
ST. LOUIS – A few showers linger north of St. Louis Friday morning as a warm front continues lifting north. Otherwise, the St. Louis area has mostly cloudy skies Friday morning which will give way to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon with temperatures in the 80s.
So far, the warmest day of the year was in early March at 82. There’s a good chance we beat that today. It’ll be windy with southerly winds gusting to 25-30 mph. Friday night will be dry with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-60s.
Saturday will be sunny, windy, and in the 80s once again. We bring in rain and storm chances for Sunday into Sunday night. The first half of the next work week will be spent mostly in the 60s.
Paul Krugman: Inflation, interest and the housing paradox
One of the occupational hazards of my profession is having people ask me what is going to happen to the market. I am never sure whether to give the answer attributed to various famous financial titans — it will fluctuate — or to reply, more accurately, “God knows.” But some predictions seem safe. Clearly, the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates repeatedly over the months ahead, continuing that process until there are clear signs that inflation is coming down to tolerable levels.
But isn’t the Fed far behind the curve? Inflation is at a 40-year high, yet the Fed has only begun to hike. Shouldn’t it greatly raise rates now, now, now?
Well, no. We need to talk about how monetary policy actually works. And when we do, we’ll see that there is a troubling paradox about current policy. The Fed must hike: Inflation must be curbed, and as a practical matter, interest rates are the only game in town. Yet higher rates will operate largely by hitting the housing market — and over the longer term, one big problem with America is that we aren’t building enough housing.
One reason discussions of monetary policy can be confusing is that the interest rates the Fed controls don’t really matter in any direct sense to the average consumer. The Fed can effectively determine very short-term interest rates — in fact, its normal target is the interest rate at which banks lend to one another overnight. But no important, real-world decisions depend on that interest rate.
What matters, instead, are longer-term rates, because monetary policy mainly affects the demand for long-lived assets. A business considering whether to invest in software that will be superseded in two years, or even a machine that will wear out or become obsolete in three or four years, doesn’t care much about what interest rate it has to pay. But interest costs are crucial when you are deciding whether to buy something that will last for decades, like a house. In fact, the most important interest rates for the economy are, you guessed it, home mortgage rates.
And here’s the thing: Although the Fed doesn’t directly determine mortgage rates, banks deciding how much to charge for loans pay a lot of attention to what they think the Fed will do in the future. If they expect short-term rates to go up, they will start charging more for home loans right away, because they don’t want to tie up their money since they will be able to get more later.
Sure enough, with everyone expecting the Fed to keep raising short-term interest rates several times over the next year, mortgage rates — and long-term rates for business borrowers — have already shot up more or less to pre-pandemic levels, even though the Fed has just begun to hike.
So tight money is already here. This will almost surely cool off the economy; whether it will cool things enough to control inflation — or cool them off too much, leading to recession — is something we will have to see.
In any case, I don’t see any alternatives for the Fed. I don’t think inflation has gotten entrenched in the economy; markets and consumers both expect it to come down a lot in a year or so. But we don’t want to take the chance that it might get entrenched. So hike the Fed must.
There is, however, a problem. The Fed’s efforts to control inflation will work mainly through the housing market, driving down sales and construction. Which wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t for the fact that America hasn’t been building enough houses over the long term.
Since about 2014, the cost of shelter, as estimated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, has been rising considerably faster than the overall cost of living. I’m not talking about house prices; I’m talking about rental rates for apartments and “owner’s equivalent rent,” the bureau’s estimate of what houses would rent for.
What’s going on here? The answer is that after the housing bubble and bust of the 2000s, construction of new housing plunged and never fully recovered.
Some of this can be attributed to NIMBY-ism in places like California and New York, but housing construction has lagged and shelter costs soared even in places like Texas, where zoning is very, um, liberal. So we really need to build more housing in this country.
You see the problem. We need higher interest rates, at least for a while, to bring inflation down. But higher rates will “work” largely by depressing housing construction, which was already too low.
For now, I don’t see an alternative. We could, in principle, try to cool off the economy by, say, raising taxes (good luck with that). Maybe more to the point, a gradual pullback by consumers, as the effects of pandemic aid recede, plus falling inflation may eventually let us get interest rates back down.
For now, however, the Fed looks set to solve one pressing problem in part by making another, less pressing but still real, problem worse.
ASK IRA: Do Heat have to reach another level in Atlanta?
Q: I have never seen a team like this where there is more pressure on the supporting players to exceed expectations, because one of the three players in the forefront (Bam Adebayo) is inconsistent in pulling his own weight. It also feels like this is getting put on the backburner because the team is winning, which in my opinion is a mistake. Jimmy having a great game has been fun to watch. But other than Duncan Robinson in Game 1, he’s really been the only one to show up. This can get Miami into a world of trouble against a better team. — Darryl, Fitzgerald, Ga.
A: Yes. But there also have been two relatively comfortable wins. Now, can the Heat get past the 76ers with these limited numbers from Bam Adebayo? No. Ditto with Kyle Lowry. But the playoffs are about taking measure of a challenge, then meeting that challenge, however required. So, yes, Bam and Kyle have been deferring. But they’ve been deferring to victory. Sometimes it requires the passing game, sometimes the running game. Yes, a mixed metaphor, but that essentially is what has been in play to this stage.
Q: Bam said he felt disrespected for not being nominated for Defensive Player of the Year. Don’t you think his halfhearted Game 2 performance disrespected Heat fans? He had four turnovers, four rebounds and scored in single digits for the second straight game while Atlanta’s starting center is out. He’s finally on national TV and this is what he shows the country? — Carl, Fort Lauderdale.
A: That had nothing to do with anything. Again, he was part of a win. I do wish the lobbying for the award wasn’t a thing. That all was a bit over the top. Someone else wins, you move on. Bam Adebayo has. Now, if he doesn’t get a spot on first-team All-Defense . . .
Q: The Hawks are 20-3 at home since January. Eighth seed or not, down 0-2 or not, they are as good as any team at home. We can’t have Jimmy Butler get worn out this early in the playoffs without Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro stepping up. Do you think the Heat’s playoff aspirations hinge on this Game 3? — John, Fort Lauderdale.
A: I wouldn’t go that far. But I do agree that it will take more to experience the same type of success the Heat have had at FTX Arena when it comes to playing at State Farm Arena. But the Heat also have had strong support over the years in Atlanta, so it will be interesting to see where Friday’s fanbase stands. As Trae Young said at Thursday’s practice, “The regular season, sometimes it’s a lot more Heat fans than Hawks fans. So hopefully we turn that around.”
