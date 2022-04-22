Grizzlies have schemed Karl-Anthony Towns out of Timberwolves’ offense. What’s he going to do about it?

After Karl-Anthony Towns pretty much failed to show up in Minnesota’s play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers — which the Wolves somehow won anyway — Timberwolves coach Chris Finch wrote the performance off by saying “it wasn’t KAT’s game.”

Even at the time, that statement was worrisome. The biggest game of the season wasn’t … Towns’ game? How could that be?

An All-NBA, all-star, maximum-salary player should live for those exact situations. And when it arrived, it wasn’t his moment? That simply didn’t add up.

But if you were going to shrug it off, as Finch did, you could do so by pointing to the fact that the Clippers had Towns’ number all season. They seemed to have the perfect combination of scheme and personnel to eliminate the 6-foot-11 center from the equation. And, while it’s not ideal, if only one team can truly do that, you can live with it.

Memphis would be different. The Grizzlies didn’t have the same types of athletic, long forwards like Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington to really bother Towns on the perimeter and stick with him on drives to the lane. Towns would re-establish himself in the first-round playoff series. And he did, at least in Game 1. He took it to Steven Adams one possession after the next and looked like the player he has been all season long.

Then the Grizzlies adjusted. They followed the Clippers’ well-laid-out road map, sticking more athletic bigs on Towns and sagging into the paint to cut off driving lanes. They double-team him when he posts and make him work for every shot. It’s again worked to perfection. For two consecutive games, Towns has been a complete non-factor.

He took just four shots in Thursday’s Game 3 meltdown — the lowest total of his NBA career.

His frustration with the situation was evident. He took just one shot in the final quarter — a long-range two-point attempt with 3 minutes, 36 seconds to play. Moments after the shot tickled the twine, Towns looked down at his hands and shouted “Where’s the ball?” His way of telling his teammates he wanted more touches.

When asked about the lack of shots after the game, Towns’ quick response was “next question.” Later in his press conference, he talked about making the “right play” when double-teamed.

But when the game is wilting away, and your teammates are shooting a combined 2 for 18 in the fourth quarter, a team would probably prefer its all-star step up. It’s every team’s defensive dream to limit the opposing team’s star player and make others beat them. Minnesota is obliging.

In fairness to Towns, he was really good defensively Thursday. But that was negated through the ever-persistent foul trouble and lack of offensive presence. Memphis has rendered the big man moot. While he took one shot in the fourth quarter, he committed two turnovers in the same time frame.

“They swarm him everywhere. Three in the post and at the top of the key. They’re in on him,” Finch said. “We got to find him in the flow, and that’s just how it’s going to have to be.”

But Towns has often struggled with that concept. When he was coaching the Timberwolves, Tom Thibodeau repeatedly said Towns could combat such defensive attention by being active, running the floor to either get opportunities in transition or establish early position deep on the block, hitting the offensive glass, kicking the ball out early when the attention comes and quickly reposting.

Move, be active, impose your will. Don’t give your teammates a choice but to give you the ball. That’s how Towns can still win in these situations — much like Brandon Clarke did in the fourth quarter for Memphis on Thursday.

But it seems to go against his nature. His instinct is to dominate and establish himself as the clear-cut best player on the court. That wasn’t a problem against Houston or San Antonio during the regular season, but it hasn’t worked to date in his postseason career.

So, if his ultimate goal indeed matches his past statements — to win and advance — it might be time to switch up his approach. Rather than waiting for the ball to come to him, it’s on Towns to go impact the game in any way necessary. If he does that, the touches, and wins, will come along with it.