Guide to Car Rental Companies in Costa Rica 2015
Guide to Car Rental Companies in Costa Rica
Rate Comparisons for 2015
Car rental in Costa Rica is an opportunity to explore the remote beaches and quiet corners of this breathtakingly beautiful country. Travel without the restrictions set by public transport timetables and with freedom over group tours. For the unprepared traveler; however, car rental costs and services can be a rude shock and a blow to that vacation budget.
Renting a vehicle for your vacation will probably be the most expensive part of your budget, so understanding the terms and managing expectations is very important. The information below is not meant to be an exhaustive manual, but it should set you on the path towards an informed decision for your car rental needs in Costa Rica.
Why is car rental so expensive?
Visitors from outside of Costa Rica are often surprised by the cost of car rental. While hotel rooms, restaurant bills and tours are lower than the prices paid at home, it may appear strange that car rental should be more costly.
There are two simple reasons for this high cost:
- All vehicles in Costa Rica are imported and a tax is imposed. Due to this heavy taxation, the cost of purchasing a vehicle is higher than it would be in other industrialized countries. There are some car rental operators who rent older vehicles in order to reduce their costs.
- The cost of mandatory insurance (see below).
Factors that Affect Car Rental Costs
• Mandatory Insurance
Third-party insurance, which may be known as TPI, PDW (Partial Damage Waiver), SLI (Supplementary Liability Insurance) and other acronyms, is a legal requirement. Car rental operators must charge the customer for this coverage which may or may not be clear in the quotation received by the customer.
The insurance itself is not the issue. After all, many other countries require car renters to pay a mandatory insurance; including: New Zealand, Italy and Mexico, as well as a number of the U.S. states, like California. The issue that causes contention in Costa Rica is that this cost is not always displayed clearly on the car rental operator’s website or in a quote. Customers then discover the additional cost of their rental upon arrival.
The cost of mandatory insurance varies from company to company and will depend on the car category that is being rented as well. The cost for a small sedan may be as little as $12 per day, whereas a premium 4×4 vehicle could be as much as $25 for insurance per day. This is in addition to the rental cost.
Credit cards in North America usually offer car insurance as an additional perk to the credit card holder and so North Americans in particular, are unused to having to pay for insurance on top of rental costs. However, no credit card will cover this insurance requirement.
Do ask if the given quote includes third-party insurance and check the prices on the car rental operator’s website.
• Collision Damage Waiver
This is not insurance, but a waiver. The basic level will come with a deductible that varies, but could be as much as $1,500. For a higher daily rate, a zero deductible CDW may be purchased to relieve the renter of any financial responsibility in case of damage to, or theft thereof, the vehicle.
Many renters will obtain their CDW through their credit card. However, it is worth noting that the responsibility for making any insurance claim is on the customer and not with the car rental operator. Some renters may choose to purchase additional in-house coverage to avoid having this responsibility.
There will be car rental agencies which hard sell their own coverage plans through guaranteeing peace of mind, but ultimately, this is the renter’s decision. It is worth remembering that car rental company employees, like in other parts of the world, will sometimes earn commission for insurance sales.
If the customer’s credit card does not provide CDW, the customer will be required to purchase this in-house coverage.
Car rental operators require written proof that the customer’s credit card provides CDW. Ask the car rental operator for the exact details of what they require and in what form. Some may accept a forwarded email from the credit card company, but others may ask for a printed copy to be presented at the time of rental.
• Deposit
The deposit amount required will depend on whether the customer chooses to use the car rental operator’s in-house CDW or takes this coverage through a credit card. Expect to pay a much higher deposit if the in-house CDW is declined. The deposit may also depend on car model rented. This amount, which will be held on the renter’s credit card until the end of the rental period, can be from $750 up to as much as $3,500. The deposit should take no more than five days to be refunded to the credit card on the vehicle’s return. Some car rental agencies will accept debit cards for deposit hold, but the return time for this amount can take weeks.
Do ensure that the deposit is calculated in the vacation budget as an unexpected hold of a few thousand dollars on a credit card could otherwise severely cut into vacation spending.
• Airport Taxes
Customers that rent from a car rental operator’s counter within an airport building are obliged to pay the airport tax.
Those car rental operators with a counter at San Jose’s Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO) are: Alamo/National, Budget, Dollar, Economy and Hertz. These companies will add an additional 12% tax to the rental cost.
Those car rental operators with a counter at Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport (LIR) are: Avis, Budget and Economy. These companies will add an additional 3% tax to the rental cost.
To avoid this tax, take an airport shuttle with the car rental operator to an office located outside of the airport grounds.
• Surcharges and Other Taxes
There are a number of other obligatory fees that car rental operators may add into the rental cost, display on-screen or show in the quote, or leave undisclosed until the customer’s arrival. These potentially hidden costs may seem small when viewed individually, but these are typically daily rates, so they will add up fast!
These may include:
• License Plate Fee: Less than $2 daily, but differs from company to company.
• Environmental Tax: Less than $1 daily.
• Sales Tax: All sales transactions in Costa Rica are subjected to a 12% government-imposed sales tax.
• Car Washing Fee: Bring back an exceptionally dirty car and the cleaning fee may be added onto the final payment. One car rental operator charges $20 for this additional service.
• Fuel Charges: If the fuel tank is not filled to the same level as it was at the start of the rental period, then the car rental company will charge (usually to the nearest eighth of a tank). This charge is dictated by the car rental operator and it is not subject to the governmentally set fuel price that would be found at any gas station.
Where Should I Reserve the Vehicle?
A common confusion for travelers booking a rental car is the discrepancy between international websites for car rental operators and the Costa Rican website for the same brand. Frequently the international websites are unaware of, or fail to disclose, insurances, taxes and surcharges that will be charged at the counter. This may be due to the fact that many recognized car rental operator brands in Costa Rica are not a foreign branch of the branded car rental operator, but instead are a franchise operation. This factor is also worth considering in terms of expectations concerning customer service and other finer details. The Costa Rican franchise office may have their own style of operating, apart from the same policies and guidelines that the customer may have experienced in other parts of the world.
Understandably then, an online reservation is best made through the local website and not the international site, wherever possible. A number of companies do not have a local website. In this case, do check the details with a local staff member via the telephone and ask for written confirmation of the quote. Experience with live chat on the international websites suggests that whereas staff is trained on terms and conditions governing the main office (usually U.S.A.); they understand little of the policies that must be adhered to in Costa Rica.
Car Rental Comparisons
In May/June of 2013, I compared the pricing and services of a number of car rental operators in Costa Rica and published the findings. To my surprise, the article is still being plagiarized regularly across the Internet which suggests that it is still useful and so an update was required. The prices for this comparison were obtained in December 2014 and January 2015.
The ICT (Costa Rican Institute of Tourism) states that there are thirty registered car rental operators with eight others pending approval. However, there are many more agencies that rent cars to visitors. The car rental operators selected are those which are most frequently used by travelers:
Adobe
Alamo
Avis
Budget
Dollar
Economy
Fox
Hertz
National
Payless
Service
Thrifty
Toyota
USave
Vamos
Wild Rider
Exclusion of Companies from Final Comparison
Budget, Economy, Payless, and Toyota were contacted, but these four companies did not provide accurate online rates. Economy and Budget’s websites have one price, regardless of the dates entered and customers need to reserve a vehicle in order for them to honor the price shown. Toyota’s website was unfortunately only working up until March. Beyond that, the pricing displayed $0 for the remainder of the year. Payless has this disclaimer on their website: “Taxes and surcharges are not within our control and may change without notice.”
Sending individual inquiries for each time period resulted in inconsistent results: Budget offered the same price for all three investigated time periods when receiving an email request, which is highly unlikely; Economy responded with different quotes for the same dates from different members of staff; and Toyota’s emailed quotes for time periods past March’s prices indicated online did not correspond to the March rates quoted (perhaps the emailed quotes contained taxes that were not shown online). Payless can provide quotes via email and telephone, but were not consistent with pricing for different seasons.
Avis is only excluded from the price comparison, as they do not have an intermediate SUV category in their fleet.
Comparison Information
Car rental rate, all taxes and surcharges, and third-party insurance costs are (supposedly) calculated and ranked accordingly below based on the week’s rental of a BeGo or similar intermediate 4×4 from a San Jose/Alajuela location (not from the airport).
Rates are calculated on a weekly basis and divided by seven to provide a daily cost which is more easily comparable. As not all pricing is completely transparent, the prices are as accurate as possible based on the information provided from the car rental operators’ websites, phone calls, and/or emails. Airport taxes are not included in these figures.
Shoulder Season (Quote for July 13 through 20)
1. USave $43.37
2. Service $54.92
3. Fox $55.64
4. Hertz $58.17
5. Adobe $60.13
6. Alamo $60.99
7. Wild Rider $62.86
8. Dollar $63.35
9. Vamos $64.15
10. National $67.04
11. Thrifty $74.39
Low Season (Quote for May 13 through 20)
1. National $37.04
2. USave $43.37
3. Dollar $46.49
4. Adobe $52.57
5. Vamos $53.15
6. Service $53.49
7. Hertz $54.59
8. Fox $55.64
9. Wild Rider $55.71
10. Alamo $60.99
11. Thrifty $74.39
High Season (Quote for March 13 through 20)
1. Dollar $55.92
2. USave $56.22
3. Hertz $56.37
4. Fox $59.36
5. Thrifty $64.69
6. Service $66.63
7. Vamos $67.14
8. Alamo $69.56
9. Wild Rider $70.00
10. Adobe $70.63
11. National $73.90
Summary of Comparison
Interestingly, there is not one clear expensive or cheap company from those compared. The variation in ranking between seasons is marked and customers should consider their vacation dates when choosing the car rental operator. For example, Thrifty appears as the most costly for both low and shoulder season, but are only in fourth position in the rankings for High Season.
It is also significant that pricing is not consistent with ranking with car rental operators in other car categories. For example, Vamos’ pricing is the cheapest for a premium vehicle in the shoulder season; although they are not first in any rankings for the intermediate category and Adobe which appears competitive are the most expensive for this time period and car category.
Information on Car Rental Operators
Adobe Rent-A-Car is a local car rental operator that has eleven offices across the country. The website is simple and easy to use with no apparent hidden costs. The mandatory insurance cost is displayed as part of the online quote. The company receives mixed reviews online, but more positive than negative comments are made. Emails receive a reply within 24 hours, but may not fully answer the questions asked.
Toll-Free Phone Number: 1-855-861-1250
Child Seat: $3/day
Booster: $1/day
Additional Driver: $3/day
GPS System: $9/day
Alamo works in partnership with National and has thirteen offices across the country. As with many big names, Alamo Costa Rica is a franchise and not a branch of Alamo itself. Third-party insurance and basic CDW are included in the online quotation, although the CDW may be refused upon presentation of proof of coverage through the customer’s credit card. This makes the pricing seem high on first glance, especially when, unlike other car rental operators, Alamo includes airport taxes in their online quotation and so their pricing is honest, but appears much higher than other companies as a result. Pricing is different on the international website of the company, although the terms and conditions do state the fees that will be paid on arrival. This pricing discrepancy is the lead cause of negative reviews for this company. Emails are responded to within 24 hours.
Toll-Free Phone Number: 1-855-533-1196
Child Seat: $3/day
Additional Driver: $6/day
GPS System: $12/day
Avis’ website obliges one to select a car protection option, but it fails to display a final quotation total or price for the coverage selected online until an emailed quote is sent. Coverage costs may be obtained by clicking on the option ‘Protections Explained’ at the bottom of the screen.
No Toll-Free Phone Number
Child Seat: $5/day
Additional Driver: $5/day
GPS System: $9.99/day
Budget has a website that is easy to use, but the pricing given is as the same for all seasons, suggesting that it is not correct. Email responses were normally fast, but some were left unanswered. Emailed quotes showed the same pricing for all seasons as the website did. Mandatory insurance is not included on the online quote, but the small print states that this is payable at the counter. Budget receives mixed online reviews.
No Toll-Free Phone Number, but Live Chat is offered
Child Seat: $5/day
Additional Driver: $5/day
GPS System: $14.99/day
Dollar appears to have very competitive rates, but airport taxes will be applied if the vehicle is being collected from the airport’s counters. One may find this in their terms and conditions, but not in their online quotes. Car washing charge is enforced for very dirty vehicles. There are four offices in Liberia and San Jose. Email response is within 24 hours. Dollar receives mixed reviews from online travel forums.
Toll-Free Phone Number: 1-877-767-8651
Child Seat: $5/day
Additional Driver: $5/day
GPS System: $9/day
Economy has twelve offices around the country. They have no Costa Rican website. Scroll down on their page to find and click on insurance costs. Airport taxes are not included in the quote. Emails receive either a quick response or no response at all. Economy has the worst online reputation of any big name car rental operator in Costa Rica.
Toll-Free Phone Number: 1-877-326-7368
Child Seat: $10/day
Additional Driver: $10/day
GPS System: $15/day
Fox works in partnership with USave. Offices are located at both international airports. Emails receive a response within 24 hours. Online reviews are generally poor.
Toll-Free Phone Number: 1-800-225-4369
Child Seat: $5/day
Additional Driver: $10/day (unless spouse)
GPS System: $9.99/day
Hertz has six offices in the country. Reservations may be made through a Costa Rican website. Initial online quote does not include sales taxes, but it does include the CDW — although CDW may be waived with proof of credit card coverage. Emails receive a response within 24 hours. Mediocre reviews on travel forums.
No Toll-Free Phone Number
Child Seat: $5/day
Additional Driver: $13/day
GPS System: $12/day
National works in partnership with Alamo and has thirty offices in operation across the country. The company has a Central American website, as well as the international site, which clearly shows the breakdown of pricing. CDW is included in the online quote, but it may be unchecked to get a quote with just the mandatory insurance. Note that the airport tax is included in the online quote as well. Instant responses to questions are available through Live Chat on their website. Reviews are mixed, but there are more positive than negative.
Free Phone Call Option Via Website
Child Seat: $6/day
Booster: $6/day
Additional Driver: $5/day
GPS System: $12/day
Payless is part of the international car rental company and has no Costa Rican website. Online quotes do not include third-party insurance, although the information on this may be found by reading the policies for the San Jose location. Emails receive a response in less than 24 hours, but tend to refer back to the website, rather than new information. Reviews are more negative than positive.
Toll-Free Phone Number: 1-800-PAYLESS
Child Seat: $5/day
Booster: $5/day
Additional Driver: $10/day
GPS System: $9.95/day
Service is a local company with five offices in the country. On an otherwise clear website, click on ‘Reserve Now’ and not ‘Get a Quote’ for an online price check. Rember is the staff member mentioned in reviews on travel forum for his helpful customer service and the company generally gets good reviews. Emails are answered within 24 hours and normally provide requested information.
U.S. Phone Number: 1-305-897-3718
Child Seat: $3.50/day
Additional Driver: $3/day
GPS System: $7.50/day
Thrifty does not have a local website, thus information is through the international website. Coverage options or information regarding third-party insurance is not provided on the reservation webpage until one clicks ‘Protection Information’. Emails receive a response within 24 hours, but may not answer location-specific questions. Reviews are frequently negative due to pricing complaints.
Toll-Free Phone Number: 1-800-344-1705
Child Seat: $5/day
Booster: $5/day
Additional Driver: $12/day
GPS System: $11.99/day
Toyota is a big name; however, even though their website appears professional at first glance, it simply does not work, or at least it was not functioning in order to obtain quotations later than March 2015. Their online quotes do not include sales taxes. Emails receive fast responses, but quotes for different seasons appeared to be contradictory. However, Toyota has a good reputation on travel forums. Eight offices are located across the country.
Free Phone Call Option Via Website
Child Seat: $5/day
Cooler: $1.50/day
Additional Driver: $3/day
GPS System: $10/day
USave works in partnership with Fox and has three office locations. Insurance options are shown for the online quote, but it must be selected and ‘recalculate’ pressed, before it is included in the pricing. Emails receive a response within 24 hours. The company receive overall poor reviews, although there are some positive comments made on travel forums.
Toll-Free Phone Number: 1-800-467-3659
Child Seat: $5/day
Additional Driver: $10/day
GPS System: $9.95/day
Vamos is a local company that is a popular choice for Trip Advisor and Lonely Planet experts because of their customer service and pricing. The website is easy to use with itemized charges clearly displayed. The Live Chat option enables instant personalized quotes and answers from English-speaking staff. The company has three offices.
Toll-Free Phone Number: 1-800-950-8426
Child Seat: free
Booster: free
Additional Driver: free
GPS System: $8/day
Wild Rider is a small, local company located only in San Jose. The website is simple with third-party insurance included in the pricing. At the start of this research, the pricing was not up to date, but this has since been remedied. This car rental operator stands out by having only positive reviews and so is highly recommended by travel forum users. Owner, Thorsten, replies within the hour to inquiries during office hours.
U.S. Phone Number: 1-917-477-7712
Child Seat: $5/day
GPS System: $8/day
Overall Summary
Clarity
Adobe, Alamo, National, Service, Vamos, and Wild Rider provide clear and complete rates on their websites. The other car rental operators were less transparent with surcharges or taxes, such as airport taxes or sales taxes. Pricing on additional extras were not always easy to find, and Avis, Thrifty and Toyota had to be contacted for these details.
Communication
Levels of communication have improved since the first comparison, although it would seem wise to request a local number and confirm answers with the Costa Rica office of the international car rental operators, as international chat operators or those replying to emails, do not always seem 100% confident about local policies and may even give incorrect information.
Be prepared to exchange a number of emails in order to get full answers to questions with a number of companies: Budget and Economy were particularly prone to this — requesting a lot of information in order to give a quotation. It is not unreasonable that members of staff working in a second language may miss aspects of an email, so present questions in clear and simple language.
Live Chat on both the Budget and Vamos websites mean information can be provided instantly and is still documented, unlike a phone call.
Pricing
The comparison above shows that the pricing between companies depends heavily on the season and car category being considered, rather than a clear cut choice between more or less expensive rental rates.
Customers need to consider the pricing of other items, such as additional drivers or GPS system, and families will want to compare car seat rental pricing. Wild Rider offers the first additional driver for free, Vamos do not charge for any extras, except the GPS, and in general, the international firms have higher charges for these extras than the local companies.
So Who Do I Rent From?
It is clear that the local car rental operators are still trumping the big names in their transparency and customer service when comparing their websites and online reviews. The difference from the previous rate comparison from a couple of years ago is that the pricing has become more difficult to equate.
Adobe, Alamo, and National seem to rate well as international car rental operators. It is worth noting that National is the most expensive in high season for the intermediate category, yet the cheapest in low season. Adobe and Alamo are middle-ranked for pricing.
Wild Rider is exceptional in having zero bad reviews, but is only based in San Jose and has a much smaller fleet of vehicles. Of the other local firms, Service and Vamos come out well and Vamos’ free additional extras will appeal to budget-minded travelers and families with young children. Service also offers these extras at low daily rates.
Last but Certainly not Least…
If you have made it all the way through this article, then you are prepared to begin your research into your vacation car rental, armed with facts and ready to recognize those prices that are just too good to be true! Have a wonderful (and affordable) vacation in beautiful Costa Rica!
Beware Of Bogus Credit Repair Companies!
So-called “credit repair” companies claim they can remove negative information from credit reports. Advertising as “Credit Advisors,” “Credit Rating Correction Services” or “Credit Consultants,” they trumpet variations on this message: “Turned down because of bad credit? We can help!” Many of these companies charge hundreds if not thousands of dollars for the promise to “clean up” bad credit reports. But the truth is, these companies can only do what you could do yourself –at no charge.
Nobody can remove negative information that is accurate from your credit report. No company has a “secret” ability to remove all negative information.
But this doesn’t stop their claims. This deceptive quote is from a credit repair company brochure: “Charged-off accounts, collection accounts, judgments, tax liens, repossessions, and even bankruptcies can be removed from your credit records in less than one year (five to seven month average).”
One tactic is to bombard credit reporting agencies with requests to verify information. If a credit reporting agency cannot verify an entry within 60 days, it will remove the information from the report. But if the information is later verified to be accurate, it will go back in the report.
Before you even consider signing a contract with a company that promises to repair your credit, remember these facts:
- You may obtain a copy of your credit report on your own.
- You have the right to dispute entries in your credit report.
Beware guaranteed credit offers!
Credit repair and other companies often claim they “guarantee” to get you a credit card, regardless of your credit history. In fact, these companies do not always honor their guarantee. Sometimes, they’ll just take your money and run–you will not get any credit, regardless of what they promised.
If they get you a card at all it often will be a “secured” bank credit card, with high up-front “application” fees, that requires you to deposit and keep several hundred dollars in a savings account, or a card that only allows you to buy items in a catalogue from a business that you probably never heard of. (You can apply for a secured credit card by yourself. For a free list of banks that do not charge application fees for secured cards, see the information from Consumer Action in the “For More Information” section below.)
Credit repair companies often advertise on television, in newspapers and even on matchbooks. Sometimes they require consumers to dial a “900” telephone number to get more information. Calls to 900 numbers can cost $2 or $3 a minute, so listening to a few minutes of information about the cards can be expensive.
Some companies try to get people a credit card by having them apply using financial information of other people with good credit histories. It is a criminal act to apply for credit under someone else’s name–do not do business with one of these companies.
Law enforcement agencies have shut down many credit repair outfits, but it is hard to stop a fraudulent credit repair outfit unless people complain about it. Therefore, be careful about responding to credit repair ads and be sure to complain to the agencies listed below if you think a credit repair company took advantage of you.
For more information
- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) publishes information for consumers on the subject of credit and enforces federal laws on credit. For a list of free publications, write to the FTC’s Public Reference Department at the address given below. While the FTC does not handle individual cases, it can act when it sees a pattern of possible law violations develop. Complaints about credit reporting agencies and credit repair scams must be in writing. Send them to: FTC Credit Practices Division, 6th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20580.
- Contact your local consumer protection agency or your state Attorney General’s office. Many Attorneys General have toll-free consumer hotlines. These numbers may be listed in the “self-help” or government sections in the front of your phone book. These agencies can offer you advice and may also be able to help resolve your complaint.
- Consumer Action’s free complaint/information switchboards offering non-legal consumer advice and referrals can be reached from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. Chinese, English and Spanish are spoken. Call either (415) 777-9635 (San Francisco office) or (213) 624-8327 (Los Angeles office). Consumer Action has a free list of secured credit card banks that do not charge application fees. To receive a free copy, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Consumer Action Secured Credit Card Survey, 717 Market St., Suite 310, San Francisco, CA 94103. (Available in English only.)
- The Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS) assists consumers who have problems in paying their bills–before their good credit ratings suffer. Your local CCCS office can help you work out flexible payment plans to make debt repayment more feasible. Call (800) 388-CCCS for an interactive recording that will provide you with the phone number of the office nearest to you. Spanish-speakers can call (800) 68-AYUDA (800-682-9832) between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. central time.
- Before you sign a contract with any company, check it out with the local Better Business Bureau (BBB), a non-government service which advises consumers on fraud prevention. Call your local BBB. If you cannot find a local number listed in the phone directory, call the Council of Better Business Bureaus at (703) 276-0100 for a referral to the office nearest you.
How to Save on Private Mortgage Insurance Coverage
Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) allows prospective homeowners to purchase a home with a less-than-normal down payment. PMI gives your lender insurance or security against those funds until you’ve built up enough equity in the property. In return for that coverage, the borrower will pay an insurance premium along with the monthly mortgage payment.
Because your down payment is lower, your monthly payments will be higher. The typical rate for private mortgage insurance is about $140 on $200,000. Basically, you’re paying for an insurance policy on the balance of your mortgage in case you go into default or foreclosure.
There are benefits and disadvantages to private mortgage insurance. PMI allows many people who can’t come up with a 20 percent down payment, like young couples, to still get into the housing market. The downside is the additional cost of the insurance and the fact that the PMI portion of your mortgage payment is not tax deductible. Keep reading to learn how you can save money on your private mortgage insurance.
1. Don’t forget your equity.
As you build equity in your home, you’ll reach a point where you no longer need the private mortgage insurance. Most homeowners hit this point after just a few short years of making monthly payments. Once you’ve hit that 20 percent equity marker, you need to look into dropping your PMI. Remember, your lender won’t always contact you, so it’s important to pay attention to your PMI drop-date.
2. Look into an FHA loan.
The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) was created to help homeowners purchase homes with low down payments. Essentially, the FHA provides insurance on up to 97 percent of a home’s mortgage. Although maximum FHA mortgage amounts will vary depending on the county, they typically range between $170,000 and $400,000 for single-family properties.
3. If you’re a veteran, you can save on a VA loan.
Veterans’ Affairs home loans will insure the mortgage even without any down payment. The money still comes from a private lender, but VA will guarantee it. This can save you on your down payment, interest rates and private mortgage insurance.
4. Look into secondary financing.
Another option is to avoid private mortgage insurance all together. If you’re close to a 20 percent down payment but just need a few thousand dollars to make up the difference, you may save more money by taking out a small loan or line of credit to fill in that final few percent. The longer-term savings make make the additional loan worth it.
Is it Safe to Buy Manchester United Football Tickets Online?
Football is a sport that unites the world in competitive rivalry and causes men and woman around the world to have something outside of themselves and their families to invest their time and energy in. The sport of football is not just a game, it is a passion that some will spend thousands of dollars a year to follow.
However, there is some concern when it comes to purchasing tickets through a quick and efficient online vendor. No matter how much of a fan someone is they do not wish to pay money or give out their credit card information to a website they can’t trust.
With this particular issue in mind here are three tips to insure that you will not be scammed, defrauded, or simply robbed by a website that claims to be legitimate.
Tip One
When looking for a site online to purchase Manchester United tickets from the first tip is to actively attempt to determine if they are a fraudulent website that will not deliver the goods. Take the website’s name and enter it into a search engine, such as Google. After the site name or address type in the words “Scam” and “Fraud”. Perform this as two separate searches.
If this leads to a few sites where people had issues with the potential ticket vendor read through the complaints carefully to determine whether it was the site’s fault or something the buyer did wrong. If the buyer is only complaining because of something they did incorrectly while purchasing then this does not count as fraudulent activity.
However, if they mention being robbed or getting the wrong tickets when they ordered properly then this is a site you should avoid.
Tip Two
Putting in credit or debit card information can cause even the most diehard fan to stop and reflect on the possibilities of willingly allowing themselves to be robbed. One way to drastically lessen the impact of credit or debit theft is to open a debit, or credit, account that does not have overdraft fees.
There are many of these online, as well as in walk-in institutions. These cards will decline anything attempted charge over what the balance of the card is and will not charge a fee for doing so, usually.
The reason this is a good way to avoid being scammed is simplicity itself. With a card that cannot be overcharged all the prospective purchaser needs to do is keep a minimum balance on it for purchasing tickets. This will be their “ticket” card only.
This will keep the cards they use for business or other personal finances free of the online scams they may run across. If one of the online scam artists try to take their information and steal from them then they will know immediately and can shut down that activity.
Tip Three
Don’t be fooled by tags on a page that read “certified” or “protected by” with a company logo next to it. Secured transactions are incredibly important but unless a website actually encrypts the monetary transfer they are worthless to you.
Seek out websites that take you to a page with “Https:” as the terminal protocol. If the “s” does not appear at the end of the terminal protocol, there are two other main types such as ftps that are also secure, then the site is probably insecure despite claiming otherwise.
The “Certified” and “protected by” tags are useful for the most part since they will grant the prospective buyer knowledge that the site has been looked over and encrypted by a third party encryption specialist. However, unscrupulous individuals can steal these image tags and copy them onto their sites.
Always check to see if the page shows as encrypted. While this is not a one hundred percent guarantee of the quality of the site in question, it does lend itself better to purchasing from them.
In the end you will need to trust your instincts and check your tickets upon receipt of them. Follow this up by watching your debit or credit account like a hawk for a while after entering the information. A proactive Manchester United fan is a happy Manchester United fan.
