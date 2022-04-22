News
Hamilton show canceled Thursday after power outage at Fox Theatre
ST. LOUIS — Thursday night’s “Hamilton” show in St. Louis was canceled due to a power outage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.
Ameren crews restored power around 8:55 p.m. Those who attended Thursday night’s show will be able to get tickets to another Hamilton performance, which runs through May 15.
“Fox Associates and ‘Hamilton’ regret this inconvenience and will work to accommodate ticket holders,” a statement from the theatre reads.
The theatre will reach out to ticket holders through email to facilitate exchanges or refunds.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam: CBSE Board 2 Term Exam Cancelled | Details Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday decided to end term-wise board exams for CBSE 10th and 12th in 2023 confirming this by an official notification that it will hold CBSE Board Exams 2023 only once from next academic year. This means that the CBSE has cancelled the Term 1 and Term 2 Exams for 2023 and instead will be holding Class 10 and 12 exams only once.
Along with confirming that CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be held only once a year from the next academic session, the board has also released the detailed syllabus for the CBSE Board 10th and 12th Exam 2023.
Download CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 All Subjects Direct Link (Available Now)
Will the term 2 exams 2022 for CBSE and CISCE boards be canceled if the number of covid-19 cases increases.
Meanwhile, Rise in COVID-19 cases at some places in the country has once again led to the demand for the cancellation of the upcoming board exams. Schools have become empty in many cities including the national capital Delhi due to the fear of Corona. However Both the CBSE and CISCE are going to conduct the Term 2 exams from April 26 and April 25, respectively.
Students are now demanding that Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancel the 10th, 12th term 2 examinations citing rise in Covid-19 cases and synonymous health issue.
Students, parents have taken to micro-blogging site Twitter with their demands for cancelling the board exams, following MCQ pattern, home centres and other alternative routes.
“I am worried about my health. What will happen if I get infected after appearing for 1-2 subjects? Will I be given another chance by CBSE? The situation is not conducive to hold the exam by putting the lives of students at risk,” said a Class 10 student.
“The rise in Covid cases has left us with a lot of confusion, and fear has once again gripped us. Therefore, I request CBSE and CISCE to cancel the board exams and go for an alternative route for evaluation,” said another student.
Students, Parents Took to Micro-Blogging Site Twitter With Their Demands From Cancelling The Board Exams
This is not the first time CBSE students have asked the board to cancel board exams 2022. Earlier this year in February, students had asked the board to defer the exam. Taking to Twitter, candidates had claimed that they had six months to prepare for term 1, while they got only two months to prepare for 50 per cent of the syllabus for final exams
COVID-19 IN DELHI: The number of people affected with Covid-19 in Delhi-NCR in the last 15 days. Around 19% residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who have had Covid in the last 15 days.
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022:
The ICSE, ISC Semester 2 exams 2022 is scheduled to commence from 25 April 25, while CBSE term 2 exams will be held from 26 April.
CBSE has already released Class 10, 12 Term 2 board exam admit card for private candidates on April 15, 2022. The direct link to download the admit card is available on the official website of CBSE.
CBSE Board Exam 2022: Term 2 exam pattern
CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Exam duration
CBSE Term 2 exams 2022 will begin on April 26, 2022. The exam duration is for 2 hours. The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams will begin at 10.30 am on all days.
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022
The Indian School Certificate, ISC Class 12 semester 2 examinations will be held from April 26, while the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 25, 2022. Both the ICSE, ISC exams will commence with English on day one.
Unscheduled power-cuts at Sehri and Iftar time in Ramadhan irks pattan residents
Umar Sofi
Pattan, April 22: Unscheduled power cuts in Ramadhan particularly during Sehri and Iftar have caused a lot of inconvenience to the people of Pattan & it’s adjacent areas
Since the onset of holy month of Ramadhan, Pattan has been witnessing unusual power cuts. People of pattan express their anger against the government who claimed to provide round the clock supply in Ramadan.
“Be it fast breaking time or pre-drawn meal (Suhoor), the electricity remains off. With the result local residents here are forced to use candles. The issue need to be addressed on priority basis so that people are no more subjected to hardships,”
The locals said that it gets difficult to go to the Masjids during “dark hours”.
“It is appalling that instead of ensuring regular power supply during this holy month, PDD is resorting to forced power cuts,” said a resident of Pattan.
The worst-hit areas are CheckSari, nehalpora, wanigam, palhalan, hanjiwera, Buran, singhpora, Warpora, goshbugh, trikolbal, and other adjoining villages
Kevin Fiala helps Wild pull away to 6-3 win over Vancouver
Minnesota and Vancouver fought for the tying goal all night. Minnesota had three leads, the third being the charm as Kevin Fiala continued his torrid pace of late and scored a goal to put Minnesota up 4-3 with 7:43 remaining.
That goal held up as the winner as the Wild beat the Canucks 6-3 in a must-win game as Minnesota fights to gain home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Fiala’s game winner was his second of the game and 32nd of the season. He also scored the team’s opening goal in the second period, which continued his eight-game point streak.
His first goal of the game sparked an onslaught of goals that highlighted the second period after a sloppy and scoreless first. Minnesota’s top players had begun the game fanning on shots and missing the net, but Fiala was determined to change that in the second.
Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson quickly evened the scoring at 1-1, Minnesota captain Jared Spurgeon followed with another goal for Minnesota and Vancouver’s Matthew Highmore had a tying marker again for the Canucks to make it 2-2.
Pettersson gave Vancouver its only lead of the game when he took a Conor Garland rebound and sent it past goaltender Cam Talbot with less than five minutes left in the second to give Vancouver its first lead of the game.
Mats Zuccarello was the beneficiary of a silky play and pass from Kirill Kaprizov to even the score near the end of the middle frame. Kaprizov was hit hard into the boards just a few minutes earlier and skated to the bench in pain. He looked like that pain had been long forgotten when he was dancing through the neutral zone to set up his longtime linemate in Zuccarello for a shot that left him a lot of time and space to beat Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko.
To seal the victory, Minnesota’s top line scored again, with one goal from Kaprizov and another less than a minute later from Ryan Hartman at the empty net as Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau pulled Demko for an extra attacker.
Talbot, starting his second consecutive game, made 21 saves in the victory. The win was also Talbot’s 200th of his career.
