Healthcare Companies Push To Meet Market Expectations

The healthcare industry is one of the industries that have attracted the attention of outsourcing industry experts and IT companies, as well. Due to the increasing attention the healthcare industry is getting, mainly because of how it is being positioned in the market and how the current news suggest that it can further boost a company’ revenue, more companies are becoming interested to dig deeper into the industry.

Company expansions are also happening today, and the type of companies that have been expanding towards the healthcare territory is no longer limited to IT companies. Affiliated Computer Services, which is a Xerox (NYSE:XRX) company, has expanded its My Medicare Advocate Network to support retirees’ medical enrollment and administration concerns. The My Medicare Advocate Network will be implemented with the support of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) and WellPoint Inc. (NYSE:WLP). Such partnership should be able to cover the medical insurance needs of the participants who joined the network. Affiliated Computer Services has announced that together with this expansion, they are also teaming up with two other companies, DestinationRx, Inc. and Connextions Inc., to further enhance their customer service. These four companies who have teamed up with Affiliated Computer Services are either within the healthcare industry or provide support to the healthcare industry.

Connextions Inc., which provides call center support to retirees, mostly transactions pertaining to their health insurance, has reported during the previous month that it will increase its manpower by 1,200. Such growth in manpower only suggests that the company’s client portfolio is also growing and that the demand for their solutions, which mostly, if not entirely, revolve around the healthcare industry, is growing as well.

Even medical billing companies, as it is encompassed under the healthcare outsourcing umbrella, are quite enjoying the attention the companies are giving this particular outsourcing industry. Medical billing companies are being innovative in their service or product offerings so as to give them an advantage in the competition. MedData, which is a provider of medical billing services, recently announced that they have a new service offering which will allow their clients and patients to have access to the their medical statements. The new portal that MedData has built will also enable their clients to engage with a medical billing agent. Client engagement is important so as to ensure the presence of a clear communication line between the clients and patients and the company and to ensure that concerns and questions will be addressed.

HCA (NYSE:HCA), another healthcare service provider, also made an announcement regarding their new business solutions that will provide a wide range of business services to their clients. The Tennessee-based company’s new business unit is to provide administrative functions and health information management. Service offerings expansions of companies will enable service providers to capture the evolving nature of the industry.

It cannot be denied that as the healthcare industry evolves which is why the companies encompassed in the industry are also pushed to meet the demands of the market and also of the their clients.