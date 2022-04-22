Connect with us

Blockchain

Here’s Why Floyd Mayweather is Selling Tickets as NFTs

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Floyd Mayweather
The adoption of NFTs is so massive that legends such as Floyd Mayweather are participating in events where fans must  buy NFTs in order to attend. Dubai is hosting the world’s first NFT pay-per-view event that features Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva as part of The Global Titans Fight Series.

Floyd Mayweather is the undefeated boxing fighter that is also a prominent advocate of blockchain technology and NFTs, with his own NFT collection available on https://floydnft.com/. The legend will be participating in an exciting and thrilling match with Don Moore. Other participants of the event include Bruno Machado, Badou Jack, Hany Atiyo, Ryan Ford, Bilal Laggoune, Delfine Persoon, and more.

Being the first NFT pay-per-view event, all viewers must purchase tickets from Rarible. NFTs purchased for the event give the holder exclusive event access.

This event is a prime example for the potential use-cases for the NFT and blockchain industry.. Several NFT projects have been leveraging the exploding popularity as a means to give back to their community, curate interesting and exciting content for, and connect people with exclusive real life groups and events.

One of the projects that cater to high-profile clients in the NFT Space is Crypto Panther Club.

Crypto Panther Club – The Digital and Real-Life Community

Crypto Panther Club is a collection of 5,555 unique 2D animated Panther designs curated on the Ethereum network by Glod, an internationally recognized artist and one of the youngest and most popular modern artists from Austria.

They have even partnered with Chainlink to ensure a fair and verifiably random distribution for the NFTs when buyers come on the minting date.

Every NFT in this collection offers the holders real-life benefits such as physical artwork, access to parties, and street art with holder rewards. Crypto Panther Club offers truly decentralized NFTs where all metadata is stored on IPFS (InterPlanetary File System) making it tamper-proof. Every NFT is exclusive and unique based on hundreds of different traits with the goal to build the strongest community in the art space.

Crypto Panther Club has already amassed appreciation and was awarded NFT Project of the Year 2022 by AIBC Summit Asia. The NFT collection combines the real world and digital worlds as  collectors no longer simply own NFTs but also artworks by Glod with access to community and lifetime benefits.

To find more information on the official launch of Crypto Panther Club which will happen in London, visit https://cryptopanther.club/ to learn more about the exciting opportunities that await and join their community for an exclusive experience.

 

 

Blockchain

CoinEx Charity｜Change the Lives of Poor Children With a Gift

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

CoinEx Charity｜Change the Lives of Poor Children With a Gift
As Brazilians celebrated Easter on April 17, 2022, CoinEx Charity worked with the Brazilian singer Mc Lustosa and launched a charitable event for poor children at Jardim Brasil and Parque Edu Chaves in the north of Sao Paulo, Brazil. During the event, staff members sent chocolate-covered Easter eggs to children in these poor communities and celebrated the festival with them. Having sent over 200 Easter gifts, the event delivered both warmth and care to local poor kids.

Mc Lustosa’s Instagram post

Easter is just like spring: it is a time of rebirth, renewal, and hope. For poor children in this region who live on public assistance, however, toys and snacks available to the average kid are a luxury. Moreover, they can’t even get Easter eggs on such a major occasion as Easter. To help them taste the joy of receiving gifts, CoinEx Charity prepared Easter egg gifts for 500+ children in poor communities in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Seeing the big smiles on the face of children who received the gifts, CoinEx Charity hopes that the event could leave these children with happy memories. 

Help the disadvantaged through good deeds

In 2022, CoinEx Charity launched a $10 million charity fund to help children and teenagers in poor areas around the world through charitable actions, ensuring their basic living conditions while giving them equal access to education. Following the principles of benevolence, mutual assistance, happiness, and sharing, CoinEx Charity strives to help more children in need grow up with good health and happy memories.

CoinEx Charity｜Change the Lives of Poor Children With a Gift

Since 2021, CoinEx Charity has launched a series of charitable events across the globe. In December 2021, CoinEx Charity visited children in Uniuyo Teaching Hospital and distributed care packages; on December 31, after Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines, CoinEx Charity immediately responded and offered full disaster assistance and a large donation; in February 2022, CoinEx Charity distributed living supplies to poor families in Iran; on February 15, after Brazil was hit by heavy rainstorms, CoinEx Charity immediately participated in local charitable events and made donations to the disaster-stricken areas; this April, upon learning that some poor children in remote areas of Brazil cannot receive the traditional chocolate gifts at Easter, CoinEx Charity prepared over 500 Easter gifts and delivered them to each child in person… In just a few months, CoinEx Charity has left its mark around the world.

Charity never stops

According to the 2021 Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), about 644 million children worldwide are multidimensionally poor. Many children still suffer from hunger, dropout, and disease in many dark corners around the world. Charity should be pursued through real actions, and efforts of public welfare should never stop. CoinEx Charity suggests that the international community should examine the circumstances facing poor children around the world and join hands to care for them. We can only improve the lives of more poor kids and provide them with a comfortable growth environment by making charitable efforts on a greater scale.

As the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic gradually expands, the world has witnessed more conflicts, and more actions are urgently needed. Meanwhile, helping poor kids has become a pressing issue. Every child deserves a bright future. Always committed to the principles of charity, CoinEx Charity has called for the prioritization of children’s interests in countries across the globe. We should keep all children out of poverty, defend their rights, and protect their childhood. In the future, CoinEx Charity will launch more charitable events for children globally, encourage the general public to lend a helping hand to children in need, and jointly create a better world for children.

Continue Reading

Blockchain

0x (ZRX) Has Rallied To Nearly 40% In A Day

Published

33 mins ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

Top 3 Potential Crypto Tokens To Buy In April 2022
Altcoin News

The nature of the crypto industry is structured to fluctuate constantly. The price value of the cryptocurrencies will be changing according to the buy and sell of the tokens. Since the beginning of this year, it was a bear market for the crypto space but now initiated to recover. Most of the altcoins follow the same suit as Bitcoin resulting in a similar trading pattern.

During the bullish run, 0x (ZRX) has also been displaying a bullish trading chart giving profits to the holders. The 0x protocol is powered by the ZRX token, which is an Ethereum token. The network is meant to allow you to trade Ethereum tokens directly from your wallet at a reasonable cost.

Current Status Market

According to CoinMarketCap, ZRX has surged nearly 40% in the last 24-hours. It is currently trading at a price of $0.98 with a trading volume of $1,561,137,774 on the last day. Moreover, ZRX is ranked 94 by market cap with the current circulating supply of 847,496,055 ZRX coins.

The trading chart of ZRX depicts a bullish run for the past month. Consequently, the 30-day statistics show an 80% surge in price while the 7-day chart displays a nearly 30% rise. This rise in price value indicates a short-term bullish run while the holders expect a long-term bull. Besides, ZRX is available to trade on exchanges such as Binance, OKX, ByBit, FTX, and Bitget.

However, the 0x network is very active and has more updates to the market. To support their new social marketplace for NFTs, the 0x project has partnered with Coinbase. This elicits a hike in price value within the last 24-hours, bringing gains to the holders. With further advancements, it is expected that ZRX will set a new ATH in the next term.

Continue Reading

Blockchain

Moon.Art To Launch The First Phase of The NFT Marketplace

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

Moon.Art To Launch The First Phase of The NFT Marketplace
Moon.Art, the world’s first fully regulated, eco-friendly and community driven NFT-Marketplace, is set to launch the first phase of its marketplace – the issuance of limited keycards with lifetime utilities. The highly anticipated NFT marketplace will be launched and fully ready to be indulged by enthusiasts, investors and traders alike at the end of the year as shown in the roadmap.

According to NFT stats, about $41 billion worth of crypto was spent on the NFT marketplaces in 2021. Over the years, the value of Non-Fungible Tokens have continued to skyrocket, thus sparking a wave of interest in these uniquely identifiable digital assets. However, existing marketplaces have presented quite a number of issues such as deep technical knowledge requirements, payments in volatile cryptocurrencies, no regulated environment, high network fees, no user-friendly multi-chain solution, bad carbon footprint and more.

Moon.Art proposes a new digital marketplace that’s welcoming for every user. Moon.Art intends to build the world’s first NFT marketplace that is community-driven, eco-friendly and complies with the highest regulatory standards.

The regulated NFT marketplace is offering 10,000 limited Keycards with upcoming utilities. To finance the technical development, marketing and legal compliance process for the Moon.Art marketplace, the team is on track to create an NFT-Keycard which guarantees special lifetime benefits to all holders. A maximum of 10,000 Keycards will be available for minting on the Ethereum Blockchain as an ERC721A token.

The Keycard is an investment in the future and ensures special lifetime benefits including 50% discount on trading fees on the Moon.Art marketplace, reduction of trading fees by 5% until it reaches zero for each additional Keycard in a user’s wallet, allocation of 50% of the income from trading fees on the platform to all Keycard holders, and also pre-access to the beta version of the Moon.Art marketplace.

The Moon.Art NFT space is not just a common NFT marketplace, it is the perfect infrastructure of the next generation of NFT trading for everyone – simple, compliant and eco-friendly.

The NFT marketplace will be the first fully regulated NFT marketplace inside the EEA. Every user will be required to do a complete KYC procedure in advance so as to prevent money laundering and illicit activities on the platform. Moon.Art will balance carbon dioxide emissions of the platform with carbon offsets, thus saving energy.

Likewise, the platform users do not have to be computer geeks to buy NFTs. They can easily make NFT purchases by paying in cryptocurrencies and FIAT currencies. Users can purchase NFTs on Moon.Art not only with Ethereum but also with different tokens and FIAT currencies.

On a similar note, the purchase of NFTs on Moon.Art will be possible through the Ethereum blockchain as well as via other blockchain networks like Cardano, Polygon or Binance Smart Chain. The NFT marketplace will be able to map all common blockchains.

Users can trade NFTs on Moon.Art by paying the fixed price offers or by rejecting and bidding on price lists. Purchases and sales are all made by users who either connect their crypto wallet to the platform or have created an account with an associated wallet on the platform – custodian service.

Moreover, Moon.Art does not charge a fee to list or mint an NFT. The NFT is not transferred to the blockchain until the initial purchase or transfer has been made.

 

Continue Reading

