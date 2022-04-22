News
Hirsch, Finkel: Lessons from the Soviets on how to hold Russia accountable for war crimes
Evidence of Russian violence against Ukrainian civilians — murders, kidnappings and rape — continues to emerge on a daily basis. Each liberated locality adds to a grisly realization that a genocide might be taking place in the Russian-occupied Ukraine. Ukraine’s State Prosecutor’s Office has already started investigating crimes committed by Russian troops and the International Criminal Court might get involved as well.
The United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are also investigating Russian abuses. Investigations and criminal prosecution of individual perpetrators are important but insufficient. Full accountability — prosecution, reparations, and the creation of a historical record — requires an integrated effort that goes beyond law enforcement and involves historians, social scientists, forensic scientists and other experts.
What Ukraine needs is a dedicated state commission to collect, systematize and analyze evidence of atrocities and other crimes committed during this war. Russian propaganda falsely presents the war as a fight against Nazism. Yet, ironically, Soviet efforts during World War II to uncover and prosecute Nazi crimes in German-occupied parts of the USSR can provide a useful blueprint to hold Russia accountable.
The Soviet Extraordinary State Commission, established in 1942 during the darkest days of World War II, included government officials, academics, investigators and forensic scientists. The commission sent representatives to liberated regions to supervise and verify the work of investigations being carried out by regional and local commissions. It employed photographers and filmmakers who documented crime scenes. The commission also included a small group of well-known writers and cultural figures, appointed to better communicate what was happening to the outside world.
The commission’s key goals were to record war crimes, make a case for reparations, mobilize domestic populations, shape international public opinion, prepare evidence for future trials, and establish the historical record. One of its strengths was its combination of forensic, legal and public relations expertise. Another advantage was that the local and regional commissions were made up of people from the region, not outsiders parachuting in, which facilitated better recording of the destruction of local cultural heritage. This approach allowed the commission quicker access to evidence from newly liberated areas and more immediate recollections by survivors.
While evidence-gathering was localized, its aggregation and analysis were centralized. Information gathered at the local level was reviewed and compiled at the regional level, and then sent on to Moscow. The commission was then able to use this evidence to put together a bigger picture of German crimes.
The commission operated under extremely difficult conditions but managed to compile thousands of accounts and produce numerous reports, 32 of which were used in the Nuremberg trials. Its analysis uncovered general patterns of Nazi atrocities and their similarity across regions. It established, for example, that the Nazis intentionally destroyed cultural artifacts and national treasures and deliberately targeted hospitals and educational institutions.
But the Soviet commission also demonstrated the potential dangers of a state-led approach to documenting war crimes. Its work was subject to oversight by the Soviet security apparatus, and its reputation and stature were put to the service of falsifying evidence and whitewashing Soviet crimes, most notably the Katyn massacre of more than 20,000 Polish military officers and other prisoners of war. The commission issued a report that blamed the Nazis for that crime.
A dedicated Ukrainian state commission should draw on lessons from the Soviet experience and go beyond them. With many Ukrainians now displaced, comprehensive data gathering would need to span borders and could bring in members of the international community. Holocaust and genocide oral history archives in the West already have established procedures for interviewing survivors and witnesses as well as trained Russian-speaking interviewers who might assist in data collection. Scholars and prosecutors ask different questions and take different approaches to data analysis. Their efforts and skills should be used in tandem to provide as complete a picture as possible.
The Soviet experience also shows the need to avoid politicizing the prosecution of war criminals and distorting the historical record. Any commission established by the Ukrainian government must be transparent and free of political inference. It should include Ukrainian and international investigators and scholars. The commission’s charter should provide guarantees for academic freedom, impartiality and the ability to investigate any crimes, even those committed by Ukrainian soldiers. Scholars participating in this effort should work pro bono to avoid any suspicion of financial interest with freedom to publicly express their opinion.
We have no time to waste. As days pass by, evidence gets lost, recollections become imprecise and victims scatter or disappear. Scholars can’t wait until law enforcement completes their work, and investigators will not get the full picture without scholars’ input. Accountability goes beyond criminal prosecution — also at stake is the judgment of history. Victims of Russian violence deserve it.
Francine Hirsch is a professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the author of “Soviet Judgment at Nuremberg.” Eugene Finkel is an associate professor of international affairs at Johns Hopkins University and the author of “Ordinary Jews: Choice and Survival during the Holocaust.” They wrote this for the Los Angeles Times.
Longtime director of St. Louis Children’s Choirs to retire next year
ST. LOUIS — There’s a big change in store for what is still a hidden gem in St. Louis for most people: the world-renowned St. Louis Children’s Choirs.
Barbara Berner has directed the choirs for more than half of their 44-year history. She’s just announced next year her 25th will be her last. She broke the news to the children and their parents Thursday night.
The choirs have performed around the world: Europe, Asia, Australia, Carnegie Hall, and the White House. They are the official children’s choirs of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Powell Hall has always been sort of ‘home base’ in St. Louis.
“Whatever’s worth doing is worth doing well,” is a favorite adage of Berner’s. The close to 6,000 young singers she’s directed know it well.
“I’m sure there will be a few tears,” Berner said, looking ahead to her final days, which are still more than a year away. She plans to retire as artistic director in the Summer of 2023 at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 performance season.
For now, there is still much music to make and work to be done. The choirs are still recovering from a big “hit” suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their numbers shrank from about 450 to 290. Performances were “virtual”, online-only instead of before live audiences in concert halls and theaters. Berner put off retirement to navigate the choirs through the crisis.
They’re now performing “in-person” again. The number of singers is growing again. It’s up to 330. Berner is seeking to get that number back into the pre-pandemic 450-member range.
Auditions resume in May for children ages 6 to 18. There’s no experience required. You can find the details on the St. Louis Children’s Choirs website:
New performances with the symphony and new trips abroad are in the works. Yet, with all of those big performances, the countless special moments from practices and rehearsals are every bit as magical for Berner.
“Honestly, there are amazing moments every week in rehearsals where you glimpse the kind of excellence in artistry that young people are able to share,” she said. “Just seeing the look of satisfaction and joy in their eyes when they bring music to life and watching them grow.”
The choirs’ seven ensembles are comprised of students from more than 200 school districts and 85 zip codes in Missouri, Illinois, and now Oklahoma.
“She’s awesome,” Ella Maliszewski age 12, said of Mrs. Berner.
Ella travels from the Oklahoma City area to perform with the choirs.
“Living so far away it’s really special that I get to see how amazing the choir is,” she said.
She joins practices via Zoom. Her mom, Lexi, was in the choirs for Mrs. Berner’s 1st year. Lexi remembers the St. Louis group singing with a choir in Scotland. Life was never the same.
“We held hands, and we sang ‘Auld Lang Syne.’ To this day, it was just…amazing,” she said.
Lexi went on to become a vocal performance major in college. She still considers the St. Louis Children’s Choirs to be the best and most professional group of her life in music.
“I always tell them you have no idea what incredible gift you’re giving to the audience,” Berner said. “To lift their burdens, to comfort them, to inspire them, to make them laugh, to have them leave the concerts feeling refreshed and joyous. That’s really what this work is all about.”
A search committee has already begun the work of finding her replacement.
“It was my privilege to serve as artistic director,” she said. “The continuity of the mission of character development and musical excellence will be unchanged.”
She credits her success to supportive parents, the SLCC staff, donors, and above all, the children. The choirs have certainly sounded heavenly under Berner’s direction.
Lucid Air Is Again the Top Ranked Electric Vehicle, Beating Out Tesla and Porsche
Lucid Air, a hyped new electric sedan that has barely hit the road, is once again rated as a better car than the popular Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan, according to U.S. News and World Report, which released its list of 2022’s best hybrid and electric cars April 22.
The 2022 Lucid Air was named the “best luxury electric car” by the publication. Last year’s winner of this award was the Tesla Model Y. This year, Model Y was named winner of the newly created “Best luxury electric SUV” category. Still, Lucid Air outranked Tesla’s Model S in the luxury sedan category. It also stood out from other strong candidates including Porsche Taycan, Audi E-tron GT, BMW i4 and Mercedes EQS.
“Lucid Air brings decent value for what it is: It has good driving range, a heavy powertrain, good handling, etc. It’s been well received in its first month on the market,” said Colin Aylesworth, a senior editor with the U.S. News and World Report’s Autos team.
Ranking 82 electric and hybrid vehicles
U.S. News and World Report analyzed 82 electric and hybrid vehicles across eight categories based on price, charging rate, fuel economy (for hybrid cars), and the cars’ score on the U.S. News Best Car Rankings. Within each category, the vehicle with the highest composite score was named the winner. Last year, the publication evaluated 73 vehicles across seven categories.
Lucid Air is the first mass-market vehicle made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. Although the company has delivered only a few hundred units, the model is rated highly by professional critics. In November, the MotorTrend magazine named it “2022 Car of the Year,” a coveted recognition in the auto industry. The last electric vehicle bestowed this award was the Tesla Model S in 2013.
Lucid Air comes in three versions: Dream, Grand Touring and Pure. The most expensive option, Air Dream, starts at $169,000 before incentives. Air Grand Touring starts at $139,000 and Air Pure starts at $77,400. Both versions are expected to begin delivery later this year.
“Even though its price is high, it’s not the most expensive in this class, which helps it stand out,” U.S. News’s Aylesworth said.
For comparison, the 2022 Model S starts at $99,900; Porsche Taycan starts at $82,700; Mercedes EQS starts at $102,310; and Audi E-tron GT starts at $102,400.
Lucid Air has an EPA-rated range of 451-520 mile from a battery capacity of just 118kWh. That’s nearly twice as efficient as Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S.
Hamilton show canceled Thursday after power outage at Fox Theatre
ST. LOUIS — Thursday night’s “Hamilton” show in St. Louis was canceled due to a power outage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.
Ameren crews restored power around 8:55 p.m. Those who attended Thursday night’s show will be able to get tickets to another Hamilton performance, which runs through May 15.
“Fox Associates and ‘Hamilton’ regret this inconvenience and will work to accommodate ticket holders,” a statement from the theatre reads.
The theatre will reach out to ticket holders through email to facilitate exchanges or refunds.
