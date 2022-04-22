News
House fire kills one in Madison County, Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – One person was killed in a house fire early Friday morning in Madison County, Illinois.
The fire was at a home on Franco Lane. Fire officials were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. When officials arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and the victim was inside the home. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.
Mitchell Frie Department’s Assistant Chief Scott Wolfe said some ammunition was going off inside the home when officials arrived. Wolfe said that was due to the heat in the house. That did not cause any injuries.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Verizon Raised its Minimum Wage to $20 an Hour As the U.S.’s Lowest Paid Workers Make Unprecedented Gains
Verizon’s announcement that it was increasing its minimum salary to $20 per hour is another indication of the unusual state of the U.S. labor market.
In a striking departure from normal, the lowest paid workers are seeing the biggest gains in pay, said Matthew Bidwell, an associate professor of management at the Wharton School.
“It’s a remarkable thing,” Bidwell said. “Data from over the past 20 years has seen wage growth dependent on education level, with people who have just a high school education consistently receiving the lowest wage increases.
“In the last year that has flipped,” Bidwell said. “People with a high school education are getting the highest pay raises.”
When the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics looked at the impact of education on unemployment between 2002 and 2022, it consistently found that those with the least education were the most likely to be without a job.
The highest weekly wages go to workers with the most education
As recently as 2021, the most secure and best paying jobs went to people with the highest levels of education. In that year, the median unemployment rate among those with a PhD was 1.5%, as compared to 6.2% among those with a high school diploma and 8.3% among those with even less education, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Similarly, those with PhDs made the most money, with a median weekly salary of $1,909, as compared to $809 among those with a high school diploma, and $626 among those with less education.
A big reason for the reversal this year is the nation’s sharp recovery from the Covid-19 recession, he said.
“Those are the jobs most disrupted by Covid. A lot of people working at restaurants and stores got tossed out of work. Now as employers try to hire back, the most competition is among those jobs that require less education.
“We still have record levels of job openings so if an employer wants to keep their store staffed it’s a major headache trying to attract people and hang onto them,” Bidwell said.
Last year, Amazon announced it was raising average starting wages to $18 an hour for new hires and Target said last month it will raise starting pay to as much as $24 an hour.
Another reason companies are raising wages might be to forestall unionization, said Roland Rust, a business professor at the University of Maryland. “Unionization happens when workers have power,” he added. “In recent years workers have had less and less power. Now they have power again.”
Big companies like Amazon and Starbucks are now dealing with increased employee efforts to unionize. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, recently voted to join a union, while the first corporate owned Starbucks location unionized last year. Increased pay can make the need for a union less urgent.
Corporations tend to fear unions because it means surrendering power to their workers.For example, companies must negotiate with the union if they want to let a worker go, Rust said. Unions can also push to improve working conditions. “As an example, one movement that’s gaining a lot of strength is the four day work week,” Rust said. “Unions could push for that, just as they pushed for the five day work week decades ago.”
Companies will turn to automation rather than keep raising wages
As wages rise, companies will most likely reach a limit on what they are willing to spend on labor costs, Rust said.
“Companies will seek a way to not use labor,” Rust said. “Artificial intelligence is becoming big and you’re going to see it more and more. Rising wages are going to bring more pressure to apply AI to various tasks.”
AI may not be sophisticated enough to replace a lot of workers now. But over time it will improve, Rust said. He points to the example of computer programming. “There is an AI program called Copilot that writes computer code,” he explained. “You tell it what you want and it writes the code for it. It won’t be long until we don’t need computer programmers.”
But all that’s a ways off and Rust doesn’t see things changing soon. The market has to shake out till the supply and demand are back in balance, he explained.
“Right now the economy is overheated due to the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, supply chain problems—it’s all combined to create a real mess,” Rust said.
JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022, JKSSB Village Level Worker Vacancies
JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022, JKSSB Village Level Worker Vacancies
JKSSB VLW(Village Level Worker / Panchayat Secretary (VLW) Recruitment 2022: The JKSSB VLW posts recruitment will be started by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board very soon. The advertisement for these posts is going to be released in the last week of May. The detailed terms and conditions with regard to eligibility, age, educational qualification, domicile, reservation, etc. are as follows:
JKSSB VLW Recruitment Notification
Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board Recruitment process for VLW -Panchayat secretary vacancy expected to be notified as per the sources in the last week of May. As the Directorate of Rural Development Department, Kashmir has referred the vacant posts to the board for adjustment of these posts in a fewer time aspirant are requested that start their preparation as soon as possible. In this article, we are going to provide complete knowledge of this vacancy.
|Recruitment Board
|(JKSSB) Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board
|Notification No
|Advt No 3/4 of 2022
|Name of Posts
|Village Level Worker
|Total Vacancies
|3000+
|Job Location
|Jammu And Kashmir
|Qualification type
|Graduation
|Official Website
|www.Jkssb.nic.in
|Selection Process
|Computer Based Test (CBT)
JKSSB VLW Exam Pattern 2022
Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board has given an opportunity for unemployed youth for applying for the pots of VLW Panchayat secretary job. So, it’s a request to all don’t waste your time and the golden opportunity, apply for these vacancies at VLW Panchayat before the last date, download the syllabus earlier and start preparation here we are also going to share the suitable study material and Books for your smooth preparation.
|Subject Name
|No. of Questions
|Number of Marks
|Basic English
|20
|20
|Basic Math
|20
|20
|Basic Reasoning
|20
|20
|Science and General Awareness
|30
|30
|Computer Knowledge
|10
|10
|Total
|100
|100
JKSSB VLW Syllabus 2022 PDF
JKSSB VLW Syllabus PDF
Important Dates
Date of submission of online applications= Active soon
Last Date for submission of online applications = Active soon
“Total Number of Vacancies Advertised = 3000 Plus Posts”
JKSSB VLW Qualification
According to the JKSSB minimum educational qualification for JKSSB VLW recruitment 2022 should be at least Graduation in any stream, however, the candidates with higher education are also eligible to apply for the VLW vacancy but the age limit is mandatory.
Post Name Education Qualification
Village Level Worker-VLW
Graduation in any Sream
The post JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022, JKSSB Village Level Worker Vacancies appeared first on JK Breaking News.
13 stats that stand out from the Orioles’ first 13 games
Thirteen games into their season, the Orioles have lived up to the misfortunate associated with that number.
Their pitching staff has surprisingly excelled early on, though it’s doing so without ace John Means and might be without him for the rest of the season. An offense expected to be a strength has instead regularly missed out on run-scoring opportunities, with some of that incapability traceable to poor luck.
Although 13 games is a relatively small sample, it’s enough of a benchmark to take a look at an accompanying 13 numbers that stand out amid Baltimore’s 4-9 start to the season.
2.5: This figure is sure to dip after Thursday’s 6-4 loss to close a series defeat in Oakland, but the Orioles’ pitchers entered the finale with a value of 2.5 in FanGraphs’ version WAR, tied for the major league lead among staffs with the San Francisco Giants, and still left it with a top-four ERA in the American League. Last season, Baltimore’s arms generated 7.9 fWAR total, a figure that ranked 25th among 30 teams and as the second lowest in the AL.
8: That’s Means’ number of innings thus far this year, and it might be all he throws. The left-hander unexpectedly exited his first home start after only four innings April 13 with left forearm tightness, with the injury formally ruled a left elbow sprain when it landed him on the 60-day injured list. The Orioles and Means are awaiting further tests and medical opinions about the elbow before choosing the next steps, but the pitching staff has largely stepped up around his absence. Before Thursday, the Orioles had a 1.67 ERA in their past nine games, by far their best such stretch since September 2016.
.115: The pitching staff’s efforts to prevent runs have often been outdone by the lineup’s inability to produce them. With runners in scoring position, the Orioles are 13-for-113, a league-worst .115 average, and are also last in the majors in on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Almost 36% of their plate appearances in those situations have resulted in strikeouts.
49: “Walk, don’t run” is certainly not the Orioles’ offensive motto, but you wouldn’t know it 13 games into the year. After ranking 28th in the majors in walk percentage in 2021, Baltimore is tied for second in the AL with 49 walks while ranking last in the majors with 28 runs. The Orioles also lead the majors in strikeouts.
-.159: The Orioles put seven balls in play at at least 100 mph Thursday, getting hits out of five of those. That improved their batting average on that level of contact to .485, and although that sounds impressive, the leaguewide average entering Thursday was .559. Before the game, the difference between Orioles’ actual average on balls hit 100 mph or harder and their expected average — a Statcast metric based on exit velocity and launch angle — was -.159, the largest deficit in the majors.
13: The Orioles have played 13 games, and outfielder Anthony Santander has reached base in all of them. His OPS of .853 is nearly 200 points higher than that of any other Oriole. He’s walked almost twice as much as any of his teammates, with his 11 free passes — against 10 strikeouts — already more than he drew in his 2020 Most Valuable Oriole season. But he, too, has struggled with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-7.
1.80: Late in spring training, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said a group of pitchers who had already reached the majors needed to “step up” or risk being replaced by the organization’s next wave of prospects. Thus far, the message seems to have been received. Bruce Zimmermann, Keegan Akin, Mike Baumann and Alexander Wells have combined to allow five earned runs in 25 innings, a 1.80 ERA; before Baumann and Akin had multi-run outings within the past few days, those four had surrendered one earned run in 21 1/3 frames.
66.1: The Orioles’ pitchers entered Thursday leading the majors in strike percentage, then they threw more than three of every four pitches for a strike against Oakland. Nearly two-thirds of Baltimore’s offerings this season have been strikes, a metric in which they ranked below the league average in 2021. The improvement is partly the product of how their catchers set up before each pitch, giving pitchers a down-the-middle target to encourage them to let their stuff play in the zone.
98: Jorge López struggled in the Orioles’ rotation in 2021, seeing opponents’ success against him skyrocket as he reached the middle innings, and a sprained ankle cut short a late-season look at the right-hander as a reliever. He spent his offseason focused on getting stronger, and he’s come out this season getting results. Now Baltimore’s closer, López’s sinker is averaging 98 mph this season and has gotten up to 99.5 mph after averaging 95.3 mph in 2021. The velocity on each of his secondary pitches is up, as well.
1.73: López doesn’t have much experience in relief, but he’s spent plenty of time in the majors relative to other members of the pitching staff. Eight pitchers who have taken the mound for Baltimore entered the season with less than a year of major league service time, and that group has combined for a 1.73 ERA. Rookie right-hander Félix Bautista has been particularly impressive in his first major-league go, imposing both in height (6-foot-8) and stuff (97 mph average fastball velocity).
4: In the previous three seasons, no team came close to allowing as many home runs as the Orioles. Through 13 games in 2022, no team has allowed fewer. They’ve surrendered only four so far, having that success despite facing three teams that were in the playoffs a year ago and an Oakland Athletics team that has been among the majors’ highest-scoring offenses.
0: The Orioles’ decision to move back Camden Yards’ left field wall ahead of its 30th anniversary season seemingly had the desired effect in the club’s first homestand, with no home runs flying over the deeper fence. There’s only even been one ball — off the bat of Orioles star Trey Mancini — that would have been a home run with the old dimensions, though the true test will come as Baltimore heats up in the summer.
100: Mancini, perhaps more than any other Oriole, has been struck by bad luck this season. He’s hit several balls hard only for defenders to make remarkable plays. Thursday, he hit a 108.9 mph groundball and twitched toward second after the ball went past the first baseman for an error, with that movement enough for first base umpire Rob Drake to rule it as an attempt to advance and declare Mancini out when he was tagged before returning to first. A subsequent dispute resulted in Mancini’s first career ejection, but it’s possible it was simply a case of frustration boiling over. Mancini has put seven balls in play at 100 mph or more, with only one falling for a hit; entering Thursday, only two other players could say the same. Mancini is batting .234, but he came into Thursday with an expected batting average of .324 that ranked in the top 10% of the league.
Friday, 9:38 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
