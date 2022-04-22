Finance
How a Lien and a Lien Holder Affect Your Auto Insurance Policy
There are all sorts of complications that arise when buying car insurance for yourself. The presence of a second party definitely complicates matters further. A lot of people who have a lien against their car feel overwhelmed, like they can’t make their own decisions about their car insurance, or that they’re not truly responsible for what happens to their car because they don’t “own it.”
To help dispel these rumors, in this article we’re going to discuss a little bit about the ins and outs of holders, and how they affect your policy. The first place to start is with a definition: what is a lien, and what is a holder? A lien is a claim on property (in this case, your car) as security for the payment of a debt. That means if you can’t pay your debt, whoever has placed the lien (the holder) can take your car away.
A lien can be placed on your car either by choice, or by force. By choice is when you’re leasing a car, or when you’re borrowing money. You are voluntarily making an agreement with someone else, agreeing to pay that person, and using your car as a promise that you will pay. You understand that if you don’t pay, the holder can come in and reclaim your car. A lien placed on a car by force is usually the result of the government – particularly the IRS. If you owe the government money, they will often place liens on your home or car until you pay your back taxes. Depending on the state rules, that lien can be collected whenever you try and sell your car, or the car itself can be forcibly taken after a period of time.
It’s worth noting that if your car sells for $5,000 and your lien is valued at $2,000, you only get $3,000 from the sale of the car. Your holder gets paid first. If the car sells for $5,000 and the lien is valued at $6,000, then you get nothing from the sale of your car, and you still owe the lien holder $1,000.
So how does this affect your insurance? It makes you take into consideration the needs of your lien holder, who owns the title to your car. In cases of voluntary liens, such as leasing, you are required to purchase as much insurance as your lien holder wants. This can often include above and beyond standard damage and collision coverage. This is done as a way to keep you from getting out of a lien if your car is totaled. Sometimes, auto insurance companies have special names for these additional policies: Loss Payee Clauses, or Lien holder Clauses
A good thing to keep in mind: if you get into a minor accident, the lien holder has no responsibility – you are still required to pay the whole deductible.
Auto Insurance Quotes Will Lead to the Best Insurance Purchase For You
Your car is one of your most expensive assets and you want to make sure it is adequately insured. But the best auto insurance does not just turn up on your doorstep; you have to go out and find it. There are a number of ways of finding good auto insurance quotes so don’t feel like it is a difficult task.
Price is usually one of the biggest factors when it comes to deciding where we spend our insurance dollar but it should not be the only determinant. You need to make sure your insurer has a good reputation, particularly for customer service and claims processing and that the policy you buy meets all your insurance needs.
All the insurance companies are different. They operate differently and have different costs and premiums to insurance buyers. And these premiums change each year depending on what the insurance company’s marketing plan may be for the year. This means the auto insurance quote you got last year may not be the company this year that has the best policy for you.
Spending time on the telephone getting quotes is still one way of finding out what your insurance costs could be. However this has become quite time consuming when compared to the option of doing the auto insurance quotes online. Most of the good insurance companies out there have excellent websites that allow you to input data and will produce a quote for you.
There is an even more time effective online method which is to use an auto insurance comparison site. These sites work by allowing you to input your data once about you, your car and your driving history. From that data they search a number of insurance providers and return a tailored answer. Comparing a number of options side by side is quick and easy to achieve and even easier to understand at a glance what your best options may be.
Auto insurance quotes are the first step to a well researched insurance purchase.
Motorcycle Insurance for Young Drivers – How to Get a Cheaper Policy
It can be enjoyable to drive a car, but driving a motorcycle is very exciting. There is nothing to beat the experience of riding a bike, especially at night, as you cut through the cool breeze and drive through the haze of lights.
Compared to cars, motorcycles are frequently less costly, but have higher fuel efficiency. These factors prompt many, including teenagers, to be included among the four million owners of motorcycles in the US. Just like cars, insurance is mandatory for driving motorcycles. However, no matter how sleek or fast a motorcycle may be, it is vulnerable to accidents.Unless adequate precautionary measures are taken, it can indeed be very hazardous to drive motorcycles.
Motorcycle insurance aims to totally protect your motorcycle against accidents while being driven on the road, as also against natural disasters. Motorcycle insurance provides nearly the same coverage as car insurance, but the rates are different. The expense of motorcycle insurance is lower than that of a car, as the extent of damage that a motorcycle may cause is less than what a car may cause. For example, having an accident with a car, the motorcycle is more likely to bear most of the brunt.
Statistics reveal that teenage drivers are more frequently involved in accidents, compared to older drivers. Apparently, teenage drivers expose insurance companies to more risks. So, quite like car insurance, motorcycle insurance for teenagers costs more. Yet, every teenager is not treated at the same level as far as the amount of the premium is concerned.
A number of factors come into play when computing the rate of motorcycle insurance for teenagers. For instance, when a parent includes a teenager in their policy, the insurance charge is lowered. Moreover, when driving an insured motorcycle, one gets extremely low rate, compared to driving one’s own motorcycle.
The charges for insurance premiums usually take into account the attitude of the teenager towards driving. Factors that affect the amount of insurance premium of motorcycles include the distance travelled by the teenager to his school or workplace, how frequently he drives the motorcycle and the speed at which he drives. The price of the premium substantially comes down if the teenager has good driving habits, including wearing helmets whenever driving, not making use of smart phones at the time of driving, plus using additional safety accessories like elbow and knee pads.
The expense of motorcycle insurance is affected even by the grades scored at school. Insurance companies hold the opinion that students who work hard to get superior grades are likely to be more responsible while driving. Drivers who stand out in their studies are entitled to massive discounts on insurance premiums.
Many other habits can help improving the rating of a teenage driver. One such habit is to complete an acknowledged driver education, including safety course, which educates the teenager on the fundamentals of safe, responsible driving. One more option that enables you to qualify for additional discounts is to finish a course in defense driving.
Taking consideration of all these factors, it is not difficult to arrive at roughly the same conclusion: Doing things responsibly, including driving motorcycles, is rewarding.
Types of Homeowners Insurance Policies
Understanding the secret codes of the insurance industry helps you make sure you hit the ideal of lower insurance costs with better coverage.
No matter if this is the first time you are shopping for a homeowner’s insurance policy or if you currently have a policy, it is always a good idea to be well educated to make sure you have your home properly and adequately covered. It is also important to know what your deductible is.
Standardized HO (home owners) insurance policies include:
1. HO-A provides extremely limited actual cash value coverage for your home and contents. Only the types of damage specifically listed in the policy are covered. HO-A amended policies provide more extensive coverage than the base HO-A but less coverage than an HO-B.
2. HO-B provides replacement cost coverage for most types of insurable perils, except for exclusions.
3. HO-C policies provide the most extensive coverage
When you shop for homeowner’s insurance, it is very important that you know what your policy covers. Your policy is designed to protect homeowners from insurable perils. These perils can include fire, theft, hurricanes and several other events. Your individual policy is determined by named perils and exclusions. Policies can differ from homeowner to homeowner. With your agent’s help, you can determine how much coverage you and your family need.
To receive full payment (minus your deductible) for a partial loss, you must insure your house for at least 80% of its replacement cost. If you insure for less, the insurance company will only pay for part of the expense of a partial loss. If your home is destroyed and you only have actual cash value coverage, you may not be able to completely rebuild with the claim payment you receive.
With any policy there are exclusions. Your policy typically does not cover injuries to animals or damage to motor vehicles or aircraft. You also are usually not covered for losses due to floods, mudslides, water damage from sewer backups, damage from war or nuclear hazards, neglect, earthquakes, power failures, seepage, dry rot or vermin.
Homeowner’s insurance policies have different covered perils and exclusions. Check your policy carefully so you understand the kinds and extent of coverage you have.
