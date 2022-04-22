Finance
How to Beat the Bank in Interest With Compounding
Have you ever wondered where does all your money go each and every week or each and every biweekly or even monthly? Here is a thought that I want you to consider and ponder while you read this article. This is only example. You take out of the bank $10,000 out of your savings account and they give you all one dollar bills. You take the big stack of money which are all in one dollar bills that equal $10,000 which happens to be your hard earned savings account that took you many years to accumulate; and you stacked them on top of your dresser uncovered where you could see that big stack of money that are all in one dollar bills. What do you think would happen over time if you Walk past that big stack of money which by the way all in one dollar bills that equal $10,000?
My friends you and I both know what would happen after a period of time if you keep walking past those one dollar bills. You will eventually start to take one dollar then maybe a few more dollars because there is a large stack of money and nobody will miss it. At least you tell yourself that! Then one day it finally dawns on you that that big stack of money which was really high and almost tipping over is now standing straight up and yet you keep walking past your dresser and take a few more dollars each and everyday. The bottom line is this, your $10,000 will be spent in just a few moments of time, even though you pretend that you have never touched the money in the first place.
Today I want to teach you the power of compounding. You will need to make a few more changes in the way you make your payments but the outcome will put a smile on your face.
This is only an example: One of your payments on your monthly, you owe approximate $5,000 and your monthly minimum payment is $100 per month. Now I know for a fact, that $5,000 making the minimum payment, will take approximate 25 years seven months to pay off making the minimum payment each month.
Now if you change the way you make your monthly payment each month, and take that $100 monthly payment and divide it into four payments, you will get approximate $25. You are at the beginning of the month. Make your monthly payment as promised and wait a few days and send $50 on your payment bill. Then wait another week and then send $25. Then wait another week and send another $25.
I am going to repeat myself again but in a little different way. You take that $100 divide by four and that equals $25. You are going to take the first $25 and multiply it by two and that equals $50 bucks. And you are going to send that $50 payment to the people you owe. You are going to wait approximately one week and send $25. Then you are going to wait another week and send another $25. This will equal approximate $100 which is your minimum payment on a credit card.
Now I need to make this very clear. To start this program using my example you must make the hundred dollar payment and make the $50, $25, and $25 the very first month. The second month and all the other remaining months, you will only be making at the beginning of the month, the $50 payment, waiting one week, and making that $25 payment, waiting another week, and making another $25 payment. Which will equal $100 for your monthly payment.
If you follow me so far, you have not paid any more money on your monthly payment except the way you are now making your monthly payment. We will break this down even further. You are making more installments on your credit card that equal $100. Or another words, if you wanted to, you could pay every single day that will equal $100 on that credit card bill.
Now I need to give you one advice. You need to have approximate one week of no payments. Now why am I telling you this? Because credit card companies are notorious of holding onto your payments. And if they could hold on to your credit card payments and it goes late, they now have made interest on your payment.
Remember my example when I broke the payments into three payments? On average if you are making your payments, you will have one to two weeks of no payments on your credit card even though you have made your full payment on your payment. This one example that I have shared with you will stop the bank from adding interest onto your loan.
Now that you understand how to make your monthly payments by dividing it into three payments, your monthly bill will be paid off in approximate five years eight months. And guess what? You never paid any more money toward the bill other than, making more frequent payments that equal the minimum payments.
Are we on the same page? Every Visa, Master Card, student loans, car payments, line of credit; the interest being charged on these items that interest is compounded daily and not yearly. Do not get mixed up when the bank is telling you that our cards or your car payment or your student loans is compounded yearly. This is hogwash! The bank is only playing with words. I am sharing the facts with you for a fact that monthly bills or any form of a card, car payments, student loans are all compounded daily and not yearly.
What does this mean to you and I? It means that we as individuals are paying a tremendous amount of money toward interest that should be going into our own pocket, instead of the bank! I need to be honest with you right now, the way I have taught you how to make your new monthly payments on your cards that charge you interest called compounding. You will make the bank very nervous, and they are going to try to persuade you to make only one monthly payment instead of more frequent payments.
Here is another thought that I must share with you while making your new monthly payments on your cards that charge you interest. Here is an example and person owes $5,000 on a card. What you need to do is get your calculator out and multiply $5,000 times 3% this will equal $150. If this was your card, and you look at your minimum monthly payment and you see $97 you are in big trouble! Why am I telling you this? Because these banks know how to make money and they do it really well when they use compounding. Remember the example that I gave you that you multiply 3% on whatever you owe on one of your cards. If the minimum payment is less than the 3% it will take even longer than 25 years eight months to pay off that card off.
Now the reason I wanted you to get out your calculator and check the minimum payment is because banks are now stretching the amount of time it would take you to pay off your cards. By using the 3% rule that I have shared with you and dividing the payments into three payments or another words more frequent payments, you will have the credit card paid off in approximate five years seven months.
If you have the drive and the motivation to stay on track, I promise you that you will be able to reward yourself in time in having no more credit card payments. I personally have taught hundreds and thousands of people all across the United States how to do this one simple program called compounding.
I have to be upfront with you not everyone can discipline themselves in taking this kind of action. Nobody is going to remind you, nobody is going to call you, nobody is going to send you any e-mails, or send you a reminder in the mail, to make more frequent payments on your credit card payments. This takes real guts to make a change in your life and the way you make your payments. It is not going to be easy and there will always be things that will get into your way that will stop you from time to time. Do not let this happen!
What Can I Do With a Life Insurance Policy That I No Longer Need?
If you have had a life insurance policy at an earlier stage of life that you no longer need, the typical method of dealing with it is to let it expire or take the cash surrender value if it applies. There is another option that may be available: You can donate the insurance policy to charity. There are a number of conditions that would have to line up for this idea to work.
The Charity Has to Accept the Insurance Policy
The concept is that if you donate your insurance policy to charity, they will eventually get the payout which will be the donation. Since you are sill alive, there will be a time delay before the payout comes to fruition. The ideal policies that charities would like are those that are about to expire or payout soon. In the meantime, the premiums have to be paid to keep the policy going. If you the donor keep paying, you can get charitable tax credits for the premiums after the transfer, but if you stop paying, the charity does not get any payout. The charity will typically want to pay the premiums, but they will only do this if the payoff is worthwhile. The charity also has to be willing to accept this kind of gift as it may be too complicated or overwhelming for certain organizations. Having large one time donations can be problematic for cash flow management for the charity.
The Value of the Insurance Policy Has To Be Verified
The value of the policy has to be valued based on its terms and conditions. This would include the premiums, health conditions, riders and special rules that may exist in the policy. This valuation would have to be done by an insurance underwriter or actuary.
Your Income Has to be High Enough
If you succeed in donating the insurance policy, you would be able to claim an amount up to 75% of your income in the year that you donate the insurance policy. You also have up to 5 years to carry forward the amount if you cannot claim it right away. If your income is not high enough or you cannot use the credits, there will not be any benefit to making a large donation. Even if all of the ducks line up, you are receiving a fraction of the donation in terms of the tax credit – typically between 15% and 29% of the amount donated.
The Insurance Policy Has to be Paid Up
The insurance payout has to be intact in order to donate it to a charity. If it is not, the value will not be as worthwhile.
Tax Liability on Sale
If the cash surrender value is higher than the adjusted cost basis (ACB) of the sale, there may be a tax liability on the sale which would negate any advantage of donating the insurance policy.
Foreclosure – How to Avoid This Ugly Word
To homeowners, foreclosure is one ugly word which must be avoided at all costs. But when financial problems come, it is another dilemma which must be faced bravely and wisely. But do you know that it can be avoided? Here are some tips how.
Apply for mortgage modification program
Most homeowners get trapped into mortgage payments because of the high monthly dues. Through mortgage modification programs, these monthly payments can be significantly reduced to as high as $1000 or more giving the loan a more stable structure.
The government designed several mortgage modifications to help homeowners avoid foreclosure. One program is called Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP). This program lowers monthly mortgage payments to as much as 31% of the homeowners pre-taxed monthly gross income.
There are also underwater mortgage programs which homeowners who experienced decline in home values can obtain.
Apply for unemployed assistance programs
Sometimes, unemployment becomes the main root why monthly mortgages become unsettled. Loss of work can strike anytime. With this, there are special programs for homeowners who suddenly become unemployed while still paying for the home mortgages. There is a program allowing for up to 12 months of either reduced mortgage payments or suspension. During those months, the owner should find re-employment as the mortgages will be reverted to norma rates.
Contact and seek foreclosure avoidance options from lender
The value of communication should not be scraped off during foreclosure problems. Lenders also have numerous programs or options to offer so as not to lead on foreclosures. The lenders usually favor these options because foreclosures means they have to shoulder more costs. Remember that having a foreclosed home in their stables mean they have to pay for maintenance fees and taxes until such time that the property is bought from them.
Have a managed exit arranged
If foreclosure is truly unavoidable, then opt for a managed exit such as redemption. This option is available to the owner for certain period after the house is sold on a foreclosure sale. With this, the owner becomes eligible to buy back the house and be its rightful owner again. This option, however, requires the owner to pay the outstanding mortgage balance accrued at the time the house was put into foreclosure.
Foreclosure is an ugly word, but some things can be done to prevent it from happening. The tips above should serve as guide. For other assistance, your local real estate agent is always a call away!
Legitimate Credit Repair Info: Where Can You Turn for Help in a Financial Disaster?
The vast majority of people wind up in a financial disaster at least once in their life. You don’t have to sit around and wait for years and years for the negative items to fall off your report and keeping your fingers crossed that you don’t get sued. There are more active ways of trying to repair your credit. It’s also okay to ask for help from professionals who provide legitimate credit repair services.
While it’s not a solution to every credit problem, it’s a good place to begin the process of repair. How much they will be able to help you will depend on the negative items that are hurting your credit score. Some of them could be 100% accurate and fair, while some of them could be questionable and negotiable. There could also be late payments on your report from accounts that aren’t even yours, whether they got there from a mistake or through identity theft.
Since there are three credit bureaus, you must order copies of all three reports (you can do so once a year for free) and look over everything yourself for an idea of how bad your credit is and what your score is like. You do have a right to try and dispute any negative items, but it’s not necessarily recommended to do everything yourself. It saves a lot of time and hassle by going through a legitimate credit repair agency.
Legitimate Credit Repair Limitations
Before you pick one, you need to understand what they can help you with and what they cannot help you with. A “legitimate” error on your report is not something you don’t like, it is an actual inaccuracy. No genuine credit repair company will make any guarantees that they will be able to get rid of the accurate negative items. There might be a bit of wiggle room for them to negotiate with the credit bureaus and credit card companies, but they won’t make any guarantees to you.
Never put your credit repair in the hands of a company and then forget about it. It’s important that you keep open a line of communication with them. Familiarize yourself some on how these companies work, what they can legally do to help you, and what they are not allowed to do. A real, honest company will stay in touch with you and let you know which steps they are taking and when.
When reading legitimate credit repair reviews, you’ll undoubtedly come across “Lexington Law” a lot. This is because it is a highly rated company that uses all legal means to help its clients, and does not charge any money upfront. If you don’t want to take the DIY approach and really want to work with legal professionals, Lexington Law is the company to go to.
