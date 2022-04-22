How To Find The Best Auto Insurance Companies

For many folks over the age of 30, after they’ve found a life partner (husband/wife), have a couple of kids, own a home, a pet, max-out their credit cards, and settle in at a non-challenging, unexciting, fixed-income dead end job, life can really appear to be a done deal. If this description somehow more or less fits you, cheer-up! I’ve got good news for you…”I just saved a ton of money on my Geico car insurance” just kidding, the good news is, you have another chance in life.

If you’re not dead yet, you have the power within you to change your life! It really doesn’t matter what situation you’re in, trust me, you can truly change them. The first thing you must do is start working on mastering yourself. You must develop a one on one relationship with your conscious, I know most folks aren’t aware they even have a conscious, but truly we all do. If you don’t understand what I’m talking about, its ok, your first assignment is to go find it, research and get as much information on the conscious mind and the sub-conscious mind.

Honestly this stuff should have been taught to us around the same time we began learning the ABC’s, “seek and the door shall be opened”. For those of you who are aware, but you’re still unhappy with your life and the way things are going, trust me, you’re not in tune with your sub-conscious mind. The sub-conscious mind is that part of you that deals with truth. It’s the guiding light that all of us were born with but most of us ignore, it’s that still small silent voice of truth that’s inside of us. Show me a man/woman that has the ability, to make themselves do the things that ought to be done, when they just don’t feel like doing them and I’ll show you a man/woman who is in tune with their subconscious mind.

The subconscious mind deals with truth (the invisible). It is the marvelous phase of your mind that brings things into existence by the sheer power of thoughts. If you think you can accomplish something-you’re right; if you think you can’t accomplish anything…you’re right. Whatever you think or believe is true, is true to you. So if you think you’re stuck and life’s over for you, you’re probably right. Listen-up folks, if you don’t like the financial situation you’re in, change it, change your thoughts, get-up and do something about it. Take action, learn a trade, read more, every week you should be learning something new that will improve your life and your financial situation.

If you want more money, stop abusing and wasting that what you already have. Don’t be a slave to your conscious mind, your conscious mind deals with the material world (the seen, the visible world) it deals with all impressions of the visible world, gathered through the five senses; it carries the responsibility of decisions and is the gateway through which our destiny comes. In other words, the things we see, smell, taste, touch and hear, keep us in not only financial bondage, but moral bondage as well. All hate, envy, jealousy, anxiety, weakness, fear and all negative thoughts that breed poverty and lack enter through our conscious mind. The best advice I can give anyone who wants a better loving, peaceful, prosperous life is to, study thy self, be true, and become your own biggest critic. The battle is with you and yourself.