How To Find The Best Auto Insurance Companies
Shopping for auto insurance? Looking for the best auto insurance companies with the best rates? Here’s how to find them.
Best Auto Insurance Companies
Finding an auto insurance company that will be there when you need them and will pay your claims on time is an important consideration when it comes to buying auto insurance.
A company’s financial strength is a good indicator of their ability to pay claims, and there are two websites where you can go to check out their financial status:
Standard and Poors (standardandpoors.com) – This website provides profiles and financial strength ratings of more than 4,000 companies.
A. M. Best (ambest.com/ratings) – This website provides financial ratings and reports on the overall condition of insurance companies.
These websites are great if you want to know how solvent a company is and how credit worthy they are, but if you want the inside scoop on how well they pay their claims and how good their customer service is, I recommend going to the following websites:
Epinions (epinions.com)- This website provides ratings and reviews of various companies by their customers. Reviews range from, “Great agents all over the country.” to “Buyer beware! Company is a fraud candidate for misrepresentation of their clients.” If you want to find out how customers have been treated and what their claims experience has been, this is the place to go.
Your state’s department of insurance website – Most state insurance departments maintain websites that have a consumer complaint department where you can find out how many claims have been filed against a particular company. If your state doesn’t provide this information, you can go to California’s website – http://www.insurance.ca.gov – to get it. Just click on “Consumers,” then “Studies and Reports,” then “Consumer Complaint Study” to see the complaints filed against a particular company.
Best Auto Insurance Rates
Comparing quotes from different companies is the only way to know if you’re getting the best auto insurance rate.
Another Chance
For many folks over the age of 30, after they’ve found a life partner (husband/wife), have a couple of kids, own a home, a pet, max-out their credit cards, and settle in at a non-challenging, unexciting, fixed-income dead end job, life can really appear to be a done deal. If this description somehow more or less fits you, cheer-up! I’ve got good news for you…”I just saved a ton of money on my Geico car insurance” just kidding, the good news is, you have another chance in life.
If you’re not dead yet, you have the power within you to change your life! It really doesn’t matter what situation you’re in, trust me, you can truly change them. The first thing you must do is start working on mastering yourself. You must develop a one on one relationship with your conscious, I know most folks aren’t aware they even have a conscious, but truly we all do. If you don’t understand what I’m talking about, its ok, your first assignment is to go find it, research and get as much information on the conscious mind and the sub-conscious mind.
Honestly this stuff should have been taught to us around the same time we began learning the ABC’s, “seek and the door shall be opened”. For those of you who are aware, but you’re still unhappy with your life and the way things are going, trust me, you’re not in tune with your sub-conscious mind. The sub-conscious mind is that part of you that deals with truth. It’s the guiding light that all of us were born with but most of us ignore, it’s that still small silent voice of truth that’s inside of us. Show me a man/woman that has the ability, to make themselves do the things that ought to be done, when they just don’t feel like doing them and I’ll show you a man/woman who is in tune with their subconscious mind.
The subconscious mind deals with truth (the invisible). It is the marvelous phase of your mind that brings things into existence by the sheer power of thoughts. If you think you can accomplish something-you’re right; if you think you can’t accomplish anything…you’re right. Whatever you think or believe is true, is true to you. So if you think you’re stuck and life’s over for you, you’re probably right. Listen-up folks, if you don’t like the financial situation you’re in, change it, change your thoughts, get-up and do something about it. Take action, learn a trade, read more, every week you should be learning something new that will improve your life and your financial situation.
If you want more money, stop abusing and wasting that what you already have. Don’t be a slave to your conscious mind, your conscious mind deals with the material world (the seen, the visible world) it deals with all impressions of the visible world, gathered through the five senses; it carries the responsibility of decisions and is the gateway through which our destiny comes. In other words, the things we see, smell, taste, touch and hear, keep us in not only financial bondage, but moral bondage as well. All hate, envy, jealousy, anxiety, weakness, fear and all negative thoughts that breed poverty and lack enter through our conscious mind. The best advice I can give anyone who wants a better loving, peaceful, prosperous life is to, study thy self, be true, and become your own biggest critic. The battle is with you and yourself.
What You Need to Know About Flood Insurance
Some homes sit in high-risk areas for water damage. Other residences are located in a moderate- or low-risk location. Regardless of your home’s location, you might consider purchasing flood insurance to protect yourself from the financial loss that can result from water damage.
Limitations of Disaster Relief
If you are not insured when a catastrophic event occurs, you will be left to either repair the damage on your own or hope the state or federal government issues an official declaration of disaster. Without this official declaration, no assistance will be provided. Even with an official declaration, not all disasters will result in assistance awards to residents. You may only receive an offer for financing to cover your expenses, rather than funds for rebuilding and repairs.
Benefits
When you purchase individual flood insurance coverage for your house, you have will receive greater protection in the event of a disaster in the form of a payout.
– In the event of flooding, you will receive a payout commensurate to the water damage caused to your property.
– Any funds you receive from your policy will not require repayment.
– Your policy will be continuous without the threat of non-renewal or cancellation due to repeated claims, which can occur with disaster assistance.
– Policy owners can also receive coverage for contents of a home or business, up to $100,000 for residential policies and up to $500,000 for business policies.
Coverage Details
Individual policies will have different coverage features, so be sure to carefully read the policy paperwork so you understand the terms. For example, the nature of the flooding will determine coverage. If water damage occurs due to a sewer backup in your home, most policies will protect you from this damage only if it occurred as a result of a flooding event rather than another type of issue. Learn what building property and personal contents are included in the policy. Find out what issues are not covered by the terms of your agreement. A policy will also have deductible options to select, which will affect premiums and claim payments.
Eligible Properties
A number of different types of properties are eligible for insurance coverage. You can purchase coverage for a single-family or multi-family home. You can also, as a business owner, cover commercial property that you own. Renters can purchase policies for apartments, condominiums, and commercial property to protect against loss from water damage.
Government and Lender Requirements
People who own property in floodplain areas may have no choice but to purchase flood insurance. Home and business owners who are in high-risk areas with federally regulated loans often find that coverage is required under the terms of their mortgage. Small business owners who receive certain loans from the Small Business Administration may also find that this requirement is attached to their financing terms. Some communities in high-risk areas have management ordinances in place that require residents to have insurance policies that protect them against loss from water damage. To be eligible for federal and state disaster relief, residents must first be insured.
There are a few differences between insuring your property against floods and insuring it against other types of risks. First, flood insurance is not always carried by the same companies that offer homeowner’s and property insurance, because it entails different risks. You may have to call around and ask your insurer if they provide this service, or if they know someone who does. Second, if you live in an area that is prone to floods, you may need a surveyor to verify whether your property is inside or outside of a high-risk zone before you can receive a quote. Contact your insurer today and ask them about adding the protection of flood insurance to your property.
Easy Tips to Get the Best Insurance Policy
Insurance is slowly and steadily becoming a necessity in the modern world. Individuals, corporate and even governments need insurance. The question arises; why do we need insurance? Before answering it, let us see what exactly insurance is. To put in simple words, Insurance is the prepayment of a small fixed amount of money called ‘premium’ to shield against a bigger unpredictable expense called ‘loss or claim’. In this way, the risk is shifted from you to the insurance company.
The necessity for insurance springs up out of the dangers we all run throughout our daily lives. Our lives are continuously in danger through illness or accident; our assets may be subject to damage or loss, while losses suffered by others may involve us, in one way or another. There is also the risk of causing injury to other individuals or damage to their property at a subsequent heavy cost to ourselves, in case we are sued for compensation.
Thus, there is a constant need for protection, for some way of wiping out the risk; diluting it or transporting it to someone. This is where insurance comes into the picture.
It is commonly seen that the majority of the people are overpaying for insurance. Any type of insurance, whether it is life, auto, home, travel, or medical insurance, presents a challenge to even the most seasoned customer. Getting the best insurance policy is not an impossible task; we just need to research all possibilities.
Since choosing insurance is a bit dicey, here are a few tips:
-Before buying insurance, take your time to research and be sure to choose the right policy for your needs.
-Do not let an insurance agent confuse you with insurance terminology. Ask him or her to explain all the points in a plain and simple language.
-Get quotes from different companies and compare them for price and features. You may find a low-priced policy with better coverage.
Always ask for a discount. Most companies give discounts, but they are not forthcoming about it. Make enquiries and be prepared to bargain.
-Ask about the fines and penalties for lapse and charges for renewing.
Purchasing insurance can be a wearisome experience. You need to speak to many companies or their agents, then fix appointments and compare all the policies physically. It is much faster and easier to do these chores online. Checking for insurance online gives you many advantages.
First, there are many websites from where you can get a quote on any kind of insurance policy you may need. Second, you have all the data and comparisons in front of you. You can check it in detail and really get all the information. No hiding and misinformation on the agent’s part and no surprises for you in the future.
Regarding the rules, it doesn’t matter whether you are doing your insurance shopping online or offline; these would always be the same. Be patient, don’t rush, ask for the discounts, don’t get confused with terminology, always compare the policies and be mindful of the fines and penalties.
Last but not least… always remember that a knowledgeable and educated buyer is a happy buyer.
