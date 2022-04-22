Finance
How to Make Sure You Always Have Unique Content For Your Site – Part 1
You’ve probably heard it said that original content online is the best way to achieve ongoing and long-term success with any Internet business. Even if you don’t want to sell information (products) a website that is full of original content will help you attract traffic and keep Google happy.
Once you have a good traffic flow, there are many ways to monetise that traffic.
However, in order to pull in and keep that traffic flowing, you do need to have plenty of good and original content…not an easy task.
So, in part 1 of this article, I’m going to give you a few ideas on how to generate great and unique content for your website. No matter what subject your website is about…the best way to gain and keep lots of interested visitors and subscribers is to give them fresh, new, unique and useful content on a regular basis.
If this is true, it follows that you’ll need a source for all of this content. Most people restrict themselves to searching the Google main search page when looking for content, but…did you know there is a whole plethora of tools that Google offer to help you in your quest?
And…these tools can help you dig very deeply into most subjects.
So, here are the tools and some ideas on how you can use them.
Google News
On the Google News site you can search, by keyword, on well over 4,500 news sources. That’s incredible!
Have you heard of resveratrol? Probably not. I picked this keyword as it’s something relatively new. Resveratrol is an anti ageing anti cancer substance found in red grape skins. It’s in red wine too, which is my excuse for drinking the stuff! As an alternative therapy it has only recently come to light. I found over 200 sources of information or articles on resveratrol.
Starting with Google News you can often find good quotes to base an article around. So perhaps a couple of quotes and then use some of the other sources to build your final content.
You should also have a look at Google Groups and Yahoo Groups.
These groups are made up of people (just like you) who like to discuss a given subject online. So look up your topic in the groups and see what people are saying about it. In these groups you will find people talking about what problems they have in the subject area. Other users will tell you how they solved those problems. Problems and solutions = products and great content. In part 2 I’ll give you lots more ideas on how you can find unique, quality content for your website.
What Is the Importance of Google AdWords?
Search engine marketing happens to be the best way for a new online business to get started. With the internet continuously growing each and every day it makes it harder for new businesses to stand out. But there is hope if search engine marketing is a used strategy. This way your company can gain many new targeted clients based on their search results.
One of the best ways to gain many valuable clients is by using the very popular technique search engine optimisation (SEO). This technique is used when writing articles for your website and choosing what needs your websites delivers. If your website is for plumbing then you will want to include the word plumbing throughout your website so that search sorting can pick it up. By doing this you are ensured to only get people that are interested in what you are offering to your webpage. Simply search facility optimisation is the best way for any web business to get targeted traffic and is the best way for a business to convert sales.
Google AdWords can be a great way to market your website on easily the biggest sorting facility on the internet. By using Google AdWords your website will be displayed as a sponsored ad at the top of the search results. If a potential customer searches for plumbing then your business will be displayed at the top of the page. This leads to more clicks by targeted traffic which gives you an advantage over other businesses.
Best Email Marketing in 2018 – ConvertKit Vs Aweber
Email marketing has the *only* advantage over the likes of social media in that it’s an asset that you own.
That’s not to say that you can do “whatever you want” with it – but compared to the likes of a Twitter feed (who could ban you), a YouTube channel (who could de-monetize you) or Facebook page (who could censor you), an email list is *still* by far the most effective and resounding way for a business to keep in contact with its community.
Of course, strategy and functionality aside, the way that an email marketing system fits into the modern business landscape is to provide an extra “step” in the world of a “funnel” – allowing users to engage much deeper and more effectively with companies / people they value. This is pretty much where we’re seeing the rise / resurgence of the various email platforms (especially paid ones).
In the present landscape, there are several email marketing offerings used by the majority of online marketers. These include:
- MailChimp (free)
- AWeber (starts at $20/mo)
- GetResponse (starts at $20/mo)
- ConvertKit (starts at $20/mo)
Being honest, the “business software” market is massive – with many different providers fulfilling different needs. For example, MailChimp is used primarily by bloggers who want to increase their reach through the use of a “free” email system. Once they start to make more money from their blog, they tend to move onto the more premium offerings.
Two of these premium offerings – Aweber and ConvertKit are now considered the “best” mid-tier email marketing solutions. They are both premium-only (no free tier) and provide users with various levels of functionality to help them send emails to their subscribers in both a “singular” (broadcast) capacity and “automated” (autoresponder) capacity.
Understanding the difference between the two is the most important step towards creating a marketing stack that actually works to generate results…
ConvertKit
Founded in 2015 by Nathan Barry, this is targeted at bloggers / “creators” who wish to enhance their offer with users through email.
The service is focused around providing an underlying mechanism through which the curator is able to share their content through a series of “automation” features – autoresponders which work to give subscribers the ability to receive particular content at particular times.
This system – coupled with ConvertKit’s focus on providing users with the ability to publish “courses” for their audience – has lead to a large number of bloggers and creators signing up for the service.
It’s now become one of the largest “email marketing” companies by revenue (their numbers are publicly available on BareMetrics) – with strong growth.
We’ve found a large number of Twitter influencers have adopted the system.
Aweber
AWeber was founded in 1998 and has enjoyed a huge amount of success, particularly because it was the first to introduce a true “autoresponder” system to the email marketing scene.
Whilst its popularity has waned somewhat with the “new” generation of marketers, it’s still easily one of the top 5 email marketing systems.
The main benefit of using Aweber lies in its simplicity – allowing you to send emails a number of days after someone subscribed to your various email lists. This allows you to continue providing updated content for the duration of their subscription.
The main downside of Aweber lies in its inability to integrate well into the “social” age. It doesn’t have much by way of intractability, and thus means you’re pretty much stuck trying to get a 90’s tool to work in the 2010’s. If you just want to put a “subscription” box on your website, it works well… but if you need anything more specific, you’ll be better using the likes of ConvertKit.
Conclusion
Ultimately, the choice is between which service you feel more drawn to.
Aweber is for more regimented “Internet Marketers” who perhaps have a real consultancy practice, or are in some way involved with a more “industrial” type business (manufacturing or whatever).
Convertkit is designed to be more forward-thinking, “hip” and focused on “creators”. This gives is a distinctly different set of “DNA” to the likes of Aweber, and thus has attracted many “new generation” marketeers who are typically much more “social” savvy.
For this reason, the best thing you can do is look at how you’re going to be using the various applications. Aweber is mainly for people who need a simple service that is going to work regardless of where it’s posted… ConvertKit is more for those who are focused on providing blog viewers with a reason to “sign up” for extra content.
If you’re an artist, author or another “creative” type – ConvertKit is going to be better. If you’re a marketer, salesperson, “brick and mortar” business – AWeber is going to be much more effective. Again, they both work in the same way (deliver emails to users) but the way in which they do it differs.
Tips on Writing an Effective Social Media Marketing Request For Proposal (RFP)
About a year ago, I wrote an article with guidelines on writing a website design and development Request for Proposal (RFP), which received a great response. Now I think it’s high time to do the same thing for those wishing to engage an agency for Social Media Marketing and other Online Marketing and Advertising consultation and implementation.
Below are my suggestions of how to prepare an RFP for social media projects, retainers and campaigns. I also suggest doing research online and viewing other Request for Proposals to see what works best for your organization. Keep in mind that whatever format you choose will determine not only how long the responses are, but also what type of focus you are looking for from the respondents. Each section of the RFP is outlined below, along with some explanation and suggested questions. Have fun!
Information about your organization and project
Introduction
The purpose of this section is to give a brief overview of the company issuing the RFP and the social media project or desired work relationship between the company and the vendor. Provide as much information as you feel is necessary to allow vendors to prepare an accurate proposal. If you feel that there is certain proprietary or other information that you do not wish to make public, require a Non Disclosure Agreement be signed before receiving that information. This may limit the participation of vendors, but it is oftentimes necessary to protect private information.
1. Company Overview
- Organizational history
- Your business objectives
- Your company’s history using social media or reasons why your organization intends to begin to participate in social media
2. Overview of Project
- State the project objectives and how they relate to the business objectives stated above. Explain the type of vendor relationship desired i.e. Project-based, Agency of Record, etc. Explain the current involvement your organization has with social media channels and how they relate to both your organization’s primary presence and any related campaigns
- Explain the social media channels you wish the campaign to involve, unless you are looking for suggestions of which to use, then please specify that to the vendors
- Explain how the project fits into your overall marketing strategy (online and offline) and if there is another vendor involved in other aspects of your Advertising and Marketing initiatives
- Explain the measurable outcomes you would like to see
- Explain the duration of the work – is it a temporary campaign, or an ongoing organizational marketing platform?
3. Overview of Audiences and Stakeholders
- List primary audiences for the company, i.e. demographics, psychographics, etc
- List primary information needs of each audience group
- Identify if any market or audience research will be necessary in the execution of the campaign
4. Overview of Response
- Make it clear the type of response you are looking for:
- Are you looking for a hypothetical approach, or an explanation of the vendor’s process of how they will come to create your campaign. Many times a hypothetical approach is not the best way to approach an RFP process simply because a vendor will be missing several key pieces of information that might negatively affect their ability to propose a specific solution. We suggest looking for more general responses and weighing the effectiveness of past client work heavily
Guidelines for Proposal Preparation
- In order to give all qualified vendors a level playing field, it’s important to set up an easy to follow schedule for both when your RFP is issued, when and to whom questions are allowed, and when and in what format responses are required
- Specify the date the RFP was issued (Month, Day, Year). If your RFP is publicly listed, it will help those searching for RFPs on Google or by other methods to find relevant Request for Proposals
- An optional requirement is to specify that all interested vendors register their intent to submit a proposal by a certain date – usually within 1-2 weeks of the RFP issue. This is a good way to limit the potential number of vendors who respond if you anticipate a large volume of proposals and would rather receive a smaller amount
- We recommend allowing a question and answer period that ends at least 1 week before the proposal is due. It is up to you whether to allow questions by email, conference call or individual phone calls. We do recommend that you share all the questions (and answers) with all interested vendors in order to keep things as equal as possible. Always specify which format -phone call, email, and to whom these questions should be addressed. We recommend identifying a single person in your organization to be the point of contact. Just make sure vacation schedules, etc don’t interfere with this process, and if there is any other reason why the primary point of contact might need to be out of town during the process, specify a secondary point of contact
- Responses from issuer to be sent by
20XX in the following formats (specify whether electronic submissions, hard copies or both must be either emailed, mailed or hand-delivered)
- On the basis of the replies to the RFP document, a short list of potential vendors will be selected and this group will be asked to present demonstrations of their capabilities and vision for the project. These meetings will be completed by
XXth, 20XX
- Awarding of the contract to selected Vendor by
XXth, 20XX
- Work to commence by
20XX and to last until
(if applicable)
Vendor Questions and Qualifications
The following is a series of questions that, if applicable, we suggest you ask the vendors submitting proposals. Some may not apply, but it is a great idea to get as much of an idea of the vendor’s approach and philosophy on social media as possible. Compare the responses both among each other, and to the research and reading that you have done to make sure that the vendor is up to date with the latest thinking and best practices.
COMPANY DETAILS
- Company name and parent company name
- Ownership structure
- Years in operation
- Mailing address (headquarters)
- Other office location(s)
- Primary phone
- Fax number
- Website and blog URL
- Primary point of contact (name, title, phone and email address)
- Total number of employees
- Number of vendor employees whose primary function is social media
- Current client list with those engaged in social media work identified
- Percentage of total revenue that is social-media related
- Three references for social media work including; company name, primary client name, contact details and brief explanation of services provided
- Any potential conflicts with existing vendor client base and this RFP
- Senior social media staff bios and links to social media profiles where applicable
- Please provide a complete list of relevant social media platform and technology partners
- References from clients currently engaged in social media work with the vendor
CAPABILITIES & EXPERIENCE
- List all social media and online marketing capabilities
- Do you have any proprietary tools or products related to social media?
- Please list any experience you have with integrating social, paid and/or earned media
- Is there a specific industry or type of work your firm specializes in?
- Please list and provide links to primary social media communication channels for your company (i.e.company blog,Twitter account, Facebook group, blogs authored by principals, etc.)
SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING STRATEGY
- Please outline your social media strategy process
- Which stakeholder groups do you typically include in a strategy engagement?
- Describe the final deliverable of a strategy engagement
- What is your approach to risk management in social media?
- How do you incorporate existing applications, websites, microsites and newsletter programs into your overall social media strategy?
- How do you ensure compliance with client legal requirements?
- Please describe your approach to integrating across client marketing, customer service and corporate communications departments. Please provide an example of your work in this area
- How do you approach adapting a traditional brand into a two-way dialogue?
- Please provide a case study of your strategy work that resulted in a social media initiative and the business results achieved
REPUTATION MANAGEMENT & SOCIAL MEDIA MONITORING
- What is your brand/reputation monitoring process (i.e. proprietary tools used, methodology, etc)?
- What is your opinion on automated sentiment analysis?
- What technology do you use to assist in online monitoring?
- How long (on average) between a potential issue being posted online and being flagged to the client?
- What volume of mentions has your organization handled in the past (e.g. 2,500 mentions per week)?
- What is your quality assurance process to ensure that the large volumes of data gathered in the monitoring process are handled efficiently and representative of the overall online conversation?
- Please detail your methodology for handling online crises
- What services do you provide in support of online crisis management?
- Please describe the structure of your crisis management team, including bios and relevant experience
- How do you assess which mentions require immediate responses and which do not?
- Please outline your general approach to sourcing and responding to comments
- Please provide a case study detailing your work for the purposes of managing reputation or online crisis management, including outcomes and lessons learned
- Please include a sample of your monitoring report format and/or a link to appropriate dashboards (specifics should be removed)
METRICS, MEASUREMENT & REPORTING
- What methodology do you use for measuring the success of your social media programs for clients?
- Please provide specific examples based on past work
- Have you developed any proprietary metrics? How have you applied these for clients?
- How have you defined Return on Investment (ROI) from a social media perspective in the past?
- How do you take data points generated from various social media channels and measurement tools and combine to give an objective/comprehensive view?
- What is your approach to server analytics and community analytics for program measurement?
- Do you have the capability to measure cost per lead or cost per acquisition? Please provide an example of a project on which you have done so
- What platforms are you unable to measure accurately, or able to provide only limited measurements from?
- Please provide a sample of a measurement document or final report (specifics should be removed)
- What percentage of the budget do you recommend be dedicated to metrics and measurement?
CLIENT EDUCATION & TRAINING
- Do you offer social media training services for clients? If yes, what formats are they available in?
- What internal processes do you have in place to ensure that your staff is kept current on social media innovations and best practices?
- How do you measure progress and evaluate training effectiveness?
- How do you recommend that clients keep up to date on the latest social media innovations and best practices?
SOCIAL MEDIA AND OTHER DIGITAL CHANNELS
- What are your design, creative and community management capabilities?
- What percentage of your staff is dedicated to building and deploying social media solutions versus management and consulting?
- Please describe your experience with the following platforms and tactics:
– YouTube or similar video sharing sites
– Blogs, Podcasts, Vodcasts, Forums
– Content Management System (CMS)
– Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
– E-mail Marketing
– Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing(SEM)
– Facebook Pages, Apps, API integration
– Mobile application development
– Twitter
– News sharing sites (i.e. Digg, Reddit, etc.)
– Virtual Worlds and Augmented reality
– Photo sharing (i.e. Flickr) and other content sharing sites (i.e. Scribd, Slideshare, Delicious, etc.)
– Social Media press releases(SMPRs)
– Crowdsourcing or Wikis
– Real world events organized via social media (e.g. Tweetups)
– Ratings/Customer service sites (i.e. Yelp, ePinions, etc.)
Please provide examples of social media channel development work completed within the last two years
COMMUNITY AND INFLUENCER OUTREACH (SOCIAL PR)
- What is your process for identifying influencers within various social media channels?
- How do you determine and define “influence?”
- What is your outreach process for communicating with identified online influencers?
- What tools and approaches do you use for Influencer Relationship Management? (Third-party, proprietary,etc.)
- How have you integrated Influencer Outreach with traditional communications and/or marketing campaigns?
- How do you approach seeding conversations within stakeholder groups?
- What is your exit strategy with influencers once the initiative is completed?
- How do you ensure authenticity and transparency when conducting outreach on behalf of a client?
- Please provide a case study of an online community outreach project
CLIENT SERVICES & PROJECT MANAGEMENT
- How is a typical client engagement with your firm structured?
- How do you structure your account teams?
- Please outline your internal communication structure. If your account staff is separate from your project management staff, please detail how these teams work together
- If you are selected to provide social media services, who will be assigned to our business (please provide names, titles and short biographical notes)
- What percentage of senior staff involvement is structured in to your projects? What role do they play?
- How are your projects priced? Using an hourly rate? Blended agency rate? If the former, please provide a rate card
- What change management practices does your agency employ?
- What reports will be provided to the client in order to communicate project milestones and overall project health?
- What is the frequency of these reports?
- What is your process for gathering business requirements?
Writing a Request for Proposal (RFP) is a good first step when considering Online Marketing and Social Media work as it takes thoughtful planning to specify and construct an effective, integrated campaign. A well thought-out, quality RFP is essential to a successful endeavor because it helps you to focus on your goals and exactly how to achieve them.
