How to Make Sure You Always Have Unique Content For Your Site – Part 1

You’ve probably heard it said that original content online is the best way to achieve ongoing and long-term success with any Internet business. Even if you don’t want to sell information (products) a website that is full of original content will help you attract traffic and keep Google happy.

Once you have a good traffic flow, there are many ways to monetise that traffic.

However, in order to pull in and keep that traffic flowing, you do need to have plenty of good and original content…not an easy task.

So, in part 1 of this article, I’m going to give you a few ideas on how to generate great and unique content for your website. No matter what subject your website is about…the best way to gain and keep lots of interested visitors and subscribers is to give them fresh, new, unique and useful content on a regular basis.

If this is true, it follows that you’ll need a source for all of this content. Most people restrict themselves to searching the Google main search page when looking for content, but…did you know there is a whole plethora of tools that Google offer to help you in your quest?

And…these tools can help you dig very deeply into most subjects.

So, here are the tools and some ideas on how you can use them.

Google News

On the Google News site you can search, by keyword, on well over 4,500 news sources. That’s incredible!

Have you heard of resveratrol? Probably not. I picked this keyword as it’s something relatively new. Resveratrol is an anti ageing anti cancer substance found in red grape skins. It’s in red wine too, which is my excuse for drinking the stuff! As an alternative therapy it has only recently come to light. I found over 200 sources of information or articles on resveratrol.

Starting with Google News you can often find good quotes to base an article around. So perhaps a couple of quotes and then use some of the other sources to build your final content.

You should also have a look at Google Groups and Yahoo Groups.

These groups are made up of people (just like you) who like to discuss a given subject online. So look up your topic in the groups and see what people are saying about it. In these groups you will find people talking about what problems they have in the subject area. Other users will tell you how they solved those problems. Problems and solutions = products and great content. In part 2 I’ll give you lots more ideas on how you can find unique, quality content for your website.